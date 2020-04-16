Product Launch 101 - Nik Sharma

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A Trends exclusive presentation by Nik Sharma (@mrsharma) n@sharma.com or 917-905-2340
Who tf is Nik Sharma and what does a product launch entail What are the three-types of media, and why they matter Drop you...
WHO TF ARE YOU!Hi, I’m Nik. I’m 23, didn’t go to college, and I help brands design, plan, raise money, and launch brands. ...
MY JOBOperating these brands in two main stages: pre-launch / DTC hyper-growth at Sharma Brands, Inc. In recent cases, we’...
—WAYNE GRETSKY “You miss 100% of the product launch opportunities you don’t (properly plan and) take.: —MICHAEL SCOTT —NIK...
Balancing supply and demand at launch and in the beginning stages of growth
@mrsharma 917-905-2340
The 3 types, and where to go for each type
● Use Google and ﬁnd every single person writing about things in-line with what you’re doing. ○ If they’re writing about s...
Hi _____, I’m Nik and I work at @ReadySetJudy, a company that helps Americans be more prepared in natural disasters.. We j...
As the brand, you want to give them some tips: ● How to ﬁlm (lighting, sound, etc.) ● What value props to hit & why ● How ...
● It gives you more touchpoints to your consumers ○ newsletter ○ events ○ sharable content ● It becomes great content to k...
● In addition to all your normal email ﬂows you have going, you want to have some awesome product launch emails queued up....
3 main channels: If not advertising, at least the Measure tool
Creative is your main focus: photos, videos, and copy Good rule of thumb numbers for creative: ● Prospecting ○ 5-8 DR-focu...
Creative is your main focus: copy & landing pages You have three main types of search ads you can run: branded, non-brande...
Creative is your main focus: copy For your copy, cram as many value props as you can into your copy. Be eﬀicient of the ex...
Creative is your main focus: copy
Creative is your main focus: landing page This is now where the ball is fully in your court to close the deal. You made yo...
Creative is your main focus: landing page Hero landing page general ﬂow: Hero Press bar / brag bar First section of value ...
ACE Model Audiences Creative Experiences ● Soulcycle’rs ● Tech bros ● Uber drivers ● Stay-at-home moms ● Frequent traveler...
Create MVP Content At Scale Soulcycle’rs Tech Bros Uber Drivers Stay-at-home Moms Frequent Travelers HYP A HYP B HYP C HYP...
Find Momentum HYP A HYP B HYP C HYP A HYP D HYP E HYPF HYP E HYP G Soulcycle’rs Tech Bros Uber Drivers Stay-at-home Moms F...
Scale & Keep Testing MVP Content Tech Bros + Frequent Travelers Stay-at-home Moms Soulcycle’rs + Uber Drivers HYP C HYP E ...
The Field The Old Game The New Game
The must-haves for a digital product.
review platform - Yotpo analytics - Glew.io customer data - Measure by Quantcast loyalty program - swell by Yotpo post-pur...
● Website ○ Essential pages ■ Homepage ■ Collections ■ Product Pages ■ About Us ■ Contact Us/Support ■ Shipping/Refund Pol...
If you thought this was helpful, I send out tips/tricks on my Community. To join, text 917-905-2340 and say hey!
  1. 1. A Trends exclusive presentation by Nik Sharma (@mrsharma) n@sharma.com or 917-905-2340
  2. 2. Who tf is Nik Sharma and what does a product launch entail What are the three-types of media, and why they matter Drop your questions in the Zoom chat and we’ll go over it at the end Everything you need to make a list of for launch day, as a DNB
  3. 3. WHO TF ARE YOU!Hi, I’m Nik. I’m 23, didn’t go to college, and I help brands design, plan, raise money, and launch brands. Sometimes brands will also ask me to help them scale their existing brand. Anyways, here are some of my current/past clients:
  4. 4. MY JOBOperating these brands in two main stages: pre-launch / DTC hyper-growth at Sharma Brands, Inc. In recent cases, we’re in talks to acquire DTC/CPG brands as well, in case that’s interesting to you. You can send pitches/brands to: acquisitions@sharmabrands.com
  5. 5. —WAYNE GRETSKY “You miss 100% of the product launch opportunities you don’t (properly plan and) take.: —MICHAEL SCOTT —NIK SHARMA
  6. 6. Balancing supply and demand at launch and in the beginning stages of growth
  7. 7. @mrsharma 917-905-2340
  8. 8. The 3 types, and where to go for each type
  9. 9. ● Use Google and ﬁnd every single person writing about things in-line with what you’re doing. ○ If they’re writing about stuﬀ you’re into, they’ll probably be into what you’re doing. ○ Write everyone’s name down in a spreadsheet. ● Google stalk all of them to ﬁnd out contact info (email, phone #, etc.) and what friends you have in common. ○ Use tools like LinkedIn, Instagram, etc. to ﬁnd mutual connections. ● Try to get an intro, otherwise send a cold email. You can usually guess their email address based on where they’re working. ● Make a pitch. Be direct and don’t waste time with many words. Write something Sam Parr style. Hi _____, I’m launching a new brand on April 16th and I’d like to give you a ﬁrst look under embargo. It’s called XXX and here are a few cool things about it: Value prop 1 Value prop 2 Value prop 3 I’ve attached a one-sheeter on our brand. If you’re interested in learning more about it, lmk - happy to send more info and invite you to our launch event I’m hosting at [venue] on [date]. Best, @helena
  10. 10. Hi _____, I’m Nik and I work at @ReadySetJudy, a company that helps Americans be more prepared in natural disasters.. We just launched our newest product, The Safe, and I’d love to send one to you on me. to see what you think of it. It comes out on April 16th, but we’d love to send you on ahead of time. Lmk what you think Nik ● Make a list of inﬂuencers that align with your brand, not because they have followers or you like their content, but because their values/goals/ethics align with what your brand stands for. ○ Start making a spreadsheet. Make columns for name, @handle, address, tracking #, post (yes/no), veriﬁed (yes/no), coupon code, URL, & notes. ● Put together a small DM and email (they can be the same) to send to them. ● If you want them to make a video, give them an inﬂuencer cheat sheet. ● Use the tracker to track the inﬂuencer’s progress with your brand, and also make notes on which ones over-index with engagement — those are the ones you want to do more with.
  11. 11. As the brand, you want to give them some tips: ● How to ﬁlm (lighting, sound, etc.) ● What value props to hit & why ● How to package up the video & send it back
  12. 12. ● It gives you more touchpoints to your consumers ○ newsletter ○ events ○ sharable content ● It becomes great content to keep your brand top of mind with customers (especially if you sell a consumable product). ● When you drive paid traﬀic to good content, the CPC is much cheaper (~$0.03/click) than sending traﬀic straight to a landing page ($2-4/click). ● You own the whole funnel (and have an addressable retargeting audience that you build along the way). ○ This becomes useful when you crack the ability to create highly shareable content. ● It let’s you tell your own narrative/story but still in a third-person tone of voice.
  13. 13. ● In addition to all your normal email ﬂows you have going, you want to have some awesome product launch emails queued up. ○ Use videos, GIFs, press logos (if you can), etc. ○ Your copy and creative should give your email recipient everything they would need to go brag to their best friends about YOU and your brand. ● If you’re launching to an existing customer base with over 100,000 emails, then focus on segmenting your customers by their LTV to score bigger checkouts where you can.
  14. 14. 3 main channels: If not advertising, at least the Measure tool
  15. 15. Creative is your main focus: photos, videos, and copy Good rule of thumb numbers for creative: ● Prospecting ○ 5-8 DR-focused product videos (unboxing, comparisons, highlighting with copy, etc.) ○ 2-3 lifestyle videos (more human focus) ○ 2-3 inﬂuencer/UGC style videos ■ Ideally run these through the inﬂuencer’s accounts ○ Long-form content ■ Sponsored content ● Retargeting ○ 1-2 still images highlighting oﬀer in the image itself ○ 2-4 videos (variations of the prospecting videos, but calls out the pricing/oﬀer earlier) ● Copy ○ Give the consumer the bullet points to brag to their friends ○ Sell them the beneﬁt of your product, what they get out of it, not the product ■ People who focus on the product have to constantly discount their products to earn sales
  16. 16. Creative is your main focus: copy & landing pages You have three main types of search ads you can run: branded, non-branded, and conquesting. Branded = going after your own brand. If you are JUDY, you’re bidding for JUDY, JUDY Kit, etc. Non-branded = going after terms related to your brand/products. I.e. - Emergency kit, preparedness kit, etc. Conquesting = going after your competitors. If you’re hims, you’re bidding on Roman, and vise-versa. For launch day, focus on setting up branded search ads for your product. Focus on the product and keywords around it, as it relates to your brand. Drive your search prospects to a landing page that’s heavily conversion focused. Search is a high-intent channel, versus Facebook, which may require some more customer nurturing.
  17. 17. Creative is your main focus: copy For your copy, cram as many value props as you can into your copy. Be eﬀicient of the extra real estate you get with search (extensions) and smart with the character limit of copy. Pro tip - include a coupon code in your headline. A lot of times you will register conversions (you can attribute with the coupon code) and sometimes they don’t click. You also save the delta between your discount and whatever you would pay an aﬀiliate site that would’ve provided a coupon code.
  18. 18. Creative is your main focus: copy
  19. 19. Creative is your main focus: landing page This is now where the ball is fully in your court to close the deal. You made your pitch on Google or they’ve heard good things, which is why they searched you in the ﬁrst place. On your landing page, you need to create a page that answers every question they have, before they have the question in the ﬁrst place. Think about if you are an assistant to an a-list celebrity, you have to be 2 steps ahead of them. Formats: hero page (next slide), listicles, comparicles, quizzes, etc.
  20. 20. Creative is your main focus: landing page Hero landing page general ﬂow: Hero Press bar / brag bar First section of value props Quote/Value add/Payment plan section Shop section Second section of value props Press logos Third section of value props Content from inﬂuencer/media co Shop Quote Footer JUDY Landing Page
  21. 21. ACE Model Audiences Creative Experiences ● Soulcycle’rs ● Tech bros ● Uber drivers ● Stay-at-home moms ● Frequent travelers ● Creative 1 ● Creative 2 ● Creative 3 ● Creative 4 ● Creative 5 ● $50 AOV Bundle Hero ● Flagship listacle ● Subscription bundle push ● Guess your ﬂavor quiz
  22. 22. Create MVP Content At Scale Soulcycle’rs Tech Bros Uber Drivers Stay-at-home Moms Frequent Travelers HYP A HYP B HYP C HYP A HYP D HYP E HYPF HYP E HYP G
  23. 23. Find Momentum HYP A HYP B HYP C HYP A HYP D HYP E HYPF HYP E HYP G Soulcycle’rs Tech Bros Uber Drivers Stay-at-home Moms Frequent Travelers
  24. 24. Scale & Keep Testing MVP Content Tech Bros + Frequent Travelers Stay-at-home Moms Soulcycle’rs + Uber Drivers HYP C HYP E HYP G ... ... ... ... ... ... Keep creating content to continue testing current and new hypothesis
  25. 25. The Field The Old Game The New Game
  26. 26. The must-haves for a digital product.
  27. 27. review platform - Yotpo analytics - Glew.io customer data - Measure by Quantcast loyalty program - swell by Yotpo post-purchase order tracking - aftership sms - PostScript community - Facebook Groups/IG Close Friends commerce - Shopify (Plus) email - Klaviyo credit - BREX / Clearbanc product feed - Feednomics cx - Zendesk
  28. 28. ● Website ○ Essential pages ■ Homepage ■ Collections ■ Product Pages ■ About Us ■ Contact Us/Support ■ Shipping/Refund Policy (req’d for Google) ○ Landing Pages ■ Paid Social ● Largest TAM oﬀer ■ Paid Search ● Lower-funnel focused ● Conquest against competitors ○ Necessary apps/integrations ● SMS Platform ○ Build community ■ “Sommelier of” ○ Transact commerce ■ Cross-sell/up-sell opportunities ■ Subscription ● Publishing Platform ○ Editorial ○ Data/Commerce
  If you thought this was helpful, I send out tips/tricks on my Community. To join, text 917-905-2340 and say hey!

