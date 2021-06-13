impact of covid 19 0n education system 0f india

Successfully reported this slideshow.
STAFF DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME JSS SCHOOL OF NURSING, KOLLEGAL
IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON EDUCATION SYSTEM OF INDIA
INTRODUCTION  Indian government has announced the lockdown and closure of educational institutions as a logical solution ...
IMPACT ON TEACHERS AND STUDENTS  Both teachers and students are facing many hurdles during online education. At home, a l...
IMPACT OF COVID – 19 HIGHER EDUCATION 1. An economic recession could impact HEIs in various ways like decrease in employme...
IMPACT ON DEGITAL IMFRASTUCTURE  Giving the increasing concern over the spread of corona virus, most schools have closed ...
IMPACT ON ASSESSMENTS  In India due to the outbreak of pandemic the external assessments including board exams such as Se...
IMPACT ON ADMISSION  It is expected that the coming academic year will show the impact of COVID19 outbreak on the admissi...
IMPACT ON PARENTS AND TEACHERS  The pandemic has affected not only to students but parents and teachers also. Most of the...
Problems and challenges in the periods of COVID-19 in Education sector  1. Traditional learning environment v/s virtual l...
Positive impact on education system: •Develop the use of soft copy of learning material •Improvement in collaborative work...
Negative impact on education system:  Educational activity hampered  Unpreparedness of teachers and students  Parents’ ...
Opinion of students on online education during the COVID-19 pandemic  The students felt that they learn better in physica...
CONCLUSION Although the world may be shaken, the best way to maintain consistency of education an improve information is t...
