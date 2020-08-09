Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Designing Data-Intensive Applications
Storage and Retrieval
Summary of storage and retrieval strategies # Strategy Read Perf Write Perf Advantages Limitations 1 Append writes to data...
Hash indexes with compaction in background Compaction is a means to avoid the pitfalls of just appending to the data logs....
SSTables and LSM Trees 1. When writes come in, add the key-value pairs to an in-memory balanced tree like red-black tree, ...
SSTables and LSM Trees Step 4: Sparse index in memory Step 5: Merging and compaction in the background
Size-tiered and Leveled compactions • In size-tiered compaction strategy, when enough similar-sized SSTables are present (...
B-Trees • B-Trees are another means to improve the performance of Hash Indexes. The B-tree is a generalization of a binary...
Secondary indexes • There are two components that constitute an index: • The key in an index is the thing that queries sea...
In-memory databases • While most databases use hard-disks to store the data, for durability and cost-effectiveness, there ...
Data Analytics
OLTP vs OLAP • Transaction processing has different access patterns as opposed to Data Analytics. The table below does a c...
Data warehouse access patterns • In data warehouses, the databases schema looks like • A star schema. Typically it has: • ...
Replication
Motivation and challenges • Replication means keeping a copy of the same data on multiple machines that are connected via ...
Single leader replication At a high-level single leader replication does the following: • One of the replicas is designate...
Handling follower failures • Handling node outages is necessary to deal with planned maintenance or unexpected faults so t...
Handling leader failures • Handling leader failure is trickier than follower failures and involves a failover process: • D...
Strategies for leader-based replication 1. Statement-based replication: This is the simplest strategy. In this model, the ...
Read scaling and replication lag • When replication is introduced to increase read throughput, then asynchronous followers...
Multi-leader replication In a multi-leader replication model, more than one node accepts writes. Replication still happens...
Replication topology A replication topology describes the communication paths along which writes are propagated from one n...
Multi-leader replication and write conflicts Multi-leader replication introduces write conflicts. Tradeoffs for handling w...
Leaderless replication Leaderless Replication is ideal for systems that: • Require high availability and low latency • Can...
Leaderless replication and write conflicts Another challenge that leaderless replication has to face is detecting and hand...
Leaderless replication and consistency Quorums help maintain read/write consistency when using leaderless replication mode...
Partitioning The main reason for partitioning data is scalability. Partitions are defined in such a way that each piece of...
Partitioning of key-value data One situation that any partitioning methodology will have to deal with is that of skewed wo...
Secondary indexes Partitioning data on secondary indexes poses a challenge because it doesn't map neatly to partitions. Th...
Rebalancing partitions Motivation for rebalancing: • Increased query throughput overtime • Larger dataset • Failed machine...
Request routing • Send all requests from clients to a routing tier first • An external coordination service like Zookeeper...
Transactions
ACID Transactions The safety guarantees offered by transactions are often described by the well-known acronym ACID, which ...
Atomicity and isolation Atomicity and Isolation describe what the database should do if a database makes several writes wi...
Read committed: A Non-serializable isolation Read committed is the most basic level of transaction isolation that offers t...
Snapshot Isolation: A Non-serializable isolation Snapshot isolation is the most common solution to nonrepeatable read prob...
Lost updates in snapshot isolation Snapshot isolation works well for read only transactions in the presence of concurrent ...
Write skews and phantoms in snapshot isolation Most examples of write skews follow the following pattern that result in ph...
Serial execution: A serializable isolation The simplest way to avoid concurrency problems is to remove concurrency entirel...
Two Phase Locking: A serializable isolation Overview For around 30 years, one widely used algorithm for serializability in...
Serializable snapshot isolation: A serializable isolation Overview Unlike 2PL and serial execution, serializable snapshot ...
Consistency and consensus
Linearizability The is the idea behind linearizability is to eliminate the replication lag for the client by: • Making all...
Linearizable systems Usages of linearizable systems • Locking and leader election - Single leader replication systems need...
Ordering and causality Ordering has been discussed so far in the following contexts: • In Single leader replication, the o...
Sequence number ordering We can use sequence numbers, which act as counters that are incremented for every operation, to e...
Total order broadcast • Total order broadcast is described as a protocol for exchanging messages between nodes that requir...
Atomic commit and two-phase commit Single node vs distributed atomic commits: For transactions that execute at a single da...
Fault tolerant consensus The goal of consensus is simply to get several nodes to agree on something. There are several sit...
Batch processing
Batch processing with Unix tools Chain of commands in Unix cat /var/log/nginx/access.log | awk '{print $7}’ | sort | uniq ...
MapReduce Unix batch processing and MapReduce • MapReduce is like Unix tools, but distributed across thousands of machines...
Distributed execution of MapReduce Running Map Tasks • The MapReduce scheduler determines the number of Map tasks by the n...
Joins in batch processing Joins in the context of batch processing is resolving occurrences of some association within a d...
Reduce-Side Joins and Grouping Sort-merge joins – An example approach is as follows: • A user activity mapper that produce...
Handling skew The pattern of bringing all records with the same key to the same place breaks down if there is a large amou...
Map-side joins The advantage of Reduce-Side joins is that there are no assumptions about the input data. The downside is t...
Batch workflow output and Hadoop Output of batch workflows • Building search indexes • Key-value stores can be outputs of ...
Beyond MapReduce Materialization of intermediate state In MapReduce the intermediate state is saved to a file before it is...
The Pregel processing model • Like MapReduce, wherein mappers "send messages" to a reducer that handles a specific key, in...
Stream processing
Batch processing Vs Stream processing Batch processing assumes that the input data is bounded. That isn't the case for man...
A comparison of messaging systems Direct messaging from producers to consumers • UDP multicast: It is used in financial in...
Partitioned logs A messaging system wherein the messages are deleted once they have been delivered to all the consumers ha...
Keeping heterogenous systems in sync One of the problems that occurs in heterogenous data systems is that of keeping syste...
Keeping heterogenous systems in sync – Cont’d • Log compaction is an alternative to the snapshot model discussed above. It...
State, streams and immutability Immutability helps batch processing by allowing users to experiment with existing input fi...
Processing streams Broadly, there are three ways that streams are processed: • You can take the data in the events and wri...
Designing data intensive applications
Designing data intensive applications
Designing data intensive applications
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Designing data intensive applications

25 views

Published on

My notes from the book: Designing Data Intensive Applications (https://www.amazon.com/Designing-Data-Intensive-Applications-Reliable-Maintainable-ebook/dp/B06XPJML5D)

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Designing data intensive applications

  1. 1. Designing Data-Intensive Applications
  2. 2. Storage and Retrieval
  3. 3. Summary of storage and retrieval strategies # Strategy Read Perf Write Perf Advantages Limitations 1 Append writes to data log O(n) O(1) Simple to implement Not great for random access reads 2 #1 + Hash indexes O(1) O(1) Better read performance than #1 • Variance in read performance due to disk seeks because data is really spread out • Can eventually run out of disk space 3 #2 + compaction in background O(1) O(1) • Merging old segments avoids data fragmentation • Append and merge design ensures sequential I/O and simplifies concurrency and crash recovery compared to overwriting data • To offer O(1) read performance, hash table must fit in memory • Range queries will be inefficient 4 Sorted String Tables (SSTables) and Log Structured Merge Trees (LSM-Trees) > O(1) and < O(n) O(1) • Range queries can be performed since compaction involves merge sort • Can handle any data volume, unlike #3, wherein there was a need to fit in memory • Compaction have direct impact on user initiated read/write requests • Since looking up a key’s existence still requires going through multiple segments, range queries can be challenging 5 B-trees O(logm n) O(1) • Consistent read and write performance • Writes in B-Trees require updating the WAL and the tree. i.e., write locks are used for concurrency control • Data can be fragmented since there is no compaction
  4. 4. Hash indexes with compaction in background Compaction is a means to avoid the pitfalls of just appending to the data logs. Specifically, data log is broken down into segments with a hash table for each segment. • Writes are written to the latest segment. • Reads lookup the latest to oldest hash table for keys. • Compaction goes about compacting data logs from the oldest to the latest in a background by making a new compacted copy. When a set of segments have successfully compacted they are swapped out. Implementation details and optimizations: • Storing data in binary format is efficient that textual format. • When a record is deleted, instead of deleting the value from the hash table, you just write a tombstone record to the log for the reader to know that a record was deleted to prevent it from continuing to lookup for the record in an older segment. • If hashes are just stored in memory, then upon crash recovery, the hashes need to be rebuilt. To avoid this, the hash maps can be stored on disk and can be read in during crash recovery. • Since crashes can happen while a record is being written, storing checksums of the record at the end of record appends to the log, helps detecting corrupted parts of the log to be ignored. • Concurrency control is accomplished by allowing a single writer to append to the log and multiple readers.
  5. 5. SSTables and LSM Trees 1. When writes come in, add the key-value pairs to an in-memory balanced tree like red-black tree, often referred to as memtable. 2. When memtable becomes bigger than a certain size (a few MB), it is written to the disk as a Sorted String Table (SSTable) segment. While the SST is being written, writes can happen to a new instance of memtable. 3. When reads come in, look it up in the memtable, then in the most recent on- disk segment, and so on. 4. To speed up lookups in the SSTable, you maintain a sparse index in memory that maps a subset of keys to offsets in the SSTable. To lookup a key, you do a binary search on the sparse index to identify the range to search for he key-value in the SSTable. 5. From time to time, run a merging and compaction process (that is a merge sort) in the background that retains the sorted order of the merged segments. 6. To handle crashes, in addition to writing to the memtable, the records are written to an append-only log that is unsorted. This is fine since the log is used only during crash recovery. This log is discarded once the memtable is backed up by an SSTable. 7. Some performance optimizations: i. With LSM-tree algorithm, looking up keys that are not present in the store can be expensive resulting in searching through multiple SSTables. To optimize this scenario, you can use Bloom filters. ii. Size-tiered and leveled compaction are used to improve the performance of SSTables
  6. 6. SSTables and LSM Trees Step 4: Sparse index in memory Step 5: Merging and compaction in the background
  7. 7. Size-tiered and Leveled compactions • In size-tiered compaction strategy, when enough similar-sized SSTables are present (four by default), they will be merged. As new SSTables are created, nothing happens at first. Once there are four, they are compacted together, and again when we have another four. When the second-tier SSTables have been combined to create third-tier, third tier are combined to create fourth, and so on. Problems with size-tiered compaction in update-heavy workloads: • Performance can be inconsistent because there is no guarantee as to how many SSTables a row may be spread across: in the worst case, we could have columns from a given row in each SSTable. • A substantial amount of space can be wasted since there is no guarantee as to how quickly obsolete columns will be merged out of existence; this is particularly noticeable when there is a high ratio of deletes. • Space can also be a problem as SSTables grow larger from repeated compactions, since an obsolete SSTable cannot be removed until the merged SSTable is completely written. • Leveled compaction creates SSTable of a fixed, relatively small size, that are grouped into "levels." Within each level, SSTable are guaranteed to be non-overlapping. Each level is ten times as large as the previous. This solves the above problems with tiered compaction: • Leveled compaction guarantees that 90% of all reads will be satisfied from a single sstable (assuming nearly-uniform row size). • At most 10% of space will be wasted by obsolete rows. • Only enough space for 10x the sstable size needs to be reserved for temporary use by compaction. • Leveled compaction isn't great for insertion dominated workloads where there isn't any overlap in the data being written to the datastore.
  8. 8. B-Trees • B-Trees are another means to improve the performance of Hash Indexes. The B-tree is a generalization of a binary search tree in that a node can have more than two children. In B-trees, internal (non-leaf) nodes can have a variable number of child nodes within some pre-defined range. • When data is inserted or removed from a node, its number of child nodes changes. In order to maintain the pre-defined range, internal nodes may be joined or split. • Since a range of child nodes is permitted, B-trees do not need re-balancing as frequently as other self-balancing search trees, but may waste some space, since nodes are not entirely full. • Since B-Trees require nodes to be overwritten when insertions/deletions happen, care needs to be taken to handle crashes. To make databases resilient to crashes, any tree updates are first written to a write ahead log (WAL) before the tree is updated. • Access control is needed since tree nodes can be updated. Read locks can be completely avoided, while write locks are still needed. • Copy-on-write scheme can be used to avoid WAL for crash recovery. A modified page is written to a different location and a new version of the parent pages in the tree is created, pointing to the new location. This method can help with concurrency control.
  9. 9. Secondary indexes • There are two components that constitute an index: • The key in an index is the thing that queries search for • The value can be one of the two things: • actual row OR • a reference to the row stored elsewhere, on a heap file • Heap file approach is efficient if you want to update the value without affecting the keys. However, if the value's size could change and needs to be moved to a different location, then it requires you to leave a forward reference at the old location to the new location. • Clustered index avoids the extra hop by storing the value alongside the index. • Ex: the primary key of a table could be a clustered index and the secondary indexes just refer to the primary index. • Covering index stores some of a table's columns within the index. This allows answering queries by using the index alone. • Note: Clustered and covering indexes speed up reads by potentially adding overhead to writes • R-Trees are used to map multiple keys to a value. • Use case: Geo-spatial search wherein you want to x and y coordinates to an address.
  10. 10. In-memory databases • While most databases use hard-disks to store the data, for durability and cost-effectiveness, there might be cases where you might prefer in-memory databases. • In-memory databases are useful • If your dataset isn't big enough • If your dataset is used for cache purposes only (i.e., ok to lose data on machine restart) • If you want to use data-models that are not possible through disk-based databases. For example, Redis offers priority queues and sets in addition to the traditional database-like interface. • Most of the performance of in-memory databases comes from the fact that you don't need to maintain additional data structures for representing data stored on the disk. • In memory databases can also offer durability by • writing a log of changes to disk, • writing periodic snapshots to disk, • replicating the in-memory state on other machines • In-memory database architecture could be extended to support datasets larger than the available memory, without bringing back the overhead of disk-centric architecture. This anti- caching approach works by evicting the LRU data from memory to disk when there isn't enough memory. This is similar to how OS operates, except at a record level instead of at page level. • Some in-memory databases are Memcached, Redis, and MemSQL.
  11. 11. Data Analytics
  12. 12. OLTP vs OLAP • Transaction processing has different access patterns as opposed to Data Analytics. The table below does a comparison of that. Property OLTP OLAP Main read pattern Small number of records fetched per query Aggregate over a large number of records Main write pattern Random-access, low-latency writes from user input Bulk import (ETL) or event stream Primarily used by End user/customer, via web application Internal analyst for decision support What data represents Latest state of data (current point in time) History of events, that happened over time Dataset size GB or TB TB or PB
  13. 13. Data warehouse access patterns • In data warehouses, the databases schema looks like • A star schema. Typically it has: • A fact table, with tens of columns that serve as foreign keys to other tables. For example, a "sales facts" table has rows, each of which captures all the facts of each and every sale that happened. • Several dimension tables that are connected to the fact table. Example dimensions to the sales table are product, store, date, customer, promotion tables. • A snowflake schema where the dimensions are further broken down into sub- dimensions. For example, the product table can be broken down into brand and category tables. • Column-oriented storage stores all column data in a given table together instead of storing records together. This is useful when only a small subset of columns in a record are accessed in a given query. • This is typically the case in OLAP. • When the number of potential values that can be stored in a column are relatively small, column compression is useful. • In column-oriented storage, administrator can pick which columns need to be sorted based on typical query patterns. Sorting columns can certainly help with compression, especially with the primary column. • Materialized views that cache the results of aggregates of potential queries help improve the performance of such queries.
  14. 14. Replication
  15. 15. Motivation and challenges • Replication means keeping a copy of the same data on multiple machines that are connected via a network. We replicate data • To keep data geographically close to users • To allow system to work despite of machine failures • To increase read throughput • The challenges with replication comes from handling changes to replicated data. There are three main categories of replication algorithms • Single-leader • Multi-leader • Leaderless
  16. 16. Single leader replication At a high-level single leader replication does the following: • One of the replicas is designated the leader. All writes from the clients are sent to the leader. • Other replicas are known as followers. Whenever a leader writes data to its local storage, it sends the data change to all its followers as part of a replication log or change stream. • Client read requests can be satisfied by any of the replicas (including the leader). The replication itself can be synchronous or asynchronous. Synchronous Asynchronous In synchronous replication, the leader waits for the replication to be completed by the follower. In asynchronous replication, the leader doesn't wait. Typically, to minimize the write delays, when synchronous replication is enabled, one of the followers is made synchronous, and others are asynchronous. The advantage of asynchronous replication is that it improves the write throughput at the cost of diverging the data consistency across all the replicas.
  17. 17. Handling follower failures • Handling node outages is necessary to deal with planned maintenance or unexpected faults so that we can reduce their impact on client requests. • To deal with follower failure: • Each follower keeps a log of the data changes it has received from the leader. • If the follower crashes and is restarted, or if there were network connectivity issues, the follower recovers quite easily: • It looks up its log for the last transaction that it processed and requests the leader for all the data changes since then. • Once it has caught up, it can continue processing changes as they happen on the leader. • New followers could be setup as existing followers become unavailable. Setting up new followers typically involves the following steps • Take a consistent snapshot of the leader's database at some point in time. • Copy the snapshot to the new follower node. • The follower connects to the leader and requests all the data changes that have happened since the snapshot. • When the follower has processed the backlog of data changes since the snapshot, it is caught up and is ready to process changes as they happen at the leader.
  18. 18. Handling leader failures • Handling leader failure is trickier than follower failures and involves a failover process: • Detecting a leader failure • Choosing a new leader • Re-configuring the system to use the new leader • Detecting a leader failure: Since there is no foolproof way of detecting what has gone wrong, most systems simply use a timeout on "keep alive messages" to detect whether a node is down. • Choose a large timeout and your clients might suffer when leader goes down. • Choose too small a timeout and you change a leader just because the leader was under a heavy load; thereby resulting in putting the stress of a failover on a system that is already suffering under the load. • Choosing a new leader: A leader can be elected amongst the available replicas or appointed by an already elected controller node. The best candidate is typically the replica that is most caught up. • Reconfiguring the system to use the new leader: The typical challenges here are with • routing the requests from the clients to the new leader • avoiding confusion in the system when the old leader comes back into the system thinking that it is the leader. This results in split brain. • avoiding lost changes when asynchronous replication is used and when the new leader does not have all the writes from the previous leader. This means some of the writes from clients will be lost, thereby impacting clients' durability expectations.
  19. 19. Strategies for leader-based replication 1. Statement-based replication: This is the simplest strategy. In this model, the leader logs every write request (a SQL statement) that it executes and sends it to the followers. This approach has the following issues • Any statement that results in non-deterministic (like calling rand()) result can cause the data to diverge. • If statements have side effects (like triggers, stored procedures, user defined functions). • If statements have auto-incrementing columns 2. Write ahead log (WAL) shipping: This strategy avoids the issues with statement- based replication by simply shipping write ahead logs to the followers. The shipped data just contains the bytes of all the writes to the database. When the followers process the data, they just build the same copy of the data structures as found on the leader. The downside of this approach is that it requires that all the replicas understand the same WAL. As a result, all replicas will have to be updated at the same time and updates to software cannot be rolled over incrementally. 3. Logical log replication: This strategy avoids the issues with WAL shipping method by decoupling the replication log format from the storage engine. 4. Trigger-based replication: This strategy is used where there is a need to have much more flexibility on what is replicated (like replicate only a subset of the data or want to deal with conflict resolution). In this model, a user supplied application code is invoked as part of replication. This method can be bug-prone compared to the database supplied replication strategy.
  20. 20. Read scaling and replication lag • When replication is introduced to increase read throughput, then asynchronous followers will be introduced. With async followers, we have replication lags. Following strategies are used to handle replication lag: • Read-your-writes consistency ensures a user can read the writes that they made consistently. There are various strategies to implement this model when using a leader-based model. • When reading from something that the user may have modified themselves (like their user profile on Facebook), then read it from the leader; otherwise, read it from a follower. • If most things from the application are editable, then the client remembers the last write timestamp and reads from the leader until a specific time window expires, upon which the client can read from a follower. Alternatively, the client remembers the last update timestamp and uses that to read from any follower that has been updated at least to that timestamp. This approach has the downside when the same customer can log onto multiple devices. This would require a centralized server that manages the timestamp. • Monotonic reads is a guarantee that prevents users from seeing things moving backwards in time (ex: a comment appears and disappears). It is a lesser guarantee than strong consistency, but a stronger guarantee than eventual consistency. Users typically run into this when their initial read is from a replica that is further ahead in time. One strategy to prevent this is to assign a specific replica to each user. However, when a replica fails, the user needs to be rerouted to another replica. • Consistent prefix reads is needed where we want to maintain causality (Ex: a question/response on an online forum). This is a problem in partitioned databases. If the database applies writes in the same order, read always see a consistent prefix, so there will not be any violation of causality. More discussion later.
  21. 21. Multi-leader replication In a multi-leader replication model, more than one node accepts writes. Replication still happens the same way: each node that processes the write forwards that data change to all the other nodes. This model is useful in the following situations: • Multi-datacenter operation: With a normal leader-based replication setup, the leader must be in one of the datacenters, and all writes must go through it. Instead, in a multi- leader setup, you can have a leader in each data center. Both these models can be compared using the following metrics: • Performance: Since the inter-datacenter latency can be hidden from users in multi-leader model, through asynchronous replication, write performance is much better in multi-leader model. • Tolerance of datacenter outages: In a single-leader model, datacenter failure with the leader results in promotion of a follower in another datacenter. In multi-leader model, each datacenter can continue operating independently of another and can catchup when the failed datacenter comes back online. • Tolerance of network problems: In single leader model, problems in the inter-datacenter link can impact all the writes. A multi-leader model is more resilient to these problems. • Clients with offline operation: Another situation in which multi-leader replication is appropriate is if you have an application that needs to continue to work while it is disconnected from the internet. Calendar apps in a phone is an example of this use case in that it allows users to create a meeting irrespective of whether they are connected or not and syncs up their calendar as and when the connectivity is established.
  22. 22. Replication topology A replication topology describes the communication paths along which writes are propagated from one node to another. • The most general is all-to-all, in which every leader sends its writes to every other leader. • A circular topology is one in which each node receives writes from one node and forwards it to one other node. • Another popular topology is star topology, in which a designated root node forwards writes to all of the other nodes. • Star can be generalized to a tree topology. • In circular and star topologies, the messages carry details on all the nodes that have already seen the message to prevent re-circulation of the same message. • An advantage of all-to-all topology is that it is resilient to single node failures, which isn't the case with circular or star topologies. • A disadvantage of all-to-all topology is that the messages could be received by the nodes in an out-of-order manner due to different network latencies between the nodes. The messages cannot be timestamped since we cannot guarantee that the clocks are in sync across the nodes. To order these events correctly, version vectors can be used.
  23. 23. Multi-leader replication and write conflicts Multi-leader replication introduces write conflicts. Tradeoffs for handling write conflicts: • Synchronous versus asynchronous conflict detection: With asynchronous replication, the conflicts are not detected at the time of the write. The detection happens asynchronously. • Conflict avoidance: The simplest strategy for dealing with conflicts is to avoid them completely. For example, all the writes to a specific record (like a specific user's profile) are all routed to the same data center and use the leader in that datacenter for reading and writing. Different users might have different "home" datacenters, but from any user's point of view the configuration is essentially single-leader. • Converging to a consistent state: With single-leader model, the writes are all applied in the same order across all the replicas. If each replica in the multi-leader model also did the same, then the state will converge. There are a few strategies to accomplish this: • Give each write a unique ID/time stamp and ensure that the highest ID is persisted. This model is prone to data loss. • Give each replica a unique ID and let writes that originated at a higher-numbered replica take precedence over the writes that originated from lower-numbered replica. This is prone to data loss too. • Custom conflict resolution logic: As the most appropriate way of resolving a conflict may depend on the application, most multi- leader replication tools let you write conflict resolution logic using application code. This code may run on write or read: • On write: As soon as the database system detects a conflict in the log of replicated changes, it calls the conflict handler. The handler typically cannot prompt a user - it turns in a background process and it must execute quickly. • On read: When a conflict is detected, all the conflicting writes are stored. The next time data is read, these multiple versions of the data are returned to the application. The application may prompt the user or automatically resolve the conflict, and write the result back to the database. • Automatic conflict resolution: There has been some interesting research into automatically resolving conflicts caused by concurrent data modification. A few lines of research are worth mentioning: • Conflict-free replicated data types • Mergeable persistent data structures • Operational transformations
  24. 24. Leaderless replication Leaderless Replication is ideal for systems that: • Require high availability and low latency • Can tolerate occasional stale reads (Eventual Consistency) In both single-leader and multi-leader replication models, the leader determines the order in which the writes are processed, and followers apply the leader's writes in the same order. In a leaderless replication model, the client sends its writes simultaneously to several replicas or to a coordinator node that does this on the behalf of the client, without enforcing any ordering on the writes. One of the main challenges with leaderless replication model is the case wherein a client attempts to read data from a node that didn't yet process the latest write. To avoid this situation: • The client can version every write message that it sends out and sends read requests to several nodes in parallel. The client then uses the version numbers to determine which value is the latest. • To repair replicas that were unavailable and now back online back in sync, there are two mechanisms: • Read repair: When a client makes a read from several nodes in parallel, it can detect any stale responses and update those specific records on that replica with the up-to-date value. • Anti-entropy process: A background process could constantly look for differences in the data between replicas and copy any missing data from one replica to another. It is worth noting that the copies don't maintain the write order similar to leader-based replication models. Additionally, it might take a while before the detection and catch up happens eventually. As you can see, any process to bring data consistency has an impact on read/write throughput.
  25. 25. Leaderless replication and write conflicts Another challenge that leaderless replication has to face is detecting and handling concurrent writes because of the design to allow multiple clients to write to the same key. Similar to multi-leader replication, this design too requires handling write conflicts that arise • When writes from same client arrive in different order to different nodes • When writes from different clients happen on the same key and arrive in different order at two nodes • When some writes are lost and never arrive at some nodes There are a few strategies that can be used to handle concurrent writes: • Last writer wins model discards concurrent writes. At a high- level, in this model clients timestamp writes and nodes overwrite messages with lower timestamps. This model cannot handle lost messages or resolving conflicts across multiple messages. • Merge concurrent writes: • The server maintains a version number for every key and increments the version number every time key is written and stores the new version number along with the value written. • When a client reads a key, the server reads all values that have not been overwritten, as well as the latest version number. Client must read a key before writing. • When a client writes a key, it must include the version number from the prior read, and it must merge together all the values that received in the prior read. • When the server receives a write with a particular version number, it can overwrite all values with the version number or below, but it must keep all values with a higher version number. • This algorithm works nicely when inserting new keys or updating existing keys. For deletes, clients would still need to leave tombstones along with version number to help merging the results. • The algorithm described above is for a single node. When you have multiple replicas accepting concurrent writes, we need a version number per replica for every key. The collection of version numbers from all the replicas is called a version vector. Like version numbers, version vectors are sent from the database replicas to the clients when the values are read and need to be sent back to the database when a value is subsequently written.
  26. 26. Leaderless replication and consistency Quorums help maintain read/write consistency when using leaderless replication model. When there are n replicas: • A write is deemed successful when written to w writers • A read is consistent when read from r readers • where w + r > n The quorum condition, w + r > n, allows the system to tolerate unavailable nodes as follows: • If w < n, we can still process writes if a node is unavailable • If r < n, we can still process reads if a node is unavailable • If n = 5, w = 3, r = 3 we can tolerate two unavailable nodes. Normally, reads and writes are always sent to all n replicas in parallel. The parameters, w and r determine how many nodes we wait for before we consider a read or write successful. In a large cluster, a client may connect to some database nodes, but might not be able to assemble a quorum, due to a network interruption. In such cases, database designers might choose to accept writes instead of returning errors to the application. In sloppy quorums, writes and reads require w and r successful responses, but those may include nodes that are not among the designated n "home" nodes for a value. Once the network interruption is fixed, any writes that one node temporarily accepted on behalf of another node are sent to the appropriate "home" nodes. This is called hinted handoff. Sloppy quorums have the following attributes: • They increase write availability at the cost of read consistency because when a client reads a value, the latest value might have been temporarily written to some nodes outside of n. • Sloppy quorums offer durability and isn't a quorum in the traditional sense.
  27. 27. Partitioning The main reason for partitioning data is scalability. Partitions are defined in such a way that each piece of data belongs to exactly one partition, with the net effect of each partition is a small database of its own, although the database may support operations that touch multiple partitions at the same time.
  28. 28. Partitioning of key-value data One situation that any partitioning methodology will have to deal with is that of skewed workloads and hotspots. One strategy that could be used when a lot of writes happen to the same key is to append the key with a 2-digit random number to split the load across 100 partitions. This strategy does make reading results for that key challenging and requires piecing data together from all the involved partitions. Partition by key range Partition by hash of a key In this model, data is partitioned by assigning a continuous range of keys to each partition. In this model, a hash function determines the partition for a given key. The hash function should generate the same hash value for a given key and distribute the keys consistently across partition boundaries. When a certain range of data has more requests than others, then it can result in hotspots. This can be avoided by picking the appropriate key values that avoid such situations. Use of a hash function can eliminate the need for human or database intervention in key selection to an extent. This method of partitioning makes it easy to perform range queries when the data is stored in each of the partitions in a sorted order. One of the disadvantages of this model is that we lose the ability to perform range queries. You can arrive at a compromise by using compound primary keys consisting of several columns. For example, on a social media site, primary key for updates could be (user_id, update_timestamp), this allows you to retrieve updates made by a user for a range of time stamps.
  29. 29. Secondary indexes Partitioning data on secondary indexes poses a challenge because it doesn't map neatly to partitions. There are two main approaches to partitioning a database with secondary indexes. When partitioning secondary indexes by document (Local Secondary Index), each partition is separate: • Each partition maintains its own secondary indexes, covering only the documents in that partition. • Writes to the database deal with only a single partition. • Reads will require a scatter/gather approach wherein a query on secondary index is sent to all the partitions and merged together; making it expensive. Partitioning secondary indexes by term (Global Secondary Index): • Instead of each partition having its own secondary index, this model constructs a global index that covers data in all partitions. The index itself is not stored in one node and is partitioned across multiple nodes to avoid a single node from being a bottleneck. • Read queries based on the secondary index are efficient since only a single node is ever touched. • Writes are slower with this model compared to local index. Additionally, since updating secondary indexes are asynchronous, clients should be prepared to handle latency in updates.
  30. 30. Rebalancing partitions Motivation for rebalancing: • Increased query throughput overtime • Larger dataset • Failed machines Requirements for rebalancing: • After the rebalancing, the load is evenly balanced across the partitions • Database should keep accepting reads and writes while rebalancing is in progress • Rebalancing is optimal and doesn't result in unnecessary moves across nodes Strategies for rebalancing: • Do not use hash mod N to assign a key to a node. This will result in moving data across all the nodes when the number of nodes (N) changes. • Fixed number of partitions: • Start by assigning partitions to a set of nodes • When a node gets too much traffic, move some of the partitions from that node to a new node • Choosing the right number of partitions, when your dataset changes overtime, is difficult with this approach. • Too many partitions can cause unnecessary overhead, while too few makes rebalancing expensive. • Size of the partition is proportional to the dataset. • Dynamic partitioning: • When partition grows beyond a certain size, the partition is broken into two of similar size. Similarly, two partitions can be merged. • This can be used by both key-range and hash partitioned data. • Size of the partition is between a fixed min and max. • Partitioning proportionally to nodes: • The size of the partition is proportional to the number of nodes. i.e., fixed no. of partitions/node. • When a new node joins a cluster, it splits partition(s) from other nodes and rebalances. • This method works with hash partitioned data. Rebalancing initiation: • Manual: Safer, but can cause delays. • Automatic: Faster but can result in unintended consequences like overloading the network, nodes, etc. due to premature initiation.
  31. 31. Request routing • Send all requests from clients to a routing tier first • An external coordination service like Zookeeper uses a consensus algorithm to ensure that a central mapping of partitions  nodes is maintained. • Allow clients to contact any node: • A gossip protocol can be used for nodes to share information with each other. It adds complexity to the nodes. However, eliminates the need for an external coordination service. • Require that clients be aware of the partition assignments • In this model, the complexity is moved to the client.
  32. 32. Transactions
  33. 33. ACID Transactions The safety guarantees offered by transactions are often described by the well-known acronym ACID, which stands for Atomicity, Consistency, Isolation, and Durability. • Atomicity describes what happens if a client wants to make several writes, but a fault occurs after some of the writes. If the writes are grouped together into an atomic transaction, and the transaction cannot be completed due to a fault, then the transaction is aborted, and the database must discard/undo the writes done so far. • The idea of consistency is that you have certain statements about your data (invariants) that must always be true (ex: in an accounting system, credits and debits must always be balanced). However, consistency is dependent on the application's invariants and it is application's responsibility to preserve consistency. • Isolation in the sense of ACID means that concurrently executing transactions are isolated from each other: they don't stomp over each other. Database textbooks talk about serializability, although it is rarely implemented. Snapshot isolation and other weaker isolation levels are what databases implement. • Durability is the promise that once a transaction has committed successfully, any data it has written will not be forgotten, even if there is hardware fault or the database crashes. Durability "guarantees" should always be taken with a grain of salt. We will focus on atomicity and isolation since that is where databases have the most impact on transactions. Consistency is mostly application dependent, while durability is mostly an invariant across different database implementations.
  34. 34. Atomicity and isolation Atomicity and Isolation describe what the database should do if a database makes several writes within the same transaction. • Atomicity and isolation are applicable to single object writes too. Here are a couple of examples • What happens when a network connection is lost after the first 10KB of a JSON fragment is sent? • What happens when a client attempts to read a record, half-way through a write to a large record? • We need multi-object transactions for the following reasons: • In relational models, we want foreign keys to reference valid data. • In a document data model where join functionality is lacking, denormalization is encouraged. In those cases, you still end up updating several documents and need to keep them consistent. • In databases with secondary indexes, you need to update secondary indexes, which are different database objects from the database's point of view. • Atomicity is a key feature of transactions because it allows a transaction aborted and safely retried if an error occurs. If the database does not abandon a transaction and leaves it in a half-finished state, then retrying is not easy for an application: • If the transaction succeeded and a network failure caused the server to not acknowledge • If the error is due to overload, retrying will make things worse • If the transaction has any side-effects outside of the database, like sending emails to clients • Isolation hides concurrency issues from developers as clients try to update the same record at the same time. Serializable isolation means that database guarantees that transactions have the same effect as if they ran serially. Serializable isolation has performance costs. We will look at a couple of non-serializable isolations next.
  35. 35. Read committed: A Non-serializable isolation Read committed is the most basic level of transaction isolation that offers two guarantees: No dirty reads and No dirty writes. No dirty reads: When reading from the database, you will only see data that has been committed. This avoids cases wherein: • Clients read half-accurate data because not all objects have been committed yet. • Clients read data from transactions that might eventually be rolled back. No dirty writes: When writing to the database, you will only overwrite data that has been committed. This avoids cases wherein: • Multiple writes stomp over each other in such a manner that the resultant state gets the database to an inconsistent state. Implementation notes: • Dirty writes are avoided by enforcing that writing to an object requires acquiring a lock and holding onto it until the end of the transaction. • Dirty reads could be implemented by enforcing reads to also acquire the same lock. But, that would be a performance bottleneck. So, database maintains an old and new value of all the objects updated by a pending transaction and serves the old values for read requests until the transaction is committed. Drawbacks: • Nonrepeatable read or read skew. For example, there can be cases wherein a transaction B starts and completes while another transaction A is in progress. Different parts of transaction A sees different views of the database that are inconsistent from transaction A's standpoint. This is especially unacceptable for backups and analytic queries and integrity checks.
  36. 36. Snapshot Isolation: A Non-serializable isolation Snapshot isolation is the most common solution to nonrepeatable read problem. The idea is that each transaction sees a consistent snapshot of the database - that is, the transaction sees all the data that was committed in the database at the start of the transaction. Even if the data is subsequently changed by another transaction, each transaction sees only the old data from that point in time. Snapshot isolation is implemented by a technique known as Multi version concurrency control. Implementation notes: • Databases use a generalization of the mechanism we saw for preventing dirty reads, wherein the database keeps track of several different committed versions of an object because various in-progress transactions may need to see the state of the database at different points in time. Because it maintains several versions of an object side by side, this technique is referred to as MVCC. • When a transaction reads from the database, transaction IDs are used to decide which objects it can see, and which are invisible. By carefully defining visibility rules the database can present a consistent snapshot of the database to the application: • At the start of a transaction, the database makes a list of all the other transactions that are in progress at that time. Any writes that those transactions have made are ignored. • Any writes made by aborted transactions are ignored. • Any writes made by transactions with a later transaction ID are ignored, regardless of whether those transactions have committed. • All other writes are visible to the application's queries. • Indexes pose an interesting challenge for multi-version database. One option is to have the index simply point to all versions of an object and require an index query to filter out any object versions that are not visible.
  37. 37. Lost updates in snapshot isolation Snapshot isolation works well for read only transactions in the presence of concurrent writes. However, lost updates can happen when a write by one client can be overwritten by a write from another client unintentionally. There are a variety of solutions to this problem: • Many databases provide atomic update operations that eliminate the need for read-modify-update cycles in application code that can cause consistency issues when writes from multiple clients stomp on each other. • Applications can explicitly lock objects that are going to be updated. This is useful when the database itself cannot offer a similar capability. This implementation is prone to bugs in application code. • The former two approaches avoid the issues with read-modify-write cycles by forcing sequential execution. Another approach is for the database to automatically detect a lost update to abort the transaction and force the client to retry its read-modify-update cycle. • In databases that don't provide transactions, you sometimes find an atomic compare-and-set operation. The purpose of this operation is to avoid lost updates by allowing an update to happen only if the value has not changed since you last read. • In replicated databases, preventing lost updates takes another dimension. In those datastores, the typical approach is to let concurrent writes through and let the application code perform conflict resolution.
  38. 38. Write skews and phantoms in snapshot isolation Most examples of write skews follow the following pattern that result in phantoms: 1. A SELECT query checks whether some requirement is satisfied by searching for rows that match search criteria. 2. Depending on the result of the first query, the application code decides how to continue. 3. If the application decides to go ahead, it makes a write (INSERT, UPADTE or DELETE) to the database and commits the transaction. The effect of this write changes the precondition of the decision in step 2. i.e., if you run step 1 after committing the write, you get a different result. Techniques to avoid write skews: • Some databases allow you to configure constraints, which are then enforced by the database (like uniqueness, foreign key constraints, or restrictions on a particular value). • Explicit locking is another means to avoid write skews (FOR UPDATE) Phantoms The effect where a write in one transaction changes the result of a search query in another transaction is referred to as a phantom. The problem with phantoms is that there is no object in step 1 to attach a lock to. This problem is avoided by materializing conflicts, wherein objects are introduced into the database artificially and locks are attached to those objects before proceeding with adding/updating the real objects in the database. Write skew
  39. 39. Serial execution: A serializable isolation The simplest way to avoid concurrency problems is to remove concurrency entirely and execute one transaction at a time. i.e., do actual serial execution. Why is this an option now than before? • RAM is cheaper now to fit the entire database in memory. As a result transactions can be completed faster than when portions of the database was on the disk. • Database designers have realized that OLTP transactions are usually short and make few reads/writes, unlike OLAP. How to handle multi-statement transactions? While the operations involved in the transaction are few, if they are separated by long periods of inactivity because they are initiated by a client across the internet, then serializing transactions will impact performance. Hence, databases allow multi-statement transactions only as stored procedures. What are the disadvantages of stored procedures? • Each database vendor has its own language for stored procedures. This is changing more recently with support for stored procedures written in general purpose programming language. • Code running in a database is hard to debug and manage • A badly written stored procedure can harm the database far more than a statement issued by an application • Partition databases throw a challenge at this model. You are fine, if you can partition the data such that there is no need to locking needed across partitioned databases. This increases the database throughput. However, for any transactions that span multiple partitions, the stored procedures will have to be run in lock-step fashion and the throughput of the database will go down significantly.
  40. 40. Two Phase Locking: A serializable isolation Overview For around 30 years, one widely used algorithm for serializability in databases is two-phase locking (2PL). In 2PL, several transactions can read objects concurrently as long as none write to it. As soon as a transaction wants to write an object, exclusive access is required: • If transaction A read an object and transaction B wants to write to the object, then B waits until A commits or aborts the transaction. • If transaction A has written an object and transaction B wants to read the object, B needs to wait until A commits or aborts. Performance While snapshot isolation promises that readers never block writers and writers never block readers, 2PL provides serializability and avoids a lot of concurrency issues with snapshot isolation by breaking that promise. This also results in degraded performance at especially higher percentiles. Phantoms and 2PL Note that the problem of phantoms exists even with 2PL - that is one transaction changing the results of another transaction's search query. This problem is solved with predicate locks wherein instead of getting a lock for a single object, the lock belongs to multiple objects that match a search criteria. Performance of predicate locks Implementing predicate locks is not performant when checking locks across multiple active transactions. Most databases implement predicate locks using index range locks. Holding an index range lock is like holding a lock to a range of objects. This optimization reduces the number of locks that need to be checked before allowing a concurrent transaction to proceed.
  41. 41. Serializable snapshot isolation: A serializable isolation Overview Unlike 2PL and serial execution, serializable snapshot isolation is an optimistic concurrency control technique. i.e., instead of blocking if something potentially dangerous happens, transactions continue anyway. When a transaction wants to commit, the database checks whether isolation was violated; if so, the transaction is aborted and must be retried. Advantages • Optimistic concurrency performs well when there is less contention and badly when there is a lot. • Contention can be reduced with commutative atomic operations. Ex: it doesn't matter the order in which you increment the like counter on a tweet. SSI, an improvement on snapshot isolation SSI is basically snapshot isolation wherein reads within a transaction happen from a consistent snapshot of the database. This is the main difference with earlier concurrency control techniques. On top of snapshot isolation, SSI adds an algorithm for detecting serialization conflicts among writes to determine which transactions to abort. The detection needs to identify the following scenarios • Detecting reads of a stale MVCC version of an object (uncommitted write occurred before the read) - In order to accomplish this, the database keeps track of whether any read ignored another transaction’s write due to MVCC rules. When a transaction wants to commit, the database checks whether any of the ignored writes have now been committed. If so, the transaction must be aborted. • Detecting writes that affect prior reads - To accomplish this, the database notifies each transaction of any writes made by writes from other transactions. When a transaction proceeds to commit, it checks if any conflicting writes from other transactions have been committed; if so, the transaction is aborted. If not, the transaction is committed. Performance of serializable snapshot isolation • SSI is better than 2PL for read heavy workloads because they can run without needing any locks. • SSI is better than serial execution from the standpoint of not being limited to single CPU
  42. 42. Consistency and consensus
  43. 43. Linearizability The is the idea behind linearizability is to eliminate the replication lag for the client by: • Making all operations atomic • Making it appear as if there is only one copy of the data In a Linearizable system, when a client completes a write, all client reading from the database see the same value. i.e., linearizability is a recency guarantee. Serializability Linearizability Serializability is an isolation property of transactions, where every transaction may read and write multiple objects. It guarantees that transactions behave the same as if they had executed in some serial order. Linearizability is a recency guarantee on reads and writes of a register. It doesn't group operations together into transactions, so it does not prevent problems such as write skew. 2PL and actual serialization are typically linearizable. SSI is not serializable since writes from two different transactions are not visible to each other until committed. Serializability vs Linearizability
  44. 44. Linearizable systems Usages of linearizable systems • Locking and leader election - Single leader replication systems need to ensure that there is a single leader. This can be accomplished by expecting replicas to acquire a lock to become a leader. The lock needs to be linearizable. • Constraints and uniqueness guarantees - Unique username, need for an account balance to never go negative, booking a seat in a flight, all require that there is a single up to date value that all the nodes agree on. • Cross channel timing dependencies - Without recency guarantee of linearizability, race conditions can cause problems (see figure 9-5). Implementing linearizable systems Since linearizable systems behave as if there is only one copy of the data, one option is to not have replicas at all. But, the reason why we have replicas is to be fault-tolerant. So, let's look at replication methods and assess if they are linearizable. • Single-leader replication: leader has the primary copy for writes and the followers maintain backup copies. You can potentially make this model linearizable by one of the two options: • Forcing reads from the leader alone. This option assumes that you know for sure who the leader is (i.e., you can avoid split brain). Also, with async replication, when failover happens you might lose committed writes, which violates durability and linearizability. • Allowing reads from synchronously updated followers only • Consensus algorithms: Consensus algorithms are similar to single- leader model and have measures to prevent split brain and stale replicas. Hence, they are linearizable. • Multi-leader replication: Systems with multi-leader replication are generally not linearizable because they concurrently process writes on multiple nodes and asynchronously replicate them to other nodes. • Leaderless replication: Leaderless replication offers consistency through quorums. But replication lag can cause readers to see different values (see figure 9-6). It is possible to address this through read repair synchronously; but several caveats still apply (see page 335 for full discussion). The cost of linearizability • If your application requires linearizability, and there is network partition, then the replicas with user requests either wait for disconnected replicas or return an error. If your application does not require linearizability, then each replica can process requests independently, even when disconnected from other replicas. i.e., a system is either consistent or available when partitioned. • Distributed databases that choose not to provide linearizability guarantees do so primarily to increase performance, not so much for fault tolerance. Linearizability is slow all the time, not just during a network fault.
  45. 45. Ordering and causality Ordering has been discussed so far in the following contexts: • In Single leader replication, the order of leader’s writes determines the order in which followers apply writes. • Serializability is about ensuring that transactions behave as if they were executed in some sequence order. • Timestamps and clocks are used to introduce order into a disorderly world. Ordering helps preserve causality. Here are a few examples: • Consistent prefix reads offer causal dependency between question and answer • Multi-leader replication can violate causality • When detecting concurrent writes, we need the "happened before" relationship. • Snapshot isolation maintains consistency with the goal of offering consistent causality. • Serializable Snapshot Isolation identifies causal dependencies across transactions • Cross channel timing dependencies can result in causal inconsistencies Definitions • A total order allows any two elements to be compared; i.e., given any two elements you can say which one is greater. • A group of elements are said to be partially ordered if some elements can be ordered while some cannot. • Causality implies partial order and not total order due to concurrent events. • Linearizability guarantees total order because the system acts as if there is only one copy. i.e., linearizability is stronger than causal consistency. You can build a non-linearizable system that doesn't have performance issues and still offer causal system. Capturing causal dependencies In order to maintain causality, you need to know which operation happened before another. This is a partial order - concurrent operations can be processed in any order, but if one operation happened before another then they must be run in that order across all the replicas. This was discussed in two different places so far: • Concurrent writes to the same key need to be detected so that updates are not lost. Causal consistency goes further - it needs to track causal dependencies across the entire database, not just for a single key. Version vectors can be generalized to do this. • Serializable snapshot isolation does conflict resolution by tracking version numbers to track causality across related operations.
  46. 46. Sequence number ordering We can use sequence numbers, which act as counters that are incremented for every operation, to ensure a total order that is consistent with causality across all the operations performed in a database. In a database with a single leader replication, the replication log defines a total order of write operations that is consistent with causality. Lamport timestamps While the aforementioned strategy works for single leader replication model, it doesn't work for multi-leader or leaderless replication models where there is no single entity generating the sequence numbers. Below are the key characteristics of Lamport timestamps that help accomplish the goal of causality: • Unique timestamps: The Lamport timestamp is simply a pair of (counter, node ID). Two nodes may have the same counter value, but by including the node ID in the timestamp, each timestamp is made unique. • Ordering across timestamps: Between two timestamps, the timestamp with the higher counter is the greatest. When counters are the same, higher node ID is the greatest timestamp. • Consistent with causality: • Every client keeps track of the maximum counter that they have seen thus far and includes that in its request. • When a node receives a request with a maximum counter value greater than its own counter, it immediately sets its counter to the maximum. Additionally, for every operation that it performs, the node increments its counter by one. • This ensures causality because every causal dependency results in an increased timestamp. Limitation of timestamp ordering Despite all this, timestamp ordering is not sufficient. Consider a system that needs to ensure that usernames are unique, and two users try to create the same username. When two nodes receive a request for the same username concurrently and they need to decide right now and not be told later. i.e., you want to be sure that no other node can insert a claim for the same username ahead of your operation in the total order, so that you can declare the operation successful.
  47. 47. Total order broadcast • Total order broadcast is described as a protocol for exchanging messages between nodes that requires two safety properties to always be satisfied: • Reliable delivery - No messages are lost: if a message is delivered to a node it is delivered to all the nodes. • Totally ordered delivery - Messages are delivered to every node in the same order. • A way to look at total order broadcast is that it is a way of creating a log: delivering a message is like appending to the log. Since all nodes must deliver the same messages in the same order, all nodes can read the log and see the same sequence of messages • Since messages cannot be inserted retroactively into an earlier position in the order, it is stronger than timestamp ordering. Use cases • Consensus services such as Zookeeper and etcd implement total order broadcast • It is leveraged by database replication services to ensure that every replica processes the writes in the same order. This principle is known as state machine replication. • It can be used to implement serializable transactions as discussed in actual serial execution, if every message represents deterministic transaction to be executed.
  48. 48. Atomic commit and two-phase commit Single node vs distributed atomic commits: For transactions that execute at a single database node, atomicity is implemented by the database engine. On a single node, commit depends on the order in which data is durably written to disk: first the data, then the commit record. Once the commit record is written, the transaction is committed. For transactions involving multiple nodes, it is not sufficient to send a commit request to all the nodes and independently commit the transaction on each one. If done so, commit might succeed on some nodes and fails on others, which violates the atomicity guarantee (i.e., irrevocable). Two phase commit uses a coordinator that runs on the client initiating the transaction spanning nodes. The system of promises for a 2PC looks as below: • An application gets a transaction ID from the coordinator. • The application initiates a transaction across all the participating nodes using the transaction ID. • When the application is ready to commit, the coordinator sends a prepare request to all the participants. If any of the participants do not respond, the transaction is aborted across all the participants. • When the participant receives the prepare request (phase 1), it makes sure that it can commit the transaction under all circumstances. If so, it replies "yes" to the coordinator. • When the coordinator receives responses, it decides on whether to commit the transaction or abort and writes the decision to a transaction log on the disk. This is called commit point. • Once the coordinator's decision is written to disk, it sends the commit/abort request (phase 2) to all the participants. If the request fails or times out, the coordinator must retry forever, no matter how many retries it takes. • Coordinator failure - A coordinator failure before the prepare request is simple to handle because the participant can safely abort the transaction after a certain point of time. However, if the coordinator crashes after the prepare request, then the participants wait until the coordinator comes back up. Whenever the coordinator comes back, it checks the transaction log for any in-doubt transactions and aborts any that don't have a commit record.
  49. 49. Fault tolerant consensus The goal of consensus is simply to get several nodes to agree on something. There are several situations in which it is important for nodes to agree: • Leader election - In a database with a single-leader it is important for all nodes to agree on which node is the leader. The leadership position might become contestable when some nodes cannot communicate with others. In those situations, without consensus the system might suffer from split-brain resulting in multiple leaders accepting writes that lead to data inconsistency. • Atomic commit - In a database that supports transactions spanning several nodes, we can have situations where a transaction might succeed in some and fail in others. If we want atomicity of transactions, we must get all the nodes to agree on the outcome of the transaction. A fault-tolerant consensus algorithm does not block if a majority of processes are working. Requirements for consensus are: • Validity – Only proposed values may be selected • Uniform agreement – No two nodes may select different values • Integrity – A node can select only a single value • Termination – Every node will eventually decide on a value Paxos Nice slides on Paxos, a best-known fault-tolerant consensus algorithm, are here. • Consensus algorithms decide on a sequence of values, which makes them total order broadcast algorithms. Leaders and consensus algorithms Consensus algorithms need a leader. However, there needs to be a consensus on who the leader is. This circular dependency is broken by epoch numbering and quorums. Before voting for any proposal can take place, voting for a leader takes place based on an epoch number that a proposed leader uses. A leader elected in this manner can then coordinate the consensus. Limitation One of the limitations of a consensus algorithm is that a majority of nodes should be available.
  50. 50. Batch processing
  51. 51. Batch processing with Unix tools Chain of commands in Unix cat /var/log/nginx/access.log | awk '{print $7}’ | sort | uniq -c | sort -r -n | head -n 5 Custom program counts = Hash.new(0) File.open('/var/log/nginx/access.log') do |file| file.each do |line| url = line.split[6] counts[url] += 1 end end top5 = counts.map{|url, count| [count, url] }.sort.reverse[0..5] Top5.each{|count, url| puts "#{count} #{url}" } Sorting versus in-memory aggregation The custom program might be better suited for a file that can fit in memory. The Unix approach scales nicely for large files wherein the sorting approach ends up writing results to the disk. The Unix Philosophy. Documented in The Art of Unix Programming and on Wikipedia as below • Make each program do one thing well. • Expect the output of one program to become the input of another, as yet unknown, program. • Design and build software, even operating systems, to be tried early, ideally within weeks. Don't hesitate to throw away clumsy parts and rebuild them. • Use tools in preference to unskilled help to lighten a programming task, even if you have to detour to build the tools and expect to throw some of them out after you've finished using them. Additional points • A uniform interface - a file is that common interface that serves as input and output for any Unix program • Separation of logic and wiring - separating the input/output wiring from the program logic makes it easier to compose small tools into bigger systems • Transparency and experimentation - Success of Unix tools comes from the ease of experimenting and understanding.
  52. 52. MapReduce Unix batch processing and MapReduce • MapReduce is like Unix tools, but distributed across thousands of machines to parallelize the computation. • A single MapReduce job is like a Unix process: it takes one or more inputs and produces one or more outputs without any side effects than producing the output. • While Unix tools use stdin and stdout, MapReduce jobs read and write files on distributed filesystem MapReduce and Job Execution - MapReduce is a programming framework with which you can write code to process large datasets in a distributed filesystem like HDFS. The MapReduce job execution pattern for our earlier examples is: • Read a set of input files, and break it up into records. In web server example, each record is one line in the log. This is handled by the input format parser of the framework. • Call the mapper function to extract a key and value from each input record. In the preceding example, awk is the mapper. This step is something that you supply custom code. • Sort all key-value pairs by key. This is an implicit step in MapReduce and you don't write code for this. • Call the reducer function to iterate over the sorted key- value pairs. In the previous example, uniq did this job. This is another step where you supply custom code. MapReduce programming model To create a MapReduce job, you need to implement two callback functions, the mapper and reducer, which behave as follows: • Mapper: The mapper is called once for every input record, and its job is to extract the key and value from the input record. For each input, it may generate any number of key- value pairs. It does not keep any state from one input record to the next, so each record is handled independently. • Reducer: The MapReduce framework takes the key-value pairs produced by the mappers, collects all the values belonging to the same key, and calls the reducer with an iterator over that collection of values. The reducer can produce output records.
  53. 53. Distributed execution of MapReduce Running Map Tasks • The MapReduce scheduler determines the number of Map tasks by the number of input file blocks. • It copies the Mapper code to one of the machines that stores a replica of the input file and runs the Map tasks on it - this principle is referred as putting the computation near the data. • The Map task reads in the input file passing in one record at a time to the Mapper callback. The output of the Mapper are key-value pairs. • The Map task ensures that the output files generated are sorted (using SSTables or LSM Trees) and can be supplied to multiple Reduce tasks. Running Reduce Tasks • The number of reduce tasks is configured by the author. • The MapReduce framework uses a hash value mapping to ensure that the records with the same key reach the same Reducer. • Whenever a Mapper is done processing, the corresponding files are downloaded for the Reducer Tasks to process (this process is called as shuffle). • The MapReduce framework merges the sorted results from multiple Mappers. • The Reducer is called with a key and an iterator that incrementally scans over all records with the same key. The output file generated by the Reducer is stored locally and replicated on other machines in the distributed file system. MapReduce workflows It is usually unlikely for a single MapReduce job to solve a problem. It is therefore common to chain these jobs to form a workflow. It is not uncommon for large organizations to have workflows with 50 - 100 jobs chained together. Given this pattern, rich tooling support and ecosystem exists for setting up and managing MapReduce workflows.
  54. 54. Joins in batch processing Joins in the context of batch processing is resolving occurrences of some association within a dataset. In the context of relational databases, joins involve foreign keys. In the context of document databases, joins involve a document ID and an edge when it comes to graphs. In the context of batch processing, the job ends up reading the contents of all the files that are supplied to it. In that sense, batch processing acts like OLAP.
  55. 55. Reduce-Side Joins and Grouping Sort-merge joins – An example approach is as follows: • A user activity mapper that produces sorted set of records for user activity based on user ID • A user database mapper that produces sorted set of records for user database on user ID • The MapReduce framework partitions the mapper output by key and then sorts key-value pairs. The result of that is that records for the same user ID become adjacent to each other in the reducer input. The MapReduce job can also sort the records such that the Reducer sees the record from the user database first, followed by user activity - this technique is known as secondary sort. • The reducer then performs that actual join logic easily. This approach is called sort-merge join since the mapper does the sorting and the reducers merge the sorted list of records from both sides of the join. Group by GROUP BY clause in SQL helps accomplish the following aggregation tasks: • Counting the number of records • Adding up the values in one particular field • Picking up the top k records based on some ranking The simplest way of implementing such a grouping operation with MapReduce is to setup the mappers so that the key-value pairs they produce use the desired grouping key. The partitioning and sorting process then brings together all the records with the same key in the same reducer. Thus, grouping and joining look quite similar when implemented on top of MapReduce.
  56. 56. Handling skew The pattern of bringing all records with the same key to the same place breaks down if there is a large amount of data related to a single key. This happens in situations like a Twitter celebrity followed by millions of users. The problem with skewed data is that when a reducer is assigned to handle the data from the hotspot, then it holds up the entire MapReduce job since the job is not done until all the reducers are done. There are a few techniques for handling joins involving hotkeys: • In the skewed join method, a sampling job identifies the hot keys. When performing join, records related to a hot key is sent to one of the several reducers. For the other input to the join, records relating to the hot key need to be replicated across all the reducers handling that key. • In the sharded join method, hot keys are to be specified explicitly instead of being determined by a sampling job. • Another approach is to store records related to hot keys in separate files from the rest. When performing join on that table, a map-side join could be used for the hot keys. • When grouping records by a hot key and aggregating them you perform grouping in two stages: • MapReduce sends records to a random reducer, so that each reducer performs the grouping on a subset of records and outputs a compacted aggregated value per key. • A second MapReduce job then combines the values from the first-stage reducers to a single value per key.
  57. 57. Map-side joins The advantage of Reduce-Side joins is that there are no assumptions about the input data. The downside is that you sort, copy and merge data from multiple Mappers and Reducer and this can be an overhead. If we can make certain simplifying assumptions about the data, then we can eliminate some of these inefficiencies. Below are a couple of means to accomplish that: • Broadcast hash joins - The simplest way to perform a map- side join is when you have a small dataset that can fit the memory on one side of the join. In such a case, when the mapper starts up, it just reads up the dataset from the distributed file system into the memory. It then reads up the user events from the file table to perform a join with the user ID loaded in the memory. This is referred to as broadcast since the dataset is broadcast to all the mappers that load a hash table into the memory to perform the join. • Partitioned hash joins - If both the inputs to the map-side join are partitioned in the same way, then the hash join approach can be applied to each partition independently. For example, in figure 10-2, the user and activity logs could be partitioned on the ending digit of user_id. This would enable each mapper to load a smaller dataset into its hash table. This is possible if both the inputs have the same number of partitions, the records are assigned to the partition based on the same key and same hash function. • Map-side merge joins - Another variant of map-side join applies if the input is not only partitioned in the same way, but also sorted based on the same key. In this case, it does not matter if the input fits the memory or not. The mapper can perform the same merging operation that the reducer normally does. Some observations about map-side joins are listed below. • The output of a reduce-side join is sorted based on the key on which the join is performed, whereas as the output of a map-side join is partitioned and sorted in the same way as the large input. • Map-side joins makes assumptions about the size, sorting and partitioning of the data.
  58. 58. Batch workflow output and Hadoop Output of batch workflows • Building search indexes • Key-value stores can be outputs of batch process outputs. The generated files can be loaded up by databases that offer results from the analytics performed by the batch processes. • Batch processing follows the same philosophy as Unix. Not only do they offer better performance, but also become much easier to maintain: • If you introduce a bug into the code and the output is wrong, you can rollback to a previous version. • Feature development can proceed more quickly due to the ease of rollback. • If a map or a reduce fails, the MapReduce framework automatically re-schedules the job and runs it on the same input. If there is a bug in the code, the framework gives up after specific number of retries. If it is a transient issue, then the job is resilient. • Same set of files can be used for different jobs for different purposes. • Like Unix tools, MapReduce jobs separate logic from wiring which makes it easy to reuse code. Comparison of Hadoop and Distributed Databases • Diversity of storage: While databases expect you to structure the data according to a specific model, files in a distributed file system are just byte sequences, which can be written using any data model and encoding. This allows the following: • The ability to bring in disparate data from multiple sources to process and join them. • The onus to make sense of the data is on the consumer and not the producer. This allows performing analysis on data after the fact that the data is produced, as is the case almost always. • Diversity of processing model: Hadoop allows you to write code to perform complex tasks that might not be possible through simple SQL query analysis that a database would support. • Designing for frequent faults: MapReduce tasks are written to be rerun several times as the scheduler can choose to preempt and restart a job. This makes MapReduce resilient to crashes and faults. • Usage of memory and disk: MapReduce tasks are run on large datasets with heavy disk I/O and relatively low memory. Databases as such require significant memory. Furthermore, processing their queries takes up a few seconds as opposed to batch processing which could take several minutes.
  59. 59. Beyond MapReduce Materialization of intermediate state In MapReduce the intermediate state is saved to a file before it is passed on to the next job - this is referred to as the materialization of intermediate state. By contrast, Unix pipes stream the results from one job to the next. The downsides of MapReduce approach are: • A MapReduce job can only start when all the tasks in the preceding jobs have completed. • Mappers are often redundant: they just read back the same file that was just written by a reducer. • Storing the intermediate state in a distributed filesystem means those files are replicated across several nodes, which is an overkill for temporary state. Dataflow engines To overcome these downsides, dataflow engines came into existence. Unlike MapReduce jobs, these functions need not take strict roles of alternating map and reduce, but instead can be assembled in more flexible ways. We call these functions operators, and the dataflow engine provides several different options for connecting one operator to another's input. Fault tolerance is something that the framework provides through its understanding of the operators that were run until a fault was encountered. Graphs and Iterative processing For graph like data models, the batch processing can be slightly different since many graph algorithms are expressed by traversing one edge at a time, joining vertices, until a condition is met. Such iterative algorithms often take the following form: 1. An external scheduler runs a batch process to calculate one step of the algorithm. 2. When the batch process completes, the scheduler checks whether it has finished. 3. If it has not yet finished, the scheduler goes back to step 1. This approach in very inefficient to implement in MapReduce since such approach typically results in reading up the entire input dataset instead of just the small part of the graph that has changed compared to the last iteration.
  60. 60. The Pregel processing model • Like MapReduce, wherein mappers "send messages" to a reducer that handles a specific key, in Pregel, one vertex can "send a message" to another vertex, and typically those messages are sent along the edges in a graph. • In each iteration, a function is called for each vertex, passing it all the messages that were sent to it, like a reducer. Each vertex then generates messages that are guaranteed to be sent to the target vertices at the start of the next iteration by copying all the messages over the network. • Unlike MapReduce, a vertex remembers its state in memory from one iteration to another, so the function needs to process only the new messages. • If no new messages are sent in some part of the graph, no work needs to be done. • Fault tolerance: There are a few aspects of this that are worth calling out: • Pregel implementations guarantee that messages are processed exactly once at their destination vertex in the following iteration irrespective of network delays or dropped packets. • Checkpoints are taken at the end of each iteration, wherein the state of each vertex is serialized. When a fault occurs, the framework restarts at the previous checkpoint and passing in messages to that restored state. • Parallel execution: The messages are passed across vertices and each vertex can be run on any machine. However, finding the right way to partition a graph such that minimal messages are sent across the network is an active area of research. If the entire graph can be run on a single machine, then that offers best performance. If however, that is not possible because it is not easy to fit in the entire graph into memory, a distributed algorithm like Pregel is unavoidable.
  61. 61. Stream processing
  62. 62. Batch processing Vs Stream processing Batch processing assumes that the input data is bounded. That isn't the case for many real-world scenarios. For scenarios that deal with unbounded data in a responsive/timely manner, stream processing is necessary. Batch and stream processing terminology: Batch processing Stream processing A record An event A file is written once and then potentially read by multiple jobs An event is generated once by a producer and potentially processed by multiple consumers A file is collection of related records Related events are grouped together by a topic or stream Lacking event notification mechanisms, consumers rely on polling files/databases for data. This can create a lot of unnecessary overhead on the entire system. If a simple pipe or TCP connection between the producer and consumer is not sufficient (because you have multiple consumers), then you need a messaging system. Tradeoffs What happens if the producers send messages faster than the consumers can process them? • Drop messages • Buffer messages in a queue • Apply flow control to slow the producer down What happens if nodes crash or temporarily go offline? • Make the system durable by writing to disk or replication • Maintain high throughput by ignoring lost messages
  63. 63. A comparison of messaging systems Direct messaging from producers to consumers • UDP multicast: It is used in financial industry. Applications need to handle lost messages by requesting a retransmit. • Webhooks: Consumers expose a service on the network that producers push data to. Throttling is applied by the consumer. Consumer crashes can be handled in this model by having the producer retry until all consumers acknowledge delivery. However, when the producer crashes, this state is lost. Message brokers Message broker is a kind of database that is optimized to handle message streams, wherein producers and consumers register with it as clients. This system moves durability to the message broker, which handles the scenarios wherein the clients come and go (connect, disconnect, crash) by writing events to the disk. Consumers are asynchronous: a producer sends a message for it to be buffered on the broker. Broker sends the messages to consumers based on the queuing backlog. Differences between message brokers and databases are summarized below. Multiple consumers When multiple consumers read messages on the same topic, two main patterns emerge: • Load balancing: Each message is delivered to one of the consumers, so the consumers can share the work of processing the messages in the topic. The broker may assign messages to consumers arbitrarily. • Fan-out: Each message is delivered to all the consumers – like several different batch jobs that read the same input file. Acknowledgements and redelivery Message brokers use acknowledgements to ensure that messages are received/processed by consumers. When a message is not acknowledged, the message broker that is load balancing its messages could chose to redeliver the message to another consumer. When that happens, it is likely that messages are delivered out of order. It is therefore, necessary that messages are self-contained and can be processed independently when messages are being load balanced. Database Message broker Data is kept around until it is explicitly deleted Typically, messages are deleted once they are delivered to all the consumers Databases allow secondary indexing and searching data While consumers can subscribe to a topic based on a matching pattern, the mechanisms are very different. When data is queried, clients just get a snapshot and aren't notified when the data changes Consumers typically subscribe to an event and are notified when the data changes. There is no way to make arbitrary queries.
  64. 64. Partitioned logs A messaging system wherein the messages are deleted once they have been delivered to all the consumers have a downside: if you add a new consumer (or an old consumer just recovers from a crash), the consumer has no way to receive prior messages. Log- based message brokers address this gap as follows: • When a producer sends a message, it is appended to the end of the log. A consumer gets a message by reading the log sequentially and waiting for event notifications when it reaches the end of the log. • For throughput/scalability, the log can be partitioned, and different partitions hosted on multiple machines. Within each partition, the broker assigns a monotonically increasing sequence number, or offset, to every message. i.e., messages within a partition are ordered. But, not across the partitions within the same message topic/stream. • Fan-out messaging is implemented by having all consumers to read logs without affecting other consumers. Load balancing can be implemented by assigning a group of consumers to a partition. This form of load-balancing has a few downsides: • The number of nodes sharing the workload is limited by the number of partitions • If a message in a partition takes longer to process, then other messages are help up • Since the consumers keep track of the messages that they have processed through consumer offsets, there is less overhead on the message broker to track acknowledgements/delivery. Hence, better throughput. The broker just needs to update the current consumer offset periodically to recover from cases wherein a consumer might have become unresponsive or crashed. • Typically, message brokers maintain a circular buffer such that any old messages that don't fit in a bounded buffer are discarded. With this model, a disk with 6 TB capacity and 150MB/s write throughput can write messages for 11 hours before running out of disk space. i.e., consumers can lag by 11 hours before the messages are discarded. This has the following implications: • There is enough time to react for the system/operators when a consumer crashes and unprocessed backlog is piling up. • Even when a consumer is falling behind, it impacts just that consumer and not the overall system. As a result, it is feasible to test/debug a production log without impacting other services. • Since the lifecycle of a message in the log is controlled by producer throughput and not the consumer's, replaying older messages is possible. This allows the iterative development/experimentation that was possible through batch processing systems.
  65. 65. Keeping heterogenous systems in sync One of the problems that occurs in heterogenous data systems is that of keeping systems in sync. As the same or related data appears in several places, they need to be kept in sync with one another: if an item is updated in the database, it also needs to be updated in the cache, search indexes and data warehouse. There are several ways to keep them in sync: Batch process - The database is exported, transformed and then loaded into the data warehouse as a batch process. Any additional processing like search index generation, or other derived data systems might be created using batch processes. Dual writes - When batch processing is too slow for your needs, you can use dual writes. i.e., the application itself writes to different systems directly. Dual writes has problems • When concurrent clients could cause the data to be permanently corrupted/out of sync, unless you use concurrency detection mechanisms like version vectors. • Without atomic commit/2PC implemented across the heterogenous systems, it is likely for the two systems to get out of sync when the value is committed to one data store and the client fails to commit in the other. Single-leader replicated database - If somehow there was a single leader across the database, the search index and all the other derived datastores, then it becomes easy to ensure that the data is replicated across all the data stores without some of the concurrency issues outlined with dual writes. However, such a model isn't possible given the breadth of datastores that are available. Change data capture: CDC is the process of observing all data changes written to a database and extracting them in a form in which they can be replicated to other systems. This model makes one database the leader and turns others to followers. A log-based message broker is well suited for transporting the change events from the source database, since it preserves the ordering of the messages. There are a few ways to implement CDC to generate a change log: • Using database triggers - This has performance overhead • Parsing the replication log - This might be a challenge to deal with schema changes. However, Facebook's Warmhole, Yahoo's Sherpa do something like this. • Snapshot model - When building a full text index you need the full database and just the previous few messages will not be sufficient. For scenarios like this, we need the ability to start with an initial snapshot to which changes can be applied incrementally. • Log compaction – Please see next slide
  66. 66. Keeping heterogenous systems in sync – Cont’d • Log compaction is an alternative to the snapshot model discussed above. It allows you to keep track of the net result of the data stored in a compact manner by ignoring the history of the changes made thus far. A compacted log is proportional to the size of the data stored and independent of the number of writes done. • As part of log compaction, the storage engine periodically looks for log records with the same key, throws away any duplicates, and keeps only the most recent updates for each key by compacting the log in the background. Deletes are usually marked by setting the value of the key to a magic value like null. • A derived data system can start a new consumer from offset 0 of the log-compacted topic, and sequentially scan all the messages in the log to obtain a full copy of the database contents without taking another snapshot of the CDC source database. Event Sourcing: Similar to CDC, event sourcing involves storing all changes to the application state as a log of change events. The two main differences between CDC and Event sourcing are: • With CDC, the application is oblivious to the fact that CDC is happening. With event souring, the application is explicitly aware of the events that are written to the event log. • The data in CDC is mutable and updated/deleted. Events in the event store are append only and are not updated/deleted since events capture the explicit user-initiated actions, state changes, etc. Because of how it is designed, event sourcing can help application developers draw richer insights from the usage patterns than what can be done using the lowlevel CDC model. • To derive the current state from the event log, applications must take the log of events and transform it into application state this is suitable for showing to a user. While this can be arbitrary logic, it needs to be deterministic so that you get to the same state irrespective of how many times you rerun it. • Log compaction needs to be a bit different for event sourcing. Since recent events do not just supersede older events, and just offer a history of what all has happened so far, you need all the events to rebuild the final state. • Applications typically take a snapshot of the current state as a performance optimization to not have to process the entire event log. However, the entire event log is often needed to show a timeline of events to the user. • It needs to be noted that requests from users should be viewed as commands. Commands can be processed successfully, rejected or might even fail. An event is typically raised after the command has been successfully committed/executed. i.e., it has now become a fact in the system.
  67. 67. State, streams and immutability Immutability helps batch processing by allowing users to experiment with existing input files. Immutability is what makes event sourcing and change data capture powerful. Current state of an application is typically stored in a database. A database is optimized for reading this state through queries. To support state changes, the database supports updates and deletes. Whenever you have a state that changes, that state is the result of the events that mutated it over time. The key idea is that the mutable state and an append-only change log that tracks the stream of immutable events over time are the two sides of the same coin. Advantages of immutable events: • Immutability makes it easier to diagnose bugs and recover from problems due to deploying buggy code. • Immutable events also capture more information than just the current state. For example, they make it possible to track a user's journey through an e-commerce website than if we just kept track of user transactions/purchases. • Deriving several views from the same event log - separating mutable state from the immutable event log, you can derive several different read-oriented representations from the same log of events. Having an explicit translation step from an event log to a database allows you to evolve your application over time. • Concurrency control - Some of the challenges with derived data were addressed by CDC and event sourcing. However, they update the derived data asynchronously. If you wanted the derived data to be updated right away, then you have to go back to dealing with distributed transactions across heterogenous databases. Instead, if you have a append-only changelog, then you can just use that as your source of truth to derive your state. This read and re-built can be done atomically as can the write. Limitations of immutability: • If the changelog can go grow disproportional to the size of the actual data, then the system might see some performance problems. • From privacy standpoint, you will need to support the ability to go back in time and delete all the data about a specific user completely from your changelog instead of just appending a delete entry.
  68. 68. Processing streams Broadly, there are three ways that streams are processed: • You can take the data in the events and write it to a database, a cache, a search index, etc., from where it can be queried by other clients. • You can push the events/notifications to the users in some way like alerts, notifications, etc. • You can process one or more input streams to produce one or more output streams, similar to batch processing. One crucial difference is that batch processing process ends at some point since the input is finite. However, since the stream never really ends, the stream processing can go on forever. Uses of stream processing - Stream processing can be used in several scenarios that requiring raising alerts or alarms like those in fraud detection, trading systems, manufacturing systems, military and intelligence systems. Let us look at a few places other than these where stream processing can be used: • Complex event processing: Similar to regular expressions, CEP systems allow you to search for certain patterns of events in a stream. When a match is found, the engine emits a complex event with the details of the event pattern that was detected. Unlike traditional datastores where data is persistent and queries are transient, in CEP systems, queries are stored long-term, and events from the input streams continuously flow past them in search of a query that matches an event pattern. Ex: IBM InfoSphere Streams, TIBCO StreamBase. • Stream analytics: While CEP is mostly concerned about finding a specific sequence of events, stream analytics is more oriented toward aggregations and statistical metrics over a large number of events - for example: • Measuring the rate of some type of event • Calculating the rolling average of a value over a time period • Comparing current statistics to previous time intervals Some example products are: Apache Storm, Flink, Kafka Streams, Azure Stream Analytics • Search on streams: CEP allows searching for patterns consisting of multiple events. Sometimes, there is a need to search for individual events based on complex criteria, such as full-text search queries. Conventional search engines first index the documents and then run queries over the index. By contrast, when searching a stream, the queries are stored and documents are run past the queries. To optimize, it is possible to index the queries and the documents to narrow down the queries that may match.

×