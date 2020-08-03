Dialysis division of hemant surgical

COMPANY PROFILE



Hemant Surgical Industries Limited is established in the year 1985 with the main objective of manufacturing, Importing and marketing Quality Surgical, Pharmaceutical and Hospital Products at affordable price. The Managing Director, Mr Hanskumar Shah is the Promoter of the Company. He started his career as a Supplier of the requisites of doctors for all the Hospital needs. In year 1989 we became the Sole Agent for JMS Co., ltd, Japan and also become authorized agent for JMS Singapore Pte Ltd, Singapore



The company further expanded by setting up manufacturing Plant at Acchad industrial Estate, Accahd, District Thane, India for manufacturing low volume injectable and external products. The company manufactures hemodailysis Fluid, Heparin Sodium Injections and other Disinfectants

Company is specialized in the field of Turnkey ICU and Dialysis setup. It has completed several Turnkey projects in African and Asian Countries with installation base of more than 2000 dialysis machines in the spam of 25 years. Company has a dedicated team of 18 Bio Medical Engineers across the globe for installation and after sales services. Company is also into manufacturing of Home care products like Nebulizers, Digital Thermometers, Pulse Oximeters etc under the Brand Name “AERO” Since 2001



After the success in first manufacturing plant at accahd, company started the 2nd factory in Padgha for assembly line for JMS meditape in India in association with JMS Japan. To meet the growing demand for the product and avoid the issues related availability and supplies. Hemant Surgical proudly announces the new JMS (Singapore) assembly project. Construction work is under full swing for 50,000 sq.ft state of the art assembly line for JMS IV set and medical disposables. It will be ready by Dec-2019 – with CE /WHO GMP as per European standards



Highlights:

• We are ISO, CE and GMP Certified and FDA approved Company

• Exclusive Importers for JMS (JAPAN) Meditape in India over 3 decades

• Authorized Importer for JMS (SINGAPORE) Surgical Disposables in India

• Exclusive Distributor for AIR LIQUIDE (FRANCE) Ventilators in Mumbai

• Manufacturer of Healthcare products with brand name 'AERO'

• Self Owned Low Volume Injectable Plant for Pharma Products

• Specialized in TURNKEY setup of Dialysis Center since 20 years

• Excellent BIO-MEDICAL ENGINEERS Network across the Globe

