Dialysis division of hemant surgical

OF Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd. 502, 6th Floor, Ecstasy, City Of Joy Commercial Complex, JSD Road, Mulund West Mumbai –...
INTRODUCTION • Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd, Incorporated in 1985 are leading Importer, Exporter and Manufacturer in Hea...
HIGHLIGHTS • We are an ISO, CE and GMP certified company • We are the exclusive importers of JMS Surgical Products (Japan)...
WHAT IS DIALYSIS? • Dialysis is a treatment method that replicates the function of the kidneys when they are failing. In h...
HOW IT IS DONE? Important Facts about Dialysis • We need one functioning kidney to live a full, healthy life. • Dialysis T...
DIALYSIS CENTER TURNKEY DIALYSIS SETUP BY HEMANT SURGICAL
BASIC REQUIRMENT TO START 1. Preliminary Stage : Your Scope of Work 2. Foundation Stage : Our Scope of Work 3. Final Stage...
DIALYSIS EQUIPMENTS Fresenius 4008S Fresenius 4008H Fresenius 4008S Nikkiso DBB-27 JMS SDS - 50 Dialysis Chair RO Plant Bi...
DIALYSIS CONSUMABLES Heparin Sodium Dialysis Fluid Disinfectant Normal Saline Iron Sucrose Inj Dialyzer ProtectorA V Fistu...
OUTRIGHT BASIS JOINT VENTURE P.P.T BASIS HOME SETUP BUSINESS PROPOSABLE
DIALYSIS CENTER SETUP ✓Polyclinique Saint – LUC - Coin Kimbangu, DR Congo ✓Mother and Child Hospital – Nairobi, Kenya ✓Tar...
DIALYSIS CENTER SETUP DIALYSIS CENTRES IN AFRICIAN COUNTRIES
DIALYSIS CENTER SETUP POLYCLINIQUE SAINT LUC – DR CONGO
DIALYSIS CENTER SETUP DIALYSIS CENTRES - MUMBAI
DIALYSIS CENTER SETUP RUSHABH DIAGNOSTIC CENTRE - MALAD
DIALYSIS CENTER SETUP KRISHNA DIALYSIS CENTRES - MUMBAI
DIALYSIS CENTER SETUP KALSEKAR DIALYSIS CENTRE -MUMBRA
TURNKEY DIALYSIS SETUP TURNKEY ICU SETUP AERO HEALTHCARE JMS (JAPAN) PRODUCTS OTHER DIVISIONS
JMS SURGICAL PRODUCTS HIGHLIGHTS • Associated with JMS Co. Ltd (Japan) since 1993 • Exclusive agents for JMS Meditape in I...
AERO HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS HIGHLIGHTS • We are Manufacturers and Importer of Healthcare products under the Private Label ‘AE...
SURGICAL DISPOSABLES • We Deal in following Surgical products: – Ventilators (France) – 5 Para Monitors – Infusion/ Syring...
FOR MORE DETAILS, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US: Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd. 502, 6th Floor, Ecstasy, City Of Joy Com...
Hemant Surgical Industries Limited is established in the year 1985 with the main objective of manufacturing, Importing and marketing Quality Surgical, Pharmaceutical and Hospital Products at affordable price. The Managing Director, Mr Hanskumar Shah is the Promoter of the Company. He started his career as a Supplier of the requisites of doctors for all the Hospital needs. In year 1989 we became the Sole Agent for JMS Co., ltd, Japan and also become authorized agent for JMS Singapore Pte Ltd, Singapore

The company further expanded by setting up manufacturing Plant at Acchad industrial Estate, Accahd, District Thane, India for manufacturing low volume injectable and external products. The company manufactures hemodailysis Fluid, Heparin Sodium Injections and other Disinfectants
Company is specialized in the field of Turnkey ICU and Dialysis setup. It has completed several Turnkey projects in African and Asian Countries with installation base of more than 2000 dialysis machines in the spam of 25 years. Company has a dedicated team of 18 Bio Medical Engineers across the globe for installation and after sales services. Company is also into manufacturing of Home care products like Nebulizers, Digital Thermometers, Pulse Oximeters etc under the Brand Name “AERO” Since 2001

After the success in first manufacturing plant at accahd, company started the 2nd factory in Padgha for assembly line for JMS meditape in India in association with JMS Japan. To meet the growing demand for the product and avoid the issues related availability and supplies. Hemant Surgical proudly announces the new JMS (Singapore) assembly project. Construction work is under full swing for 50,000 sq.ft state of the art assembly line for JMS IV set and medical disposables. It will be ready by Dec-2019 – with CE /WHO GMP as per European standards

Highlights:
• We are ISO, CE and GMP Certified and FDA approved Company
• Exclusive Importers for JMS (JAPAN) Meditape in India over 3 decades
• Authorized Importer for JMS (SINGAPORE) Surgical Disposables in India
• Exclusive Distributor for AIR LIQUIDE (FRANCE) Ventilators in Mumbai
• Manufacturer of Healthcare products with brand name 'AERO'
• Self Owned Low Volume Injectable Plant for Pharma Products
• Specialized in TURNKEY setup of Dialysis Center since 20 years
• Excellent BIO-MEDICAL ENGINEERS Network across the Globe

  1. 1. OF Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd. 502, 6th Floor, Ecstasy, City Of Joy Commercial Complex, JSD Road, Mulund West Mumbai – 400080 022-25912747/ 25915289 www.hemantsurgical.net Tel: +91-9619484952 Email: sales@hemantsurgical.com
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION • Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd, Incorporated in 1985 are leading Importer, Exporter and Manufacturer in Healthcare Sector. • We Deal in following categories: JMS SURGICAL PRODUCTS AERO HEALTHCARE DEVICES RENAL CARE CONSUMABLES DIALYSIS TURNKEY SETUP ICU TURNKEY SETUP HOSPITAL SUPPLY Trusted name in Healthcare since 1985
  3. 3. HIGHLIGHTS • We are an ISO, CE and GMP certified company • We are the exclusive importers of JMS Surgical Products (Japan) over 32 Years. • We are manufacturer of our Healthcare products under the brand name ‘AERO’ • We are specialized in carrying turnkey project for DIALYSIS SETUP since 20 years • Exclusive Distributor for AIR LIQUIDE (FRANCE) Ventilators in Mumbai • We have 18+ Bio-med Engineers with Distribution network for 24 x 7 excellent customer service. • We have successfully installed more than 1500+ Dialysis Machines
  4. 4. WHAT IS DIALYSIS? • Dialysis is a treatment method that replicates the function of the kidneys when they are failing. In healthy individuals, the kidneys work to filter and remove waste products, excess fluid, salts and toxins from the blood. • However, in cases of kidney failure, this mechanism fails and individuals need to undergo dialysis. Dialysis can be used to treat people with chronic or acute kidney disease. • Types of dialysis There are two types of dialysis which include: – Hemodialysis – Peritoneal dialysis
  5. 5. HOW IT IS DONE? Important Facts about Dialysis • We need one functioning kidney to live a full, healthy life. • Dialysis Treatment Takes 4 Hours • 300 Liters of Water is consumables during Dialysis treatment • Average life expectancy on dialysis is 5-10 years • Patients who have been on dialysis for at least six months and who decide to stop dialysis generally live an average of 10 days.
  6. 6. DIALYSIS CENTER TURNKEY DIALYSIS SETUP BY HEMANT SURGICAL
  7. 7. BASIC REQUIRMENT TO START 1. Preliminary Stage : Your Scope of Work 2. Foundation Stage : Our Scope of Work 3. Final Stage : Dialysis Machine Dialysis Chair Dialysis Consumable TechnicianRO Plant Premises Resources Nephrologists Customs/ Govt. Investment
  8. 8. DIALYSIS EQUIPMENTS Fresenius 4008S Fresenius 4008H Fresenius 4008S Nikkiso DBB-27 JMS SDS - 50 Dialysis Chair RO Plant Bicart Mixture Reprocessor Stabilizer
  9. 9. DIALYSIS CONSUMABLES Heparin Sodium Dialysis Fluid Disinfectant Normal Saline Iron Sucrose Inj Dialyzer ProtectorA V FistulaBloodline tube Sterile Gloves
  10. 10. OUTRIGHT BASIS JOINT VENTURE P.P.T BASIS HOME SETUP BUSINESS PROPOSABLE
  11. 11. DIALYSIS CENTER SETUP ✓Polyclinique Saint – LUC - Coin Kimbangu, DR Congo ✓Mother and Child Hospital – Nairobi, Kenya ✓Target Plus – Sana’a, Yemen ✓UMC Victoria Hospital – Kampala, Uganda ✓AHPLOSELDC – Kinshasa, DR Congo ✓CMCK HOSPITAL – Bujumbura, Burundi ✓Albarakah Foundation - Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania ✓Pacific Health Limited - Port Vila. Vanuatu (Fiji) ✓Barak Pharma - Bujumbura, Burundi ✓Reyna Diagnostic and dialysis center – Moshi, Tanzania ✓Embassy of Saudi Arabia – Dakar, Senegal ✓WHO’s Dialysis Centre – Sana’a Yemen ✓Bulawayo Kidney Dialysis Clinic – Bulawayo Zimbabwe SUCCESSFULLY SETUP OF DIALYSIS CENTERS AT:
  12. 12. DIALYSIS CENTER SETUP DIALYSIS CENTRES IN AFRICIAN COUNTRIES
  13. 13. DIALYSIS CENTER SETUP POLYCLINIQUE SAINT LUC – DR CONGO
  14. 14. DIALYSIS CENTER SETUP DIALYSIS CENTRES - MUMBAI
  15. 15. DIALYSIS CENTER SETUP RUSHABH DIAGNOSTIC CENTRE - MALAD
  16. 16. DIALYSIS CENTER SETUP KRISHNA DIALYSIS CENTRES - MUMBAI
  17. 17. DIALYSIS CENTER SETUP KALSEKAR DIALYSIS CENTRE -MUMBRA
  18. 18. TURNKEY DIALYSIS SETUP TURNKEY ICU SETUP AERO HEALTHCARE JMS (JAPAN) PRODUCTS OTHER DIVISIONS
  19. 19. JMS SURGICAL PRODUCTS HIGHLIGHTS • Associated with JMS Co. Ltd (Japan) since 1993 • Exclusive agents for JMS Meditape in India • Authorized distributors for JMS Surgical Disposable products • Products – JMS Meditape, JMS Blood Transfusion Set, JMS Scalp Vein Set, JMS Pediatric Infusion Set, JMS Burette Set, JMS I.V Set, Pediatric I.V Set.
  20. 20. AERO HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS HIGHLIGHTS • We are Manufacturers and Importer of Healthcare products under the Private Label ‘AERO’ • 1 year warranty and Excellent after sales service. • All products are CE and ISO certified • Nebulizer, Air Bed, Pulse Oximeter, Thermometer etc.
  21. 21. SURGICAL DISPOSABLES • We Deal in following Surgical products: – Ventilators (France) – 5 Para Monitors – Infusion/ Syringe Pump – Defibrillator – BiPAP/ CPAP – Oxygen Concentrators – BP Monitor – ECG Machine , etc
  22. 22. FOR MORE DETAILS, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US: Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd. 502, 6th Floor, Ecstasy, City Of Joy Commercial Complex, JSD Road, Mulund West Mumbai – 400080 022-25912747/ 25915289 www.hemantsurgical.net +91-9619484952 or sales@hemantsurgical.com THANK YOU…

