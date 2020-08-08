Swarozgar- A Nice presentation of self employment ideas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SWAROZGAR Self Employment
What is Self Employment The common definition of self employment is that you work for yourself, full time or part time. Yo...
Self Employment and India All through the history majority of the workforce in India has been self employed. India has bee...
Self Employment and India that they have a secure source of income. But as the population of India has grown and the lack ...
Self Employment and India Since long successive governments had promised the slogan “ gareebi hatao” in their election cam...
www.swarozgar.com The word that is used in Hindi language for self employment is swarozgar. The website www.swarozgar.com ...
Many more ideas in the website If you are looking for more such Self employment ideas in hindi Do visit the website and sh...
Self employment in India , Self employment ideas that can change your life. Explore the variety of opportunities around you, Ideas that can change your life.

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
  1. 1. SWAROZGAR Self Employment
  2. 2. What is Self Employment The common definition of self employment is that you work for yourself, full time or part time. You earn money from customers or clients who pay you, instead of earning wages or salary from an employer. You could be self employed for yourself only Or You could be self employed and also giving job to other for doing your work as an employee.
  3. 3. Self Employment and India All through the history majority of the workforce in India has been self employed. India has been the country of villages and an agricultural based society. Till independence most of the people of the country has been involved in farming, cattle breeding and trade, potters , weavers , blacksmiths , masons and more. Based on their skill and family tradition people had been working in their respective trade and earning their livelihood. But after industrial revolution and mostly after independence there had been big factories, companies , corporations and government sectors which offered variety of jobs and the interest of people shifted from traditional self employment practices towards a job where they thought..
  4. 4. Self Employment and India that they have a secure source of income. But as the population of India has grown and the lack of professional courses in the education system, India produced more and more graduates with degrees that does not empower them for self employment but only made them fit for jobs. Now the situation is that we have so many graduate degree holders coming out of colleges every year and looking for jobs but the jobs are not available to accommodate all of them. There is acute shortage of jobs and cut throat competition in any opportunity. That has led to vast unemployment and poverty in country..
  5. 5. Self Employment and India Since long successive governments had promised the slogan “ gareebi hatao” in their election campaigns but have not done anything solid on ground once they win election. But since last decade understanding the situation the government has realized the importance of self employment and is working very well in encouraging the same through various government schemes. Most of the educatied people have also understood that there is more of benefit in self employment rather than in job, and more and more are turning to self employment for themselves.
  6. 6. www.swarozgar.com The word that is used in Hindi language for self employment is swarozgar. The website www.swarozgar.com is our initiative to introduce the various self employment or swarozgar ideas to the people who are looking for some guidance and information on various subjects. The website is made in Hindi so that anyone can understand it easily. In the next few slides we will give you glimpse of some of the ideas shared in the website.
  7. 7. Dairy farming business How to start dairy farming business Click here to read how to start dairy farming business
  8. 8. Goat farming business How to start Goat farming business Click here to read how to start Goat farming business
  9. 9. Modern Fruit Vegetable Shop How to start Modern Fruit Vegetable Shop Click here to read how to start modern fruit vegetable shop
  10. 10. Photography Videographer How to start Photography videographer business Click here to read how to start photography business
  11. 11. Make money from YouTube How to make money from YouTube Click here to read how to make money from YouTube
  12. 12. Many more ideas in the website If you are looking for more such Self employment ideas in hindi Do visit the website and share with your friends. https://www.swarozgar.com/ Thank You

