Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
RED CHIEF
INTRODUCTION • Leayan Global Private limited is one of the fast growing leather Industry which was founded in the year 199...
ADVERTISING , SALES PROMOTION STRATEGY • Leayan Global Private Limited has resorted to various marketing campaigns for pro...
• The tagline of the company is ‘The Power of Real Leather’ which is a hit till today. The company produces their advertis...
MARKET STRATEGY • Company should open a new store shops in a small towns of country. • A company produce leather shoes so ...
RED CHIEF IN MARKET • Red chief stores • Franchise
FOOTWEAR • FORMAL SHOES • CASUAL SHOES • SANDALS • SLIIPPERS RED CHIEF PRODUCTS
APPARELS • SHIRTS • JEANS • MAN’S TSHIRTS • MAN’S JACKETS • MEN'S TROUSERS • MEN'S SWEATSHIR • MEN'S SWEATERS
ACCESSORIES • LIFESTYLE • BELT • DEODORANT • WALLET • SOCKS • BAGS • SHOECARE • POLISH • SPRAY • SPONG • BRUSH
Thank you
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Red chief ppt mm

16 views

Published on

hello everyone I'm HEMANT KUMAR student of MBA , this is a ppt of red chief . a small case study on red chief

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Red chief ppt mm

  1. 1. RED CHIEF
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION • Leayan Global Private limited is one of the fast growing leather Industry which was founded in the year 1995. In the year 1997 the Company launched its first ever range of footwears under the brand name Red Chief which soon became one of the leading manufacturers of leather shoes. • Red chief is a manufacturing company. • Started from Kanpur, Manoj Gyanchandani expanded Red Chief to reach 16 states across India with 175 exclusive outlets and over 3,000 multi- brand outlets. The company clocks a turnover of over Rs 324 crore.
  3. 3. ADVERTISING , SALES PROMOTION STRATEGY • Leayan Global Private Limited has resorted to various marketing campaigns for promoting its products and to keep the prospective buyers updated about the recent launches of the Company. • The company spends 50% of the total amount in TV advertisements, 30% in billboards and posters and the remaining 10% in digital marketing campaigns. The Company also spends a good amount of money in keeping an expert team of marketers who not only have a great marketing sense but also possess the capabilities to win the customers’ trust strategically.
  4. 4. • The tagline of the company is ‘The Power of Real Leather’ which is a hit till today. The company produces their advertisement before the launching of every single product, which helps the company to build a new platform for their new launch. The company preferred newspaper ads, roadside advertisement and TV ads. Virat Kohli is the brand ambassador of the company.
  5. 5. MARKET STRATEGY • Company should open a new store shops in a small towns of country. • A company produce leather shoes so it can follow a strategy of exchange policy like if customer will bring a old shoes in return they should provide same value of shoes to customers and in that old shoes they can use and make new shoes because it’s a lather shoes they can reuse it as they can. • The company is well established market but the price of red chief shoes is starting from rs. 2200 so if they can reduce their cost and launch the products in the less price so that more customers can be attract for the product. • Company makes pure leather shoes that last a long time so customers like and buy these shoes and products.
  6. 6. RED CHIEF IN MARKET • Red chief stores • Franchise
  7. 7. FOOTWEAR • FORMAL SHOES • CASUAL SHOES • SANDALS • SLIIPPERS RED CHIEF PRODUCTS
  8. 8. APPARELS • SHIRTS • JEANS • MAN’S TSHIRTS • MAN’S JACKETS • MEN'S TROUSERS • MEN'S SWEATSHIR • MEN'S SWEATERS
  9. 9. ACCESSORIES • LIFESTYLE • BELT • DEODORANT • WALLET • SOCKS • BAGS • SHOECARE • POLISH • SPRAY • SPONG • BRUSH
  10. 10. Thank you

×