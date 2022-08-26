Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fundamentals and the eligibility criteria of BSc Nursing courses.pptx

Aug. 26, 2022
Fundamentals and the eligibility criteria of BSc Nursing courses.pptx

Aug. 26, 2022
Education

Let's discuss the advantages of pursuing a B.Sc. Nursing degree. The main advantage of any field is its scope. The features of this nursing program that may appeal to you are listed below.
Training in how to effectively deal with a variety of medical ailments.
This course provides a higher level of practical expertise.
Self-satisfaction is another benefit of selecting BSc nursing colleges for the profession.

Education

Fundamentals and the eligibility criteria of BSc Nursing courses.pptx

  1. 1. Fundamentals and the eligibility criteria of BSc Nursing courses
  2. 2. Introduction A BSc nursing degree is a prerequisite for a career as a professional nurse. This course will train nurses to be competent clinicians, as well as provide an introduction to nursing education and administration. A broad range of scientific, critical-thinking, humanistic, communication, and leadership abilities are included in the curriculum. Today's professional nurse must be a proficient provider, and coordinator of care, thus these skills are critical. It prepares students for leadership roles in clinical nursing practice, administration, teaching, and research.
  3. 3. The Advantages of a BSc nursing Program Let's discuss the advantages of pursuing a B.Sc. Nursing degree. The main advantage of any field is its scope. The features of this nursing program that may appeal to you are listed below. ● Training in how to effectively deal with a variety of medical ailments. ● This course provides a higher level of practical expertise. ● Self-satisfaction is another benefit of selecting BSc nursing colleges for the profession.
  4. 4. ● Knowledge and expertise gained from the doctor. ● Higher growth is occurring now and will continue in the future. ● With the passage of time, the demand for nurses is increasing. ● The remuneration packages are generous. ● Working at higher levels of responsibility as your experience grows. ● Another appealing component of nursing is the opportunity to travel and work overseas.
  5. 5. B.Sc. Nursing Course Eligibility Criteria/Admission Requirement (4-year duration) ● The Bachelor of nursing degree is an undergraduate nursing program. ● A bachelor's degree in nursing takes four years to complete. ● The program requires a minimum of 10+2 in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. ● The minimum age for admission will be 17 years old as of December 31st of the admission year.
  6. 6. ● According to Indian Nursing Council guidelines, the minimum qualification requirements are a 12th-grade pass in science courses such as physics, chemistry, and biology. ● The student must be medically in good health.
  7. 7. The Foundations of a Nursing Degree ● The duration of the BSc nursing course is 4 years, including the internship. ● Students who have completed 80 percent of their clinical hours and have received 50 percent of their total internal evaluation marks are eligible to take the final university exam.
  8. 8. ● Different subjects in the curriculum include anatomy, microbiology, pharmacology, nutrition, pathology and genetics, medical-surgical nursing, and maternity nursing. ● Regular internship and hospital training sessions/modules are required for completion of the B.Sc. Nursing program. ● This course focuses mostly on practical training with sessions as a junior nurse.
  9. 9. BSc nursing degree gives you a deeper insight into the nursing field of work. If you have this degree you can also find good job opportunities in the international nursing field of work.
  10. 10. Thank you

