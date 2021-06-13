Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRESENTED BY :- PRABHAT KUMAR ARYA PIYUSH BHARDWAJ HEMANT AGGARWAL
 THE chinease saying “A PICTURE IS WORTH MORE THAN TEN THOUSAND WORDS” gives a very important message to biomechanics  T...
INTRODUCTION  Photo optical devices, are the devices which are utilize to capture movement of body from images sensors to...
THERE ARE 4 TECHNIQUES Cinematography Video Optoelectric techniques
Cinematography  cine cameras these are available in 8mm, super 8 ,16 mm ,35 mm & 70mm  8mm, super 8 are least expensive ...
CHARACTERISTICS OF A CINE CAMERA  It must have stabilized frequency. It must provide a range of frequency between 64-200...
Types of cine cameras  The are three type of cine cameras Intermittent pin-registered Rotating prism Streak cameras.
 The type of mechanical movement puts constraints of the maximum possible speed of these cameras.  Operate up to 500 fra...
• Rotating prism cameras provide a frequency up to 2500 fps with a short exposure time. • The disadvantage of these camera...
 These are used to study the self-luminous events in the linear motion.  These cameras operates in the range of 20,000 p...
LENS  The choice of the lens depends upon the purpose & the filming situations but there are certain other factors:- Dis...
Camera position  For biomechanical evaluation, camera should be placed perpendicular to the plane of motion of the object...
Accelerometers  Accelerometers, measure acceleration.  The type of accelerometer used in gait analysis is usually very s...
GYROSCOPES  A gyroscope is a device used for measuring or maintaining orientation and angular velocity
FORCE PLATFORMS  The force platform, which is also known as a ‘forceplate’, is used to measure the ground reaction force ...
Cont…  a force platform should be mounted below floor level, the upper surface being flush with the floor.  If this is n...
Uses in gait analysis:  Methods of gait analysis- 1. visual gait analysis:- Simplest form of gait analysis made by unaide...
Advantages:  It helps to overcome two of the limitations of visual gait analysis:  the lack of a permanent record  the ...
Analysis of gait cycle through photo optical devies  A number of systems have been described which perform the automatic ...
Fooswitches:  Footswitches are used to record the timing of gait  If one switch is fixed beneath the heel  and one bene...
Instrumented walkways  used to measure the timing of foot contact, the position of the foot on the ground, or both  A co...
Cont…  An alternative arrangement is to have the walkway itself contain a large number of switch contacts, which detect t...
