AUDITING OF MICROBILOGICAL LABORATORY Presented by P.HEMA Q.A
CONTEXT  Introduction  Good house keeping  Sampling and sample receipt  Culture media  Microbial cultures  Microbial...
 Antibiotic assays  Environmental monitoring  Biological indicators  Out of specification procedures  General documen...
INTRODUCTION Microbiology laboratories be subject to periodic audit , there will be specific areas that require examinatio...
Good housekeeping The first thing that will catch the eye of any auditor is the organization and cleanliness of the labora...
Sampling and sample receipt  For this review, appropriate questions to ask may include:  How samples are taken in produc...
 As an example, when selecting a numbering system samples it would be useful to follow a system that is intuitive and mea...
Culture media  culture media continues to play a major role in the microbiology laboratory . Hence, culture media remains...
 For media batches that are provided by an external supplier, there should be a certification of analysis providing detai...
Microbial cultures  Some questions that an auditor could pose to the microbiology laboratory are  When purchasing microo...
Microbial identification The identification of isolates is performed correctly and consistently. In relation to identifica...
Control of reagents As with other laboratories, the microbiology laboratory will have reagents that require control. Two a...
Microbiology laboratory equipment • New equipment needs to be qualified before use going through standard process of drawi...
Method validation and qualification  It is important that samples assayed against pharmacopeial methods have been appropr...
Bacterial endotoxin testing Some laboratories tests will use ELIZA methods LAL test Rabbit pyrogen test Automated or turbi...
Water testing Some questions an auditor could ask include:  How are water samples drawn?  What is the flush time?  Does...
Sterility testing auditor should assess the techniques for transferring samples media and test equipment into the test env...
Antibiotic assays samples for testing should be kept in the dark to prevent potential degradation control of antibiotic st...
Environmental monitoring Questions and points an auditor may wish to pose could include:  agar residues are removed post-...
Biological indicators Microbiology laboratories typically control the supply of biological indicators used to assess steri...
Out-of-specification procedures microbiology laboratory should have a procedure in place to address results that do not co...
General documentation review the documentation in the microbiology laboratory, from SOPs, to results sheets, and computeri...
Data control and data integrity Microbiology laboratories handle a lot of data, although unlike analytical laboratories th...
 The reasons for these issues occurring can derive from:  Lack of checking;  Management competency;  Not having audit ...
Training Record the outcome of training and Training is against a procedure. Training is delivered by staff who are compet...
Biosafety biosafety risk assessments should also be in place. Important considerations for such risk assessments are agent...
Proficiency testing  Some laboratories elect to self-audit  test schemes is because all analytical procedures are subjec...
Space utilization and improving laboratory design A failure to effectively size the laboratory or to utilize available spa...
To review the requirements for an existing laboratory  power, data, and backup power requirements; and  Planning for plu...
Resourcing laboratory must have sufficient personnel and funding in order to achieve its remit. While this is rarely a dir...
