PRESENTACIÓN DEL CUERPO HUMANO DAHIANA DIAZ HELLEN GARIBELLO
WHAT IS THE HUMAN BODY? The human body is the physical structure of the human being. is a complex machine and also through...
Body extremities: Are the parts of the body protruding from the trunk but attached to it, such as the arms, legs, hands, f...
HUMAN BODY SYSTEMS The systems of the human body are related to each other. The correct functioning and interrelation of t...
Presentacion del cuerpo humano

presentación del cuerpo humano

Published in: Devices & Hardware
Presentacion del cuerpo humano

  1. 1. PRESENTACIÓN DEL CUERPO HUMANO DAHIANA DIAZ HELLEN GARIBELLO
  2. 2. WHAT IS THE HUMAN BODY? The human body is the physical structure of the human being. is a complex machine and also through this we can move in our environment The human body It is composed of many different types of cells that together create tissues and organ systems. Is conformed in addition to the digestive system, circulatory, respiratory, excretor, immunological and oseo. The parts of the body are : 1. Head: Upper body where the face is found. In turn we find four of our five sences. 2. Torso: Is found after the head. in it is the heart, lungs and upper extremities and lower extremities.
  3. 3. Body extremities: Are the parts of the body protruding from the trunk but attached to it, such as the arms, legs, hands, feet, and their functions are locomotives ie movement. Upper extremities: are the extremities that are fixed to the upper part of the trunk. It is composed of 4 parts: Hand, Forearm, Arm and Waist. Lower extremities: are the limbs attached to the trunk at the level of the pelvis (hip). The lower limbs are the leg are formed by the Thigh, Leg, Foot and Pelvic Girdle.
  4. 4. HUMAN BODY SYSTEMS The systems of the human body are related to each other. The correct functioning and interrelation of the systems of the human body makes life possible. If a system does not respond, life is in danger our body is like a great machine that in order to live it needs its parts to deal with different things. The digestive system: It deals with making the food smaller so that it can enter the organism. This process is called digestion. The cyrculatory system: It is the only one that is part of all system since it connects them. Respiratory system: By means of this the air that reaches the lungs and is distributed among all the cells of the body The excretor system: Has the fnction of expelling the waste that has left the digestive process The immunological system: Defends us from diseases, is our defense apparatus. The oseo system: It is FRame of the human body composed of hard organs

×