Complejidad ponencia

REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUIELA. UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA EXPERIMENTAL LIBERTADOR. INSTITUTO PEDAGOGICO RURAL “EL MACARO...
LA COMPLEJIDAD DIMENSIONES: PRINCIPIOS: OBRAS: Ontología Epistemologia Gnoseología Filosofía Teleología Dialógico R...
FENOMENOS EMERGENTES DE UNA NUEVA REALIDAD COMPLEJIDAD TRANSDISCIPLINARIEDAD • Es un tejido (complexus, lo que esta tejido...
La ciencia de la complejidad aspira al conocimiento de la diversidad y lo particular. Revolución del Pensamiento “Este des...
Disciplina Pluridisciplinariedad Interdisciplinariedad ES UNA CATEGORÍA – EL LENGUAJE Y LA METODOLOGÍA ENRIQUECE UNA DISCI...
LA TRANSDISCIPLENARIEDAD TERCERO INCLUIDO COMPLEJIDAD EXISTENCIA NIVEL LA REALIDAD PILARES FUNDAMENTALES PRIMER NIVEL FÍSI...
La Escuela del Ayer Hubo una vez un hombre que tras vivir durante casi cien años en estado de hibernación, un día volvió e...
LOS 7 SABERES NECESARIOS PARA LA EDUCAION DEL FUTURO Las Cegueras del Conocimiento:El Error y la Ilusión Debemos cambiar d...
Preguntas Generadoras
  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUIELA. UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA EXPERIMENTAL LIBERTADOR. INSTITUTO PEDAGOGICO RURAL “EL MACARO” SUBDIRECCION DE POSTGRADO E INVESTIGACION. EXTENSION ACADEMICA SAN FERNANDO DE APURE. DOCTORADO: CS . DE LA EDUCACION CURSO: TEORIAS Y ORIENTACION DE LOS FENOMENOS SOCIALES DR. KAMIL ANZOLEAGA. Doctorantes: Capacho trina Martínez Hellen Moro Laura Rieta Fanny Salazar Edgar Junio, 2017.
  2. 2. LA COMPLEJIDAD DIMENSIONES: PRINCIPIOS: OBRAS: Ontología Epistemologia Gnoseología Filosofía Teleología Dialógico Recursividad Holognamático La Inteligencia Compleja La Cabeza Bien Puesta Los Siete Saberes Necesarios para la Educación del Futuro EL PARADIGMA COMPLEJO (E.MORIN) LA COMPLEJIDAD ¿QUÉ ES? EDGAR MORIN, 1921 M. LAURA
  3. 3. FENOMENOS EMERGENTES DE UNA NUEVA REALIDAD COMPLEJIDAD TRANSDISCIPLINARIEDAD • Es un tejido (complexus, lo que esta tejido en conjunto). • Es efectivamente el tejido de eventos, acciones, interacciones, retroacciones, azares que constituyen nuestro mundo fenoménico. • El pensamiento complejo concibe la investigación como una problemática integral inagotable. • Principios: Dialógico, Recursividad organizacional, Hologramático. • La comprensión del mundo presente desde el imperativo de la unidad del conocimiento. • Se fundamenta en la noción de ir mas allá de las disciplinas y aporta una metodología de indagación transdisciplinaria. • Constituida por una completa indagación teorética y practica.
  4. 4. La ciencia de la complejidad aspira al conocimiento de la diversidad y lo particular. Revolución del Pensamiento “Este desarrollo acelerado del enfoque transdisciplinario se acompaña naturalmente, como cualquier nuevo movimiento de ideas, del peligro de múltiples extravíos(el extravío comercial, el extravío de la búsqueda de nuevos medios de dominación del otro) o si no, simplemente, del intento de verter la nada en el vacio, por medio de la adopción de un nuevo eslogan vaciado de todo contenido” Edgar Morín Debemos adaptarnos a nuevas ideas, en conjunto, y no aferrarnos a creer ciegamente en las ideas aceptadas o antiguas… FANNY RIETA
  5. 5. Disciplina Pluridisciplinariedad Interdisciplinariedad ES UNA CATEGORÍA – EL LENGUAJE Y LA METODOLOGÍA ENRIQUECE UNA DISCIPLINA CON LOS SABERES DE OTRA LLEVA, INCLUSO, EL ORDEN EPISTÉMICO Y METODOLÓGICO DE UNA A OTRA. Edgar Salazar
  6. 6. LA TRANSDISCIPLENARIEDAD TERCERO INCLUIDO COMPLEJIDAD EXISTENCIA NIVEL LA REALIDAD PILARES FUNDAMENTALES PRIMER NIVEL FÍSICO O NATURAL SEGUNDO DE LA REALIDAD, PRIMER NIVEL INTERPRETATIVO TERCER NIVEL SEGUNDO DE L INTERPRETACIÓN AXIOMA DE LA IDENTIDAD :A ES A EL AXIOMA DE NO CONTRADICTORIO: A NO ES NO-A EL AXIOMA DEL TERCERO INCLUIDO : NO EXISTE UN TERCER TERMINO T (T DE TERCERO INCLUIDO )QUE ES A LA VEZ A Y NO -A TEJIDO DE EVENTOS RETROACCIONES NUEVA VISIÓN AZARE Edgar Salazar
  7. 7. La Escuela del Ayer Hubo una vez un hombre que tras vivir durante casi cien años en estado de hibernación, un día volvió en sí y quedó sobrecogido por el asombro de tantas cosas insólitas que veía y no podía comprender: los carros, los aviones, los rascacielos, el teléfono, la televisión, los supermercados, las computadoras... Caminaba aturdido y asustado por las calles, sin encontrar referencia alguna con su vida, sintiéndose como una rama desgajada del tronco de la vida, cuando de pronto vio un cartel que decía: ESCUELA. Entró y allí por fin, pudo reencontrarse con su tiempo. Prácticamente todo seguía igual: los mismos contenidos, la misma pedagogía, la misma organización del salón con la tarima y el escritorio del profesor, el pizarrón, y los pupitres en fila para impedir la comunicación entre los alumnos y fomentar el aprendizaje memorístico e individual... Educar Valores y el Valor de Educar. Parábolas Autor: Antonio Pérez Esclarin
  8. 8. LOS 7 SABERES NECESARIOS PARA LA EDUCAION DEL FUTURO Las Cegueras del Conocimiento:El Error y la Ilusión Debemos cambiar de paradigmas, creencias, errores e ilusiones. Los Principios de un Conocimiento Pertinente. Integrador Contextualizado Multidimensional Global Pertinente El Conocimiento debe ser: Enseñar la Condición Humana DEBEMOS RESPONDER: ¿Quiénes Somos? ¿De dónde Venimos? ¿Para dónde Vamos? Enseñar la Identidad Terrenal A Nosotros como Humanidad Nuestras Herencias y Peligros Enfrentar las Incertidumbres. Mediante Estrategias Amplias y Contextualizadas La Ética del Genero Humano: Comunidad Planetaria, Conciencia Ciudadana Propone: Enseñar la Comprensión: A través de: La tolerancia Empatía Respeto Amplitud del Pensamiento HELLEN M.
  9. 9. Preguntas Generadoras

