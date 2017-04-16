Agua en los_suelos

ENXEÑERÍA DO TERREO 8.- PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS DE LOS SUELOS TEMA 8. PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS DE LOS SUELOS. AGUA EN EL TE...
ENXEÑERÍA DO TERREO 8.- PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS DE LOS SUELOS Henry Darcy demostró experimentalmente, en el año 1856, para...
ENXEÑERÍA DO TERREO 8.- PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS DE LOS SUELOS vz = −k h zz ∂ ∂ Validez de la ley de Darcy: Número de Reyno...
ENXEÑERÍA DO TERREO 8.- PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS DE LOS SUELOS El coeficiente de permeabilidad de suelos parcialmente satur...
ENXEÑERÍA DO TERREO 8.- PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS DE LOS SUELOS La medida de la permeabilidad de un suelo se lleva a cabo en...
ENXEÑERÍA DO TERREO 8.- PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS DE LOS SUELOS ( ) ′ = = = − − ≈ = −       ′ = − σ σ σ σ σ σ σ σ N i ...
ENXEÑERÍA DO TERREO 8.- PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS DE LOS SUELOS Se prepara la muestra en un molde Harward de 38mm de longitu...
ENXEÑERÍA DO TERREO 8.- PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS DE LOS SUELOS ∆p s R = 2σ CAPILARIDAD. ASCENSIÓN DEL AGUA EN TUBOS CAPILAR...
ENXEÑERÍA DO TERREO 8.- PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS DE LOS SUELOS hc = altura capilar de un suelo, se puede estimar hc en cent...
ENXEÑERÍA DO TERREO 8.- PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS DE LOS SUELOS DISPOSITIVOS DE MEDIDA DE LA SUCCIÓN: 1. PLACA DE SUCCIÓN (0...
ENXEÑERÍA DO TERREO 8.- PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS DE LOS SUELOS vs ke= − ∂ ∂ U s siendo: vs = velocidad de flujo en la direc...
  1. 1. ENXEÑERÍA DO TERREO 8.- PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS DE LOS SUELOS TEMA 8. PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS DE LOS SUELOS. AGUA EN EL TERRENO: • Agua de sedimentación. • Agua de infiltración. Nivel freático: • Lugar geométrico de puntos con presión de agua atmosférica. AGUA CAPILAR ( Presión negativa ) NIVEL FREÁTICO AGUA FREÁTICA ( Presión positiva ) LEY DE DARCY ( Conceptos previos ).- • Altura piezométrica, potencial o carga hidrostática h z= + u tγ h = carga hidrostática. z = altura de elevación u = presión γt = presión del líquido u t γ =altura de presión • Gradiente hidráulico is lim= = → ∂ ∂ h s s h s∆ ∆ ∆0 • Velocidad de flujo Vector cuya componente en una dirección es el caudal que atraviesa la cantidad de superficie perpendicular a la dirección. v = q s v = magnitud del vector q = caudal que atraviesa el tubo s = área de la sección transversal de dicho tubo 39
  2. 2. ENXEÑERÍA DO TERREO 8.- PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS DE LOS SUELOS Henry Darcy demostró experimentalmente, en el año 1856, para el flujo unidireccional del agua la siguiente ley: v = ki siendo k una constante de proporcionalidad que recibe el nombre de “coeficiente de permeabilidad”, y que tiene dimensiones de una velocidad. La ecuación anterior, extendida a tres dimensiones, toma la forma vectorial:   v = − ∇k h En general, en un líquido newtoniano la ecuación queda:   v = - k t h ′ ∇ η γ η = coeficiente de viscosidad del fluido γt = peso específico k´= constante de proporcionalidad que se llama permeabilidad física, la unidad de carga de k´ en el sistema c.g.s. es el cm2 . Condiciones hidrodinámicas necesarias para que se cumpla la ecuación: 1. Medio poroso continuo. 2. Aplicación análisis diferencial. 3. Las fuerzas de inercia son despreciables respecto a las fuerzas de viscosidad, como consecuencia el flujo es laminar. 4. Los poros están saturados. 5. Existe proporcionalidad entre el esfuerzo de corte aplicado al fluido y la velocidad de deformación al corte. 6. El sólido poroso es rígido e isótropo. Suelos anisótropos: Los suelos anisótropos que se representan en la naturaleza suelen tener tres planos ortogonales de simetría que se cortan según tres ejes principales x, y, z. Las ecuaciones equivalentes a las anteriores serán: vx = −k h xx ∂ ∂ vy y = −k h y ∂ ∂ siendo kx, ky y kz los coeficientes de permeabilidad en las direcciones x, y, z, respectivamente. 40
  3. 3. ENXEÑERÍA DO TERREO 8.- PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS DE LOS SUELOS vz = −k h zz ∂ ∂ Validez de la ley de Darcy: Número de Reynolds: Diversos investigadores han encontrado que el valor del número de Reynolds, R , a partir del cual deja de cumplirse la ley de Darcy, oscila entre 1 y 12. En este caso, el número de Reynolds viene dado por la siguiente expresión: R = 0,6 v D s ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ − ρ η( )1 n en la cual: v = velocidad de flujo DS = diámetro de la partícula cuya superficie específica es igual a la del conjunto ρ = densidad del fluido η = coeficiente de viscosidad del fluido Para números de Reynolds superiores a 12 la importancia de las fuerzas de inercia en el flujo hace que obtengamos la siguiente expresión: i = a + bv2 Para números de Reynolds comprendidos entre 60 y 12 el flujo se hace turbulento. Suelos parcialmente saturados: En los suelos parcialmente saturados existen dos fluidos en los poros: agua y aire. La ley de Darcy ha sido obtenida para un solo fluido, por tanto, no es aplicable, en principio, en este tipo de suelos. Las burbujas de aire taponan parte de los poros en que se encuentran, y no permiten el paso del líquido cuando éste es el permeante. Por ello la permeabilidad al agua de un suelo parcialmente saturado suele ser menor que la del mismo suelo saturado. Por este motivo, la permeabilidad de un suelo parcialmente saturado aumenta con el paso del tiempo durante el que está expuesto al paso del agua, porque su grado de saturación va aumentando a medida que más y más burbujas van siendo arrastradas por el agua, y a medida que el aire va siendo disuelto en el agua. 41
  4. 4. ENXEÑERÍA DO TERREO 8.- PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS DE LOS SUELOS El coeficiente de permeabilidad de suelos parcialmente saturados aumenta al aumentar la presión del líquido, pues esto provoca un incremento en la cantidad de gas disuelta y, por tanto, una disminución en el espacio ocupado por burbujas gaseosas. Sustancias arcillosas saturadas: Para la ley de Darcy en los suelos arcillosos saturados hay dos teorías: La primera teoría dice que no comienza a circular agua hasta que el gradiente hidráulico no supera un determinado “umbral” i0, y que a partir de ese momento la relación entre v e y es aproximadamente lineal, de modo que la ecuación se transformaría en: v = 0 para i< i0 v = k(i-i0) para i >i0 La segunda teoría dice que el coeficiente de permeabilidad aumenta con el gradiente hidráulico. La velocidad de flujo aumenta con el gradiente hidráulico según una curva hasta llegar a un valor i1 en que se convierte en una recta. La ecuación se convierte en: v = kim (m > 1) para i < i1 v = k(i-i0) para i > i1 el cumplimiento de esta ecuación depende del tipo de arcilla. Influencia de la anisotropía en la permeabilidad: De los resultados de diversos ensayos se deduce que la relación entre las permeabilidades horizontal y vertical de una arcilla aumenta con: a) la máxima tensión efectiva vertical que ha sufrido la arcilla en el pasado. b) cada nuevo ciclo de carga. c) el porcentaje de fricción de arcilla. DETERMINACIÓN DE LA PERMEABILIDAD EN EL LABORATORIO.- PERMEÁM ETR O S : 42
  5. 5. ENXEÑERÍA DO TERREO 8.- PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS DE LOS SUELOS La medida de la permeabilidad de un suelo se lleva a cabo en el laboratorio por medio de permeámetros. Entre los permeámetros clásicos destacan el de “carga constante” y el de “carga variable”. Tanto uno como otro pueden ser de flujo ascendente o descendente. Carga constante (permeable): Según la ley de Darcy, el coeficiente de permeabilidad viene dado por la fórmula: k = v i V H S t h = ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ∆ siendo: V = volumen de agua que atraviesa el suelo en el tiempo t. H = distancia entre piezómetros extremos. S = área de la sección de la muestra. t = tiempo. ∆h = diferencia de nivel del agua en los piezómetros extremos. Carga variable (impermeable): El permeámetro de carga variable se emplea sólo para ensayos en suelos relativamente impermeables. -sdh = k h H Sdt Integrando entre 0 y t1 , resulta: k = H s S 1 t ln h h1 0 1 Influencia de la temp e rat ura: La temperatura tiene, a través de la viscosidad, una influencia importante en el coeficiente de permeabilidad. Por ello, la temperatura del agua debe controlarse durante el ensayo. Si el ensayo se realizó a una temperatura t1, y a nosotros nos interesa conocer el coeficiente de permeabilidad a una temperatura t2, empleamos la relación: k kt t t t 1 2 1 2 = η η siendo ηt1 y ηt2 los coeficientes de viscosidad a estas dos temperaturas. Presión efectiva: Presión intergranular: σi N i S = Presión total: σ = N S Presión efectiva: 43
  6. 6. ENXEÑERÍA DO TERREO 8.- PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS DE LOS SUELOS ( ) ′ = = = − − ≈ = −       ′ = − σ σ σ σ σ σ σ σ N i u s S s S i u u u S - s + N i 1 0 SIFONAMIENTO.- En la figura se representa un permeámetro de carga constante y flujo ascendente. Se supone que existe una rejilla en la parte inferior de la muestra de arena, pero no en la superior, y que no hay fricción en las paredes del recipiente. Por ser la muestra de sección constante, la velocidad de flujo también lo es. Por tanto, el gradiente hidráulico también debe ser constante según la ley de Darcy, y por tanto la ley de presiones neutras debe ser lineal. El sifonamiento se produce cuando se anulan las presiones efectivas. En cuanto a la ley de presiones totales se halla a partir de los pesos de los materiales situados encima de cada capa de arena. La ley de presiones efectivas se halla por diferencia. Si continuamos subiendo el nivel de agua en la rama de la izquierda, llegará un momento en que las presiones efectivas se anularán simultáneamente en toda la masa de arena. En ese instante, la masa de arena perderá toda consistencia y dará la impresión de entrar en ebullición.Este fenómeno se producirá cuando: H h H saturado w + = ⋅∆ γ γ Esta es la condición de ebullición o sifonamiento (arenas finas). Operando: ∆h H H Hsat w sat w = − = −         γ γ γ γ 1 Se define gradiente crítico como el gradiente hidráulico para el cual se produce este fenómeno: i u Hc sat w w sat w = = − = ′ ′ = − ∆ γ γ γ γ γ γ γ 1 ENSAYO SCHERARD O DE EROSIÓN INTERNA: 44
  7. 7. ENXEÑERÍA DO TERREO 8.- PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS DE LOS SUELOS Se prepara la muestra en un molde Harward de 38mm de longitud. Se compacta en 5 capas ( 16 golpes de pistón de 6,8 kg ). Contenido de humedad próximo al límite plástico. Se hinca el tapón cónico y se realiza un conducto de 1mm de diámetro. Se procede a hacer pasar agua con diferente altura piezométrica 50,180 y 380 mm. En cada escalón se deja pasar agua durante 5 ó 10 minutos, midiéndose el caudal y la turbidez del agua. 1.- Si bajo la carga de 50 mm el agua sale turbia, al cabo de 10 minutos, con un caudal de 15 cm3 /s, indica que el suelo es muy dispersable. Se desmonta el aparato y se observa el diámetro del tubo que será normalmente de 2 a 2,15mm. Si a los 5 minutos el agua sale clara y el caudal es bajo (≈1cm3 /s) se pasa a ∆h=180mm. 2.- Bajo la carga de 180 mm, como antes, continuar hasta 10 minutos si el agua sale turbia y el caudal aumente ahora hasta 2,0 cm3 /s. Si es así desmontar el aparato y observar el agujero, que será mayor, entre 4 y 7,5 mm de diámetro. El suelo es dispersable, aunque no tanto como en el caso anterior. Si con los 180 mm de carga el agua sigue saliendo clara o casi clara, y a los 5 minutos el caudal está estabilizado, generalmente por debajo de 1,5 cm3 /s, aumentar la carga a 380 mm. Si el agua sigue saliendo clara y a los 5 minutos el caudal está estabilizado a un nivel inferior a 3,5 cm3 /s, desmontar el aparato y observar el agujero, que tendrá un diámetro en general inferior a 2 mm. El suelo será clasificado como poco dispersable. 3.- Si con los 380 mm de carga el agua sale turbia y no se aclara hasta los 10 minutos, y el caudal aumenta hasta estabilizarse en 3 cm3 /s, y luego el suelo tiene un diámetro bastante mayor de 2 mm, el suelo se calificará de medianamente dispersable. TENSIÓN SUPERFICIAL.- Se explicaba por la tensión aparente en una membrana elástica que se suponía que existía. En realidad no existe, ya que la causa de estos fenómenos es la atracción de las moléculas, sin embargo, esta explicación permite obtener resultados cuantitativamente exactos. Si se tiene una membrana con una presión interior superior en ∆p a la exterior, tenemos: ∆p s R R = +        σ 1 1 1 2 Si el radio de curvatura es igual en toda las direcciones: 45
  8. 8. ENXEÑERÍA DO TERREO 8.- PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS DE LOS SUELOS ∆p s R = 2σ CAPILARIDAD. ASCENSIÓN DEL AGUA EN TUBOS CAPILARES.- Se observa sumergiendo una parte de un tubo capilar (de diámetro muy pequeño) en agua. Se debe a que las moléculas de agua y vidrio se atraen entre sí más que las de agua entre ellas. El agua asciende hasta una altura hc , observándose un menisco en la zona alta. hc es la altura de ascensión capilar. El menisco es cóncavo y se une a las paredes del tubo formándose un ángulo α, que depende del tubo e impurezas de la pared. En la figura la presión en P, Q y M es igual entre si e igual a la atmosférica. En N la presión será negativa e igual a: u s RN = − 2σ Expresando la igualdad de alturas piezométricas entre Q y N se tiene: uN = hcγw de estas dos ecuaciones sacamos: hc s R w = 2σ γ por otro lado: r = Rcosα Por tanto: hc r s w = 2σ α γ cos CAPILARIDAD EN SUELOS.- Al contrario que en los tubos capilares los huecos en suelos tienen ancho variable y se comunican entre sí formando un enrejado. Si este enrejado se comunica por abajo con el agua, su parte inferior se satura completamente. Más arriba el agua solo ocupa los huecos pequeños y los mayores quedan con aire. La ascensión del agua por los poros de una arena seca se pueden estudiar en el laboratorio. 46
  9. 9. ENXEÑERÍA DO TERREO 8.- PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS DE LOS SUELOS hc = altura capilar de un suelo, se puede estimar hc en centímetros o mediante: hc C eD = 10 SUCCIÓN.- Todo el agua situada sobre el nivel freático está a presión inferior a la atmosférica (presión negativa). Donde los meniscos tocan los granos de suelo, las fuerzas capilares actúan causando presiones granulares en los huecos del suelo que tienden a comprimirlos. Es la llamada presión capilar. Esta presión aumenta la resitencia al corte de los suelos haciendolos muy consistentes ( ej : playas de Daytona, taludes verticales,...) Si sumergimos el suelo en agua estas presiones desaparecen (resistencia de tracción del agua es muy alta ). Se denomina SUCCIÓN a la diferencia entre la presión de aire y la de agua (uw). Se define pF = log10 (succión) = log10 (ua-uw) donde ua y uw se expresan en cm de agua. El valor máximo medido del pF es del orden de 7, y corresponde a una arcilla desecada a 110ºC. 47
  10. 10. ENXEÑERÍA DO TERREO 8.- PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS DE LOS SUELOS DISPOSITIVOS DE MEDIDA DE LA SUCCIÓN: 1. PLACA DE SUCCIÓN (0 < pF < 3).- Se coloca la muestra de suelo semisaturado sobre una placa de vidrio saturado. Se aplica vacío o succión mediante una bomba de vacío. El valor de la succión vendrá dado por la suma de d en altura de columna de mercurio y l en altura de columna de agua. Cuando la muestra se haya equilibrado se mide la humedad. Así se obtiene una curva de succión frente a humedad. Para medir directamente la succión a una determinada humedad se adopta un dispositivo que permite variando la succión de la bomba de vacío que no haya transferencia de agua entre la muestra y la placa. Ese valor de succión será el de muestra. 2.- MEMBRANA DE PRESIÓN ( 2 < pF < 6,18 ).- Se encierra la muestra en una cámara de presión estanca al aire y se pone en contacto con una membrana de celulosa permeable al agua y saturada. El agua se mantiene a presión atmosférica se eleva la presión de aire en la cámara y por tanto en el aire de los poros del suelo. Produciendose una transferencia de humedad de muestra a membrana hasta el equilibrio. En equilibrio Pw = atmosférica y la presión de agua aplicada será la succión. VARIACIÓN DE LA SUCCIÓN CON LA HUMEDAD DEL SUELO: La succión decrece al aumentar la humedad. Sin embargo la succión es mayor cuando un suelo pasa de humedo a seco que cuando pasa de seco a humedo. Si se amasa la muestra antes de cada determinación esta variación no se observa. Esto indica que este tipo de divergencias son causadas por la diferente forma de los meniscos para una misma humedad. Al secarse una arcilla, sus láminas se agrupan formando libros; al humedecer de nuevo, resulta que, para una misma humedad, es como si la arcilla estuviera formada por partículas de mayor tamaño, pues los libros no se abren con facilidad. Ello explica el menor valor de la succión durante la rehidratación. ELECTROÓSMOSIS.- Si se hace pasar una corriente eléctrica a través de una arcilla saturada, el agua se mueve hacia el cátodo. Este fenómeno conocido por electroósmosis se debe al paso de los cationes de la capa doble hacia el cátodo, donde quedan neutralizados. Debido a la ósmosis, el agua acompaña a los cationes en su movimiento. La velocidad de flujo del agua producido por este fenómeno viene dada por: 48
  11. 11. ENXEÑERÍA DO TERREO 8.- PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS DE LOS SUELOS vs ke= − ∂ ∂ U s siendo: vs = velocidad de flujo en la dirección s. U = potencial eléctrico. Ke ≈ 5·105 para suelos. Como consecuencia de un proceso de electroósmosis aumenta la resistencia al corte de una arcilla. Una parte de este aumento se debe a la disminución de humedad y otra a los cambios químicos producidos en la arcilla. 49

×