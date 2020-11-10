Successfully reported this slideshow.
ASK YOUR QUESTION HOW TO ASSESS YOUR CONSULTING SOURCING MATURITY?
There are four levers you can use to improve your consulting sourcing… 1. Strategy & Governance 2. Sourcing Process 3. Category Management 4. Enablers
Assess your level of maturity on these 4 dimensions…
Strategy & Governance At what stage of the sourcing is procurement involved? In the last stage if any In major purchases I...
How are supplier selected? Interpersonal connections 33% Competitive Bidding 66% Competitive Bidding Systematic with limit...
What visibility do you have on the consulting spend? Partial if any Overall spend Spend Mgt in place Tail Spend Mgt in pla...
What guides and tools have you defined and shared with the business lines? Nothing Taxonomy defined and shared Basic Sourc...
How do you measure your score ? A = 1pt B = 2pts C = 3pts D = 4pts Then calculate the average
Where do you stand? 2.5Average Maturity Score
01 Define where you want as a whole, and then start refining by levers: strategy, process, enablers, and category manageme...
Hélène Laffitte Cofounder & CEO • Consulting Sourcing Expert • Author of Smart Consulting Sourcing • MBA Columbia Business School
Understanding your consulting sourcing maturity is the first step to improving your efficiency. How well do you fare on the four dimensions of maturity?

  1. 1. ASK YOUR QUESTION HOW TO ASSESS YOUR CONSULTING SOURCING MATURITY?
  2. 2. There are four levers you can use to improve your consulting sourcing… 1. Strategy & Governance 2. Sourcing Process 3. Category Management 4. Enablers
  3. 3. Assess your level of maturity on these 4 dimensions…
  4. 4. Strategy & Governance At what stage of the sourcing is procurement involved? In the last stage if any In major purchases In most purchases Early stage for all projects Who is leading the sourcing of consulting services? Operational Teams Procurement Leader Dedicated Procurement Team Collaborative approach How are decisions made for consulting projects? Decentralized process Demand Mgt for large projects Systematic Demand Mgt Collaborative approach
  5. 5. How are supplier selected? Interpersonal connections 33% Competitive Bidding 66% Competitive Bidding Systematic with limited exceptions Do you have a specific process for Consulting Sourcing? No specific process Standard with limit adjustments Customized process and toolbox Connected with demand mgt How are your applicable terms and conditions defined? By the provider Our contractual template Consulting specific template Defined frame contracts Sourcing Process
  6. 6. What visibility do you have on the consulting spend? Partial if any Overall spend Spend Mgt in place Tail Spend Mgt in place Do you have a preferred supplier list for consulting? No supplier list Basic list by capability PSL for main capabilities PSL anticipating future needs Do you evaluate the performance of your projects? No post-project debriefing Debriefing with supplier Advanced performance assessmt Bilateral feedback & improv. plans Category Management
  7. 7. What guides and tools have you defined and shared with the business lines? Nothing Taxonomy defined and shared Basic Sourcing Guidelines Sourcing Guidelines by nature Do you have a dashboard to monitor your consulting spend? No dashboard Basic dashboard in Excel Automated dashboard Category-specific dashboard Do you use a spend monitoring tool? No spend monitoring tool Basic spend monitoring Spend monitoring solutions Category-specific digital suite Enablers
  8. 8. How do you measure your score ? A = 1pt B = 2pts C = 3pts D = 4pts Then calculate the average
  9. 9. Where do you stand? 2.5Average Maturity Score
  10. 10. 01 Define where you want as a whole, and then start refining by levers: strategy, process, enablers, and category management Define your goals For each lever identify the actions you can take, and plan their implementation to reach the next level Define your path 02 Implementing a sustainable performance management system is instrumental in reaching the highest levels of maturity. Start managing the performance 03 Understanding and managing the consulting category will allow you to unlock value and savings for your organization. Manage the category 04 Now that you know where you stand, you can start improving.
  11. 11. Hélène Laffitte Cofounder & CEO • Consulting Sourcing Expert • Author of Smart Consulting Sourcing • MBA Columbia Business School Want to learn more? Contact me & start creating more value. +1 (646) 477 5953 Follow us on the web CREDITS PHOTOS FROM UNSPLASH Slide 2 – Kai Dahms Slide 6 - John Schnobrich Slide 8 – Sigmund Slide 9 – Jukan Tateisi

