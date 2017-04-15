Projecte Miniop MO_20

AVUI CUINAREM UNA QUICHÉ A L’ESTIL MEDITERRANI COMENCEM!
Perquè l’ he triada? Encaixa bé amb la meva zona geogràfica?  He triat aquesta recepta perque em va agradar quan la vaig ...
PRODUCTES PRIMAVERA  Amb l’entrada de la primavera i l’abril arriben els espàrregs, els pèsols i les faves. Tot i que alg...
FOTO INGREDIENTS
Llista d’ingredients i informació nutricional( valors per 100 grams de producte) -1 làmina de pasta brisa: valor energètic...
Preparem les verdures  El primer que hem de fer es rentar el carbassó i separar la part dura de la tendra dels espàrregs.
Picar i sofregir les verdures Si volem es pot pelar el carbassó( pero aquest pas no es imprescindible) Quan acabem hem de ...
Ara barregem els ingredients A continuació hem d’escalfar el forn a 180 graus. En un bol batem els ous i incorporem la lle...
UNINT ELS INGREDIENTS Una vegada tinguem la nostra mescla incorporem el sofregit Més tard, en un recipient posem la làmina...
HE UTILITZAT PRODUCTES DE PROXIMITAT?  M’ha resultat molt difícil fer que tots els ingredients utilitzats siguin de proxi...
RESULTAT FINAL
  AVUI CUINAREM UNA QUICHÉ A L'ESTIL MEDITERRANI COMENCEM!
  Perquè l' he triada? Encaixa bé amb la meva zona geogràfica?  He triat aquesta recepta perque em va agradar quan la vaig trobar i em va semblar que encaixaba bé amb el menjar mediterrani i primaveral, ja que porta alguns ingredients d'aquesta época. A més es un menjar que mai havia fet i sempre estic disposada a aprendre coses noves. Tot i que les meves habilitats culinàries no son les millors, però la meva mare m'ajuda quan em cal.  Visc a la comarca del Baix Llobregat, que esta tocant al Mediterrani, per tant la dieta mediterrània la tinc molt a prop, tot i que havia sentit molt poc parlar d'ella. Gràcies a aquest miniop en sé una mica més. Penso que la meva recepta si s'ajusta als paràmetres de la dieta mediterrània, per que inclou vedures de temporada, es una recepta saludable amb alguns productes de proximitat, són aliments frescos i productes de la zona.
  PRODUCTES PRIMAVERA  Amb l'entrada de la primavera i l'abril arriben els espàrregs, els pèsols i les faves. Tot i que alguns productes de l' hivern es mantenen.  Al maig arriben els primers pebrots i carbassons  La fruita entra durant l'estació amb força. Alguns exemples en són: cireres, nespres, prunes, albercocs i maduixes.
  FOTO INGREDIENTS
  Llista d'ingredients i informació nutricional( valors per 100 grams de producte) -1 làmina de pasta brisa: valor energètic 1.583 kJ/ 378 kcal, greixos: 19,5 g, hidrats de carboni 44,7g, sucres: 0,5 g ,proteïnes: 6 g, sal: 1 g. -1 carbassó: valor energètic: 23,20 kcal, proteïna: 1,88 g, hidrats de carboni: 2 g, greixos: 0,50 g, aigua: 94 g. -Un bon grapat d'espàrregs: valor energètic: 20,84 kcal, proteïna: 2,25 g, hidrats de carboni: 2,04 g, greixos: 0,16 g, aigua: 94,20 g. -Formatge ratllat al gust: valor energètic: 1606 kJ/ 387 kcal, greixos:31,6 g, hidrats de carboni: 2,5 g, proteïnes: 23,2 g, sal: 1,5 g -4 ous: (100 g) valor energètic: 162 kcal, proteïna:12,68,greixos 12,10,aigua:74,50g. -400 ml de llet evaporada: valor energètic 487 kJ/116 kcal, greixos: 6 g,hidrats de carboni 9 g, proteïnes: 6,3 grams, sal: 0,22 g,calci: 229 mg. -Oli: (100 g) valor energètic: 3389 kJ/824 kcal, greixos: 91 g, vitamina E: 18 mg. -Sal: ( 100 g) yode: 6 g, flúor: 15 mg. -Pebre(100 g)280 kcal, proteïna: 10,90 g, hidrats de carboni: 38,31 g, aigua: 16,67 g, ferro: 11,20, sodi : 44 g.
  Preparem les verdures  El primer que hem de fer es rentar el carbassó i separar la part dura de la tendra dels espàrregs.
  Picar i sofregir les verdures Si volem es pot pelar el carbassó( pero aquest pas no es imprescindible) Quan acabem hem de trossejar el carbassó i posar-lo al foc per sofregir. També hem d'afegir una mica de sal, oli i pebre. Eines: les mans, un ganivet i una pala de fusta per la graella.
  Ara barregem els ingredients A continuació hem d'escalfar el forn a 180 graus. En un bol batem els ous i incorporem la llet evaporada. S'ha de barrejar tot bé i incorporar el formatge ratllat. Eines: les mans, una cullera per batre els ous.
  UNINT ELS INGREDIENTS Una vegada tinguem la nostra mescla incorporem el sofregit Més tard, en un recipient posem la làmina de pasta brisa i clavem la forquilla vàries vegades perquè no s'infli. Aboquem la mescla i cuinem al forn durant 30-40 minuts. Eines: mans, una pala de fusta i forquilla.
  HE UTILITZAT PRODUCTES DE PROXIMITAT?  M'ha resultat molt difícil fer que tots els ingredients utilitzats siguin de proximitat, ja que acaba de començar la primavera i encara els productes són de fora.  Els productes catalans que he utilitzat són: el carbassó( de l'hort dels meus avis), els ous( són de Guissona) i la massa brisa( San Bartolomeu del Grau).
  RESULTAT FINAL

