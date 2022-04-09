HEALTH EDUCATION THROUGH MEDIA 1. HEALTH EDUCATION THROUGH MEDIA HELEN V. MADAMBA, MD MPH-TM DHPEd FPOGS FPIDSOG 2. Purpose of Media Advocacy • to promote public health goals • addresses the power gap rather than just the information gap • focuses on public policy rather than personal behavior https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4103576/ MADAMBA2022 3. Mission of Public Health - to create an environment in which people can be healthy Key to Health Promotion • Community citizenship • Strength • Participation https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4103576/ MADAMBA2022 4. Mass media, particularly the news media, can amplify voices so that policymakers cannot ignore them. Media advocacy represents a fundamental change from traditional public information and social marketing approaches, which also use mass media to promote health. 5. In our 'mass-mediated' democracy, public health battles are fought not only in the clinics and hospitals, but also in the: • News • Magazines • Radio • Social Media The Media, it is often said, may not tell people what to think but certainly tell people what to think about. 6. Logic of the new public health is expressed in a series of six premises: 1. Health is the presence of physical, social, and economic well- being. 2. Health is associated with positive social and environmental conditions such as adequate housing, employment, health care, and personal security. 3. The nature and quality of these conditions can be controlled. 4. The key to control is broad-based participation, multisectorial planning, and political will. 5. Interventions are best applied at the community and policy levels 6. Healthy public policy choices add up to a health society. The key to health promotion in this model is community citizenship, strength, and participlation. 7. "Traditional" Disease-Oriented Public Health emphasizes: • Social and political issues • Role of social conditions • Importance of policy development • Healthy environments • Multisectoral planning • Broad-based participation in problem definition • Social accountability • Advocacy and legislation "New" Health-Oriented Public Health emphasizes: • Personal and behavioral problems • Role of risk factor knowledge • Importance of service delivery • Determinants of disease • Health sector planning • Limited participation in problem definition • Individual responsibility • Education and treatment 8. What is Social Media? Refers to Internet-based tools that allow individuals and communities to gather and communicate, share information, ideas, personal messages, image and other content. Content Production • Tumblr (Blogs) • Twitter (micro blogs) • Youtube (Vlogs) Knowledge Information • Google • Wikipedia Social networking • Facebook • Instagram • Google • Twitter Professional networking • LinkedIn Media Sharing • Youtube 9. Many social Media tools are available for health care professionals (HCPs), including: • Social networking platforms • Blogs • Microblogs • Wikis • Media-sharing sites • Virtual reality These tools can be used to improve or enhance professional networking and educationm and public health programs. Participation in Social Media by Health Care Professionals Social Media provide HCPs with tools the share information to: • Debate healthcare policy and practice issues • Promote health behaviors • Engage with the public • Interact with patients • Patients • Caregivers • Students • Colleagues • Community To educate: 11. Participation in Social Media by Health Care Professionals Physicians most often join online communities where they can read news articles, listen to experts, research medical developments, consult colleagues regarding patient issues, and network. There they can share cases and ideas, discuss practice management challenges, make referrals, disseminate their research, market their practices, or engage in health advocacy. Social Media Sites for Health Care Professionals Social Networking Sites Blogs Microblogs Wikis Media Sharing Sites Are often private and protected from nonmembers, such as the lay public and even members of ther health professionals. A term formed by truncating "Web log", is the oldest and most established form of social media, which has been used in medicine since as early as 2004. Provide the most dynamic and concise form of information exchange via social media. Format allows users to post a large number of brief messages or updates over a short period of time. Public forum websites featuring text and multi-media content tnat can be edited by users. "Wiki" hawaiian word meaning "quick". Tools that are optimized for viewing, sharing, and embedding digital media content on the web. USES FOR SOCIAL MEDIA IN HEALTH CARE  For physicians, they can participate in online communities  Listen to experts  Communicate with colleagues regarding patient issues  Cinical topics, discussions on these sites address diverse subjects, such as ethics, politics, biostatistics, practice management and career strategies Crowd Sourcing – involves harnessing knowledge and skills of a community to solve problems or the gather informations and opinions. 14. Social Media can also be used to connect HCPs in third-world countries with specialists in more medically advanced locations. For Example: Surgical procedures can be streamed via the Internet and questions can be asked via Twitter in real time. PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION  High usage rate of social media by 18 to 29 year-olds has motivated the adaptation of clinical curricula to reflect the changing habits and culture of incomning students.  Students discribe social media "enhance clinical students understanding of communication, professionalism and ethics."  One-third of pharmacy programs have reported using Twitter  2011 survey found that 38% of pharmacy faculty members use Facebook for teaching  Survey reporting that 53% of nursing schools are now using social media Youtube can also be used in classroom to stimulate discussion, illustrate a point, and reinforce a concept. Students can view a video and ask questions that promote clinical reasoning. ORGANIZATIONAL PROMOTION  Health Care Organizations  Hospitals  Health Systems  Professional Societies  Pharmaceutical Companies  Patient Advocacy Groups; and  Pharmacy Benefit Companies USING SOCIAL MEDIA FOR MANY PURPOSES  Communicating with community and patients  Enhancing organizational visibility  Marketing products and services  Establishing venue for acquiring news about activities  Promotions  Fund raising  Channel for patient resources and education  Customer service and support ORGANIZATIONAL PROMOTION  In one study, 57% of consumers said that a hospital's of consumers said that a hospital's social media presence would strongly influence their choice regarding where to go for services.  A strong social media presence was also interpretedby 81% of consumers as being an indication that hospital offers cutting-edge technologies  In another study, 12.5% of surveyed health care organizations reported having successfully attracted new patients through the use of social media. PATIENT CARE  Recent studies found that physicians have begun to develop an interest in interacting patients online including Facebook and Twitter.  Approximately 60% of physicians were found to favor interacting with patients through social media, purpose of providing patient education, health monitoring behavioral changes and drug adherence. "Better education, increased compliance, and better outcomes." PATIENT EDUCATION  In the US 8 out of 10 Internet users search for health information online, and 74% of these people use social media.  56% Out patients wanted their HCPs use social media for:  Reminders  Scheduling Appointments  Diagnostic Test Results  Prescription notifications  Answering General Questions Through social media, patients can:  Join virtual communities  Participate in research  Receive financial and moral support  Set goals; and  Track personal progress 21. PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAMS With this, real-time social media sites providegreater agility and enhanced preparedness for responses to disasters and public health emergencies. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains an active presence in on Twitter and Facebook to track "tweets" that might indicate a outbreak and to share updates about such incidents. Red Cross track social media posts during natural disasters. *The widespread use of social media can also influence public health behaviors and goals through social reinforcement. 22. DANGERS OF SOCIAL MEDIA The main limitation of health information found on social media and other online sources are: Lack of quality and reliability Unreferenced Incomplete Informal Fake news 23. DAMAGE TO PROFESSIONAL IMAGE A major risk with the use of social media is the posting of unprofessional content that can reflect unfavorably on HCPs, students, and affiliated institutes. Behavior that could be construed as unprofessional includes violation of:  Patient Privacy  Use of profanity or discriminatory language  Images of sexual suggestiveness  Intoxication  Negative comments about patients VIOLATION OF THE PATIENT-HCP BOUNDARY Healthcare Provider should familiar with the privacy settings and terms of agreements for the social media platforms. Rather than "friending" or communicating with a patient on social media, HCPs can suggest that the patient can visit the official website of the Hospital or clinic for their concerns. CONCEPTS OF HEALTH CARE ORGANIZATIONS SOCIAL MEDIA POLICIES  Address discrimination, harassment, leaking of confidentiality.  Address expectations regarding employee behavior outside the realm of employment.  Ban, limit, and/or monitor employee access to the Internet and/or social networking sites.  Define employees responsibilities when witnessing inappropriate use of social media.  Define policy regarding the use if organizational email addresses and graphics or logos.  Define disciplinary action for the inappropriate use of social media.  Designate who can access social media on the organizations premises and for what purpose.  Ensure that medical staff and employees acknowledge that they are not presenting the organization when they post material to their personal social media sites. CONCEPTS OF HEALTH CARE ORGANIZATIONS SOCIAL MEDIA POLICIES  Ensure that medical staff and employees disclose any conflicts of interest.  Ensure that the medical staff and employees are familiar with state and federal guidelines regarding patients privacy.  Ensure that the medical staff and employees include a disclaimer when they are not speaking on behalf of the organization.  Ensure that medical staff, employees, and students understand the need to adhere to the organizations social media policy.  Revise or expand current policies regarding patient consent and the posting of patient information on social media. COMMON GUIDELINES FOR THE USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA BY HCPs Context Concept Content credibility • Share only information from credible sources • Refute any inaccurate information you encounter Legal Concerns • Remember that the content you author may be discoverable • Comply with federal and state privacy laws • Respect copyright laws Licensing Concerns • Know professional licensure requirements for your state Networking Practices • Do not contact patients with requests to join your network • Direct patients who want to join your personal network to a more secure means of communication or to your professional site. COMMON GUIDELINES FOR THE USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA BY HCPs Context Concept Patient Care • Avoid providing specific medical advice to nonpatients • Make appropriate disclosures and disclaimers regarding the accuracym timeless, and privacy of electronic communications Patient Privacy • Avoid writing about specific patients • Make sure you are in compliance with state and federal privacy laws • Obtain patient consent when required • Protect patient information through "de- identification." • Use a respectful tone when discussing patients Professional Ethics • Disclose any in-kind or finansial compensation received • Do not make false or misleading claims COMMON GUIDELINES FOR THE USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA BY HCPs Context Concept Self-Identification • Identify yourself on professional sites • Make sure that your credentials are correctly stated • Specify whether or not you are representing an employer 30. CONCLUSION When used wisely and prudently, social media sites and platforms offer the potential to promote individual and public health, as well as professional development and advancement. Guidelines issued by health care organizations and professional societies provide sound and useful principles that HCPs should follow to avoid pitfalls.

