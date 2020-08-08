Successfully reported this slideshow.
3 content marketing trends for 2020 and beyond by helen ancira krasovic
Marketing technology moves fast and consumer behavior is continuously evolving. As marketers, we need to evolve and ride the wave of being on top of new content.

Published in: Marketing
  1. 1. Consumer behavior is in constant evolution. We also need to evolve and be on top of new content marketing trends tactics and tools.
  2. 2. 1. Video and live streaming 2. Results-focused content 3. Conversational marketing
  3. 3. Primary Benefits of Live Streaming  Live streaming grows your audience  Reduces cost  Interact and connect with your audience
  4. 4. Results-Focused Content  Content that is easy to consume and focused on getting the reader to their desired result faster.
  5. 5. Conversational Marketing  A personalized approach to doing business online that enhances the user experience through a feedback  It facilitates a one-to-one, real time connection between marketers and customers.
