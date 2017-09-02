LAS LEYES DE LA GESTALT “ El todo es más que las sumas de las partes ” ANGIE SALAS CARDENAS HEIDY BERMUDEZ RODRIGUEZ
Nuestro cerebro constantemente esta procesando información Se basa en una leyes, las formas llegan a la mente a través de ...
¿Un cráneo o una pareja romántica ? ¿Batman o guasón? ¿ Un Rostro o luna? LEY DE FONDO Y FIGURA : Percibimos formas a las ...
LEY DE PROXIMIDAD: Los elementos aislados, pero con cierta cercanía tienden a agruparse con los que se encuentran a meyor ...
LEY DE LA PRECISION “ DE LA BUENA FORMA”: El cerebro organiza los elementos en formas o figuras lo mas simple posibles ( s...
ILUSIÓN ÓPTICA FENOMENOPERCEPTIVO: La Inteligencia es la capacidad cognitivas y el conjunto de funciones como la memoria, ...
CIBERGRAFIA Ilusionario.es (s.f.). Guía de ilusiones ópticas. Creadotecnia. Recuperado de http://www.ilusionario.es/#GEOM ...
ENFOQUE DE LAS LEYES DE LA GESTALT

Comparar las aproximaciones teóricas (teorías directas e indirectas) que explican el fenómeno perceptible humano a fin de comparar sus fortalezas, debilidades y aplicaciones.

×