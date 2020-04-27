Successfully reported this slideshow.
Microscopios Dra. Heidy Burrola Núñez Asesorías Universitarias HMO
Microscopio Óptico • “La palabra microscopio proviene de la combinación de dos palabras griegas: micrós (pequeño) y scopéo...
MICROSCOPIO CONFOCAL El microscopio confocal, es un microscopio óptico que incorpora dos diafragmas; uno de iluminación lo...
El microscopio confocal permite ver diversas tinciones de tejidos con una gran resolución al mismo tiempo. En la imagen, u...
Microscopio electrónico de barrido (SEM) Es capaz de producir imágenes de alta resolución de la superficie de una muestra ...
Ejemplos de muestras observadas por SEM Arriba: fibras de licra desgastadas. A la izquierda, insectos
Microscopio electrónico de transmisión (TEM) El microscopio electrónico de transmisión emite un haz de electrones dirigido...
computadora A diferencia de los otros microscopios, en TEM la muestra se coloca en medio del cañón y es atravesada por el ...
Ejemplos de muestras observadas por TEM Neutrófilo contra Klebsiella pneumonie Coronavirus. Se observan las proteínas en s...
SEM vs TEM
SEM TEM
Microscopía de Efecto Túnel Microscopio de fuerza atómica
En su famoso discurso “Hay mucho espacio ahí abajo”, Richard Feynman le decía a los estudiantes del CalTech en 1959 que en...
Inventores: Gerd Binnig y Heinrich Rohrer, investigadores de IBM Ganaron el premio novel de física en 1986
Es necesario un ultra – alto vacío y que el dispositivo este libre de vibraciones.
Microscopía de Efecto Túnel STM: Scanning Tunneling Microscope
Desde el punto de vista de la mecánica clásica un electrón no puede superar una barrera de potencial superior a su energía...
¿Cómo funciona el microscopio de efecto túnel? En un microscopio de efecto túnel la sonda es una punta conductora, p. ej. ...
Puntas del microscopio de efecto túnel Las puntas pueden ser de iridio – paladio, tungsteno y Wolframio. La tendencia actu...
Se considera una buena resolución si tiene 0.1 nm de resolución lateral y 0.010 nm de resolución de profundidad
1 – nitronaftaleno. Identificación de la molécula levógira y dextrógira Richard Berndt 2013. Universidad Kiel, Alemania. O...
D. Eigler. IBM Almaden, USA Para impedir que los átomos se muevan suele usarse a temperaturas muy bajas (hasta 4 grados Ke...
Instituto universitario de nanociencia de Aragón. España
Referencias • Pascual, J.I. Microscopio de efecto túnel. Instituto de materiales de Barcelona • Instituto universitario de...
Published on

Una breve explicación por los diferentes tipos de microscopios, óptico, confocal, electronico de barrido, de transmisión y de fuerza atómica.

Published in: Science
  1. 1. Microscopios Dra. Heidy Burrola Núñez Asesorías Universitarias HMO
  2. 2. Microscopio Óptico • “La palabra microscopio proviene de la combinación de dos palabras griegas: micrós (pequeño) y scopéo (mirar)” • El microscopio óptico fue el que inauguró la era de la microscopía en el siglo XVII. Es el tipo más básico de microscopio, su funcionamiento está basado en un conjunto de lentes y el uso de luz visible para aumentar la imagen de una muestra.
  3. 3. MICROSCOPIO CONFOCAL El microscopio confocal, es un microscopio óptico que incorpora dos diafragmas; uno de iluminación localizado tras la fuente luminosa Permite ver tejidos, células, bacterias y parásitos con mayor claridad que el microscopio óptico
  4. 4. El microscopio confocal permite ver diversas tinciones de tejidos con una gran resolución al mismo tiempo. En la imagen, un cerebro de mosca adulto (Drosophila melanogaster). En verde, se ven las neuronas. En rojo, la enzima tirosina hidroxilasa, la precursora de la dopamina. En azul, los núcleos de sus células del tejido cerebral.
  5. 5. Microscopio electrónico de barrido (SEM) Es capaz de producir imágenes de alta resolución de la superficie de una muestra utilizando las interacciones electrón-materia. Utiliza un haz de electrones en lugar de un haz de luz para formar una imagen. La muestra generalmente se recubre con una capa de carbono o una capa delgada de un metal, como el oro, para darle carácter conductor.
  6. 6. Ejemplos de muestras observadas por SEM Arriba: fibras de licra desgastadas. A la izquierda, insectos
  7. 7. Microscopio electrónico de transmisión (TEM) El microscopio electrónico de transmisión emite un haz de electrones dirigido hacia el objeto que se desea aumentar. Una parte de los electrones rebotan o son absorbidos por el objeto y otros lo atraviesan formando una imagen aumentada de la muestra. Lo característico de este microscopio es el uso de una muestra sumamente delgada y que la imagen se obtenga de los electrones que atraviesan la muestra. Los microscopios electrónicos de transmisión pueden aumentar un objeto hasta un millón de veces.
  8. 8. computadora A diferencia de los otros microscopios, en TEM la muestra se coloca en medio del cañón y es atravesada por el haz de electrones, por lo tanto, estamos observando el INTERIOR de la muestra, a diferencia de SEM, que vemos la superficie. El microscopio óptico también requiere que la muestra sea atravesada pero es luz visible y no electrones.
  9. 9. Ejemplos de muestras observadas por TEM Neutrófilo contra Klebsiella pneumonie Coronavirus. Se observan las proteínas en su superficie que le dan el efecto de traer una “corona”
  10. 10. SEM vs TEM
  11. 11. SEM TEM
  12. 12. Microscopía de Efecto Túnel Microscopio de fuerza atómica
  13. 13. En su famoso discurso “Hay mucho espacio ahí abajo”, Richard Feynman le decía a los estudiantes del CalTech en 1959 que en el futuro seriamos capaces de tocar a los átomos y manipularnos a nuestro antojo.
  14. 14. Inventores: Gerd Binnig y Heinrich Rohrer, investigadores de IBM Ganaron el premio novel de física en 1986
  15. 15. Es necesario un ultra – alto vacío y que el dispositivo este libre de vibraciones.
  16. 16. Microscopía de Efecto Túnel STM: Scanning Tunneling Microscope
  17. 17. Desde el punto de vista de la mecánica clásica un electrón no puede superar una barrera de potencial superior a su energía. Sin embargo, según la mecánica cuántica, los electrones no están definidos por una posición precisa, sino por una nube de probabilidad. Esto provoca que en ciertos sistemas esta nube de probabilidad se extienda hasta el otro lado de una barrera de potencial. Por tanto el electrón puede atravesar la barrera, y generar una intensidad eléctrica. Esta intensidad se denomina intensidad de túnel y es el parámetro de control que nos permite realizar la topografía de superficie. ¿Qué es el efecto túnel?
  18. 18. ¿Cómo funciona el microscopio de efecto túnel? En un microscopio de efecto túnel la sonda es una punta conductora, p. ej. de Wolframio. La punta se trata para eliminar los óxidos y para que sea lo más afilada posible, idealmente que en el extremo aparezca un solo átomo.
  19. 19. Puntas del microscopio de efecto túnel Las puntas pueden ser de iridio – paladio, tungsteno y Wolframio. La tendencia actual apunta hacia el uso de nanotubos de carbono
  20. 20. Se considera una buena resolución si tiene 0.1 nm de resolución lateral y 0.010 nm de resolución de profundidad
  21. 21. 1 – nitronaftaleno. Identificación de la molécula levógira y dextrógira Richard Berndt 2013. Universidad Kiel, Alemania. Observaciones dinámicas en tiempo real de Platino. F. Besembacher. Universidad Aarhus Dinamarca.
  22. 22. D. Eigler. IBM Almaden, USA Para impedir que los átomos se muevan suele usarse a temperaturas muy bajas (hasta 4 grados Kelvin)
  23. 23. Instituto universitario de nanociencia de Aragón. España
  24. 24. Referencias • Pascual, J.I. Microscopio de efecto túnel. Instituto de materiales de Barcelona • Instituto universitario de nanociencia de Aragón. http://www.unizar.es/ina/equipos/microscopioSTM.htm • Binnig, G., Rohrer, H., Gerber, C., & Weibel, E. (1982). Surface studies by scanning tunneling microscopy. Physical review letters, 49(1), 57. • Chen, C. J. (2008). Introduction to scanning tunneling microscopy. Oxford University Press. • Poirier, G. E. (1997). Characterization of organosulfur molecular monolayers on Au (111) using scanning tunneling microscopy. Chemical reviews, 97(4), 1117-1128. • Levy, N., Zhang, T., Ha, J., Sharifi, F., Talin, A. A., Kuk, Y., & Stroscio, J. A. (2013). Experimental evidence for s-wave pairing symmetry in superconducting Cu x Bi 2 Se 3 single crystals using a scanning tunneling microscope. Physical review letters, 110(11), 117001.

