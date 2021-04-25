Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
OM BRUK AV WEB 2.0 I UNDERVISNINGEN. AV HEGE ENGH
HVA ER FORSKJELLEN MELLOM WEB 2.0 OG LÆRINGSPLATTFORM? • En læringsplattform (LMS=Learning Management system) er en felles...
HVA KREVES AV ENDRINGER I NORSK SKOLE/ UTDANNING FOR AT WEB 2.0- TEKNOLOGI SKAL TAS I BRUK? • God tilgang på IKT-utstyr ti...
HVORDAN KAN WEB 2.0 GI BEDRE LÆRING? • Web 2.0 gir elevene deling av kunnskap og tilgjengelighet for hverandres produktivi...
MÅ ET SPESIELT LÆRINGSSYN LIGGE TIL GRUNN HOS EN LÆRER SOM ØNSKER Å GJØRE BRUK AV WEB 2.0, ELLER PASSER DET FOR ALLE? • Ja...
ER DET NOEN UTFORDRINGER MED BRUK AV WEB 2.0 I UNDERVISNINGSSAMMENHENG? • Det er en utfordring å få løftet lærernes IKT-ku...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
10 views
Apr. 25, 2021

Bruk av Web 2.0 i undervisning

IKT i læring, modul 10

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bruk av Web 2.0 i undervisning

  1. 1. OM BRUK AV WEB 2.0 I UNDERVISNINGEN. AV HEGE ENGH
  2. 2. HVA ER FORSKJELLEN MELLOM WEB 2.0 OG LÆRINGSPLATTFORM? • En læringsplattform (LMS=Learning Management system) er en felles plattform/ et system på f.eks. en skole eller en arbeidsplass der man kan skrive, dele og samarbeide. • LMS gir mange muligheter og kan være et godt verktøy for elever og lærere i skolehverdagen. • Eksempler på LMS er Teams, Fronter og It`s learning. • Web 2.0 er tjenester på internett hvor du enkelt kan dele med andre det du lager. F.eks. Facebook, Youtube og Wikipedia. • Her kan alle bidra med innhold, kommentere andres innlegg og hente informasjon. På den måten er informasjonen hele tiden i forandring og fornyes, og deltagerne er med på å produsere det innholdet som er der. • Web 2.0 er «læring i skyen» og gir mange muligheter for læring i et fellesskap. • Forskjellen mellom LMS og Web 2.0 er at LMS er et lukket system og Web 2.0 er en tjeneste i «skyen» hvor du kan dele og publisere presentasjoner.
  3. 3. HVA KREVES AV ENDRINGER I NORSK SKOLE/ UTDANNING FOR AT WEB 2.0- TEKNOLOGI SKAL TAS I BRUK? • God tilgang på IKT-utstyr til alle elever og lærere. • Det må være trådløst nett i alle rom på skolen. • God opplæring og utdanning av lærere. • Lærere som tør å bruke IKT i undervisningen. • Elevene må settes i sentrum av undervisningen slik at de er aktive i sin egen opplæring. • Lærere som veileder og tilrettelegger for elevene.
  4. 4. HVORDAN KAN WEB 2.0 GI BEDRE LÆRING? • Web 2.0 gir elevene deling av kunnskap og tilgjengelighet for hverandres produktivitet. • Elevene kan samskrive og dele informasjon med hverandre. • Læringsfokuset flyttes fra å huske alt til det å finne informasjon og kunne bruke den. • Elevene får variasjon i undervisningen fordi det er så mange forskjellige produkter og måter å jobbe på og velge mellom. • Det er enklere for læreren å legge til rette for individualiserte opplegg. • Mange elever vil bli motiverte av denne måten å jobbe på. De blir mer aktive og deltagende i undervisningen. • Elevene lærer i en sosial kontekst gjennom å snakke om temaet med andre (Anne Fox).
  5. 5. MÅ ET SPESIELT LÆRINGSSYN LIGGE TIL GRUNN HOS EN LÆRER SOM ØNSKER Å GJØRE BRUK AV WEB 2.0, ELLER PASSER DET FOR ALLE? • Ja, du må som lærer ha et læringssyn der elevene står mer i sentrum som aktive, motiverte og engasjerte lærende. • Når du som lærer utformer et undervisningsopplegg må det legges stor vekt på det pedagogiske. • Det er ekstra viktig med tydelige mål. • Som lærer bør du legge til rette for teamarbeid. Det er en suksessfaktor i web 2.0 sammenheng. Sammen kan elevene inspirere hverandre, bryne seg på hverandre, diskutere, drøfte og prøve ut ulike ting.
  6. 6. ER DET NOEN UTFORDRINGER MED BRUK AV WEB 2.0 I UNDERVISNINGSSAMMENHENG? • Det er en utfordring å få løftet lærernes IKT-kunnskap opp på et nivå for å kunne utnytte teknologien i undervisningen. • Det kan være en utfordring IKT-utstyr ikke er tilgjengelig. Læreren må ha det som trengs, ellers vil ikke teknologien bli brukt. • IKT må være en naturlig del av læringsaktivitetene og alle elevene må ha egne digitale enheter. • Skolens ledelse må anerkjenne IKT og Web 2.0 som gode redskaper i undervisningen og elevenes læring. • Elevenes nettvett kan være en utfordring. De må få en god opplæring og forståelse for at det som legges ut kan ses av andre.

×