Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Paul James Notes Defining the World Around Us Urban Sustainability Negative sustainability can be positive for development...
Negative Ecological Sustainability Negative Cultural Sustainability Negative Political Sustainability
1. Adaptability Core Conditions for Engaging in Social Life
2. Learning Core Conditions for Engaging in Social Life
3. Livability Core Conditions for Engaging in Social Life
4. Reconciliation Core Conditions for Engaging in Social Life
Top Image Placeholder Easy To Use Colombia’s peace treaty is an experiment of reconciliation through collective reincorpor...
5. Relationality Core Conditions for Engaging in Social Life
6. Resilience Core Conditions for Engaging in Social Life
7. Sustainability Core Conditions for Engaging in Social Life
Sources Reading Notes https://www.usip.org/blog/2019/02/colombias-peace-experiment- collective-reincorporation https://www...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Reading Presentation

36 views

Published on

paul james notes

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Reading Presentation

  1. 1. Paul James Notes Defining the World Around Us Urban Sustainability Negative sustainability can be positive for development. Four domains of social life.
  2. 2. Negative Ecological Sustainability Negative Cultural Sustainability Negative Political Sustainability
  3. 3. 1. Adaptability Core Conditions for Engaging in Social Life
  4. 4. 2. Learning Core Conditions for Engaging in Social Life
  5. 5. 3. Livability Core Conditions for Engaging in Social Life
  6. 6. 4. Reconciliation Core Conditions for Engaging in Social Life
  7. 7. Top Image Placeholder Easy To Use Colombia’s peace treaty is an experiment of reconciliation through collective reincorporation. Ex-guerrila members will be rejoining society to build communities, to build peace.
  8. 8. 5. Relationality Core Conditions for Engaging in Social Life
  9. 9. 6. Resilience Core Conditions for Engaging in Social Life
  10. 10. 7. Sustainability Core Conditions for Engaging in Social Life
  11. 11. Sources Reading Notes https://www.usip.org/blog/2019/02/colombias-peace-experiment- collective-reincorporation https://www.nationalgeographic.com/photography/photo-of-the-day/ 2017/11/kenya-zebras-migration/ https://www.notjustalabel.com/editorial/pratt-institute-design https://www.nytimes.com/slideshow/2015/02/12/nyregion/20150214- kissing-new-york/s/20150214-kissing-new-york-slide-F7X1.html? auth=login-google&searchResultPosition=27 https://www.wsj.com/articles/stocks-hit-fresh-highs-as-nasdaq- crosses-9000-11577368653?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=13

×