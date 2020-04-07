Phase 3 part 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Phase III Heer .Andrés .Coco
  2. 2. Pirates - Piracy - Pirvacy 1600 1650 1700 1750 ~ 1950 1980 2000 2020 2040 2060 2080 Pirates Online Piracy Privacy
  3. 3. In 2050,A future without surveillance.With 100% privacy of citizens.An event where the Government bans all surveillance in the physical and virtual world. Future of Privacy NOT
  4. 4. Pirates A person who attacks and robs ships at sea. Piracy Online piracy is the practice of downloading and distributing copyrighted content digitally without permission. Privacy The state or condition of being free from being.
  5. 5. Explore the overlaps of future of privacy with the past activities of pirates and piracy (robbing,theft, copyrights)
  6. 6. Basic rule of fiction What if the government in the future will ban surveillance system in physical and virtual world?
  7. 7. The manifestation of critique By Visualizing a future without government power over any limitation or innovation
  8. 8. Design aims To bring control over the social conditions of personal life,innovation and limitations
  9. 9. Materialization & form A entire city to be lived in
  10. 10. Aesthetic of design fiction Functional Pop Modern
  11. 11. Further Steps -Model of world in 2050 -How will robbery/ crime be controlled? -What changes will take place in physcial and virtual world? -Effects on Goverment’s decision power for public -How will social media play role in it?
  12. 12. Thank You

