Microeconomic Analysis of cement Industry in India

SUBMITTED BY: AYUSH MEHTA(201411) PAWAN PANDE (201436) RICHA PATEL (201439) HEEMANSHI SHAHI (203102) GROUP ASSINGMENT OF E...
1 | Page TABLE OF CONTENT S.NO TOPIC PAGE NO 1 EXECUTICE SUMMARY 2 2 MARKET OVERVIEW 3 2.1 MARKET SIZE 3 2.2 RECENT INVEST...
2 | Page 1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. SECOND LARGEST CEMENT MARKET ● India’s overall cement production capacity is nearly 545 M...
3 | Page 2. MARKET OVERVIEW Cement is one of the key industry which contributes in the development of India’s economic and...
4 | Page 2.3 Road Ahead India has the potential to become the main exporter of clinker and grey cement to the Middle East,...
5 | Page 3. CONCEPT OF DEMAND Demand of a commodity or product is determined by the willingness of customer to pay for it,...
6 | Page 2. Price: Price is the most fundamental pillar affecting the demand of cement. There is inverse relationship betw...
7 | Page reduce transportation costs. The drive to take India's economy to $ 5 trillion by 2025, with initiatives such as ...
8 | Page Demand Curve The total capacity installed for production of cement here is taken as the indicator of demand. x ax...
9 | Page 4. CONCEPT OF SUPPLY Supply of a commodity or product is the total quantity of a product made available to the co...
10 | Page 3. Transportation: Due to its heavy nature, transportation of cement to the market becomes costly and affects th...
11 | Page 310 315 320 325 330 335 340 345 350 355 360 23 25 27 29 31 33 PriceperbagofcementinRs Cement production in mnton...
12 | Page 5. PRICE ELASTICITY The elasticity can be defined as sensitivity of product’s demand with respect to price chang...
13 | Page Consider the following data for demand for the FY19 2019-20 RS PER BAG (50 KG BAG) CAPACITY PRCIE ELASTICITY OF ...
14 | Page TYPES OF ELASTICITY: 1. PERFECTLY INELASTIC (PES=0) 2. INELASTIC (PES <1) 3. ELASTIC (PES > 1) 4. PERFECTLY ELAS...
15 | Page 6. CEMENT MANUFACTURING PROCESS Cement is made by melting limestone (calcium carbonate) and others materials at ...
16 | Page 7. PRODUCTION COST ANALYSIS In India cement prices are purely a function of cartels (expect in western region wh...
17 | Page 4. Transportation cost In the cement sector, the manufacturing facilities and end-user markets are considerable ...
18 | Page Detailed bifurcation of cost structure of a cement company: Source: (Damani) So if a Cement Bag ofRs.350 is sold...
19 | Page 8. MARKET STRUCTURE AND COMPETATIVE LANDSCAPE 8.1 Market Structure There are mostly four types of competition in...
20 | Page 8.2 Competition KEY PLAYERS Name Website ACC limited www.acclimited.com Ambuja Cements Limited www.ambujacement....
21 | Page 9. ECONOMIES OF SCALE When more units of a good or service can be produced on a larger scale, yet with fewer inp...
22 | Page Among the few cement firms considered the Associated Cement Companies (ACC) is enjoying the maximum economics of...
23 | Page References (2020). Cement Industryin India. netscribes. CMA INDIA. (n.d.). Retrievedfrom https://www.cmaindia.or...
  1. 1. SUBMITTED BY: AYUSH MEHTA(201411) PAWAN PANDE (201436) RICHA PATEL (201439) HEEMANSHI SHAHI (203102) GROUP ASSINGMENT OF ECONOMICS ANALYSIS FOR BUSINESS DECISIONS MICROECONOMICSANALYSISOF CEMENT INDUSTRY OFINDIA SUBMITTEDTO: PROF. SAMIKSHOME
  2. 2. 1 | Page TABLE OF CONTENT S.NO TOPIC PAGE NO 1 EXECUTICE SUMMARY 2 2 MARKET OVERVIEW 3 2.1 MARKET SIZE 3 2.2 RECENT INVESTMENTS 3 2.3 ROAD AHEAD 4 3 CONCEPT OF DEMAND 5 4 CONCEPT OF SUPPLY 9 5 PRICE ELASTICITY 12 5.1 PRICE ELASTICITY OF DEMAND 12 5.2 PRICE ELASTICITY OF SUPPLY 13 6 CEMENT MANUFACTURING PROCESS 15 7 PRODUCTIONCOST ANALYSIS 16 7.1 COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS 16 8 MARKET STRUCTURE AND COMPETATIVE LANDSCAPE 19 8.1 MARKET STRUCTURES 19 8.2 COMPETITION 20 9 ECONOMIESOF SCALE 21
  3. 3. 2 | Page 1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. SECOND LARGEST CEMENT MARKET ● India’s overall cement production capacity is nearly 545 MTPA in FY20 and accounted for over all 8% of the global installed capacity in FY20. ● The demand of cement industry is expected to achieve 550-600 million tons per annum constantly by 2025 because of the expanding requests of different division’s i.e. housing, commercial construction and industrial construction. ● India is second largest cement producer in world after China. 2. DOMINATED BY PRIVATE PLAYERS ● 98% of total capacity production lies with the private sector and the rest with the public sector. The top 20 companies account for around 70 per cent of the total production in India. 3. HIGHER SHARE OF LARGE PLANTS ● A total of 210 large cement plants together account for 410 million tons of installed capacity in the country, while 350 mini cement plants make up the rest. 4. LARGER CONCENTRATION IN SOUTH AND WEST ● There are total 210 large cement plants in India, out of which 77 plants are located in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. 5. GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES ● The Government of India is strongly focused and determined for the infrastructure development to boost economic growth. To support this, they are aiming for 100 smart cities. ● The government also determined to expand the capacity of the Indian Railways and the facilities for handling and storage to ease the transportation of cement and reduce transportation costs. These plans would lead to increased construction activity thereby boosting cement demand. According to Union Budget 2019-20, Government is expected to upgrade 1,25,000 kms of road length over the next five years.
  4. 4. 3 | Page 2. MARKET OVERVIEW Cement is one of the key industry which contributes in the development of India’s economic and social development. Cement is an essential ingredient in the construction of Industries, private housing sectors, malls, etc. especially in the government infrastructure like roads, bridges, dams, factories, etc. Therefore, demand of cement is derived demand, depends primarily on real estate business, industrial activity and infrastructure sectors of the Indian economy and varies seasonally as well as regionally. India is the second largest economy for cement production and consumption after China, and also among the global best in terms of technology, efficiency, and productivity parameters. Aided with the suitable government foreign policy, many foreign players have invested in the country in the recent past. Easy availability of the raw material such as coal and limestone, plays an important role in significant development of cement industry in India. 2.1 Market Size Cement production reached 334.48 million tons (MT) in FY20. The cement production capacity in India is estimated to touch 550 Million tons by 2020. The Indian cement industry is dominated by a few big companies. The top 20 cement companies account for almost 70% of the total cement production in the country. A total of 210 large cement plants account for a cumulative installed capacity of over 410 Million tons, with 350 small plants accounting for the rest. Out of 210 large cement plants, 77 are in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. 2.2 Recent Investments According to data released by DPIIT (Department for Promotional and Internal Trade), cement product attracted FDI worth US$ 5.28 billion between April 2000 and March 2020. Some of the major investments in cement industry are as follow: ● Nirmal Group announces the acquisition of Emami Cement Limited (ECL) for value of Rs.5500 crore in Feb 2020. ● Ultratech cement announces to invest Rs.940 crore to increase the production of premium products in eastern part of India, in Oct 2019. ● JK cements plans to invest Rs.1700 crore to increase its production capacity to 15 million tons by end of 2020.
  5. 5. 4 | Page 2.3 Road Ahead India has the potential to become the main exporter of clinker and grey cement to the Middle East, Africa, and other developing nations. Also, he eastern states of India are likely to be new and unexplored market for the cement companies. Due to the increasing demand in various sectors such as housing, commercial construction and industrial construction, cement industry is expected to reach 550-600 million tons per annum (MTPA) by the year 2025. Large number of foreign players in cement market are also expected to enter the cement sector in India owing to the profit margins and steady demand.
  6. 6. 5 | Page 3. CONCEPT OF DEMAND Demand of a commodity or product is determined by the willingness of customer to pay for it, ability of customer to pay and desire to acquire a product or commodity. When all the factors affecting demand are kept constant, we can derive that as the price of the commodity or product decreases, its demand rises, whereas when the price of the commodity or product increases, its demand falls. Factors affecting the demand of Cement: Q = f (S, A, C, E, G, I) S = Seasonal factors A = Price of raw materials C = Income of the consumer E = Economic climate of the country G = Initiatives taken by the government I = International market 1. Seasonal Factors: In India, during the onset season of monsoon from June- September the demand of cement decreases comparatively as construction during this phase of weather occurs at slower rate. 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 34 Productioninmntonnes Production of cement in mn tonnes2019-20
  7. 7. 6 | Page 2. Price: Price is the most fundamental pillar affecting the demand of cement. There is inverse relationship between the price of cement and the demand of cement. As the price of the cement bags falls, the demand in cement bags increases whereas as the price of the cement bags rises, the demand for the cement bags decreases. 3. Income of the consumer: Consumer income plays a vital role that affects the demand for cement. An increase in consumer income will increase their ability to purchase / build house. 4. Economic Climate of Country: The phase in which the economy of the country is affects the demand of cement Growth in housing sector, infrastructure and other commercial real Estate Sectors, these collectively affects the demand of cement. The phases of growth in economy as well as the economic status of the country are linked towards the demand of cement. 5. Initiatives by Government: Higher government spending on infrastructure and housing will be a key growth driver for the industry. The government has placed significant emphasis on infrastructure development with the aim of making 100 smart cities, expanding the capacity of our railways, upgrading 1,25,000 km of road length over the next five years and increasing the facilities for storage and handling of goods in order to Housing 65% Infrastructure 20% Industrial Development 15% Sectors drivingdemandforcementdemandin India in %
  8. 8. 7 | Page reduce transportation costs. The drive to take India's economy to $ 5 trillion by 2025, with initiatives such as 'Housing for All' and 'Smart Cities Mission' will be heavily reliant on the growth of the cement industry. Other government initiatives that are expected to play a pivotal role in driving the growth of the industry are the construction of cement concrete roads and highways through the unique Bharatmala Project, construction of rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, metro rail networks in several cities, bullet train, etc. 6. International Market: The availability of the cements of different and more advanced type from the international market, creates a negative impact on demand of the cement industry of country. People having ability would prefer to have more advanced technology based cement. Increase and Decrease in Demand: The curve shifts towards right side when there is increase in demand of Cement and it shifts towards left side when there is decrease in demand of Cement. Expansion and Contraction of Demand of Cement: Increase in price of cement leads to contraction of demand curve and decrease in price of cement causes the expansion of demand curve.
  9. 9. 8 | Page Demand Curve The total capacity installed for production of cement here is taken as the indicator of demand. x axis = The total cement capacity installed from during April 2019- March 2020 y axis = Price of the cement per bag in Rs as y axis during April 2019- March 2020 The total cement capacity installed as on April 2019 was 537 mn tonnes. It increased to 545 mn tonnes by March 2020. The total increase in capacity is equally distributed between the twelve months. The demand curve is obtained for the following data. 2019-20 RS PER BAG (50 KG BAG) CAPACITY April 349 537 May 356 537.7 June 350 538.4 July 336 539.1 August 328 539.8 September 329 540.5 October 325 541.2 November 319 541.9 December 316 542.6 January 324 543.3 February 324 544 March 323 545 310 315 320 325 330 335 340 345 350 355 360 536 537 538 539 540 541 542 543 544 545 546 PriceperbagofcementinRs Quantity in mn tonnes Demand Curve
  10. 10. 9 | Page 4. CONCEPT OF SUPPLY Supply of a commodity or product is the total quantity of a product made available to the consumers. Supplier will desire to make more product available at a higher price than making it available to the consumer at lower price. When all the factors affecting supply are kept constant, we can derive that as the price of the commodity or product increases, its supply rises, whereas when the price of the commodity or product decreases, its supply falls. Factors affecting the supply of Cement: Q = f (A, C, T, E) A = Availability of raw materials C = Capacity utilization T = Transportation costs E = Environmental laws 1. Availability of raw materials: Non availability of raw material like limestone will hamper the cement production process. Affecting the ability of the supplier to produce more at a given price. Supply of cement will get affected if there is a disruption created in availability of raw materials. 2. Capacity Utilization: Fixed costs have a significant contribution in production of cement. Higher capacity utilization will enable supplier to produce more bags of cement. Doing so the fixed costs will get distributed over a large quantity resulting 324.94 350 356 479.35 502.03 532.16 537 72.35 73.15 77.79 59.13 55.77 55.94 62.76 0.00 20.00 40.00 60.00 80.00 100.00 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Capacity Utilization Capacity UTILIZATION
  11. 11. 10 | Page 3. Transportation: Due to its heavy nature, transportation of cement to the market becomes costly and affects the supply of cement. Markets which are closer to the manufacturing plant will incur lower transportation costs, allowing them to keep their overall costs low. 4. Environmental Laws: Violation of environmental laws increases the cost of production of cement for the manufacturers thereby affecting the supply of the cement. Supply Curve The total production of cement here is taken as the indicator of supply. x axis = The cement production during April 2019- March 2020 y axis = Price of the cement per bag in Rs April 2019- March 2020 The total cement produced during the year 2019-20 is 336 mn tonnes. The price per bag of cement during the period of April 2019-March 2020 decreased from Rs 353 to Rs 323.The Supply curve is obtained for the following data. 2019-20 PRICE PER BAG(in Rs) QUANTITY IN mn TONNES April 349 28.652 May 356 28.282 June 350 28.018 July 336 24.417 August 328 25.108 September 329 26.195 October 325 27.232 November 319 30.455 December 316 31.391 January 324 30.728 February 324 30.73 March 323 24.82
  12. 12. 11 | Page 310 315 320 325 330 335 340 345 350 355 360 23 25 27 29 31 33 PriceperbagofcementinRs Cement production in mntonnes SupplyCurve
  13. 13. 12 | Page 5. PRICE ELASTICITY The elasticity can be defined as sensitivity of product’s demand with respect to price change, others things remaining constant. Elasticity is basically how much is impact of price on quantity of product. The demand for a good is said to be inelastic if a change in price howsoever large cause’s less than proportionate change in the quantity demanded. There are two types of elasticity: 1. Own price elasticity: impact of change in price a good on demand quantity demanded for the same good. 2. Cross price elasticity: impact of change in price of one good on change in quantity demanded for other good. In our study, we are going to make inferences about own price elasticity of demand and own price elasticity of supply for CEMENT INDUSTRY. 5.1 PRICE ELASTICITY OF DEMAND (ep) It is defined as proportionate change in demand by proportionate change in quantity: ep = % 𝐶𝐻𝐴𝑁𝐺𝐸 𝐼𝑁 𝑄𝑈𝐴𝑁𝑇𝐼𝑇𝑌 𝐷𝐸𝑀𝐴𝑁𝐷𝐸𝐷 %𝐶𝐻𝐴𝑁𝐺𝐸 𝐼𝑁 𝑃𝑅𝐼𝐶𝐸. ∆𝑄/𝑄 ∆𝑃/𝑃 Where, ∆Q: change in quantity demanded ∆P: change in price There are five types of own price elasticity: 1. PERFECTLY INELASTIC DEMAND; ep=0 2. INELASTIC DEMAND; 0<ep<1 3. UNITARY ELASTIC DEMAND; ep=1 4. ELASTIC DEMAND; 1<ep<∞ 5. PERFECTLY ELASTIC DEMAND; ep=∞. The demand for a good is said to be inelastic if a change in price howsoever large cause’s less than proportionate change in the quantity demanded.
  14. 14. 13 | Page Consider the following data for demand for the FY19 2019-20 RS PER BAG (50 KG BAG) CAPACITY PRCIE ELASTICITY OF DEMAND (ep) April 349 537 0.06 May 356 537.7 -0.08 June 350 538.4 -0.03 July 336 539.1 -0.05 August 328 539.8 0.43 September 329 540.5 -0.11 October 325 541.2 -0.07 November 319 541.9 -0.14 December 316 542.6 0.05 January 324 543.3 0.00 February 324 544 -0.60 March 323 545 1.00 After taking mean of all the elasticity’s from April 2019- March 2020, we get price elasticity of demand ep = 0.04. Because the elasticity is: 0<ep=0.04<1, we can infer that the price elasticity of cement for the year 2019-20 is inelastic. The demand for the cement is inelastic in nature i.e. a small change in price produces less than proportionate change in the quantity demanded. 5.2 PRICE ELASTICTY OF SUPPLY (PES) PES refers to responsiveness of quantity supplied with respect to change in price. PES= % 𝐶𝐻𝐴𝑁𝐺𝐸 𝐼𝑁 𝑄𝑈𝐴𝑁𝑇𝐼𝑇𝑌 𝑆𝑈𝑃𝑃𝐿𝐼𝐸𝐷 %𝐶𝐻𝐴𝑁𝐺𝐸 𝐼𝑁 𝑃𝑅𝐼𝐶𝐸. ∆𝑄/𝑄 ∆𝑃/𝑃 Where, ∆Q: change in quantity supplied ∆P: change in price.
  15. 15. 14 | Page TYPES OF ELASTICITY: 1. PERFECTLY INELASTIC (PES=0) 2. INELASTIC (PES <1) 3. ELASTIC (PES > 1) 4. PERFECTLY ELASTIC (PES =∞) Consider the following data for demand for the FY19 2019-20 PRICE PER BAG(in Rs) QUANTITY IN MM TONNES PES April 349 28.652 -0.64 May 356 28.282 0.55 June 350 28.018 3.21 July 336 24.417 -1.19 August 328 25.108 14.20 Septembe r 329 26.195 -3.26 October 325 27.232 -6.41 November 319 30.455 -3.27 December 316 31.391 -0.83 January 324 30.728 0.00 February 324 30.73 0.00 March 323 24.82 1.00 After taking mean of all the elasticity’s from April 2019- March 2020, we get price elasticity of demand PES = 0.28. Here we can see that pes<1 i.e. 0.28. Hence, the price elasticity of supply is inelastic. With the significant change in price the change in quantity supplied is very less Thus cement is necessity and cannot be replaced in near future in INDIA.
  16. 16. 15 | Page 6. CEMENT MANUFACTURING PROCESS Cement is made by melting limestone (calcium carbonate) and others materials at 1450 degree Celsius. The resultant material which is recovered after heating limestone and chemicals is called Clinker. Clinker looks like a small lumps. These small lumps are crushed with a small amount of gypsum into powdery form, which gives the final product- Cement. CEMENT MANUFACTURING PROCESS Production Inputs Major raw material requires for the production of cement are: ● Coal ● Electricity/ Power ● Limestone (Through Mining) ● Transportation (Service)
  17. 17. 16 | Page 7. PRODUCTION COST ANALYSIS In India cement prices are purely a function of cartels (expect in western region where cartels don’t survive for long). As a result two things those are crucially important for a cement company is sales tax benefits and direct costs. Sales tax incentives vary from state to state. 7.1 Cost Structure The major cost element that are associated with the cement production include: ● Raw material cost ● Power fuel cost ● Manufacturing cost ● Transportation cost ● Administrative cost ● Selling and Others cost Let’s discuss each cost element in details: 1. Raw Material Cost Raw materials account for 30%–40% of the cost of sales. Cement is a combination of fly ash, met kaolin, furnace slag and lime stone. Lime stone plays an important role in cement manufacturing. It is a natural resource which is very crucial to arrange and managed. The cost of raw material is effective by the cost of lime stone and fly ash. The own lime stone resources helps in controlling the raw material cost. Also, Cement plants are generally located near limestone quarries because limestone can’t be transported long distances. As a result, clinker plants are clustered around limestone deposits. 2. Power and Fuel cost This is the total annual cost associated with the ‘burn up’ of nuclear fuel exulting from the operating of the unit. The cement industry relies on power. Power and fuel costs account for 30% of the price of cement when it’s sold. As a result, power and fuel have a major impact on the company’s operating expenditure. Coal is used to fire the kiln. Different varieties of fuel—diesel, coal, pet coke, and lignite—are used to grind the clinker in the kiln. Cement plants require different amounts of power based on the heat treatment process that’s being used. 3. Manufacturing Cost Manufacturing cost is the cumulative total of resources that are directly used in the process of making various goods and products. The manufacturing expenses cover all cost from the stage of procurement of materials to the completion of the finished products in the present study. Water laboratory, power cooling, grinding have been included in the manufacturing expenses.
  18. 18. 17 | Page 4. Transportation cost In the cement sector, the manufacturing facilities and end-user markets are considerable distances from each other. Cement plants are located near limestone reserves. As a result, cement has to travel a considerable distance to reach the end-users. Since cement is a low-value, high volume commodity, transporting it to the end-user accounts for a significant portion of the cost for cement manufacturers—it constitutes more than 10% of the cost of sale. There are three key modes of transportation used by the cement industry—road, rail, and ocean freight. Road and rail contribute more than 90% of the transportation. In order to control freight costs, companies strategically locate the clinker units closer to limestone reserves. The grinding units are set up closer to consumption centers because transporting clinker is cheaper than transporting cement. Blending material, like fly ash or slag, may not be available near the limestone reserve. 5. Administration cost Administration expenses includes salary and wages of office staff and other administration related expenses as rent, electricity, rates and taxes, insurance charges director fees, director commission and miscellaneous expenses. 6. Selling and Other cost Other expenses include employee costs, administration expenses, and repair and maintenance charges. These account for 15%–20% of the cost of sales. Table Showing Various Cost During 2008-09 to 2012-13 (In Crores) 2008-09 2009-10 2010-11 2011-12 2012-13 Raw material cost 4391.44 5260.98 5491.38 6547.57 8445.22 Manufacturing cost 2368.87 2770.93 4091.95 5914.23 9145.55 Power and fuel cost 3189.20 4790.71 5491.38 6547.57 6836.56 Administration cost 3750.42 4163.49 4406.21 5218.82 6127.30 Selling and Distribution cost 4669.99 5079.42 5584.40 6539.21 8906.23 Other cost 455.47 696.13 685.96 1133.96 4413.56 Source: (Modi)
  19. 19. 18 | Page Detailed bifurcation of cost structure of a cement company: Source: (Damani) So if a Cement Bag ofRs.350 is sold ● Indirect Taxes levied by the government form almost Rs.75/ bag – Not to mention there are other taxes which are levied during the manufacturing stage such as Entry Tax etc. ● Dealer Margins typically are around Rs.40/Bag (Rs.25 as discounts and Rs.15 as markup to customer) ● Handling of Finished Goods costs almost Rs.50/Bag ● Manufacturing Cost is almost Rs.155/Bag ● In the end, a manufacturer earns Rs.30/Bag on a Cement Bag which has MRP of 350
  20. 20. 19 | Page 8. MARKET STRUCTURE AND COMPETATIVE LANDSCAPE 8.1 Market Structure There are mostly four types of competition in the market: ● Monopolistic Competition ● Oligopoly (Duopoly, Tripoly etc.) ● Perfect Competition Oligopoly is said to prevail when there are few firms or sellers in the market producing or selling a product in the market. In the context of Indian cement industry, this industry falls in Oligopolistic competition as majority of the market share is controlled by few firms only. Share of major cement manufactures (based on net sales during FY 2020), which accounts for nearly half of the Indian market. Source: (Cement Industry in India, 2020)
  21. 21. 20 | Page 8.2 Competition KEY PLAYERS Name Website ACC limited www.acclimited.com Ambuja Cements Limited www.ambujacement.com J. K. Cement Limited www.jkcement.com Jaiprakash Associates Limited – Jaypee Group www.jalindia.com JK Lakshmi Cement Limited www.jklakshmicement.com Orient Cement www.orientcement.com The Ramco Cements Limited www.ramcocements.in Shree Cement Limited www.shreecement.com The India Cements Limited www.indiacements.co.in UltraTech Cement Limited www.ultratechcement.com
  22. 22. 21 | Page 9. ECONOMIES OF SCALE When more units of a good or service can be produced on a larger scale, yet with fewer input costs, economies of scale are said to be achieved. Alternatively, this simply (Ultatech Report, 2016) (GUPTA, 1975) (IBEF, 2020) (SCRIBD, 2013) (MARKET REALIST, 2014) (CMA INDIA, n.d.) (EMIS, 2020)means that as a company grows and production units increase, a company will have a better chance to decrease its costs. For the motives of achieving economies of scale, the company(Ultratech Cement) put forward an initiative in the year 2016-17 where in the directors approved a Scheme of Arrangement between Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) and Jaypee Cement Corporation Limited (JCCL) wholly–owned subsidiary of JAL for the acquisition of some of its cement plants located in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh of a total capacity of 21.20 mtpa, which the Company was acquiring at an enterprise value of Rs. 16,189 crores. This move was essentially for geographic market expansion, which would lead to the Company’s entry into high growth markets of India. The operations would be strengthened by the consequent technological up gradation and enhancement in capacity, post-acquisition. It would lead to creating synergies in manufacturing, distribution and logistics. And thus achieving an advantage like economies of scale and reduced lead time to markets. Also according to the company report of FY 2019-2020, the assets of the Demerged Undertaking have an enterprise valuation of Rs. 8,387.71 Crores. The acquisition of the Demerged undertaking comprising of 3 Integrated Units with a total capacity of 12.6 MTPA and 1 Grinding Unit with a grinding capacity of 2.0 MTPA continues to support the Company to strengthen its presence in the Eastern & the Central markets and extend its footprint in Western and Southern markets. This also provide synergies in manufacture and distribution process and logistics alignment leading to economies of scale and creation of efficiency by reducing time to market and benefiting customers. While considering whole cement industry: The relationships between the cost components which are material cost, labour cost and depreciation cost and the output have also been determined to identify the sources of economies or diseconomies of scale. It is found that the industry is dominated by the L-shaped average cost curve and horizontal marginal cost curve. In other words, the industry is found to be still operating in the first half of the U-shaped average cost curve and thus cement firms have not yet reached their optimum size. Significant economies of scale exist only with respect to labour costs in All-India and Bihar and total costs in few industries; significant diseconomies exist only with respect to total cost and material cost in some Madras industries. Inter-regional comparison has indicated that expansion of the industry in places other than Bihar and Madras and contraction of Madras firms will be beneficial from the side of cost.
  23. 23. 22 | Page Among the few cement firms considered the Associated Cement Companies (ACC) is enjoying the maximum economics of scale. Its sales elasticity of total cost at sample means is 0.42. And on the other hand the elasticity of cost for north eastern industries with respect to output (Ec) at mean level is 0.139 with a standard error of 0.390. Thus production in the cement, lime and plaster industry is characterized by economies of scale (since Ec < 1 and is significant) Economies of scope is an economic concept that the unit cost to produce a product will decline as the variety of products increases. That is, the more different-but-similar goods you produce, the lower the total cost to produce each one.
  24. 24. 23 | Page References (2020). Cement Industryin India. netscribes. CMA INDIA. (n.d.). Retrievedfrom https://www.cmaindia.org/blogs/the-cement-manufacturing- process/ Damani, A. (n.d.). Alpha Invesco. Retrievedfrom https://www.alphainvesco.com/blog/understanding- indian-cement-industry/ EMIS. (2020). INDIANCEMENT SECTOR . GUPTA, G. (1975). Economies of Scale in cement industry. JSTOR. IBEF. (2020). Retrievedfrom https://www.ibef.org/industry/cement-india.aspx MARKET REALIST. (2014). Retrievedfrom https://marketrealist.com/2014/08/must-know-cost- elements-cement/ Modi, R. (n.d.). Cost Analysis for Management Decisions. An InternationalJournal of Applied Management & Technology, 159. SCRIBD. (2013). Retrievedfrom https://www.scribd.com/document/144618473/162-Cement-Industry- in-India UltatechReport. (2016). Retrievedfrom https://www.ultratechcement.com/storage/investor- reports/August2019/06222018181635_UltraTech%20AR%20-%202016-17%20-%20Web.pdf

