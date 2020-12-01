Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ONLINE ERHALTEN%% Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing Author : Tom Burns ...
Books Excerpt I only wish I had access to a book like this at the beginning of my law career. I can only imagine where I w...
q q q q q q Books Details Author : Tom Burns Pages : 234 pages Publisher : Rich Doctor Language : ISBN-10 : 0578744821 ISB...
How to get this book ? �
Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
ONLINE ERHALTEN%% Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing
ONLINE ERHALTEN%% Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ONLINE ERHALTEN%% Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing

13 views

Published on

I only wish I had access to a book like this at the beginning of my law career. I can only imagine where I would be today. - Mauricio Rauld, Attorney and CEO of Premier Law GroupWhat would you do if you had the time and financial means to pursue your wildest dreams?Do you feel trapped or wish you had more control over your life?There is hope.If you ever wondered how to transform your current life into the one of your dreams, Why Doctors Don't Get Rich will show you the path. Discover the wonders of passive income and the freedom it provides.With foreword by Robert Kiyosaki, author of RICH DAD POOR DAD, this is a beginner's guide to true wealth and a level-set for those of you who are on your journey to financial independence. Written by an entrepreneur/doctor who has walked in your shoes and achieved financial freedom, Why Doctors Don't Get Rich is a self-help book on how to become rich in mind and body.You will learn: How to think like the richHow to make money work for youHow to .

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ONLINE ERHALTEN%% Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing

  1. 1. ONLINE ERHALTEN%% Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing Author : Tom Burns Pages : 234 pages Publisher : Rich Doctor Language : ISBN-10 : 0578744821 ISBN-13 : 9780578744827
  2. 2. Books Excerpt I only wish I had access to a book like this at the beginning of my law career. I can only imagine where I would be today. - Mauricio Rauld, Attorney and CEO of Premier Law GroupWhat would you do if you had the time and financial means to pursue your wildest dreams?Do you feel trapped or wish you had more control over your life?There is hope.If you ever wondered how to transform your current life into the one of your dreams, Why Doctors Don't Get Rich will show you the path. Discover the wonders of passive income and the freedom it provides.With foreword by Robert Kiyosaki, author of RICH DAD POOR DAD, this is a beginner's guide to true wealth and a level-set for those of you who are on your journey to financial independence. Written by an entrepreneur/doctor who has walked in your shoes and achieved financial freedom, Why Doctors Don't Get Rich is a self-help book on how to become rich in mind and body.You will learn: How to think like the richHow to make money work for youHow to . �
  3. 3. q q q q q q Books Details Author : Tom Burns Pages : 234 pages Publisher : Rich Doctor Language : ISBN-10 : 0578744821 ISBN-13 : 9780578744827 . �
  4. 4. How to get this book ? �
  5. 5. Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
  6. 6. Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
  7. 7. Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
  8. 8. Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
  9. 9. Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
  10. 10. Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
  11. 11. Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
  12. 12. Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
  13. 13. Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
  14. 14. Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
  15. 15. Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
  16. 16. Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
  17. 17. Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
  18. 18. Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
  19. 19. Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
  20. 20. Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
  21. 21. Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
  22. 22. Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
  23. 23. Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
  24. 24. Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
  25. 25. Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
  26. 26. Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
  27. 27. Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �
  28. 28. Keyword Why Doctors Don't Get Rich: How YOU Can Create Freedom with Passive Income Investing . �

×