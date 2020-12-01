Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LIRE EN LIGNE## When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer Author : T.D. Jakes Pages : 22...
Books Excerpt Find power in your prayer like never before with this inspiring guide from #1 New York Times bestselling aut...
q q q q q q Books Details Author : T.D. Jakes Pages : 224 pages Publisher : FaithWords Language : ISBN-10 : 1546015590 ISB...
How to get this book ? �
Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
LIRE EN LIGNE## When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

LIRE EN LIGNE## When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer

16 views

Published on

Find power in your prayer like never before with this inspiring guide from #1 New York Times bestselling author Bishop T.D. Jakes.In a time when women carry more influence than any other generation, the power of prayer has never been more important to remind us that we do not have to bear our crosses alone. We need prayer to stand guard over our hearts and minds and over the hearts and minds of our families.Women today are shattering glass ceilings and forging new paths in the world. What Happens When a Woman Prays is a clarion call for women to continue their progressive march of empowerment by dreaming like their daughters and praying like their grandmothers.Through exploring the lives of 10 prayer-filled women of the Bible, Bishop Jakes emphasizes the life-changing power that women have when they find their identity, their strength, their healing, and their voices in Christ. .

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

LIRE EN LIGNE## When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer

  1. 1. LIRE EN LIGNE## When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer Author : T.D. Jakes Pages : 224 pages Publisher : FaithWords Language : ISBN-10 : 1546015590 ISBN-13 : 9781546015598
  2. 2. Books Excerpt Find power in your prayer like never before with this inspiring guide from #1 New York Times bestselling author Bishop T.D. Jakes.In a time when women carry more influence than any other generation, the power of prayer has never been more important to remind us that we do not have to bear our crosses alone. We need prayer to stand guard over our hearts and minds and over the hearts and minds of our families.Women today are shattering glass ceilings and forging new paths in the world. What Happens When a Woman Prays is a clarion call for women to continue their progressive march of empowerment by dreaming like their daughters and praying like their grandmothers.Through exploring the lives of 10 prayer-filled women of the Bible, Bishop Jakes emphasizes the life-changing power that women have when they find their identity, their strength, their healing, and their voices in Christ. . �
  3. 3. q q q q q q Books Details Author : T.D. Jakes Pages : 224 pages Publisher : FaithWords Language : ISBN-10 : 1546015590 ISBN-13 : 9781546015598 . �
  4. 4. How to get this book ? �
  5. 5. Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
  6. 6. Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
  7. 7. Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
  8. 8. Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
  9. 9. Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
  10. 10. Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
  11. 11. Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
  12. 12. Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
  13. 13. Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
  14. 14. Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
  15. 15. Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
  16. 16. Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
  17. 17. Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
  18. 18. Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
  19. 19. Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
  20. 20. Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
  21. 21. Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
  22. 22. Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
  23. 23. Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
  24. 24. Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
  25. 25. Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
  26. 26. Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
  27. 27. Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �
  28. 28. Keyword When Women Pray: 10 Women of the Bible Who Changed the World through Prayer . �

×