CUESTIONARIO DE MAGNETISMO 1.- ¿Qué es un campo magnético? Un campo magnético es una idea que usamos como herramienta para...
3.- La fuerza entre partículas con carga eléctrica depende de la magnitud de la carga, de la distancia entre ellas y, ¿de ...
7.- ¿Cómo se relaciona la intensidad del campo magnético con la cercanía de sus líneas del campo magnético en un imán rect...
10.- ¿Por qué es probable que no haya dominios magnéticos de alineación permanente en el núcleo terrestre? No se sabe a ci...
COMENTARIOS FINALES La actividad ayudo a tener un conocimiento más amplio en relación con temas de cultura general y otros...
  1. 1. CUESTIONARIO DE MAGNETISMO 1.- ¿Qué es un campo magnético? Un campo magnético es una idea que usamos como herramienta para describir cómo se distribuye una fuerza magnética en el espacio alrededor y dentro de algo magnético. La mayoría de nosotros estamos familiarizados con objetos magnéticos cotidianos y reconocemos que pueden existir fuerzas entre ellos. Comprendemos que los imanes tienen dos polos y que dependiendo de su orientación se atraen (polos opuestos) o se repelen (polos iguales), y sabemos que existe una región alrededor de ellos donde esto sucede. El campo magnético describe esta región. 2.- ¿Quién descubrió, y en qué condiciones lo hizo, la relación entre la electricidad y el magnetismo? En 1820 Hans Christian Oersted, un científico danés, realizó un experimento crucial en la historia de la Física, ya que con él se demostró la unión entre electricidad y magnetismo. El experimento de Oersted fue muy sencillo: colocó una aguja imantada próxima a un conductor por el que circulaba una corriente eléctrica. Increíblemente la aguja se desvió evidenciando la presencia de un campo magnético. La conclusión era bastante sencilla: las corrientes eléctricas generan campos magnéticos, demostrándose de esta manera la relación entre corrientes eléctricas y campos magnéticos. El valor del campo magnético (B) creado por un hilo por el que circula una corriente de intensidad I en un punto situado a una distancia r, viene dado por la ley de Biot-Savart:
  2. 2. 3.- La fuerza entre partículas con carga eléctrica depende de la magnitud de la carga, de la distancia entre ellas y, ¿de qué más? 4.- ¿Cuál es la fuente de la fuerza magnética? La fuerza magnética es una consecuencia de la fuerza electromagnética, una de las cuatro fuerzas fundamentales de la naturaleza, y es causada por el movimiento de las cargas. Dos objetos con carga con la misma dirección de movimiento tienen una fuerza de atracción magnética entre ellos. Del mismo modo, los objetos con carga que se mueven en direcciones opuestas tienen una fuerza repulsiva entre ellas. La fuerza magnética es una fuerza que surge por la interacción entre campos magnéticos. 5.- ¿La regla de la interacción entre polos magnéticos se parece a la regla de la interacción entre partículas con carga eléctrica? Las fuerzas que ejercen los imanes entre sí, se parecen a las fuerzas eléctricas, porque ambas repelen y atrae sintocar, dependiendo de que extremo de los imanes este uno del otro. 6.- ¿En qué sentido los polos magnéticos son muy diferentes de las cargas eléctricas? Mientras que las cargas eléctricas se pueden aislar, los polos magnéticos no. Los electrones con carga negativa y los protones con carga positiva son entidades en sí mismas., Un grupo de electrones no necesita estar acompañado de un grupo de protones y a la inversa. Pero nunca existe un polo norte magnético sin la presencia de un polo sur, y viceversa.
  3. 3. 7.- ¿Cómo se relaciona la intensidad del campo magnético con la cercanía de sus líneas del campo magnético en un imán recto? La dirección del campo fuera de un imán es del polo norte hacia el polo sur. Cuando las líneas están más cercanas, el campo es más intenso. La concentración de las limaduras de hierro en los polos del imán, indica que la fuerza del campo magnético es mayor en ellos. Las partículas cargadas en movimiento tienen asociados un campo eléctrico y un campo magnético. El movimiento de la carga eléctrica produce un campo magnético. 8.- ¿Por qué al dejar caer un imán de hierro sobre un piso duro se debilita su magnetización? Los imanes están compuestos de regiones llamadas dominios magnéticos, cada una con una magnetización definida. En los imanes que conocemos, la magnetización apunta en la misma dirección (están alineados). Cuando un imán se cae, la magnetización de los dominios cambia ligeramente de dirección, debilitando su efecto acumulativo. Cuando el imán llega al suelo recibe una energía que hace que los dominios se desalineen, y por tanto la magnetización del imán se reduce. 9.- ¿Qué quiere decir declinación magnética? La declinación magnética es el ángulo formado entre la meridiana geográfica (o norte geográfico) y la meridiana magnética (o norte magnético). Cuando ese ángulo se presenta al oeste del norte geográfico, se habla de declinación oeste y en el caso opuesto se habla de declinación este. Dado el carácter dinámico del campo magnético terrestre, la declinación también es cambiante, y para un mismo lugar la declinación medida en una fecha es distinta a la medida en otra fecha distinta, pese a tratarse del mismo punto de la superficie terrestre. Esta variación se mide en una tasa anual, que establece en qué magnitud angular la declinación variará y en qué sentido será el giro (hacia el este o el oeste).
  4. 4. 10.- ¿Por qué es probable que no haya dominios magnéticos de alineación permanente en el núcleo terrestre? No se sabe a ciencia cierta porque la tierra es un imán la configuración del campo médico terrestre es como la de un poderoso imán de barra colocado cerca del centro de la tierra pero la tierra no es un trozo magnetizado de hierro como lo es un imán recto simplemente está demasiado caliente como para que los átomos individuales mantengan determinada orientación o sea que no siempre están en la misma posición entonces la explicación debe buscarse en las corrientes eléctricas en las profundidades de la tierra a 12 mil kilómetros bajo el manto rocoso externo que tiene casi 3000 kilómetros de espesor o sea que no está completamente en el centro de la tierra está la parte fundida que rodea el centro sólido la mayoría de los geofísicos creen que hay cargas en movimiento girando dentro de la parte fundida de la tierra que originan el campo magnético son teorías otros físicos especulan que las corrientes eléctricas se deben a corrientes de convención debido al calor que sube desde el núcleo central después y que esas corrientes de convención combinada con los efectos rotacionales de la tierra producen el campo magnético terrestre o sea que observen que estos son solo teorías si hubiese que aquí están diciendo que el campo magnético no solamente es producido por el movimiento de estas masas fundidas sino también por la rotación de la tierra debido al gran tamaño de la tierra la rapidezde cargas en movimiento sólo necesitan un milímetro por segundo aproximadamente para explicar el campo es necesario esperar que se realicen más estudios para llegar una explicación más convincente sea cual fuere la causa el campo magnético terrestre no es estable ha variado durante el tiempo geológico. 11.- ¿Qué son las inversiones de los polos magnéticos? ¿Suceden en el Sol, además de en la Tierra? Una inversión magnética, geomagnética o de polaridad, lo que produce es el traslado de los polos y el flujo magnético, dando como resultado un cambio en la orientación del campo magnético terrestre de tal modo que la posicióndel polo norte y sur magnético se intercambian. Estos eventos, los cuales duran de cientos a miles de años a menudo implican un descenso prolongado de la fuerza del campo magnético seguida por una recuperación rápida después de que la nueva orientación se ha establecido. 12.- Muchos cereales secos se fortifican con hierro, el cual se agrega al cereal en forma de pequeñas partículas de hierro. ¿Cómo se podrían separar del cereal tales partículas? Mediante imantación (Método de Separación de Mezclas)
  5. 5. COMENTARIOS FINALES La actividad ayudo a tener un conocimiento más amplio en relación con temas de cultura general y otros apartados culturales más específicos, como lo son la fiscal. Además de cultivar mi interés en fenómenos electromagnéticos tratados. BIBLIOGRAFIA (FORMATO APA)  Khan Academy. (2020). ¿Qué son los campos magnéticos?. 1/5/2020, de Khan Academy Sitio web: https://es.khanacademy.org/science/physics/magnetic-forces-and-magnetic- fields/magnetic-field-current-carrying-wire/a/what-are-magnetic-fields  FisQuiWeb. (2020). Campo magnético creado por una corriente eléctrica. Experiencia de Oersted. 1/5/2020, de FisQuiWeb Sitio web: https://fisquiweb.es/Videos/Electromagnetismo/Oersted.htm  Khan Academy. (2020). ¿Qué es la fuerza magnética?. 1/5/2020, de Khan Academy Sitio web: https://es.khanacademy.org/science/physics/magnetic- forces-and-magnetic-fields/magnets-magnetic/a/what-is-magnetic-force  Juan D. (2010). ¿por que se debilita la magnetizacion del iman cuando cae sobre el piso duro?. 1/5/2020, de yahoo! Sitio web: https://es.answers.yahoo.com/question/index?qid=20101112104120AABVD m2  Gabriel Ortiz. (2020). ¿Qué es la Declinación magnética?. 1/5/2020, de Te interesa saber Sitio web: https://www.tispain.com/2011/07/que-es-la- declinacion-magnetica.html  Wikipedia. (2020). Inversión magnética. 1/5/2020, de Wikipedia Sitio web: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inversi%C3%B3n_magn%C3%A9tica

