Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio de Poder Popular para la educación Universitaria Instituto Universitario Pol...
Sistemas de Información Un sistema de información es un conjunto de datos que interactúan entre sí con un fin común. los s...
• Sistemas de Información de Gestión: son un tipo de sistemas de información que recopilan y procesan información de difer...
• Sistemas Estratégicos: Puede ser considerado como el uso de la tecnología de la información para respaldar o dar forma a...
Integración de los Sistemas de Información en la Administración Sistema de información gerencial es un sistema de informac...
Aplicación de los Sistemas en el Campo de Trabajo Los sistemas de información tratan el desarrollo, uso y administración d...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sistemas de Informacion - 1er Corte (20%) - Hector Navarro (V-27.822.521) - Ing. en sisttemas

22 views

Published on

Sistemas de Información
Héctor Navarro
V-27.822.522
Ing. En Sistemas

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sistemas de Informacion - 1er Corte (20%) - Hector Navarro (V-27.822.521) - Ing. en sisttemas

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio de Poder Popular para la educación Universitaria Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago mariño” Extensión Maracaibo SISTEMAS DE INFORMACIÓN Realizador por: Héctor Luis Navarro Merchán V-27.822.521 Ing. En Sistemas Análisis y Diseño de Sistemas
  2. 2. Sistemas de Información Un sistema de información es un conjunto de datos que interactúan entre sí con un fin común. los sistemas de información ayudan a administrar, recolectar, recuperar, procesar, almacenar y distribuir información relevante para los procesos fundamentales y las particularidades de cada organización. Existen varios tipos de sistemas de Información: Desde el punto de vista Empresarial • Sistema de Procesamiento de Transacciones: Es un sistema computarizado que realiza y registra las transacciones rutinarias diarias necesarias para el funcionamiento de la empresa. Se encuentran en el nivel más bajo de la jerarquía organizacional y soportan las actividades cotidianas del negocio. Se caracterizan por agilizar y automatizar los procesos realizados por las empresas, almacenar grandes cantidades de información, gestionar las bases de datos y transformar tareas complejas para los seres humanos en actividades más sencillas. • Sistema de Control de Procesos de Negocios: Monitorizan y controlan los procesos industriales o físicos, como puede ser la refinación de petróleo, generación de energía o los sistemas de producción de acero en una planta siderúrgica. Comprende toda una gama de equipos, programas de ordenador y procedimientos de operación. Son caracterizados por crear flujos de trabajo nunca ha sido tan fácil “arrastrar y soltar” a través de la interfaz de control de flujos, completar las tareas y seguir los procesos se efectúa de una manera fácil y rápida a través de notificaciones automáticas e interfaces similares a las que manejan las empresas hoy en día. • Sistemas de Colaboración Empresarial: son uno de los tipos de sistemas de información más utilizados. Ayudan a los directivos de una empresa a controlar el flujo de información en sus organizaciones. Están diseñados para soportar tareas de oficina como sistemas multimedia, correos electrónicos, videoconferencias y transferencias de archivos. Se caracterizan por compartir información entre los distintos sectores de una empresa, coordinar los trabajos individuales para mayor eficacia entre proyectos y misiones de la empresa.
  3. 3. • Sistemas de Información de Gestión: son un tipo de sistemas de información que recopilan y procesan información de diferentes fuentes para ayudar en la toma de decisiones en lo referente a la gestión de la organización. Los sistemas de información de gestión proporcionan información en forma de informes y estadísticas. La característica principal de un sistema de gestión de información es su capacidad para almacenar datos y facilitar información para ser recuperada por los usuarios del sistema. El tipo de base de datos utilizada determina cómo el sistema de gestión de información responde a las peticiones o consultas de información. • Sistemas de Apoyo a la Toma de Decisiones: es un sistema basado en ordenadores destinado a ser utilizado por un gerente particular o por un grupo de gerentes a cualquier nivel organizacional para tomar una decisión en el proceso de resolver una problemática semi-estructurada. Se caracterizan por: permitir extraer y manipular información de una manera flexible, ayudas en decisiones no estructuradas, permitir al usuario definir interactivamente qué información necesita y cómo combinarla, incluir herramientas de simulación, modelización, etc y combinar información de los sistemas transaccionales internos de la empresa con los de otra empresa externa. • Sistemas de Información Ejecutiva: proporcionan un acceso rápido a la información interna y externa, presentada a menudo en formato gráfico, pero con la capacidad de presentar datos básicos más detallados si es necesario. Está diseñado para generar información que sea lo suficientemente abstracta como para presentar toda la operación de la empresa en una versión simplificada para satisfacer a la alta dirección. Se caracterizan por extraer, filtrar, comprimir y dar seguimiento a información crítica del negocio. Desde el punto de vista Empresarial
  4. 4. • Sistemas Estratégicos: Puede ser considerado como el uso de la tecnología de la información para respaldar o dar forma a la estrategia competitiva de la organización, a su plan para incrementar o mantener la ventaja competitiva o bien para reducir la ventaja de sus competidores. Su función primordial es crear una diferencia con respecto a los competidores de la organización (o salvar dicha diferencia) que hagan más atractiva a ésta para los potenciales clientes. Entre las características más destacables de estos sistemas se pueden señalar: • Cambian significativamente el desempeño de un negocio al medirse por uno o más indicadores clave, entre ellos, la magnitud del impacto. • Contribuyen al logro de una meta estratégica. • Generan cambios fundamentales en la forma de dirigir una compañía, la forma en que compite o en la que interactúa con clientes y proveedores. Según el Entorno de Aplicación • Sistemas de Entorno decisional: este es el entorno en el que tiene lugar la toma de decisiones; en una empresa, las decisiones se toman a todos los niveles y en todas las áreas (otra cosa es si esas decisiones son estructuradas o no), por lo que todos los SI de la organización deben estar preparados para asistir en esta tarea, aunque típicamente, son los DSS los que se encargan de esta función. Si el único sistema de información de una compañía preparado para ayudar a la toma de decisiones es el DSS, éste debe estar adaptado a todos los niveles jerárquicos de la empresa. • Sistemas de Entorno transaccional: una transacción es un suceso o evento que crea/modifica los datos. El procesamiento de transacciones consiste en captar, manipular y almacenar los datos, y también, en la preparación de documentos; en el entorno transaccional, por tanto, lo importante es qué datos se modifican y cómo, una vez que ha terminado la transacción. Los TPS son los sistemas de información típicos que se pueden encontrar en este entorno.
  5. 5. Integración de los Sistemas de Información en la Administración Sistema de información gerencial es un sistema de información basado en computadora, que presenta una colección de personas, procedimientos, bases. Los sistemas de información para la administración tienen como objetivo principal mostrar una visión general de la situación de la empresa. Consecuentemente, estos muestran la situación de las operaciones regulares de la empresa para que los directivos puedan controlar, organizar, planear y dirigir. En la estructura organizacional de una empresa se localizan en un nivel administrativo, en el que se relaciona con funciones de seguimiento, control, toma de decisiones y administración de recursos. Se encuentra en dicho nivel ya que la información que produce ejerce la función de herramienta de planificación y toma de decisiones que sirve de ayuda para la mejora de la productividad de una organización, usando así sus operaciones diarias de control. Los sistemas que se encuentran en un nivel administrativo tienen como objetivo proporcionar informes o resúmenes regulares relacionados con las operaciones o procedimientos que ejecuta la empresa.
  6. 6. Aplicación de los Sistemas en el Campo de Trabajo Los sistemas de información tratan el desarrollo, uso y administración de la infraestructura de la tecnología de la información en una organización. El mayor de los activos de una compañía hoy en día es su información, representada en su personal, experiencia, conocimiento, innovaciones (patentes, derechos de autor, secreto comercial). Para poder competir, las organizaciones deben poseer una fuerte infraestructura de información, en cuyo corazón se sitúa la infraestructura de la tecnología de información. De tal manera que el sistema de información se centre en estudiar las formas para mejorar el uso de la tecnología que soporta el flujo de información dentro de la organización. Un sistema de información debe brindar la totalidad de los elementos que conforman los datos, en una estructura robusta, flexible ante los futuros cambios y homogénea. En la era posindustrial, la era de la información, el enfoque de las compañías ha cambiado de la orientación hacia el producto a la orientación hacia el conocimiento, en este sentido el mercado compite hoy en día en términos del proceso y la innovación, en lugar del producto. El énfasis ha cambiado de la calidad y cantidad de producción hacia el proceso de producción en sí mismo, y los servicios que acompañan este proceso.

×