INSTITUTO NACIONAL DE EDUCACIÓN BÁSICA Y BACHILLERATO POR MADUREZ “SANTA ISABEL I” BACHILLERATO EN CIENCIAS Y LETRAS POR M...
I. TABLA DE CONTENIDOS II. Introducción….....................................................................................
II. INTRODUCCIÓN Como estudiante de Quinto Bachillerato de la carrera de Bachillerato en Ciencias y Letras por Madurez del...
III. JUSTIFICACIÓN El presente trabajo se realizó con la temática de “Nutrición en el marco de la Gran Cruzada Nacional po...
IV. METODOLOGÍA Según el MINEDUC (2020) El Seminario es la subárea en la cual los estudiantes del ciclo diversificado desa...
V. La Nutrición en el marco de la Gran Cruzada Nacional por la Nutrición y la Política General de Gobierno 2020-2024 A. LA...
B. LAS CAUSAS DE LA DESNUTRICIÓN A lo largo de los años, distintos investigadores han intentado construir diversos marcos ...
Otro factor para tomar en cuenta con relación a los problemas de desnutrición está relacionado con el cambio climático. Co...
Todo lo anterior nos demuestra que la desnutrición no solamente tiene efectos devastadores en el desarrollo de los niños y...
10 los resultados obtenidos en la encuesta que se aplicó como parte de esta investigación, la gráfica 3 muestra que el 67%...
VI. DISCUSIÓN Y CIERRE A. POSIBLES SOLUCIONES A LA PROBLEMÁTICA DE LA NUTRICIÓN Para poder empezar a dar solución a las pr...
12 análisis, intercambio e integración de información para fortalecer la toma de decisiones con base en evidencia”. En est...
13 VII. REFERENCIAS Acción contra el Hambre (2020) Impacto de la COVID-19: ¿las semillas de una futura pandemia de hambre?...
14 VIII. AUTOEVALUACIÓN A lo largo de todas las etapas que conforman el Seminario, puedo decir que he crecido en todos los...
15 IX. ANEXOS A. Diagramas y Mapas DIAGRAMA 1 MODELO ANALÍTICO CAUSAL DE LA INSEGURIDAD ALIMENTARIA Y NUTRICIONAL Fuente: ...
16 MAPA 2 VULNERABILIDAD A LA INSEGURIDAD ALIMENTARIA Fuente: Castellanos, E. Guerra, A. (2009) MAPA 3 POBREZA POR MUNICIP...
17 B. Fotografías C. Fichas bibliográficas Nombre del documento “Guía alimentarias para Guatemala. Recomendaciones para un...
18 Alimentaria y Nutricional de Guatemala. Guatemala: Sistema de Información Nacional de Seguridad Alimentaria y Nutricion...
19 Consumo 8. ¿Qué tipos de alimentos consumían? Muchas más hierbas,verdurasyfrutas. 9. ¿Cómo preparabanlosalimentos? La m...
Pobreza extrema en Guatemala informe final de estudio de caso seminario 2021

  1. 1. INSTITUTO NACIONAL DE EDUCACIÓN BÁSICA Y BACHILLERATO POR MADUREZ “SANTA ISABEL I” BACHILLERATO EN CIENCIAS Y LETRAS POR MADUREZ SEMINARIO 2021 ESTUDIO DE CASO Título del Tema: “Fin de la pobreza y pobreza extrema en Guatemala” ALBA ALICIA SANDOVAL GONZÁLEZ DE ROJAS GUATEMALA, SEPTIEMBRE 2021
  2. 2. I. TABLA DE CONTENIDOS II. Introducción….............................................................................................3 III. Justificación… ............................................................................................4 IV. Metodología…............................................................................................5 V. La Nutrición en el Marco de la Gran Cruzada Nacional para la Nutrición y Política Pública 2020-2024… ........................................................................6 A. La problemáticade lanutrición en Guatemala….............................6 B. Las causas dela desnutrición….........................................................7 C. Las consecuencias de la desnutrición….........................................8 D. La desnutrición en el contexto actual… ...........................................9 VI. Discusión y Cierre…...............................................................................11 A. Posibles solucionesa las problemáticas de la nutrición.............. 11 B. Compromisos.................................................................................. 12 VII. Referencias ........................................................................................... 13 VIII. Autoevaluación….................................................................................. 14 IX. Anexos.................................................................................................... 15 A. Diagramas y Mapas… ....................................................................15 B. Fotografías...................................................................................... 17 C. Tablas y Gráficas........................................................................... 17 D. Fichas Bibliográficas .......................................................................26 E. Fichas de Entrevista….....................................................................25
  3. 3. II. INTRODUCCIÓN Como estudiante de Quinto Bachillerato de la carrera de Bachillerato en Ciencias y Letras por Madurez del Instituto Nacional “Santa Isabel I”, se realizó el siguiente estudio de casos como parte de la tercera etapa del proyecto de Seminario. El mismo se llevó a cabo de forma remota, seleccionando el tema de “Nutrición en el marco de la Gran Cruzada Nacional por la Nutrición y la Política General de Gobierno 2020-2024”, esperando poder mejorar no solo los hábitos alimenticios de mi familia, sino también los de mi comunidad. A lo largo de la realización de esta etapa del proyecto de Seminario se aplicaron distintos valores tales como la honestidad, responsabilidad, respeto e inteligencia los cuales fueron de gran apoyo para poder culminar la misma no solamente de forma remota, sino también individual, respetando las nuevas disposiciones educativas como consecuencia de la pandemia del COVID-19. El presente estudio de casos consiste en la recopilación de información de fuentes bibliográficas de autoridad, así como también de entrevistas y encuestas para poder explicar a profundidad el tema de la nutrición. En este sentido se presentan los hallazgos que se llevaron a cabo durante la investigación, las problemáticas que presenta el país en relación con la nutrición como resultado de la pandemia del COVID- 19 y las cifras alarmantes sobre la desnutrición en Guatemala, agravadas por la misma situación. Se hace énfasis en el vínculo que existe entre la desnutrición crónica y la pobreza extrema, esto con el fin de resaltar que la desnutrición crónica es el resultado de diversos factores socioeconómicos y no solamente alimentarios. Adicionalmente, este trabajo se realizó con el fin de que las personas puedan acercarse al tema de la desnutrición de una forma más simple para empezar a involucrar a todos los miembros de las distintas comunidades en la búsqueda de soluciones a esta problemática tan urgente en el país.
  4. 4. III. JUSTIFICACIÓN El presente trabajo se realizó con la temática de “Nutrición en el marco de la Gran Cruzada Nacional por la Nutrición y la Política General de Gobierno 2020-2024” con el fin de conocer la historia y situación actual del país con relación a la desnutrición crónica, determinar si esta se verá agraviada como consecuencia directa de la pandemia de COVID-19 y reflexionar en aquellas acciones que se pueden tomar desde la comunidad para reducir el impacto en la salud de todos los guatemaltecos. Tomando en cuenta todo lo anterior, se llevó a cabo una investigación bibliográfica, se recopiló información por medio de entrevistas y encuestas a miembros de la familia, se tabularon y analizaron los resultados y se integró todo en el presente informe con el objetivo de poder tener una mejor comprensión del tema de la nutrición y cómo es percibido dentro de mi propia comunidad. Este proceso no solamente anima al futuro graduado a reflexionar profundamente acerca de un tema tan importante actualmente como lo es la nutrición en el país sino también permite que aportemos posibles soluciones que permitan mejorar nuestra propia situación, la de nuestra familia y nuestras comunidades en general.
  5. 5. IV. METODOLOGÍA Según el MINEDUC (2020) El Seminario es la subárea en la cual los estudiantes del ciclo diversificado desarrollan las competencias de investigación para el ejercicio de una ciudadanía responsable, sustentada en el conjunto de principios democráticos”. En ese sentido, el Proyecto de Seminario está formado por 3 etapas la cuales se realizan a lo largo del año las cuales son el proyecto de vida, el proyecto de nación y el proyecto de investigación acción. Debido a la situación actual resultado de la pandémica del COVID- 19, para el presente año se dispuso a trabajar la última etapa, el proyecto de investigación acción, de forma remota, individual y con una metodología de estudio de casos. Según Hernández Sampieri (2010) el estudio de casos “es una metodología de investigación que, mediante los procesos cuantitativo, cualitativo y/o mixto, analiza profundamente una unidad integral para responder al planteamiento del problema, probar hipótesis y desarrollar alguna teoría”. Por otro lado, Gerring (2004) define el estudio de casos como “una investigación intensiva de un fenómeno con la finalidad de comprenderlo en profundidad”. Tomando en cuenta las características de esta metodología, se realizó la presente investigación. Para llevar a cabo el trabajo, se establecieron los objetivos de la investigación los cuales guiaron el proceso y se describen a continuación: A. Objetivo General: Determinar la situación histórica y actual de la nutrición en Guatemala y los factores que la afectan de forma negativa. B. Objetivos Específicos: Conocer la situación nutricional histórica y actual dentro de la unidad familiar, la comunidad y el país. Establecer los factores sociales, culturales y alimentarios que afectan de forma negativa el estado nutricional de las personas. Analizar las políticas públicas y de gobierno relacionadas con la nutrición.
  6. 6. V. La Nutrición en el marco de la Gran Cruzada Nacional por la Nutrición y la Política General de Gobierno 2020-2024 A. LA PROBLEMÁTICA DE LA NUTRICIÓN EN GUATEMALA Guatemala tiene la tasa de desnutrición crónica más alta de Latinoamérica y una de las más elevadas en el resto del mundo con una tasa del 49.8% (UNICEF, s.f.). Según el informe realizado por el Instituto Centroamericano de Estudios Fiscales (2011) “la mitad de los niños y niñas entre cero y cinco años, alrededor de un millón trescientos mil, padecen desnutrición”. El mismo informe indica que “el promedio nacional de desnutrición crónica (49.8%) oculta aún mayores desigualdades, por ejemplo, el porcentaje de niños y niñas indígenas desnutridos (69%)”. Estas cifras son verdaderamente preocupantes tomando en cuenta los efectos tan negativos que la desnutrición tiene en el desarrollo físico, psicológico y emocional del niño. Con relación a las acciones que se han llevado a cabo en el país con el fin de combatir este problema, otro informe del Instituto Centroamericano de Estudios Fiscales (2019) establece que “desde hace décadas varios gobiernos, la comunidad internacional, medios de comunicación, organizaciones empresariales y de la sociedad civil han realizado acciones diversas desde intentos por erradicarla hasta incrementar la conciencia social sobre la gravedad del problema”. A pesar de estos esfuerzos, solo se han logrado alcanzar algunas mejoras mínimas y las cifras siguen siendo muy desalentadoras.
  7. 7. B. LAS CAUSAS DE LA DESNUTRICIÓN A lo largo de los años, distintos investigadores han intentado construir diversos marcos de referencia para analizar los problemas nutricionales los cuales incluyen factores, situaciones o variables que afectan o agravan dichos problemas. Según la SESAN (2017) para determinar sus problemáticas, es necesario ver la nutrición desde una perspectiva socioeconómica en donde se distinguen 3 niveles de causalidad: las causas inmediatas, las causas subyacentes y las causas básicas. Esto nos permite obtener un modelo analítico-causal de la Inseguridad Alimentaria y Nutricional -INSAN- como se observa en el Diagrama 1 (ver Anexos) Con relación a las causas inmediatas, la SESAN (2017) indica que “Las causas inmediatas o directas, que son interdependientes, se manifiestan en la persona y se relacionan con la ingesta de alimentos y estado de salud. Por un lado, la ingesta de alimentos debe ser adecuada en cantidad y calidad y los nutrientes deben ser consumidos en combinaciones apropiadas que permitan su adecuada absorción y utilización biológica. Por otra parte, el estado de salud de los niños juega un papel fundamental en la puesta en marcha de procesos que desembocan en desnutrición; así, la prevalencia de infecciones y la desnutrición coexisten y se determinan mutuamente”. Con relación a las causas subyacentes, la SESAN (2017) expone que “representan situaciones o circunstancias de acceso a productos y servicios económicos y sociales en general, relacionadas con factores conductuales, características psicosociales y/o factores biológicos. Se trata, entonces, de condiciones de acceso diferenciado a oportunidades para acumular activos, mejorar los medios de vida y desencadenar procesos de mejoramiento de la calidad de vida de familias y comunidades en territorios determinados”. Conocer los factores, los vínculos y los niveles que existen en el modelo analítico-causal de la Inseguridad Alimentaria y Nutricional nos permite reconocer que los problemas de nutrición no solamente son alimentarios, sino que existen otras problemáticas socioeconómicas que también deben tomarse en cuenta en la búsqueda de soluciones que sean exitosas para reducir la desnutrición crónica en Guatemala.
  8. 8. Otro factor para tomar en cuenta con relación a los problemas de desnutrición está relacionado con el cambio climático. Como se puede apreciar en los mapas 1, 2 y 3(ver Anexos) los municipios con mayor riesgo son aquellos que se encuentran dentro del área que se conoce como corredor seco, donde se puede apreciar que también existen altos niveles de pobreza y de inseguridad alimentaria. C. LAS CONSECUENCIAS DE LA DESNUTRICIÓN Dewey y Begun (2011) señalan que la desnutrición es un factor de riesgo para la disminución de la supervivencia, la salud, la capacidad de aprendizaje y la productividad. Es una causa común de la baja talla, de daños estructurales en el cerebro, que produce retraso en el desarrollo de las funciones cognitivas de manera permanente y en el crecimiento, el cual a los 2 años se vincula con una reducción en la escolaridad de 0.9 años y un incremento del 16% en el riesgo de reprobar al menos un grado en la escuela. Según la SESAN (2017) “Múltiples estudios científicos a nivel mundial permiten concluir que un deficiente estado nutricional infantil puede estar asociado hasta con el 45% de las muertes infantiles”. Según los resultados obtenidos en la encuesta que se aplicó como parte de esta investigación, la gráfica 1 muestra que el 67% de los encuestados consideran que la mortalidad infantil es la consecuencia más común de la pobreza y un 33% indicó que la desnutrición es la consecuencia más común de la pobreza (ver Anexo) El mismo estudio señala que “Las condiciones de malnutrición también se manifiestan en dificultades en el aprendizaje y en bajo rendimiento escolar, a lo cual se agrega la baja productividad en las etapas posteriores de la vida”. Con relación a esto, Palmieri y Delgado (2011) indican que “estudios en Guatemala señalan que la desnutrición crónica en la etapa infantil puede provocar la pérdida de hasta 50% del potencial en términos de salario e ingreso económico en los adultos”. Esto es bastante importante y relevante ya que según los resultados obtenidos en la encuesta que se aplicó como parte de esta investigación, la gráfica 1 muestra que el 67% de los encuestados respondieron que la principal causa de pobreza en Guatemala era la falta de trabajo lo cual implica que hay una relación muy fuerte entre la desnutrición, la pobreza y la falta de trabajo. (ver Anexo).
  9. 9. Todo lo anterior nos demuestra que la desnutrición no solamente tiene efectos devastadores en el desarrollo de los niños y niñas, poniéndolos incluso en riesgo de muerte, sino que estos también pueden afectarlos a nivel educativo y socioeconómico, encontrando daños secundarios a la desnutrición incluso de adultos. D. LA DESNUTRICIÓN EN EL CONTEXTO ACTUAL Según el informe de situación de la OCHA (2020) “el COVID-19 ha tenido un impacto negativo en la seguridad alimentaria de las familias; los más afectados son los segmentos más pobres y vulnerables de la población, estos hogares tienen menos recursos para hacer frente a la pérdida de puestos de trabajo e ingresos, al aumento de los precios y acaparamiento de los alimentos, por lo tanto, tienen menos capacidad para adaptarse a la crisis. Actualmente se encuentran en mayor riesgo frente a la epidemia del COVID-19 las familias que han venido sufriendo de Inseguridad Alimentaria y Nutricional (INSAN), la cual se agravará estos días por estar iniciando el periodo de hambre estacional, el cual se presenta todos los años de mayo a septiembre”. Según los resultados obtenidos en la encuesta que se aplicó como parte de esta investigación, la gráfica 6 muestra que el 67% de los encuestados respondieron que los niños eran los más afectados con respecto a la nutrición y el 37% respondió que los ancianos eran los más afectados con respecto a la nutrición. (ver Anexo). Adicionalmente, el informe de Acción contra el Hambre (2020) indica que durante la pandemia “en Guatemala, 2,6 millones de personas (de un total de 17 millones) están en situación de crisis alimentaria y 3,2 millones han alcanzado el nivel de inseguridad alimentaria, principalmente en el Corredor Seco, donde sistemáticamente las poblaciones se ven afectadas por las sequías y las condiciones climáticas agresivas. Esto hace que las comunidades rurales sufran una vulnerabilidad recurrente agravada por la pandemia. El 54,6% de los hogares se ven actualmente afectados por problemas de acceso a los mercados y el 40% utiliza mecanismos negativos de afrontamiento aumentando las tasas de niñas y niños menores de cinco años con desnutrición aguda hasta un 56,6% en Chiquimula. A esto ha contribuido el cierre de las consultas externas de los centros de salud y la suspensión de los servicios preventivos de nutrición”. Según 9
  10. 10. 10 los resultados obtenidos en la encuesta que se aplicó como parte de esta investigación, la gráfica 3 muestra que el 67% de los encuestados respondieron que sí habían tenido cambios en la forma de alimentación durante la pandemia lo cual es consistente con los resultados de este estudio (ver Anexo). En el mismo informe de situación de la OCHA (2020) indica que “la organización TECHO elaboró una encuesta sobre la problemática en asentamientos populares en Guatemala frente el COVID-19. El mayor impacto que se ha visibilizado es la pérdida total o parcial del empleo con el que contaban sus habitantes; el porcentaje de despidos en las comunidades radica entre el 40 por ciento y 90 por ciento. Una de las principales razones, ha sido la falta de acceso a transporte y las limitaciones de movilidad con el horario establecido en toque de queda. Como consecuencia, esto pone en riesgo la seguridad alimentaria de las familias que atraviesan pobreza extrema; ya que el 100 por ciento de las familias encuestadas viven del sustento diario. Ante la emergencia se reporta que el 83 por ciento de los territorios encuestados no tienen acceso a seguridad alimentaria, la situación económica es complicada y la cantidad de insumos de alimentación es cada vez menor. El 70.8 por ciento de los territorios encuestados indican no contar con agua suficiente para pasar la cuarentena. Aunque esta problemática ha sido una constante previo a la pandemia, ahora la escasez ha aumentado, dejando más vulnerable a la población ante el contagio del virus”. Según los resultados obtenidos en la encuesta que se aplicó como parte de esta investigación, la gráfica 4 muestra que el 100% de los encuestados respondieron que no consideran que tengan la capacidad para afrontar gastos imprevistos lo cual es consistente con los resultados de este estudio donde se indica que la mayoría de las personas viven al día (ver Anexo). Todo lo anterior demuestra que Guatemala está a punto de afrontar una crisis a nivel de nutrición para lo que se deberán tomar acciones que ataquen las causas profundas de la desnutrición, pero que además provean de una atención inmediata y rápida a todos los afectados por esta situación que se vieron directamente afectados a nivel socioeconómico por la pandemia del COVID-19.
  11. 11. VI. DISCUSIÓN Y CIERRE A. POSIBLES SOLUCIONES A LA PROBLEMÁTICA DE LA NUTRICIÓN Para poder empezar a dar solución a las problemáticas relacionadas con la nutrición en Guatemala es necesario tomar acciones desde el gobierno, pero también a nivel individual y comunitario. Como lo indica el informe del Instituto Centroamericano de Estudios Fiscales (2019) “el rol del Organismo Ejecutivo en la lucha contra la desnutrición infantil es central. De hecho, las intervenciones de la sociedad civil organizada y del sector empresarial privado en realidad son complementarias y de apoyo a la acción del Gobierno, el cual por mandato constitucional es el principal responsable de velar por el bienestar de todas y todos, en particular de la niñez y la juventud”. A pesar de esto, existe una desconfianza por parte de la población hacia el gobierno y su eficacia para combatir los problemas de desnutrición del país. Según los resultados obtenidos en la encuesta que se aplicó como parte de esta investigación, las gráficas 7 y 8 muestra que el 100% de los encuestados respondieron que no consideran que existan oportunidades para los sistemas y/o programas alimentarios en el país y tampoco creen que la Gran Cruzada Nacional por la Nutrición ayudará a disminuir la nutrición crónica en el país. (ver Anexo). Como lo describe el MSPAS (2020) “La Gran Cruzada Nacional por la Nutrición es la estrategia nacional que busca unir a todos los sectores del país: gubernamental, central y municipal, de la empresa privada, las organizaciones no gubernamentales, de cooperación internacional, académico, religioso y sociedad civil, con la finalidad de mejorar la nutrición de las familias guatemaltecas, con énfasis en las más pobres y marginadas del país, aplicando un enfoque integral para responder a la multi causalidad del problema”. Con relación a las acciones concretas que se proponen realizar, el mismo informe del MSPAS (2020) indica que “para mejorar la dieta de las familias rurales más pobres, la Cruzada propone mejorar su acceso a alimentos sanos y nutritivos, diversificando la dieta a través de una agricultura familiar fortalecida, mejorar la calidad de la alimentación de los niños y niñas menores de dos años y atención a las familias vulnerables en situación de inseguridad alimentaria. La Cruzada será monitoreada periódicamente para identificar avances y resultados a corto y mediano plazo por lo que se prevé el fortalecimiento de los sistemas de información, que implique calidad del dato, 11
  12. 12. 12 análisis, intercambio e integración de información para fortalecer la toma de decisiones con base en evidencia”. En este sentido, se puede decir que la Gran Cruzada Nacional por la Nutrición toma en consideración el modelo analítico-causal de la Inseguridad Alimentaria y Nutricional propuesto por la SESAN, considerando que los problemas de la nutrición no están relacionados únicamente con factores alimentarios, sino también con factores socioeconómicos como la pobreza extrema. B. COMPROMISOS Mi compromiso personal es aprender a comer saludablemente y no solo en mi casa si no en cualquier otro lugar ya que llevando una dieta sana y balanceada puedo evitar enfermedades. Por el contrario, con una dieta poco balanceada, se puede provocar un daño permanente en el organismo. Debo aprender a cuidarme a mí misma y ser un ejemplo para que otras personas puedan alimentarse saludablemente, especialmente porque mi meta profesional es ser médico. Mi compromiso familiar es asegurarme que mi familia empiece a alimentarse correctamente ya que mi papá sufre de una enfermedad intestinal, enseñarle que alimentándose saludablemente puede evitar el riesgo de sufrir enfermedades crónicas, también enseñarle a mi mamá a comprar alimentos naturales y no procesados para poder llevar una dieta más balanceada y una vida más sana. Por último, me gustaría complementar mi nutrición con una rutina de ejercicio ya que esto es muy importante para mantener un estilo de vida saludable. Considero que las acciones más importantes son los compromisos que podamos tomar a nivel comunitario. Ya que las pequeñas acciones que se pueden organizar a nivel de la comunidad tendrán un impacto a largo plazo e irán creciendo con el tiempo. Como primer punto, considero que se puede establecer un sistema de recolección y distribución de víveres, especialmente en esta coyuntura actual por la pandemia. Además, a través de la organización comunitaria como son los COCODES, COMUDES y Comités Únicos de Barrio, se pueden organizar mejor para exigir a las autoridades que se asignen recursos para cubrir las necesidades específicas de las comunidades, especialmente en temas de nutrición y salud. Para ello es necesario que todos nos comprometamos a tener una participación ciudadana activa.
  13. 13. 13 VII. REFERENCIAS Acción contra el Hambre (2020) Impacto de la COVID-19: ¿las semillas de una futura pandemia de hambre? Perspectiva desde el terreno. Estados Unidos: Acción contra el Hambre. https://bit.ly/2XOo8KS Dewey, K. Begum, K. (2011) Long term consequences of stunting in early life. Maternal & Child Nutrition, 7(3), 5-19. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1740-8709.2011.00349.x Hernández Sampieri, R. Fernández Collado, C. Baptista Lucio, P. (2014) Metodología de la investigación. (6ta edición) México: McGraw Hill. ICEFI (2011) Protegiendo la nueva cosecha: un análisis del costo de erradicar el hambre en Guatemala, 2012-2021”. Guatemala: Instituto Centroamericano de Estudios Fiscales. https://bit.ly/30FKEaC ICEFI (2019) Desnutrición Crónica Infantil en Guatemala: una tragedia que el debate político no debe evadir. Guatemala: Instituto Centroamericano de Estudios Fiscales. https://bit.ly/2DM67FK Gerring, J. (2004) What is a Case Study and What is it Good for. American Political Science Review, 98(2), 341-354. https://bit.ly/31wruDc MINEDUC (2020). Lineamientos Seminario. Ciclo escolar 2020. Guatemala: Ministerio de Educación. https://bit.ly/2PDSzyL MSPAS (2020) Gran Cruzada Nacional por la Nutrición. Guatemala: Ministerio de Salud Pública y Asistencia Social. https://bit.ly/3iqg0YN OCHA (2020) Guatemala: COVID-19. Informe de situación No.4. Guatemala: Oficina para la Coordinación de Asuntos Humanitarios. https://bit.ly/2F3TJ4t Palmieri, M. Delgado, H. (2011). La evolución de la nutrición en Centroamérica y República Dominicana: temas de la agenda pendiente y problemas emergentes. Guatemala: Instituto de Nutrición de Centroamérica y Panamá. https://bit.ly/3afNia3 SESAN (2017) Revisión Estratégica de la Situación de Seguridad Alimentaria y Nutricional de Guatemala. Guatemala: Sistema de Información Nacional de Seguridad Alimentaria y Nutricional. https://bit.ly/3gM56fE UNICEF (s.f.) En Guatemala el 49.8% de los niños sufren de desnutrición crónica. Guatemala: Fondo de las Naciones Unidas para la Infancia. https://www.unicef.es/noticia/en-guatemala-el-498-de-los-ninos-sufre-desnutricion- cronica-maria-claudia-santizo-oficial
  14. 14. 14 VIII. AUTOEVALUACIÓN A lo largo de todas las etapas que conforman el Seminario, puedo decir que he crecido en todos los aspectos, tanto en el personal, como en el familiar, educativo y profesional. La primera etapa o “Proyecto de Vida” me ayudó a verme a mi misma como futura profesional y a trazarme metas a corto, mediano y largo plazo. Además, me ayudó a darme cuenta de lo que realmente quería hacer con mi vida una vez me gradúe del colegio. Hoy, estoy consciente que soy un ser humano con muchas cualidades y sueños que solamente necesita esforzarse lo suficiente para poder hacerlos realidad. La segunda etapa o “Proyecto Nación” me ayudó a darme cuenta de la realidad de mi contexto, es decir, de Guatemala y que, como futura ciudadana y profesional, es necesario que pueda aportar desde mi lugar en el mundo para ayudar a transformar el país en un lugar donde todas las personas sin importar sus diferencias puedan vivir y desarrollarse en paz y armonía. Por último, la tercera etapa o “Proyecto de Investigación Acción” me ayudó a comprender la importancia que tiene la investigación en la vida profesional y que todo el trabajo que se realiza debe de tomar en cuenta la realidad nacional, tanto el pasado como el presente, ya que nosotros mismos podemos ser los que proponen las soluciones a los distintos problemas de nuestras comunidades. En general, creo que todo el trabajo y el esfuerzo que realicé en esta clase me ayudó a ganar confianza en mi misma y mis habilidades y me preparó para poder asumir las responsabilidades que vienen con la vida de adulto una vez salimos del colegio.
  15. 15. 15 IX. ANEXOS A. Diagramas y Mapas DIAGRAMA 1 MODELO ANALÍTICO CAUSAL DE LA INSEGURIDAD ALIMENTARIA Y NUTRICIONAL Fuente: SESAN (2014) MAPA 1 MUNICIPIOS DEL CORREDOR SECO CON AMENAZADE SEQUÍA Fuente: SESAN (2016)
  16. 16. 16 MAPA 2 VULNERABILIDAD A LA INSEGURIDAD ALIMENTARIA Fuente: Castellanos, E. Guerra, A. (2009) MAPA 3 POBREZA POR MUNICIPIO Fuente: Castellanos, E. Guerra, A. (2009)
  17. 17. 17 B. Fotografías C. Fichas bibliográficas Nombre del documento “Guía alimentarias para Guatemala. Recomendaciones para una alimentación saludable” Fuente Organización Panamericana de la Salud -PAHO- Resumen Este informe del Programa Nacional para la Prevención de las Enfermedades Crónicas no Transmisibles y Cáncer del MSPAS incluye una serie de guías alimentarias cuyo propósito es promover una alimentación completa, saludable, variada y culturalmente aceptable en la población sana mayor de 2 años de Guatemala. Bibliografía Ministerio de Salud Pública y Asistencia Social (2012) Guías alimentarias para Guatemala. Recomendaciones para una alimentación saludable. Guatemala: Programa Nacional para la Prevención de Enfermedades Crónicas no Transmisibles y Cáncer. https://bit.ly/2XKxp6K Nombre del documento “Gran cruzada nacional por la nutrición” Fuente Ministerio de Salud Pública y Asistencia Social -MSPAS- Resumen Este informe resume todos los puntos clave sobre el Plan Estratégico de la Gran Cruzada Nacional por la Nutrición, incluyendo sus prioridades, objetivos, población meta, priorización geográfica y las líneas de acción. Bibliografía Ministerio de Salud Pública y Asistencia Social (2020) Gran Cruzada Nacional por la Nutrición. Guatemala: Ministerio de Salud Pública y Asistencia Social. https://bit.ly/3iqg0YN Nombre del documento “Revisión Estratégica de la Situación de Seguridad Alimentaria y Nutricional en Guatemala”. Fuente Sistema de Información Nacional de Seguridad Alimentaria y Nutricional Resumen Este documento incluye información sobre la situación de la Seguridad Alimentaria y Nutricional en Guatemala con énfasis en la situación de la Desnutrición Crónica y sus determinantes. Su objetivo es determinar los desafíos que debe afrontar Guatemala para reducir la desnutrición crónica infantil. Bibliografía Secretaría de Seguridad Alimentaria y Nutricional (2017) Revisión Estratégica de la Situación de Seguridad
  18. 18. 18 Alimentaria y Nutricional de Guatemala. Guatemala: Sistema de Información Nacional de Seguridad Alimentaria y Nutricional. https://bit.ly/3gM56fE Nombre del documento “Desnutrición crónica infantil en Guatemala: una tragedia que el debate político no debe evadir” Fuente Instituto Centroamericano de Estudios Fiscales -ICEFI- Resumen Este documento incluye un análisis detallado sobre la situación de la Desnutrición Crónica Infantil en los menores de 5 años. Incluye indicadores principales y hace énfasis en la relación entre la desnutrición crónica y la desigualdad económica. Bibliografía Instituto Centroamericano de Estudios Fiscales (2019) Desnutrición Crónica Infantil en Guatemala: una tragedia que el debate político no debe evadir. Guatemala: Instituto Centroamericano de Estudios Fiscales. https://bit.ly/2DM67FK D. Ficha de Entrevista ENTREVISTA NO. 1 SEGURIDAD ALIMENTARIA Y NUTRICIONAL Nombre del entrevistado Ermelinda González Parentesco con el estudiante Tía paterna Edad del entrevistado 60 años Sexo del entrevistado femenino Disponibilidad 1. ¿Qué alimentosse producíanenel pasado,enla localidaddonde creció? Papa,güisquil,güicoy,maízyfrijoles. 2. ¿Qué cambiosse observancon relaciónala produccióny consumo de alimentos? Ahora,loscampos sonmenosfértilespuesalolargo de losaños se han explotadoloscampos,se hanutilizado químicosy se han plantadomonocultivos. 3. ¿Recuerdanalgúnproblemacon algúndesastre natural que haya afectadosualimentación? Sí, el terremotode 1976 y loshuracanesMitch y Stan Acceso 4. ¿Cómo erael comerciode los alimentos? Antes,eracomúnque se intercambiaranlascosechas entre losvecinosytodolo demásse trasladabaa La Terminal enlacapital de Guatemala. 5. ¿Cómo erala infraestructurapara el acceso a losalimentos? Las carreterasaún eran de tierray las que sí estaban asfaltadas,estabanenmuymal estado. 6. ¿Cómo eranlas condicionesde empleo? Había muypocas oportunidadesparalaspersonasque no vivíanenel casco urbano o que no teníanestudios. 7. ¿Cómo erael comportamientode lospreciosde losalimentos? Eran más accesiblesyse acomodabana la economíay losingresosde lamayoría de la población.
  19. 19. 19 Consumo 8. ¿Qué tipos de alimentos consumían? Muchas más hierbas,verdurasyfrutas. 9. ¿Cómo preparabanlosalimentos? La mayoríade losalimentosse hervíanparahacer caldos y sopas.Se utilizabanollasde barroyla cocina a leña. 10. ¿Qué hábitos, costumbres y tradiciones relacionadas con la alimentación se siguen practicando en su familia? Hoy endía aúnconsumimoshierbasque otraspersonas ya han dejadode comercomo laropamora,la acelga,la chaya, entre otras. Utilización Biológica 11. ¿Qué enfermedadeseranlas más frecuentes? Tifoideaytuberculosisyaque había muypoco accesoa agua potable. 12. ¿De dónde obteníanel agua para el consumo? De unnacimientoyunpozo comunitario 13. ¿Se contaba con accesoa los serviciosde salud? No,había que ir a lacapital para teneracceso a los serviciosde salud.

    Be the first to comment

