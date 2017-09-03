Clasificacion eco 2

PILOTOS El Álamo Fuencarral Constry Vallecas Serracines Reserva Extras Asistencia 1 JOSE LUIS LOPEZ HERNANDEZ 587 640 100 ...
Puntos / General 1327 1202 1024 1017 1005 933 810 810 776 736 690 669 663 663 612 612 588 543 543 502 464 464 446 446 429 ...
  1. 1. PILOTOS El Álamo Fuencarral Constry Vallecas Serracines Reserva Extras Asistencia 1 JOSE LUIS LOPEZ HERNANDEZ 587 640 100 2 FERNANDO HIDALGO 515 587 100 3 MIGUEL ANGEL CARMONA 472 452 100 4 JOSE VIDAL FRAILE 379 538 100 5 JOSE ANTONIO GARCÍA GARCÍA 433 472 100 6 BRUNO FRAILE 318 515 100 7 IÑIGO ROMERO 363 347 100 8 RUBEN MENENDEZ SOBRADOS 347 363 100 9 ALVARO ALONSO MARTÍN 243 433 100 10 JAIME JURADO HERNANDEZ 332 304 100 11 ARTURO VARELA 640 50 12 DAVID JIMENEZ RODRIGUEZ 278 291 100 13 RUBÉN PEREZ SIMÓN 613 50 14 MIGUEL IZQUIERDO 613 50 15 ALEJANDRO HERVAS GONZALEZ 562 50 16 CRISTIAN HERVAS CASTILLO 562 50 17 RICARDO PASTOR 538 50 18 MIGUEL MUÑOZ FRANCISCO 493 50 19 ALVARO REDONDO 493 50 20 DIEGO DIEZ GALVÁN 452 50 21 FERNANDO BARBA PLAZA 414 50 22 IVAN NAVARRO 414 50 23 MANUEL CORREDOR CARMONA 396 50 24 GONZALO MORALES PORTILLO 396 50 25 ALBERTO CAMARENA RODRIGUEZ 379 50 26 MARIO ORTIZ 332 50 27 DANIEL ORTIZ 318 50 28 JOSEBA GONZALEZ 304 50 29 ALEJANDRO (MORGAN) ORTEGA 291 50 30 FELIPE HUERTAS 278 50 31 SAUL SANZ 266 50 32 IGNACIO MARTINEZ ORTEGA 254 50 33 MIGUEL CODINA GIRO 232 50 34 ADRIÁN GARCÍA 222 50 35 LUIS ORLANDO BONILLA 212 50 36 JAIME FERNANDEZ 203 50 INTERCLUBS ELÉCTRICO 2017
  2. 2. Puntos / General 1327 1202 1024 1017 1005 933 810 810 776 736 690 669 663 663 612 612 588 543 543 502 464 464 446 446 429 382 368 354 341 328 316 304 282 272 262 253

