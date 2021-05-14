Successfully reported this slideshow.
SISTEMAS OPERATIVOS CÓDIGO: 301402 Tarea 4 -Actividad intermedia trabajo colaborativo tres
Comparativo entre los sistemas operativos más utilizados para equipos clientes Windows (Windows 10) Mac (os x 10.7 Lion) L...
Conexión a Internet: Para realizar las actualizaciones y descargar y aprovechar algunas características se requiere conexi...
configuración automática requiere activar la función Autodiscovery en Exchange Server de Microsoft. OpenCL Cualquiera de l...
Características La interfaz: está concebida para funcionar en aparatos de pantalla táctil, como las de tabletas y teléfono...
funciona a la vez como tableta y como ordenador portátil gracias a un teclado removible. "Windows Hello": Es un nuevo sist...
archivos o datos que pueden estar en el disco o en internet. Un nuevo navegador más rápido, Edge: reemplazará al Internet ...
(difusión en línea) los partidos que se juegan en la consola de videojuegos Xbox, también producida por Microsoft Windows ...
incluyen soporte debido a que no cumplen los requisitos de Software Libre. Usa GNOME como entorno de escritorio. Ventajas ...
Modo oscuro: El modo oscuro en las opciones de personalización de la interfaz es una característica que ya podemos encontr...
Un sistema más ligero y que consume menos recursos: Windows 10 consume menos recursos que sus predecesores, lo que hace qu...
Mayor seguridad y fiabilidad: Código fuente sin fisuras, mayores niveles de encriptación y un gestor de contraseñas más pr...
para cosas del trabajo, y otro para temas de ocio. Desaparece Internet Explorer: Han jubilado a este navegador para dejar ...
perfectamente integrado con la Windows Store, lo que significa que podemos instalar aplicaciones de una manera mucho más s...
Desventajas: Ya no reproduce DVDs: Desaparece Windows Media Center, y con él la posibilidad de reproducir el formato DVD. ...
pasado a costar 145 € y 259 € respectivamente. Actualizaciones automáticas y obligatorias: Actualizaciones automáticas y o...
Privacidad: Gran número de usuarios no están contentos con el nivel de privacidad que ofrece Windows 10. Panel de control:...
disponibles, arrebatando algunos de los aspectos más interesantes del sistema operativo. Protección y seguridad Protección...
Se fundamenta en un conjunto de reglas complejas gestionadas por los administradores del sistema que permiten bloquear arc...
posibilidad de inyección de código por esta. • Cripts que ejecuten código descargado por ellos, procesos sin firmar y no c...
Sitios que pueden intentar instalar malware en la máquina e incluso propagarse por el resto de máquinas de la red. El bloq...
hayan definido como procesos de confianza. La gestión de esta característica en la infraestructura TI se podrá llevar a tr...
Entre las mitigaciones que lleva a cabo están las relacionadas con la ejecución de código, la validación de integridad de ...
bloquear aquellos ejecutables que pongan en riesgo la integridad. en lugar de ver todas las aplicaciones o librerías como ...
sencillas reglas que relacionan ejecutables con librerías. Aislamiento basado en hardware Aislamiento de aplicaciones: Se ...
anónimo y, por tanto, no tiene acceso a la obtención de credenciales de usuario. Aislamiento del sistema: El sistema está ...
CUADRO COMPARATIVO DE LOS SISTEMA OPERATIVOS PARA TELEFONIA MOVIL Android Oreo: versión 8.0-8.1 iOS 14 Symbian OS 10 - Nok...
• Descargar la imagen de fábrica del dispositivo que corresponda desde la web de los desarrolladores de Google. Recursos d...
versiones anteriores compatibles están StoreFront 2.6 y posteriores. Interfaz Web: • Interfaz Web 5.4 con sitios de Interf...
Características • Apps en segundo plano limitadas. • Notificaciones mejoradas en cuanto, Canales, Iconos no visibles, posp...
propia app, sin depender de Chrome. • Audio: códecs de audio de alta calidad. • Conectividad WiFI: Neighborhood Awave Netw...
Ventajas y desventajas Ventajas: • Selector de texto inteligente • ventaja inteligente de recordar las cuentas de usuario ...
dependiendo del fondo de pantalla. • La nueva forma de organizar las notificaciones que en Oreo está jerarquizada para que...
• Eventos o recordatorios y en último lugar las menos importantes. Desventajas Recurrentes después de la instalación en lo...
saltarán entre ellas, y cuando comience desde el principio, los iconos y los widgets se moverán a la parte superior de la ...
de eliminarlo de la pantalla de inicio. • Precios mucho más elevados que sus competidores: Muchos dispositivos de gama med...
Protección y seguridad • Permisos de acceso especial. • Blindaje de su función para instalar aplicaciones desde orígenes d...
• se ha añadido recientemente el Android Verified Boot 2.0 (AVB) que en conjunción con Project Treble permite actualizacio...
solo tienen los Pixel 2 y Pixel 2 XL. • los Pixel también disponen de un chip de seguridad. • Incluye el nuevo 'OEM Lock H...
sección destacada de la página.
Bibliografía Apple. (2011). Mejoras en seguridad. Abril 24, 2021, de Seguridad Apple Sitio web: https://www.seguridadapple...
Gerend J. (2019). Comparación de las ediciones Standard y Datacenter de Windows Server 2019. Abril 22, 2021, de Microsoft ...
Nuevo periódico. (2020). Cinco ventajas y desventajas clave de iOS 14. Mayo 01, 2021, de Nuevo periódico Sitio web: https:...
Tarea 4 -Actividad intermedia trabajo colaborativo tres

  1. 1. SISTEMAS OPERATIVOS CÓDIGO: 301402 Tarea 4 -Actividad intermedia trabajo colaborativo tres Presentado al tutor (a): JAIME JOSE VALDES Entregado por el (la) estudiante: HÉCTOR FABIÁN PINTO OSPINA Código: 1112764441 Grupo: 301402_16 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA - UNAD ESCUELA DE CIENCIAS BÁSICAS TECNOLOGÍA E INGENIERÍA ABRIL 2021 UDR - CALI
  2. 2. Comparativo entre los sistemas operativos más utilizados para equipos clientes Windows (Windows 10) Mac (os x 10.7 Lion) Linux (Ubuntu 20.04.2 Lts) Recursos necesarios para la instalación. Procesador: Procesador a 1 GHz o más rápido o sistema en un chip (SoC). RAM: 1 GB para 32 bits o 2 GB para 64 bits. Espacio en disco duro: 16 GB para SO de 32 bits; 32 GB para SO de 64 bits. Tarjeta gráfica: DirectX 9 o posterior con controlador WDDM 1.0. Pantalla: 800x600. Requisitos generales: Procesador: Ordenador Mac con procesador Core 2 Duo, Core i3, Core i5, Core i7 o Xeon de Intel RAM: 2 GB de memoria • OS X 10.6.6 o posterior (se recomienda 10.6.8). Espacio en disco duro: 7 GB de espacio disponible. • Algunas prestaciones requieren un ID de Apple. Requerimientos recomendados Ubuntu: Procesador: 700 MHz x86 Memoria RAM: 384 MB Disco duro: 8GB Tarjeta de vídeo capaz de soportar resolución de 1024x768 Tarjeta de sonido Conexión a internet
  3. 3. Conexión a Internet: Para realizar las actualizaciones y descargar y aprovechar algunas características se requiere conexión en modo S. • Algunas prestaciones requieren un proveedor de servicios de Internet compatible. Requisitos particulares • Disco duro adicional o Time Capsule. Pantalla compartida • En iChat y el Finder: conexión a Internet de 128 Kb/s. Compatibilidad con Exchange • Exchange Server 2007 con Service Pack 1 Update Rollup 4 o Exchange Server 2010 de Microsoft. La Requerimientos recomendados para efectos gráficos: • Procesador: 1.2 GHz x86 • Memoria RAM: 384 MB • Tarjeta de video soportada
  4. 4. configuración automática requiere activar la función Autodiscovery en Exchange Server de Microsoft. OpenCL Cualquiera de las siguientes tarjetas o procesadores gráficos: GeForce 320M, GeForce GT 330M, GeForce 9400M, GeForce 9600M GT, GeForce 8600M GT, GeForce GT 120, GeForce GT 130, GeForce GTX 285, GeForce 8800 GT, GeForce 8800 GS, Quadro FX 4800 o Quadro FX5600 de NVIDIA.
  5. 5. Características La interfaz: está concebida para funcionar en aparatos de pantalla táctil, como las de tabletas y teléfonos inteligentes. El "menú de inicio": vuelve a aparecer en la esquina inferior izquierda de la pantalla. Una nueva función intuitiva: bautizada "Continuum", permite alternar automáticamente de la interfaz clásica a la táctil en los aparatos que son "dos en uno", como la Surface de Microsoft, que Wiki Server 3: Facilita la colaboración, el intercambio y el intercambio de información. Los usuarios pueden cambiar rápidamente entre la página de inicio de un servidor, Mi página, Actualizaciones, Wikis, Personas y Podcasts. El uso compartido de archivos es más simple y se agrega un nuevo editor de páginas para una fácil personalización. Uso compartido de archivos WebDAV: Lion Server ofrece uso compartido de archivos inalámbrico para clientes • Sistema operativo Ubuntu está basada en la distribución Debian. • Las actualizaciones se liberan cada 6 meses, además estas actualizaciones son mantenidas durante 18 meses luego de su lanzamiento. • La nomenclatura de las versiones se basa en el año y mes de emisión ejemplo 4.10 es octubre 2004. • Existen dos tipos de distribuciones Ubuntu: Ubuntu
  6. 6. funciona a la vez como tableta y como ordenador portátil gracias a un teclado removible. "Windows Hello": Es un nuevo sistema de autenticación biométrica que se supone permitirá reemplazar las contraseñas. El aparato deberá no obstante ser compatible. El asistente virtual Cortana: rival de Siri de Apple y ya integrado en los smartphones, hace su debut en los ordenadores con Windows 10. Cortana utiliza el motor de búsqueda de Microsoft, Bing, para hallar que admiten WebDAV. Habilitar WebDAV en Lion Server brinda a los usuarios de iOS la capacidad de acceder, copiar y compartir documentos en el servidor desde aplicaciones como Keynote, Numbers y Pages. Administrador de perfiles: El administrador de perfiles ofrece una configuración y administración simples basadas en perfiles para dispositivos Mac OS X Lion, iPhone, iPad y iPod touch. También se integra con los servicios de directorio existentes y ofrece actualizaciones automáticas de perfiles por aire Desktop para equipos de escritorio, y Ubuntu server, orientado al mercado de servidores. Ubuntu, divide el software en cuatro, estas divisiones se llaman componentes. Estos componentes son: • Main: este componente incluye solamente los paquetes que cumplen los requisitos de la licencia de Ubuntu, para estos hay soporte disponible. Para los paquetes de este componente, el
  7. 7. archivos o datos que pueden estar en el disco o en internet. Un nuevo navegador más rápido, Edge: reemplazará al Internet Explorer y está concebido para funcionar con Cortana. Un panel llamado "Centro de acción": organiza las notificaciones y permite ajustar las configuraciones personales. Una nueva aplicación permite transmitir por streaming: mediante el servicio de notificaciones push de Apple. Mínimo Punto de Exposición (MPE): Servidor orientado a roles: Una de las características que se demandaban desde hace tiempo era la de contar con una mejor información para gestionar el software instalado en un equipo Mac OS X para poder aplicar una de las reglas de la fortificación de sistemas. servicio técnico brinda asistencia y mejoras a nivel de seguridad. • Restricted: aquí, están los programas soportados por los desarrolladores de Ubuntu debido a su importancia, pero que no está disponible bajo ningún tipo de licencia libre para incluir en main. A modo de ejemplo podemos destacar: controladores propietarios de algunas tarjetas gráficas, como, por ejemplo, los de Nvidia. La
  8. 8. (difusión en línea) los partidos que se juegan en la consola de videojuegos Xbox, también producida por Microsoft Windows 10 también actualiza su sistema integrado de protección contra los virus: el phishing (ataques por suplantación de identidad) y el malware (programas maliciosos). ayuda aquí es limitada a diferencia del main. • Universe: este componente contiene una gran parte del software, que no recibe apoyo por parte del equipo de Ubuntu. Lo que permite a los usuarios de Ubuntu instalar toda clase de programas en el sistema guardándolos en un lugar apartado. • Multiverse: este componente, contiene los paquetes que no
  9. 9. incluyen soporte debido a que no cumplen los requisitos de Software Libre. Usa GNOME como entorno de escritorio. Ventajas y desventajas. Ventajas: Power Toys: Estas curiosas utilidades se encargan de realizar tareas sencillas, pero tremendamente poderosas, como, por ejemplo, crear “zonas” para reorganizar las ventanas que tenemos en pantalla o mostrar los atajos de teclado disponibles mediante una simple pulsación. Ventajas: • Mejor interfaz gráfica del mercado. • Ideal para diseño gráfico. • Es muy estable. • Sencilla para configurar cuentas y preferencias. Ventajas: • Es un software libre, no requiere del pago de una licencia. • Su costo es menor al compararlo con otras distribuciones de Linux. • El equipo de seguridad está continuamente a la par del
  10. 10. Modo oscuro: El modo oscuro en las opciones de personalización de la interfaz es una característica que ya podemos encontrar en muchas de las apps para móviles más populares del momento. Desde hace un tiempo Windows 10 también. Vuelve el menú de inicio y desaparece el doble escritorio: Una de las grandes ventajas de Windows 10 es que vuelve el arranque clásico con el famoso botón de inicio a la cabeza. Con algunos cambios. • Fácil instalación y desinstalación de aplicaciones. • Aplicaciones de pantalla completa. • Autoguardado. • Misión control o Dashboard. • AirDrop. • Mail de Mac. Desventajas: • Los ordenadores son muy costosos. • Inflexible cuando se trata de actualizaciones de hardware. equipo de Debian, para tratar vulnerabilidades con la mayor prioridad posible. • Ubuntu da la posibilidad de crear directorios encriptados para el manejo de información sensible. • Posee gran documentación, principalmente en foros soportados por la comunidad. • Cuenta con un soporte prolongado en el tiempo, el cual alcanza un máximo de hasta 5 años en versiones LTS. • Como contra parte existen otras distribuciones de Linux, que
  11. 11. Un sistema más ligero y que consume menos recursos: Windows 10 consume menos recursos que sus predecesores, lo que hace que trabajar con él sea más fluido que en ocasiones anteriores y mejore sensiblemente su rendimiento. Comentan que funciona especialmente bien en portátiles y notebooks antiguos. Cortana: Una de las novedades más llamativas es la inclusión del asistente virtual de Microsoft, Cortana. Es una mezcla de buscador, agenda y unas cuantas cosas más • Falta de títulos de juegos y experiencia de juego avanzada. • El ecosistema de aplicaciones aún es mediocre. son en sí más estables, aunque si bien no innovan tanto como Ubuntu, suelen tener más utilizadas por ser robustas, tal es el ejemplo de CentOS Linux. Desventajas: • Su curva de aprendizaje suele ser más lenta que con CentOS Linux • También en comparación a CentOS, suele ser más inestable tras actualizaciones de software.
  12. 12. Mayor seguridad y fiabilidad: Código fuente sin fisuras, mayores niveles de encriptación y un gestor de contraseñas más protegido. Explorador de Windows inteligente: Las carpetas de Windows ahora recuerdan cuales son las carpetas más recientes y las que más utilizas, y te lo muestra cuando abres el explorador. Escritorios virtuales: Puedes crear/configurar 2 escritorios, y cambiar de uno a otro al gusto. Por ejemplo, puedes crear un escritorio • El origen técnico de Linux aún se percibe; antes de que puedas creerlo, estarás abriendo una “Terminal” de Linux y escribiendo comandos. Algo que nunca harías con Windows. • No es muy común su uso en Compañías, por lo que generalmente se usa para trabajar desde Casa, así que debes hacer ajustes laboriosos. • A la hora de trabajar con documentos de Windows complejos, se podría convertir en una tareas difícil o casi imposible debido a la poca
  13. 13. para cosas del trabajo, y otro para temas de ocio. Desaparece Internet Explorer: Han jubilado a este navegador para dejar paso a Edge. Se trata de un navegador más minimalista y ligero, que consume menos recursos que sus predecesores. Sincronización en la nube: A partir de ahora Windows podrá sincronizar tus datos y configuraciones de un dispositivo a otro simplemente con estar conectado a Internet. Integración con la Tienda de Windows: Windows 10 está compatibilidad para importar desde Windows para Linux. • Instalar controladores de Hardware y programas resulta ser más complicado que en Windows. Esto debido a que las empresas creadoras de controladores crean sus productos en base a Windows, el sistema operativo más usado a nivel mundial. • Muchos juegos no se ejecutan en Linux así que olvídate de grandes Gráficos y poner a trabajar tu tarjeta de video al
  14. 14. perfectamente integrado con la Windows Store, lo que significa que podemos instalar aplicaciones de una manera mucho más sencilla que antaño. Compatibilidad: Windows 10 es capaz de ejecutar los programas que fueron diseñados para Windows 7 o Windows 8 sin apenas despeinarse. Por tanto, si tenemos reparos de pasarnos a Windows 10 por miedo a que nuestras aplicaciones dejen de ser compatibles, podemos estar tranquilos: Windows 10 ofrece un altísimo nivel de compatibilidad con versiones anteriores del sistema. máximo. Claro existen sus excepciones.
  15. 15. Desventajas: Ya no reproduce DVDs: Desaparece Windows Media Center, y con él la posibilidad de reproducir el formato DVD. Si quieres reproducir tus discos tendrás que instalar alguna aplicación externa. Actualización gratis solo el primer año: Hemos comprobado que el servicio de actualización gratuita a Windows 10 aún sigue funcionando como el primer día. Sin embargo, las licencias oficiales que se anunciaron por 119 € (Windows 10 Home) y 199 € (Windows 10 Proffesional), han
  16. 16. pasado a costar 145 € y 259 € respectivamente. Actualizaciones automáticas y obligatorias: Actualizaciones automáticas y obligatorias: A partir de ahora las actualizaciones automáticas serán obligadas y solo si pasas por caja y te conviertes en usuario Pro podrás aplazar estas actualizaciones. Bugs: Cuando Windows 10 todavía era muy joven aparecieron varios bugs y errores de sistema. Con el paso de los años ha habido actualizaciones muy buenas y otras no tan buenas.
  17. 17. Privacidad: Gran número de usuarios no están contentos con el nivel de privacidad que ofrece Windows 10. Panel de control: El clásico panel de control ha sido sustituido por un panel de configuración que en principio parece más sencillo y con menos opciones (aunque una vez te pones a mirar con detenimiento, verás que hay muchos más ajustes y funcionalidades). Una mayor dependencia online: Si solo utilizamos nuestro usuario local del PC veremos que muchas de estas opciones simplemente no estarán
  18. 18. disponibles, arrebatando algunos de los aspectos más interesantes del sistema operativo. Protección y seguridad Protección contra Amenazas Avanzadas de Windows Defender: El sistema ATP de Windows Defender está diseñado para proteger el kernel y la memoria del sistema frente a ficheros y procesos maliciosos. ya sea a través del bloqueo o mediante la finalización de éstos, con el objeto de prevenir la intrusión en el host. Reducción de la Superficie de Ataque Mínimo punto de exposición: Esta regla dice que un equipo debe ejecutar solo aquel software que sea estrictamente necesario para el desempeño de su rol. Lion Server Profile Manager: Para la configuración de roles en servidores se cuenta ahora con Lion Server Profile Manager, una utilidad que permite seleccionar que roles se desean instalar, como, por ejemplo, rol de impresión, servidor de ficheros o servidor web, y después se Cifrado completo de disco: La mayoría de distribuciones te permiten, en el mismo proceso de instalación, habilitar el cifrado de disco completo LUKS, junto con el sistema de volúmenes LVM. Cortafuegos del kernel: Firewalld, una herramienta de administración de iptables, que ya viene pre-configurada por defecto, y que dispone igualmente de una completa interfaz gráfica.
  19. 19. Se fundamenta en un conjunto de reglas complejas gestionadas por los administradores del sistema que permiten bloquear archivos potencialmente peligrosos en función de su comportamiento. Estas reglas realizan el bloqueo de estos ficheros basándose, principalmente, en los siguientes aspectos o comportamientos: • Ejecutables en el correo. • Procesos secundarios, llamadas a API de Win32 desde macros o ejecutables creados por aplicaciones de Office, así como la instalarán los componentes y daemons necesarios para el desempeño de estas funciones. LaunchPad: Para completar este control del servidor, ahora, gracias a influencia según dicen de los creadores de iOS, una aplicación llamada Launchpad, que permite ver en un vistazo todas las aplicaciones instaladas en el equipo, permitiendo que estén agrupadas, al igual que sucede en iOS en diferentes páginas por grupos. Esto permite tener un mejor control del software que está disponible en la plataforma. Gestor de contraseñas: Un buen gestor de contraseñas es clave para mantener un poco de orden; integrada en el entorno de escritorio, como Seahorse en el caso de GNOME, o KDE Wallet en KDE Plasma. Utilizar GnuPG para compartir ficheros cifrados: GnuPG es una herramienta de cifrado y firmas digitales incluido en la mayoría de distribuciones. Utiliza un mecanismo de claves publica/privada para compartir ficheros con otros usuarios, y se puede integrar con
  20. 20. posibilidad de inyección de código por esta. • Cripts que ejecuten código descargado por ellos, procesos sin firmar y no confiables desde USB. Protección de Red Esta capacidad de filtrado de red se encuentra en el kernel del sistema y está orientada a proteger el host. Se bloquea aquellas conexiones salientes del equipo contra dominios potencialmente peligrosos para evitar daños producidos por phishing. Misión Control: Una nueva opción que permite ver todas las aplicaciones que están ejecutándose en un Mac OS X Lion, no importa si como proceso o a pantalla completa. De esta forma es más fácil descubrir, a vista de pájaro, procesos que están en ejecución y no deberían, al mismo tiempo que detener su ejecución. FileVault: Cifrado de todo el disco completo, discos externos y mejores algoritmos, cifrado de disco completo es la de sustituir lo que en tecnologías Microsoft se hace con el herramientas de correo como Mozilla Thunderbird. Herramienta para la detección de Rootkits: Además de ClamAV, tienes otras herramientas contra amenazas más específicas, como son Chkrootkit y Rkhunter, centradas en la detección de rootkits, procesos ocultos o cambios en ficheros importantes del sistema. Utilizar una herramienta de auditoria como Lynis: Lynis es una herramienta que realiza una auditoria general de tu sistema, en busca de problemas de seguridad en determinadas configuraciones, y te
  21. 21. Sitios que pueden intentar instalar malware en la máquina e incluso propagarse por el resto de máquinas de la red. El bloqueo se fundamenta, principalmente, en inteligencia de reputación basada tanto en la IP como en el nombre del dominio, combinando búsquedas online y almacenamiento en caché. Carpetas de Acceso Controlado Se dispone del acceso controlado a carpetas. En esencia, lo que se pretende es evitar el uso de ficheros por parte de procesos que no se Active Directory por los servicios de MobileMe, es decir, el almacenamiento de las claves de recuperación y las opciones de bloqueo y eliminado (wipping) completo de todos los datos almacenados en el disco para evitar la recuperación de información en caso de pérdida o robo del equipo. Auto Save Applications: Una de las características que Apple ha añadido a Lion es una opción de que todas las aplicaciones sean programadas con opciones de auto guardado y recuperación estándar. Si la aplicación está diseñada para Mac ofrece un índice general de protección, junto con una serie de recomendaciones que puedes seguir. Mantener el sistema operativo actualizado: En Ubuntu y en cualquier sistema operativo Linux hay que seguir la misma línea y actualizar siempre con diligencia, ya que ningún sistema operativo es invencible. En la aplicación “Software de Ubuntu” (la tienda de aplicaciones), el usuario puede dirigirse al menú y hacer clic sobre “Orígenes y actualizaciones” para acceder a la configuración de las actualizaciones.
  22. 22. hayan definido como procesos de confianza. La gestión de esta característica en la infraestructura TI se podrá llevar a través de GPO o PowerShell. Además de definir los controles, cada vez que se bloquee un intento de llevar a cabo un cambio en directorios protegidos, se generará una alerta en Windows Defender ATP. Protección contra Vulnerabilidades Microsoft ha implementado mecanismos para la migración de las reglas definidas en EMET a ATP. OS X Lion con esta opción, el sistema permitirá que sea él el que gestione las copias para que no hay problemas con posibles errores. Además, se añaden opciones de duplicado, bloqueo y control de versiones. Copia de seguridad local: Cuando un equipo está lejos de su entorno de Time-Machine y/o Time- Capsule, ahora es posible hacer una copia en local de los cambios, de tal manera que cuando se vuelva a conectar al sistema, se comunicarán los cambios y todo quedará como si la copia se hubiera estado realizando Uso de antimalware: En redes donde interaccionan ordenadores con Windows y Ubuntu podría ser una buena idea tener un antimalware instalado en Ubuntu, ya que estos estos no solo detectan los pocos malware presentes para el sistema operativo Open Source, sino que en muchos casos también detectan los que pueden infectar Windows.
  23. 23. Entre las mitigaciones que lleva a cabo están las relacionadas con la ejecución de código, la validación de integridad de imágenes remotas, el bloqueo de fuentes que no sean de confianza, validaciones al API, bloqueo de procesos secundarios, validación de controladores. Control de Aplicaciones de Windows Defender El WDAC apareció con Windows Server 2016. Como mejora de la gestión, Microsoft ha desarrollado directivas de Integridad de Código (CI), de manera que se pueda en Time-Capsule. Esta copia de seguridad, además, estará cifrada con FileVault2. Opciones de recuperación completa del sistema: Entrando en el sistema en el modo de recuperación, el sistema se va a poder reinstalara ahora desde Time- Machine haciendo mucho más fácil este proceso. Opciones de privacidad de aplicaciones: En Lion, al estilo de iOS se ha añadido un nuevo panel de privacidad que permite gestionar qué aplicaciones pueden acceder a los
  24. 24. bloquear aquellos ejecutables que pongan en riesgo la integridad. en lugar de ver todas las aplicaciones o librerías como confiables, se revierte el planteamiento y se presupone la no confianza, por lo que explícitamente se deberán establecer qué aplicaciones pueden ejecutar los usuarios y qué código podrá ejecutarse en el kernel del sistema. También se incorpora la capacidad de bloqueo de scripts y .msi sin firmar, así como determinar si se pueden ejecutar complementos o módulos de aplicaciones a través de servicios de geoposicionamiento. Un panel para evitar el escándalo del seguimiento GPS que se sufrió con iPhonetracker en los equipos Mac. Sandboxing de aplicaciones: Se ha añadido la posibilidad de que las aplicaciones hagan uso de un sistema de sandbox para limitar el acceso a las funciones que pueden realizar dentro del sistema. Esta característica limita el impacto que puede tener una vulnerabilidad en un determinado programa, lo que debe
  25. 25. sencillas reglas que relacionan ejecutables con librerías. Aislamiento basado en hardware Aislamiento de aplicaciones: Se basa en la definición de todos aquellos sitios que la organización considera que son de confianza. Por tanto, el acceso a sitios que no estén recogidos se considerará de no confianza. Cuando se accede a un sitio de no confianza, el acceso se realiza en un contenedor aislado, por lo que, si el sitio es realmente malintencionado, el host estará protegido frente a la intrusión, ya que dicho contenedor es de hacer que el nivel de criticidad de los bugs que se vayan descubriendo disminuyan.
  26. 26. anónimo y, por tanto, no tiene acceso a la obtención de credenciales de usuario. Aislamiento del sistema: El sistema está preparado para evitar que ningún bootkit se inicie antes que el cargador de arranque del sistema operativo. A partir de Windows 10, apareció el modelo de seguridad basado en virtualización (VBS). Con este concepto, se permite aislar los datos en modelo basado en hardware
  27. 27. CUADRO COMPARATIVO DE LOS SISTEMA OPERATIVOS PARA TELEFONIA MOVIL Android Oreo: versión 8.0-8.1 iOS 14 Symbian OS 10 - Nokia Belle, Feature Pack 2 Recursos necesarios para la instalación. • poseer un dispositivo Pixel o uno de los Nexus más recientes. • Tener instalado el SDK de Android en tu ordenador. • los drivers del smartphone (Pixel o Nexus en este caso) y la depuración USB activada en las opciones de desarrollo de tu smartphone. • Tener el bootloader desbloqueado, Requisitos del dispositivo: • La versión 2009 de la aplicación Citrix Workspace para iOS y versiones posteriores son compatibles con iOS 14 y iPadOS 14. • Esta actualización de software ha sido validada en los dispositivos siguientes: Modelos iPhone 7x, modelos iPhone 8x y solo el modelo iPhone X. Requisitos del servidor: • Esta versión en particular era compatible para móviles Nokia 808 PureView. Nokia 701 (2012) y Nokia 603, Nokia 700, Nokia 701 (2011). Recursos de instalación de los dispositivos mencionados por año: (2012): • Memoria: 16 GB de memoria interna. • RAM 512 MB.
  28. 28. • Descargar la imagen de fábrica del dispositivo que corresponda desde la web de los desarrolladores de Google. Recursos de instalación de pixel 5: • Modelo de procesador: Snapdragon 765G. • Memoria interna: 128 GB. • Memoria RAM 8 GB. • instalar las revisiones hotfix más recientes en los servidores. • Para conexiones con aplicaciones y escritorios virtuales, la aplicación Citrix Workspace para iOS es compatible con Citrix StoreFront y la Interfaz Web. • StoreFront: StoreFront 3.6 o versiones posteriores (recomendado). La aplicación Citrix Workspace para iOS ha sido validada con la versión más reciente de StoreFront; entre las • Procesador gráfico Broadcom BCM2763 con 128 MB de video. (2011): • CPU ARM11 at 1.3 GHz, 512 MB. • GPU Broadcom BCM2763 at 250 MHz with 128 MB RAM. • Storage 2 GB.
  29. 29. versiones anteriores compatibles están StoreFront 2.6 y posteriores. Interfaz Web: • Interfaz Web 5.4 con sitios de Interfaz Web • Interfaz Web 5.4 con sitios de XenApp y XenDesktop • Interfaz Web en Citrix Gateway (solo acceso basado en explorador web con Safari) • Debe habilitar las directivas de reescritura suministradas por Citrix Gateway.
  30. 30. Características • Apps en segundo plano limitadas. • Notificaciones mejoradas en cuanto, Canales, Iconos no visibles, posponer, Puntos. • Configuraciones rápidas. • Multiventana mejorada: permite que veamos vídeos -y los controlemos, importante- mientras estamos navegando por otras ventanas. • Autocompletado: permite que el usuario escoja su • Aplicaciones agrupadas de manera inteligente. • Picture-in-Picture llega al iPhone. • Siri ya no será tan molesta en pantalla. • Nueva aplicación de Traducir. • Implementación Car Key: posibilidad de tener las llaves del coche en el iPhone e incluso en el Apple Watch. • App Clips: función llamada Apps Clips que te permitirá contar con una parte concreta • Nueva pantalla de desbloqueo inspirada en el Nokia N9 con Meego. • Introducción a un nuevo teclado con texto predictivo. • Mejoras en el navegador nativo y en su motor de JavaScript. • Mejoras en multimedia, tanto en la galería como en la cámara del Nokia 808 PureView. • Cabe destacar que esta sería la última versión de Symbian con nuevas
  31. 31. propia app, sin depender de Chrome. • Audio: códecs de audio de alta calidad. • Conectividad WiFI: Neighborhood Awave Networking es una función nueva de WiFi que posibilita el que distintos dispositivos se encuentren y comuniquen sin estar conectados a internet. • Iconos adaptativos • App más coloridas. de una aplicación sin tener que descargarla. • Mensajes: Posibilidad de fijar chats en la parte superior, hasta nueve, para tenerlos siempre accesibles. • Desplazamientos sostenibles en Apple Mapas: posibilidad de calcular rutas para vehículos eléctricos. • Safari integra un traductor y mayor información de privacidad. • Mejoras en HomeKit. • Nuevas opciones de accesibilidad. características que saldrá al mercado según Nokia. • El 12 de junio de 2013 Financial Times da a conocer que ese mismo verano Nokia dejará de vender dispositivos Symbian. • Mejoras en la estabilidad y el consumo y la gestión de memoria RAM del sistema operativo. • Menú de notificaciones deslizable.
  32. 32. Ventajas y desventajas Ventajas: • Selector de texto inteligente • ventaja inteligente de recordar las cuentas de usuario al estar integrado con el autocompletado de Google y con el gestor de contraseñas Google Smart Lock. • Detalles de carácter sobre todo funcional y estético con la interfaz. • La adaptabilidad de Android Oreo los colores de fondo de las carpetas y barra de notificaciones Ventajas: • Emoji Search: se agrega campo de búsqueda, algo que no tenía versiones anteriores. • Pantalla de inicio: oculta la pantalla de inicio y agrega widgets. • Biblioteca de aplicaciones: La biblioteca de aplicaciones clasifica las aplicaciones por categoría y frecuencia de uso. • Widget: La información se puede captar de un vistazo sin abrir la aplicación. • Interfaz intuitiva: Los dispositivos de iOS focalizan Ventajas: • Sistema operativo fiable (presencia desde hace 10 años en el mercado). • Mayor duración de la batería. Tiene más autonomía. • Un sistema multitarea bien desarrollado. • Fuerte énfasis en las funciones básicas de telefonía y multimedia en sus dispositivos. • Variedad de dispositivos disponibles.
  33. 33. dependiendo del fondo de pantalla. • La nueva forma de organizar las notificaciones que en Oreo está jerarquizada para que no se pierdan las más importantes, como pueden ser las llamadas perdidas. • El nuevo orden son las notificaciones en curso en primer lugar, luego las que sean de tipo comunicativo como los mensajes y las llamadas. todos sus elementos en la mejora de la experiencia de usuario, con unas opciones muy sencillas de configuración, pocos botones y un menú de navegación que se caracteriza por la intuición. • El asistente personal SIRI se caracteriza por su gran capacidad para la resolución de tareas cotidianas con apoyo virtual. Con la última actualización del sistema se ha vuelto un 40% más rápido y preciso. • Mejora en las funciones del celular (ponerle cosas que solo puedes tener en pc). • Poca vulnerabilidad. • Actualizaciones constantes durante muchos años. • Muy bueno para los equipos de gama baja y baja-media. Desventajas: • Interfaz poco estética o rústica. • El precio de los móviles que incluyen Symbian suele ser más caro que el
  34. 34. • Eventos o recordatorios y en último lugar las menos importantes. Desventajas Recurrentes después de la instalación en los dispositivos Samsung, LG, Huawei, Xiaomi. • Reinicios inesperados. • Problemas de Sonido. • Problema de Duración de la Batería. • Problemas con Apps: comportamiento de manera anormal. • Elevada duración de la batería, claramente superior a los dispositivos Android. Esto redunda en una envidiable autonomía. • Desventajas: • La búsqueda de Emoji funciona muy bien en el iPhone, pero no en el iPad. • Los widgets siguen obstinadamente adheridos a la red. Si tiene varias pantallas de inicio, las aplicaciones y los widgets de los móviles que no llevan. • El teléfono a veces tarda en responder.
  35. 35. saltarán entre ellas, y cuando comience desde el principio, los iconos y los widgets se moverán a la parte superior de la pantalla. • La biblioteca de aplicaciones tiene un inconveniente importante. No hay personalización. Es decir, no puede reorganizar categorías o agregar nuevas categorías. • los widgets son de diferentes tamaños, pero no se pueden ajustar en la práctica, se debe realizar el inconveniente proceso de agregarlo después
  36. 36. de eliminarlo de la pantalla de inicio. • Precios mucho más elevados que sus competidores: Muchos dispositivos de gama media-alta de Android tienen prestaciones similares y unos costes mucho más competitivos que Apple. • La comunidad de usuarios de Android es la más grande del mundo, contando con más recursos en línea.
  37. 37. Protección y seguridad • Permisos de acceso especial. • Blindaje de su función para instalar aplicaciones desde orígenes desconocidos. • Uso de la función que permite activarse a la Wi-Fi del teléfono cuando esté en el alcance de redes de confianza. • Dispone de 'Verified Boot', un sistema que previene al móvil encenderse en caso que el software haya sido comprometido. • Luces de acceso al micrófono y a la cámara: Cada vez que una aplicación accede a su micrófono, un pequeño punto ámbar aparecerá en la barra de estado, sobre donde están los símbolos de conexión Wi- Fi y celular. • Ubicación aproximada: Cuando una aplicación pide permiso de ubicación, será marcada como Preciso: On o Preciso: Off. Puede abrir Configuración > Privacidad > Servicios de ubicación y activar o desactivar la • Criptografía: DES, 3DES, AES, RSA, DH, MD5, SHA1. • Comunicaciones: TLS/SSL, WTLS Y IPSec. • Gestión de certificados – Certificados X.509 • Autenticación de Software – Firma de Código • Posibilidad de determinar el nivel de cifrado según necesidades de aplicación. • Seguridad extrema – extremo (TLS/SSL).
  38. 38. • se ha añadido recientemente el Android Verified Boot 2.0 (AVB) que en conjunción con Project Treble permite actualizaciones más sencillas y seguras. • También se crea la protección contra el downgrade, pero en este caso se necesita un hardware especial o tener activada la Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), que de momento ubicación precisa para cada aplicación individualmente. • Acceso limitado a las fotos: Cuando el sistema operativo le da la opción de permitir el acceso a todas las fotos, a ninguna o a una nueva opción de «seleccionar fotos», para elegir fotos o carpetas específicas. • Los permisos de seguimiento para la publicidad: Si una aplicación quiere rastrearlo a través de sitios web o aplicaciones de otras empresas en iOS 14, le • HTTPS y acceso a la pila Bluetooth y mensajería con MIDP v2.0. • Mayor riesgo de ataques debido a vulnerabilidades por desarrollos deficientes. Platsec (Platform Security) • Detecta accesos no autorizados al hardware, software o datos. • Previene que los programas actúen de forma no aceptable (Malware)
  39. 39. solo tienen los Pixel 2 y Pixel 2 XL. • los Pixel también disponen de un chip de seguridad. • Incluye el nuevo 'OEM Lock Hardware Abstraction Layer' (HAL) que ofrece a los fabricantes más flexibilidad para determinar cuando el dispositivo está activado, bloqueado o desbloqueable. aparecerá una solicitud de permisos. • Notificación del portapapeles: Mostrará una pequeña notificación indicando qué aplicación fue la que accedió y de dónde provienen los datos del portapapeles. • Información de privacidad de App Store: la App Store exigirá que cada desarrollador informe sobre sus prácticas de privacidad. Estas serán mostradas en una
  40. 40. sección destacada de la página.
