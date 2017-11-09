P R O F : D R . M O N T E S I N O S TEJIDO CONJUNTIVO
TEJIDO CONJUNTIVO El tejido conjuntivo consta de células y una matriz extracelular (MEC). Las funciones de los diversos te...
• TEJ.CONJ.EMBRIONARIO MESODERM O Todo ≠ Cabeza = ectodermo MESÉNQUIMA EMBRIONARIO Subtipos : MESÉNQUIMA TEJ.CONJ.MUCOSO E...
Tejido mesenquimatoso de un feto en desarrollo teñido con H&E
Fotomicrografía de la gelatina de Wharton del cordón umbilical teñida con H&E.
Tejido Conjuntivo Laxo Tejido Conjuntivo Denso Se caracteriza por tener pocas fibras colágeno y abundancia en células. Se ...
tejidos conjuntivos laxo y denso irregular de la glándula mamaria, en un preparado teñido con la técnica tricrómica de Mas...
Fotomicrografía electrónica de un tendón con poco aumento que muestra los tendinocitos (fibroblastos) y sus evaginaciones ...
S O N T R E S T I P O S D E L A S F I B R A S D E L T E J I D O C O N J U N T I V O • F I B R A S C O L Á G E N A S • F I ...
FIBRAS Producida por fibroblastos Compuesta por proteínas de cadenas peptídicas largas Fibras de colágeno Fibras reticular...
Componente estructural más abundante del tejido conjuntivo. • La molécula de colágeno (que antes se llamaba tropo- colágen...
FIBRAS DE COLÁGENO
prolina lisina hidroxiprolina hidroxilisina Cofactor Vit. C PROLIL HIDROLASA LISIL HIDROLASA REACCIONES DE HIDROXILACION F...
CLASES DE COLÁGENO Colágenos fibrilares: tipos I, II, III, V y XI. Se caracterizan por repeticiones ininterrumpidas de gli...
Colágenos formadores de redes hexagonales los tipos VIII y X. Colágenos transmembrana: son los tipos XIII (adhesiones foca...
BIOSINTESIS DE LA MOLECULA DE COLAGENO Y FIBRILOGÈNESIS • Las fibrillas colágenas con frecuencia están formadas por más de...
FIBRAS RETICULARES
FIBRAS ELÁSTICAS
Elastina Fibrilina-1 Emilina-1 • Presenta abundancia de prolina y glicina. • La distribución aleatoria de las glicinas hac...
COMPLEJA E INTRINCADA RED ESTRUCTURAL SOSTEN MECANICO, ESTRUCTUR AL, COMUNICACI ON FIBRAS DE COLÁGENO Y ELÁSTICAS PROTEOGL...
CARTILAG O HIALINO MATRIZ OSEA COMPACTA TENDO N CONECTIVO DEL CORDON UMBILICAL TEJIDO NERVIO SO CELULAS EPITELIAL ES
SUSTANCIA VISCOSA Y TRANSPARE NTE RESBALOSA AL TACTO, ALTO CONTENIDO DE AGUA MICROSCOPIO OPTICO AMORFA, CORTES HISTOLOGICO...
• Pag 68 figura 2 y 3 de gardner TEJIDO CONJUNTIVO MESENQUIMATICO, INCLUSION EN PARAFINA: MeC: Células estrelladasy fusifo...
PROTEOGLUCANO S GLUCOPROTEINA S MULTIADHESIVAS GLUCOSAMINOGLUCANOS AGRECANO SINDECANO VERSICANO DECORINA PROPIEDADES FISIC...
CÉLULAS DEL TEJIDO CONJUNTIVO
CÉLULAS DEL TEJIDO CONJUNTIVO Estables – fijas Población celular residente Población celular errante o transitoria Células...
Fibroblastos
Miofibroblastos
Macrófagos
Mastocitos
Adipocitos
Basófilos, neutrófilos, eosinófilos
Células madre adultas
Linfocitos , células plasmáticas y células del sistema inmunitario
TEJIDO CONJUNTIVO
TEJIDO CONJUNTIVO
TEJIDO CONJUNTIVO
TEJIDO CONJUNTIVO

  1. 1. P R O F : D R . M O N T E S I N O S TEJIDO CONJUNTIVO
  2. 2. TEJIDO CONJUNTIVO El tejido conjuntivo consta de células y una matriz extracelular (MEC). Las funciones de los diversos tejidos conjuntivos son un reflejo de los tipos de células y fibras que se presentan dentro de dicho tejido. El tejido conjuntivo comprende una gran variedad de tejidos con distintas propiedades funcionales pero con ciertas características comunes que les permiten agruparse. Paulina W Ross
  3. 3. • TEJ.CONJ.EMBRIONARIO MESODERM O Todo ≠ Cabeza = ectodermo MESÉNQUIMA EMBRIONARIO Subtipos : MESÉNQUIMA TEJ.CONJ.MUCOSO Embrión Células fusiformes pequeñas de aspecto uniforme Escasez en fibras colágenos por causa de su poco estrés físico Se encuentre en el cordón umbilical Se compone de matriz extracelular especializada gelatinosa cuya sustancia fundamental recibe el nombre de gelatina de Wharton.
  4. 4. Tejido mesenquimatoso de un feto en desarrollo teñido con H&E
  5. 5. Fotomicrografía de la gelatina de Wharton del cordón umbilical teñida con H&E.
  6. 6. Tejido Conjuntivo Laxo Tejido Conjuntivo Denso Se caracteriza por tener pocas fibras colágeno y abundancia en células. Se encuentra principalmente debajo de aquellos epitelios que tapizan la superficie externa del cuerpo y que revisten cavidades internas. NO MODERADO MODERADO Presenta colágeno tipo I Submucosa de los órganos huecos Dermis. Tendones Ligamentos Aponeurosis
  7. 7. tejidos conjuntivos laxo y denso irregular de la glándula mamaria, en un preparado teñido con la técnica tricrómica de Masson. En el centro, el tejido conjuntivo laxo rodea el epitelio glandular.
  8. 8. Fotomicrografía electrónica de un tendón con poco aumento que muestra los tendinocitos (fibroblastos) y sus evaginaciones delgadas (flechas) entre los haces de colágeno. 1 600 X Las flechas señalan las evaginaciones de los tendinocitos. 9 500 X. Tejido conjuntivo denso regular (tendón)
  9. 9. S O N T R E S T I P O S D E L A S F I B R A S D E L T E J I D O C O N J U N T I V O • F I B R A S C O L Á G E N A S • F I B R A S R E T I C U L A R E S • F I B R A S E L Á S T I C A S FIBRAS DEL TEJIDO CONJUNTIVO
  10. 10. FIBRAS Producida por fibroblastos Compuesta por proteínas de cadenas peptídicas largas Fibras de colágeno Fibras reticulares Fibras elásticas • Producidas por los fibroblastos • Mas abundantes • Poseen flexibilidad y resistencia tensora notable • Se tiñen con eosina • Están formadas por colágeno lll • No se tiñen con H&E sino se distinguen si se utiliza la reacción del ácido peryódico de Schiff (PAS) • Son mas delgadas • Entrelazadas con las fibras de colágeno para limitar la distensibilidad del tejido e impedir desgarros • H&E
  11. 11. Componente estructural más abundante del tejido conjuntivo. • La molécula de colágeno (que antes se llamaba tropo- colágeno) mide alrededor de 300 nm de longitud y 1,5 nm de diámetro y tiene una cabeza y una cola.
  12. 12. FIBRAS DE COLÁGENO
  13. 13. prolina lisina hidroxiprolina hidroxilisina Cofactor Vit. C PROLIL HIDROLASA LISIL HIDROLASA REACCIONES DE HIDROXILACION Formación de puentes de Hidrogeno FORMACION DEL COLAGENO Ross, M. H ,W. Pawlina Histología: Texto y Atlas Color con Biología Celular y Molecular 7a edición
  14. 14. CLASES DE COLÁGENO Colágenos fibrilares: tipos I, II, III, V y XI. Se caracterizan por repeticiones ininterrumpidas de glicina-prolina- hidroxiprolina • Colágenos que están asociados con fibrillas y que tienen hélices triples interrumpidas (FACIT): exhiben interrupciones en sus hélices triples que proveen flexibilidad a la molécula consisten en los colágenos de los tipos IX, XII, XIV, XVI, XIX, XX, XXI y XXII.
  15. 15. Colágenos formadores de redes hexagonales los tipos VIII y X. Colágenos transmembrana: son los tipos XIII (adhesiones focales), XVII (hemidesmosomas), XXIII (metástasis de los cánceres) y XXV (un colágeno específico del encélalo). Mmultiplexinas: comprenden los colágenos de los tipos XV y XVIII, que están en las regiones de la membrana basal Colágenos formadores de las membranas basales: incluyen el colágeno tipo IV, produce la supraestructura de colágeno en la membrana basal de las células epiteliales, el colágeno tipo VI, que genera filamentos perlados, y el colágeno tipo VII, que forma las fibrillas de anclaje que fijan la membrana basal a la MEC.
  16. 16. BIOSINTESIS DE LA MOLECULA DE COLAGENO Y FIBRILOGÈNESIS • Las fibrillas colágenas con frecuencia están formadas por más de un tipo de colágeno. • tipo I con frecuencia contienen cantidades de los tipos II, III, V y XI • tipo V y tipo XI son reguladores importantes de la fibrilogénesis. • Controlan el espesor de las fibrillas de colágeno tipo I mediante la limitación del depósito de moléculas de colágeno después de que la fibrilla ha alcanzado el diámetro deseado. Ross, M. H ,W. Pawlina Histología: Texto y Atlas Color con Biología Celular y Molecular 7a edición
  17. 17. FIBRAS RETICULARES
  18. 18. FIBRAS ELÁSTICAS
  19. 19. Elastina Fibrilina-1 Emilina-1 • Presenta abundancia de prolina y glicina. • La distribución aleatoria de las glicinas hace que la molécula de elastina sea hidrófoba lo cual permite que las fibras elásticas se estiren y regresen a su forma original. Glucoproteína que forma delgadas microfibrillas de entre 10nm y 12nm de diámetro. • Proteína localiza en la interfase elastina- microfibrillas de 106 kDa. • Regla del depósito de elastina durante la formación de las fibras.
  20. 20. COMPLEJA E INTRINCADA RED ESTRUCTURAL SOSTEN MECANICO, ESTRUCTUR AL, COMUNICACI ON FIBRAS DE COLÁGENO Y ELÁSTICAS PROTEOGLUCANOS GLUCOPROTEINA S MULTIADHESIVAS GLUCOSAMINOGLUCA NOSEFECTO REGULADO R DIFERENCIACION CELULAR DESARROLLO EMBRIONARI O TRANSMITE INFORMACION
  21. 21. CARTILAG O HIALINO MATRIZ OSEA COMPACTA TENDO N CONECTIVO DEL CORDON UMBILICAL TEJIDO NERVIO SO CELULAS EPITELIAL ES
  22. 22. SUSTANCIA VISCOSA Y TRANSPARE NTE RESBALOSA AL TACTO, ALTO CONTENIDO DE AGUA MICROSCOPIO OPTICO AMORFA, CORTES HISTOLOGICO S PRESERVADO S PREPARADO DE RUTINA TEÑIDO CON H & E SE PIERDE, HAY FONDO VACIO, SE APRECIAN CELULAS Y FIBRAS PROTEOG LUCANOS GAG GLUCOPROTEINAS MULTIADHESIVAS Ross, M. H ,W. Pawlina Histología: Texto y Atlas Color con Biología Celular y Molecular 7a edición
  23. 23. • Pag 68 figura 2 y 3 de gardner TEJIDO CONJUNTIVO MESENQUIMATICO, INCLUSION EN PARAFINA: MeC: Células estrelladasy fusiformes C: Se puede distinguir de matriz circunadante N: Núcleo palido y central SUTANCIA FUNDAMENTAL: Consistencia semilíquida TEJIDO CONJUNTIVO MUCOSO INCLUIDO EN PARAFINA CF: FIBRAS DE COLAGENO F: FIBROBLASTOS QUE REEMPLAZAN A LAS CELULAS MESENQUIMÁTICAS FLECHAS: SUSTANCIA FUNDAMENTAL EXTRAIDA NUCLEO CENTRAL Y FORMA AHUSADA DEL CITOPLASMA DENTRO DEL FIBROBLASTO
  24. 24. PROTEOGLUCANO S GLUCOPROTEINA S MULTIADHESIVAS GLUCOSAMINOGLUCANOS AGRECANO SINDECANO VERSICANO DECORINA PROPIEDADES FISICAS RIGIDEZ= ARMAZON ESTRUCTURAL DE CELULAS FIBRONECTINA OSTEOPONTINA TENASCINA LAMININA ENTACTINA/ NIDOGENO
  25. 25. CÉLULAS DEL TEJIDO CONJUNTIVO
  26. 26. CÉLULAS DEL TEJIDO CONJUNTIVO Estables – fijas Población celular residente Población celular errante o transitoria Células que emigran (sangre- tejido) en respuesta a un estimulo Fibroblastos Miofibroblasto s Macrófagos Adipocitos Mastocitos Células madre adultas Monocitos Basófilos Eosinófilos Neutrófilos Células plasmáticas Linfocitos Ross, M. H ,W. Pawlina Histología: Texto y Atlas Color con Biología Celular y Molecular 7a edición
  27. 27. Fibroblastos
  28. 28. Miofibroblastos
  29. 29. Macrófagos
  30. 30. Mastocitos
  31. 31. Adipocitos
  32. 32. Basófilos, neutrófilos, eosinófilos
  33. 33. Células madre adultas
  34. 34. Linfocitos , células plasmáticas y células del sistema inmunitario
