Often we find ourselves struggling with one or the other issues with our iPhone. We list down 5 Biggest iPhone Problems & Their Solutions. No doubt, Apple has made some major changes in the past with its recent flagship phones like iPhone 10 & 11 Series in terms of quality & performance. Issues like iPhone black screen, iPhone overheating, faster battery drain, wi-fi connectivity, water damage, etc. that once were overlooked had been taken into consideration & improved.