Often we find ourselves struggling with one or the other issues with our iPhone. We list down 5 Biggest iPhone Problems & Their Solutions. No doubt, Apple has made some major changes in the past with its recent flagship phones like iPhone 10 & 11 Series in terms of quality & performance. Issues like iPhone black screen, iPhone overheating, faster battery drain, wi-fi connectivity, water damage, etc. that once were overlooked had been taken into consideration & improved.

Published in: Mobile
  1. 1. No doubt, Apple has made some crucial changes in the past with its new flagship phones like iPhone 10 & 11 Series in terms of quality & performance. Issues like faster battery drain, connectivity, etc. that once were overlooked had been taken into consideration & improved. Common Issues in iPhone
  2. 2. Nothing annoys less when your phone screen goes black even when your iPhone is turned on & you can’t do anything about it. F ollow the ins tructions as below: • P res s & quickly releas e the volume up button. • P res s & quickly releas e the volume down button. • P res s & hold the S ide button till the Apple logo appears .
  3. 3. iPhone’s fas ter battery us age is s omething every iP hone us er tends to complain about. P leas e follow the below s teps to fix your iP hone battery is s ue. G o to S ettings > B attery and check the lis t of apps and their impact on battery. T urn off pus h mail -S ettings > Accounts & P as s words > F etch New Data > T urn off P us h at top > S croll down > S et fetch to 15 mins > C hange each email account to fetch.
  4. 4. R es tarting your s martphone extricates iP hone W i-F i problems mos t times . • S ometimes , your internet may be s lower, R es etting the network. S ettings > G eneral > R es et > R es et Network S ettings . • You can also go to Settings > Wi-Fi > Tap “i” and s elect your connection > F orget this Network.
  5. 5. T he iP hone tends to get heated up with extreme multitas king & heavy us age. L ong term overheating may caus e potential damage to your phone. T he below tips will s ave your phone from overheating & keep it chill. • S T OP U S ING P HONE W HIL E C HAR G ING • DIS AB L E UNW ANT E D AP P L IC AT IONS R U NNING IN T HE B AC K G R OUND • U S E L OW P OW E R MODE • AV OID HE AT E D E NVIR ONME NT • SSEEK EXPERT’S HE L P
  6. 6. T he newer iP hone models s tarting with the iP hone 7 is promoted as water-res is tant phones from Apple and are les s s us ceptible to water damage; however, water-res is tant s hould not be confus ed with W aterproof. S o, what s hould you do if you accidentally drop your iP hone in water? • P ull out your iP hone from the water immediately. • P ower down the phone • R emove the cas e & acces s ories . • R emove your S IM & T ray • W ipe the phone us ing a dry abs orbent cloth • U s e a s wab & dry cloth to clean the ports .

×