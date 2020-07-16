Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Matrix Systems Light Curing
Matrix Systems  Matrix bands helps contain the restorative material within the preparation during placement and to devel...
Matrix Systems  Wedges placed interproximally and hold the matrix band against the tooth to seal the gingival margin, so...
Matrix Systems  Sectional matrix systems Sectional matrix systems are used for class II composite resins. https://youtu...
Matrix Systems  Circumferential matrix systems Circumferential matrix can be used with class II composite resins, but it...
Matrix Systems  Cervical matrices Cervical matrices are plastic matrices available for cervical composites or glass iono...
Light-Curing Light-cured composite resins must receive the correct amount of radiant energy at the right exposure time an...
Factors affecting the cure Short curing times Inadequate light output Wrong wavelength of light Incorrectly positioned...
Light Curing Eye protection The blue light emitted from a curing unit can be damaging to the retina of the eye. Eye pro...
Composite Repair Indirect Placement Compomers and Giomers CHAPTER 6
Composite Repair  Small fractures in a composite can be repaired rather than replacing the entire composite restoration. ...
Composite repair The most successful repairs occur when there is enamel rather than dentin on the tooth side of the repai...
Finishing  Finishing is the process used to correct irregularities in contour, remove excess material, and smooth the mar...
Finishing  Before starting this process, the restoration should be dried and inspected for: Integrity of the margin Sur...
Finishing  Excess composite can be removed with multifluted carbide finishing burs, fine and ultrafine diamonds, and abra...
Finishing  With Intracoronal restorations the surrounding tooth structure is the guide to developing the contours and sha...
Finishing  Egg-shaped or football-shaped carbide and diamond finishing burs can be used to finish and contour the occlusa...
Polishing  Polishing can be achieved by the use of:  successive finer abrasive disks and interproximal finishing strips;...
Clinical Tip The finishing process will be much easier if care is taken during composite placement to carefully develop c...
Surface Sealers  Surface sealers are unfilled resins that are added to the surface of the composite after finishing and p...
Indirect-Placement Composite Resins  Laboratory-processed composites An indirect-placement composite resin restoration c...
Indirect Composites Materials for indirect composites Conventional composite Fiber-reinforced composite Contains fiber...
Indirect Chairside Technique  An impression is made of the prepared tooth with alginate.  Immediately, a fast-setting di...
Glass Ionomer Cements Review  Packaging  Hand-mixed powder and liquid  Encapsulated powder and liquid  Two-paste syste...
Hybrid (Resin-Modified) Ionomers Review  These resins have some properties of composites and some properties of glass ion...
Nano-ionomers Nanoparticle technology has been applied to the hybrid glass ionomer cements to improve their physical prop...
Compomers Compomers are essentially composite resins that have been modified with polyacid. The good qualities of the co...
Giomers Giomers are relatively new hybrid restorative materials. Giomers release fluoride but at a slower and lower rele...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Matrix Systems and Light Curing, Composite Repair, Indirect Placement, Finishing and Polishing, Giomers and Compomers

24 views

Published on

DLA 1201, exam 4

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Matrix Systems and Light Curing, Composite Repair, Indirect Placement, Finishing and Polishing, Giomers and Compomers

  1. 1. Matrix Systems Light Curing
  2. 2. Matrix Systems  Matrix bands helps contain the restorative material within the preparation during placement and to develop natural contours and contact areas.
  3. 3. Matrix Systems  Wedges placed interproximally and hold the matrix band against the tooth to seal the gingival margin, so that the restorative material does not extend out of the cavity preparation and cause an overhang. Wedges are made of wood or plastic and are color-coded for their size.
  4. 4. Matrix Systems  Sectional matrix systems Sectional matrix systems are used for class II composite resins. https://youtu.be/2R6tLhIQyOY
  5. 5. Matrix Systems  Circumferential matrix systems Circumferential matrix can be used with class II composite resins, but it is very difficult to use. If it is selected, a heavy wedge must be used to ensure a good contact. This is the problem with using a Tofflemire for a composite restoration…  https://youtu.be/upzeWfgvpQ8
  6. 6. Matrix Systems  Cervical matrices Cervical matrices are plastic matrices available for cervical composites or glass ionomer restorations. https://youtu.be/mDA-V3OmEQQ
  7. 7. Light-Curing Light-cured composite resins must receive the correct amount of radiant energy at the right exposure time and the right wavelength in order for them to polymerize correctly.
  8. 8. Factors affecting the cure Short curing times Inadequate light output Wrong wavelength of light Incorrectly positioned light guide The light guide should be held about 1 mm away initially and then almost in contact with the composite after a second or two. The tip of the light guide should be positioned at 90 degrees to the composite surface so the light shines directly on to the composite. Curing time should be increased when the light guide angulation is compromised
  9. 9. Light Curing Eye protection The blue light emitted from a curing unit can be damaging to the retina of the eye. Eye protection should be worn by the dental personnel and the patient when a curing light is in use. https://youtu.be/pik5xufB8mM
  10. 10. Composite Repair Indirect Placement Compomers and Giomers CHAPTER 6
  11. 11. Composite Repair  Small fractures in a composite can be repaired rather than replacing the entire composite restoration.  A repair of a new composite is optimum, because the two materials will have a chemical union Unreacted methacrylate to join with the new addition  In an older composite, there will be fewer unreacted methacrylate groups present, and the bond will be weak. The repair will rely more heavily on mechanical retention than bonding. The bond of new composites to the old composite in this case will be less than 50% of the initially placed composite. 11
  12. 12. Composite repair The most successful repairs occur when there is enamel rather than dentin on the tooth side of the repair. The area of composite that needs to be repaired, and the adjacent tooth structure will both need to be prepared. Then, you would start as though you are preparing to place a composite for the first time.
  13. 13. Finishing  Finishing is the process used to correct irregularities in contour, remove excess material, and smooth the margins and external surfaces.  Polishing takes the process a step further by removing scratches by the step-wise application of sequentially finer abrasives to produce a glossy, very smooth surface.  The smoother the surface, the more it resists plaque retention and makes cleaning with floss and brush much simpler.
  14. 14. Finishing  Before starting this process, the restoration should be dried and inspected for: Integrity of the margin Surface voids Over- or undercountoured surfaces Snug proximal contacts  If a rubber dam is being used, inspection should take place before its removal
  15. 15. Finishing  Excess composite can be removed with multifluted carbide finishing burs, fine and ultrafine diamonds, and abrasive disks.  Small excesses at the gingival margin or interproximal can be removed with special composite knives, a #12 surgical scalpel blade, flame- shaped carbide or diamond burs, or abrasive strips.  Carbide and diamond finishing burs and disks should be used at low speeds with gentle, controlled (finger rest), intermittent strokes moving from tooth to restoration so as not to ditch the margins or flatten the contours.
  16. 16. Finishing  With Intracoronal restorations the surrounding tooth structure is the guide to developing the contours and shaping the occlusal anatomy.  When using finishing strips to finish the gingival margin on the proximal surface, be sure the strip is not so wide as to engage the contact area.  It could produce a weak or open contact.  When using abrasive disks on the convex surfaces as with cervical restorations, smaller disks should be used and their angulation to the tooth should be changed to follow the tooth contours.  The restoration may be flat rather than convex like the tooth
  17. 17. Finishing  Egg-shaped or football-shaped carbide and diamond finishing burs can be used to finish and contour the occlusal surfaces of posterior teeth and lingual surfaces of anterior teeth.  Finishing is considered complete when:  All “flash”, or excess composite extending over the cavosurface margins, have been removed  The cavosurface margins are flush and smooth feeling to the explorer  The axial contours have been refined  The occlusal anatomy shaped  The occlusion adjusted  Only when all surfaces have been properly finished, can the polishing be started.
  18. 18. Polishing  Polishing can be achieved by the use of:  successive finer abrasive disks and interproximal finishing strips;  rubber polishing points, cups, and disks impregnated with abrasives;  polishing pastes  A highly polished surface will not be achieved if steps are skipped in the progressing from courser to finer polishers.  Polishers should be moved from tooth to composite usuing light, intermittent strokes to prevent the generation of heat.  Polishing cups or points are used on the occlusal and other accessible areas.  Some operators use polishing brushes to produce a high shine on occlusal surfaces  A find disk can be used on facial, lingual and accessible proximal areas.  Very find abrasive strips can also be used on proximal surfaces.  Some operators will give a final polish with a soft brush and polishing paste to gain a high luster
  19. 19. Clinical Tip The finishing process will be much easier if care is taken during composite placement to carefully develop contours and not grossly overfill the cavity preparation!
  20. 20. Surface Sealers  Surface sealers are unfilled resins that are added to the surface of the composite after finishing and polishing.  The surface sealer is thought to reseal margins that might have opened by polymerization shrinkage and to fill in any surface porosities created by small voids or air pockets in the composite.  Finishing itself may introduce micro cracks on the surface and the low-viscosity, unfilled resin can help fill and repair them  To place a surface sealer:  The composite is rinsed and died completely  It and the surrounding enamel are etched for 15 seconds  A thin layer of unfilled resin is applied and thinned further with a gentle stream of air  Light cured for 20 seconds
  21. 21. Indirect-Placement Composite Resins  Laboratory-processed composites An indirect-placement composite resin restoration can be made on a replica (die) or from a digital impression of the preparation and designed and fabricated using CAD/CAM technology. These are fabricated outside of the mouth either in a laboratory or by using the indirect chairside technique. 21
  22. 22. Indirect Composites Materials for indirect composites Conventional composite Fiber-reinforced composite Contains fiber mesh composed of carbon Kevlar (the material used in bullet proof vests), glass fibers, or polyethylene for improved strength Particle-reinforced composite Heavily filled (70% to 80% by weight) with particles of Nanosized ceramic filler
  23. 23. Indirect Chairside Technique  An impression is made of the prepared tooth with alginate.  Immediately, a fast-setting die stone or polyvinyl siloxane die material is injected into the impression.  The resulting die is used to make the restoration with light-cured composite material at chairside  The composite restoration is seated into the preparation and adjusted.  It is removed from he mouth and polished on the die  Then, it is cemented with resin cement in the same manner as laboratory-processed composite inlays.
  24. 24. Glass Ionomer Cements Review  Packaging  Hand-mixed powder and liquid  Encapsulated powder and liquid  Two-paste systems  Release fluoride  Glass ionomer cements (GICs) are self-cured or light-cured, fluoride-releasing materials that bond to tooth structures directly without bonding agents.  Glass ionomers can be used as luting cements, restorative materials, and liners and bases.  Glass ionomers are sensitive to moisture uptake or loss during the first 24 hours of placement.  They are highly soluble during this time and should be covered with a protective varnish.  Glass ionomers are not very wear resistant, and they cannot be polished to a smooth surface as composites can. 24
  25. 25. Hybrid (Resin-Modified) Ionomers Review  These resins have some properties of composites and some properties of glass ionomers.  They are stronger than regular glass ionomers, are easier to polish, and are more wear resistant.  Improved physical properties To improve on the physical properties of glass ionomer, resins (mostly in the form of 2-hydroxyethyl methacrylate [HEMA]) have been added to the material.  Dual cure materials  Stronger  Easier to polish  More wear resistant  Fluoride release 25
  26. 26. Nano-ionomers Nanoparticle technology has been applied to the hybrid glass ionomer cements to improve their physical properties. Improved esthetics Increased wear resistance Improved polishability Fluoride release 26
  27. 27. Compomers Compomers are essentially composite resins that have been modified with polyacid. The good qualities of the composite have been married with the fluoride release of the glass ionomer. Light-activation chemicals included 27
  28. 28. Giomers Giomers are relatively new hybrid restorative materials. Giomers release fluoride but at a slower and lower release than glass ionomers. They can be recharged with fluoride toothpaste or mouth rinse to act as a fluoride reservoir. Packaged as single paste syringes or flowables 28

×