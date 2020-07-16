Successfully reported this slideshow.
Posterior Composite Resin Advantages and Disadvantages Advantages Disadvantages Durable (but not for as long as amalgam) M...
Shade Guides
Shade Guides  Many manufacturers include a shade guide with color tabs that can be used to help in shade selection.  Som...
Shade Guides Shades should be selected before the tooth is prepared or dried. Good lighting is necessary Natural light ...
Shade Guides 10 The color tab should be: Moist Held adjacent to the tooth being restored Viewed under different lighti...
Shade Guides  Typically include 16 shades  Shades are arranged on the display beginning with the light shades and progre...
Incremental Placement Used in moderately sized or large cavity preparations Placed in small increments When large prepa...
Incremental Placement  Benefits of incremental placement: Minimizes polymerization shrinkage Because the shrinkage of t...
Incremental placement  If the composite resin is placed in too thick, the light might not penetrate completely  The comp...
Resin-to-Resin Bonding  Etched enamel and dentin are infiltrated with resin bonding agents to form a resin- rich layer. ...
Resin-to-Resin Bonding  The completed restoration comprises a series of layers of resin-based materials that are all chem...
Contaminants  Newly etched dentin is kept moist for “wet” dentin bonding.  However, before and after bonding, any form o...
Layering (Stratification) of Composite  Some dentists prefer to apply layers of composite in different shades or degrees ...
Stratification Cervical area Closest to the dentin color because of the translucent enamel is thinnest in the cervical p...
Stratification  Incisal part of the tooth is mostly enamel and will be more translucent.  Often the light will create a ...
Factors of Clinical Handling of Composites Shelf life The shelf life of composites varies with the type of resin used an...
Factors of Clinical Handling of Composites Dispensing and cross-contamination Light-cured composites are supplied in com...
Factors of Clinical Handling of Composites  Reusable syringes require careful handling to ensure that they are not contam...
Factors of Clinical Handling of Composites  If the composite is stored in the refrigerator, it should be removed an hour ...
  1. 1. Clinical Handling of Composites
  2. 2. Clinical Handling of Composites Composite materials are used in all classes of restorations, from class I through class VI. In the anterior portion of the mouth, the material selected is usually based on the ability of the material to match the color of the teeth and achieve a high polish. Microfills, microhybrids, and nanohybrids are well suited for this purpose. 2
  3. 3. Selection of Material  When incisal edges or other stress-bearing areas are being resorted, one of the micro- or nano-hybrids should be considered because they are stronger than microfills.  Why?  In the stress-bearing areas of the posterior part of the mouth, again, one of the hybrid composites is usually chosen for its strength and wear resistance.  Flowable composite should not be used in areas subjected to stress or abrasion, because they are relatively weak and wear more rapidly.  Macrofills generally have not been used much since the hybrids were developed, because they do not polish well and leave a rough surface.
  4. 4. Clinical Handling of Composites In stress-bearing areas of the posterior part of the mouth, one of the hybrid composites is usually chosen for its strength and wear resistance. Flowable composites should not be used in areas subject to stress or abrasion, because they are weak and wear more rapidly.
  5. 5. Clinical Handling of Composites Composite materials are also used for: provisional restorations core buildups fiber-reinforced posts laboratory-fabricated onlays and bridges.
  6. 6. Posterior Composite Resin Advantages and Disadvantages Advantages Disadvantages Durable (but not for as long as amalgam) More costly than amalgam Placed in one appointment Wear is slightly greater than with amalgam Good compressive strength Shrinks when cured Tooth colored (more esthetic) May leak, especially on root surfaces Preparation more conservative than amalgam (less tooth structure removed) Technique sensitive- patient may have sensitivity to cold or biting if restoration was not properly placed Bonding helps support the surrounding tooth Not a good choice for a very large restoration
  7. 7. Shade Guides
  8. 8. Shade Guides  Many manufacturers include a shade guide with color tabs that can be used to help in shade selection.  Sometimes these color tabs are not an exact match to the composites they represent.  You could apply and cure a small quantity of the composite onto the clean, moist tooth before the tooth is isolated and dried (desiccated) under isolation.  After teeth are isolated (with rubber dam or cotton rolls), they tend to dry out (desiccate) and will appear lighter in color than when they are wet.  How often are our teeth completely dry in a normal day?
  9. 9. Shade Guides Shades should be selected before the tooth is prepared or dried. Good lighting is necessary Natural light is preferred, but overhead or ceiling lights can be used… Keep them at a distance to decrease the intensity. Heavy makeup and bright colored clothing can alter the appearance of the shade.
  10. 10. Shade Guides 10 The color tab should be: Moist Held adjacent to the tooth being restored Viewed under different lighting conditions Natural light is best.
  11. 11. Shade Guides  Typically include 16 shades  Shades are arranged on the display beginning with the light shades and progressing to the darker shades….. Sort of…  Teeth are predominately white, with varying degrees of  Gray  Yellow, or  orange tints  The shade also varies depending on:  the patient’s age  Thickness and translucency of the teeth  Distribution of enamel and dentin on the tooth
  12. 12. Incremental Placement Used in moderately sized or large cavity preparations Placed in small increments When large preparations are present, composite should be placed in small increments no larger than 2 mm thick.
  13. 13. Incremental Placement  Benefits of incremental placement: Minimizes polymerization shrinkage Because the shrinkage of the first increment is made p for by the application of the next increment and continues with each successive increment. It permits light from the curing unit to adequately penetrate and thoroughly cure each increment
  14. 14. Incremental placement  If the composite resin is placed in too thick, the light might not penetrate completely  The composite might not cure all the way to the bottom  Longer curing times are required for increments greater than 2mm thick.  Even with a longer curing time, some light-curing unites may not have the output needed to cure the bottom of the large increment (>4mm)  More powerful curing lights may be able to cure greater thicknesses… need to measure the output to determine.  Interproximal areas may need additional time to cure completely because of the more difficult access of the area to the direct path of light.  Its good practice to cure the interproximal composite restoration again from both facial and lingual surfaces after the metal matrix band is removed to ensure complete curing in the bottom of the box form of the preparation.  Darker shades require longer curing times…  Light is more readily absorbed by the dark color and does not transmit through the material as readily as through the lighter colored materials
  15. 15. Resin-to-Resin Bonding  Etched enamel and dentin are infiltrated with resin bonding agents to form a resin- rich layer.  The resin-infiltrated dentin is called the hybrid zone or hybrid layer  The initial increment of composite resin will chemically bond to the resin bonding agent on the enamel and dentin.  Each additional increment will bond to the previously placed increment as long as good isolation is maintained and no contaminants are introduced.  When resins polymerize, there is a thin layer of unpolymerized resin on the surface because of contact with oxygen in the air inhibits the cure.  This “air-inhibited” layer looks shiny and feels slippery.  This layer facilitates chemical bonding with the next layer of composite  It will set when the layer placed over it excludes the air and then is cured.
  16. 16. Resin-to-Resin Bonding  The completed restoration comprises a series of layers of resin-based materials that are all chemically bonded to each other and micromechanically (mechanically locking into microscopic irregularities created by acid etching) bonded to the tooth structure.  Starting from the dentin side of the restoration and progressing toward the composite, there are resin tags in the tubules:  the resin-rich hybrid layer  the adhesive resin layer  the composite restoration  In most cases, the final thin, air-inhibited layer on the surface is remove during finishing and polishing.  It may have an pleasant taste and should be wiped off with gauze before the patient leaves if finishing and polishing aren’t required  Sealant material!!
  17. 17. Contaminants  Newly etched dentin is kept moist for “wet” dentin bonding.  However, before and after bonding, any form of extraneous moisture (water, saliva, fluid from gingival sulcus, or blood) should be kept away from the tooth until the restoration is completed.  Contamination requires the removal of the contaminant and re-etching for 10-15 seconds.  Alcohol should not be used to wet the composite placement instrument to keep the composite from sticking because it weakens the composite  Some doctors will ask for this though, because they are unaware of the chemical make up of newer materials.  The use of a little of the bonding agent or other unfilled resin on the instrument to prevent sticking can dilute and thin the composite, making it weaker and more likely to wear.  Doctors will also ask for this as well  Special composite instruments are made with a coating of nonstick materials to help with the stickiness problem. They should be reserved for composite placement only, because once they get scratched, they lose their nonstick quality.  IRM, which contains eugenol; and liners, bases or temporary cements containing eugenol should NOT BE USED WITH COMPOSITES, because the eugenol inhibits the set of resins.
  18. 18. Layering (Stratification) of Composite  Some dentists prefer to apply layers of composite in different shades or degrees of opacity or translucency to obtain a good match to the natural teeth.  this is called layering or stratification  Teeth are usually not one color throughout, but a variety of colors and can be described as three general areas:  Cervical  Body area  Incisal
  19. 19. Stratification Cervical area Closest to the dentin color because of the translucent enamel is thinnest in the cervical part of the tooth Dentin color is the bulk of the tooth, and ranges from yellow to orange to red mixtures Dentin colored composites are more opaque to block out stains from amalgam or tooth discolorations.  Body area Middle of the tooth Color is the result of light interacting with both enamel and dentin. The enamel is thicker in this area than in the cervical area
  20. 20. Stratification  Incisal part of the tooth is mostly enamel and will be more translucent.  Often the light will create a bluish tint to the enamel  Cusp tips of posterior teeth are not translucent like anterior teeth, but will appear lighter in color than the cervical or body areas.  Dentists can select dentin, body and enamel shades and apply them in layers to simulate the natural tooth colors with their opacities and translucencies.  When faced with a challenging color match, dentists may choose to do a trial run or “mock-up” on the unetched tooth.  Because the tooth has not been etched, the mock-up material will come off easily
  21. 21. Factors of Clinical Handling of Composites Shelf life The shelf life of composites varies with the type of resin used and the manufacturer. The average shelf life is 2 to 3 years if stored properly. Always check the label on the container to ensure it is not expired.
  22. 22. Factors of Clinical Handling of Composites Dispensing and cross-contamination Light-cured composites are supplied in compules or syringes. All of these containers are opaque so that the material is not affected by light. Some offices prefer single-use (unit-dose) items (such as, composite compules) that can be disposed of after the procedure to minimize the risk of cross-contamination.
  23. 23. Factors of Clinical Handling of Composites  Reusable syringes require careful handling to ensure that they are not contaminated during the procedure.  The delivery tip on syringes should be disposed of in a sharps container after use, and the syringes should be recapped and sprayed or wiped with disinfectant.  Composite in screw-type syringes should be dispensed after the shade is selected and covered in a light-protected container until use.
  24. 24. Factors of Clinical Handling of Composites  If the composite is stored in the refrigerator, it should be removed an hour or more before being used.  This allows it to return to room temperature.  Cold composite will be stiff, less likely to stick to the placement instruments, but more difficult to adapt to the wall of the cavity preparation.  Composite syringes or compules can be placed in warm water to increase the flow of the material.  Devices are commercially available for warming the composite.  Manufacturers claim that it can make highly filled composites flow like flowable composites…..

