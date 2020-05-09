4 fascinating facts about how babies sleep - Every Parent Must Learn

When people use the phrase “sleeping like a baby”, they’re probably not being literal, and that’s because new parents are usually tired and exhausted trying to find the best strategies for getting their little ones to sleep. While we can’t erase the exhaustion that comes with taking care of a baby, we can help you worry a little less, and take some comfort in the fact that some of your baby’s sleep habits are not a cause for alarm, but are actually markers of good health.

baby sleep sack

baby sleeping bag

baby sleep bag

baby sleep on stomach

baby sleep positioner

baby sleep regression

baby sleeping on side

baby sleeper gowns

baby sleep gowns

baby sleeping too much

baby sleep positions

baby sleep wedge

baby sleep patterns

baby sleep in car seat

baby sleep with eyes open

baby sleeping a lot

baby sleep all day

baby sleep a lot

baby sleep apnea

baby sleepwear

baby sleep face down

baby sleep monitor

baby sleep on back

baby r us co sleeper

baby sleep in bed

baby sleep on chest

baby sleepsuit

baby sleep tracker