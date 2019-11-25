Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-...
25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-...
25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-...
25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-...
25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-...
25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-...
25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-...
25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-...
25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-...
25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-...
25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-...
25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-...
25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Thuoc stivarga 40mg regorafenib dieu tri ung thu gan gia bao nhieu

19 views

Published on

Thuốc stivarga 40mg sorafenib điều trị ung thư gan hiệu quả như thế nào? Mua thuốc ở đâu giá rẻ uy tín chất lượng cùng Healthy ung thư tìm hiểu ngay nào?

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Thuoc stivarga 40mg regorafenib dieu tri ung thu gan gia bao nhieu

  1. 1. 25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-gia-bao-nhieu/ 1/13 TRANG CHỦ THUỐC ĐIỀU TRỊ UNG THƯ GAN Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? 10₫ Thông tin về thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib là gì? Thuốc stivarga 40mg Regorafenib là một loại trị liệu nhắm mục tiêu được gọi là chất ức chế tyrosine kinase. Một kinase là một enzyme thúc đẩy tăng trưởng tế bào. Có nhiều loại kinase, điều khiển các giai đoạn phát triển tế bào khác nhau. Regorafenib nhắm vào một số thụ thể khác nhau, từ đó ngăn chặn sự phát triển của khối u và sự hình thành mạch (sự phát triển của một nguồn cung cấp máu cho khối u). /    0 Contact us
  2. 2. 25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-gia-bao-nhieu/ 2/13 Thuốc stivarga 40mg sorafenib điều trị ung thư gan hiệu quả như thế nào? Mua thuốc ở đâu giá rẻ uy tín chất lượng cùng Healthy ung thư tìm hiểu ngay nào? Tên thương hiệu: Stivarga 40 mg Thành phần hoạt chất: Regorafenib Hãng sản xuất: Bayer Hàm lượng: 40 Dạng: Viên nén Đóng gói: lọ 28 viên Giá Thuốc Stivarga : BÌNH LUẬN bên dưới để biết giá. 1 Danh mục: Thuốc điều trị ung thư gan Từ khóa: mua thuốc stivarga ở đâu, stivarga 40mg, thuốc stivarga 40mg, thuốc stivarga giá bao nhiêu -- ++ MUA HÀNG       MÔ TẢ ĐÁNH GIÁ (0) Mục lục 1. Thông tin cơ bản về thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib 1.1. Thông tin về thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib là gì? 1.2. Thông tin an toàn quan trọng trước khi sử dụng thuốc stivarga 40mg 2. Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib hoặt động như thế nào 3. Liều dùng và cách dùng thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib 4. Tác dụng của thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib là gì? 5. Tác dụng phụ thuốc stivarga Contact us
  3. 3. 25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-gia-bao-nhieu/ 3/13 Thông tin cơ bản về thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib Thông tin về thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib là gì? Thuốc stivarga 40mg Regorafenib là một loại trị liệu nhắm mục tiêu được gọi là chất ức chế tyrosine kinase. Một kinase là một enzyme thúc đẩy tăng trưởng tế bào. Có nhiều loại kinase, điều khiển các giai đoạn phát triển tế bào khác nhau. Regorafenib nhắm vào một số thụ thể khác nhau, từ đó ngăn chặn sự phát triển của khối u và sự hình thành mạch (sự phát triển của một nguồn cung cấp máu cho khối u). Tên thương hiệu: Stivarga 40mg Thành phần hoạt chất: Regorafenib Hãng sản xuất: Bayer Đức Hàm lượng: 40 mg Đóng gói: Hộp 84 viên nén trong 3 lọ, mỗi lọ 28 viên Contact us
  4. 4. 25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-gia-bao-nhieu/ 4/13 Thuốc stivarga 40mg điều trị ung thư đại trực tràng giá bao nhiêu (1) Tìm hiểu thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib là gì, làm thế nào bạn có nó và thông tin quan trọng khác về việc dùng regorafenib. Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib để điều trị: Ung thư ruột đã lan sang các bộ phận khác của cơ thể (ung thư ruột tiến triển) Ung thư mô đệm đường ruột dạ dày (GIST) – một loại sarcoma mô mềm hiếm gặp của dạ dày hoặc ruột Ung thư tiến triển bắt đầu ở gan (ung thư gan nguyên phát) Bạn sẽ chỉ có phương pháp điều trị này khi các phương pháp điều trị khác không còn hiệu quả hoặc không phù hợp. Contact us
  5. 5. 25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-gia-bao-nhieu/ 5/13 Thông tin an toàn quan trọng trước khi sử dụng thuốc stivarga 40mg Trước khi dùng thuốc regorafenib bạn nên biết những gì? Trước khi sử dụng thuốc, bạn nên chú ý một số vấn đề sau: Nói với bác sĩ và dược sĩ nếu bạn bị dị ứng với regorafenib, bất kỳ thuốc nào khác hoặc bất kỳ thành phần nào trong viên nén regorafenib. Hỏi dược sĩ về danh sách các thành phần của viên thuốc. Nói với bác sĩ và dược sĩ về các thuốc kê toa và không kê toa khác, vitamin và các chất bổ sung dinh dưỡng mà bạn đang dùng hoặc dự định dùng. Hãy chắc chắn đề cập đến bất kì các thuốc sau đây: thuốc chống đông máu như warfarin (Coumadin®); một số thuốc chống nấm như itraconazole (Sporanox®), ketoconazol (Nizoral®), posaconazole (Noxa l®) và voriconazole (Vfend®); một số thuốc trị co giật như carbamazepine (Carbatrol®, Epitol®, Tegretol®), phenobarbital, phenytoin (Dilantin®, Phenytek®); clarithromycin (Biaxin®, trong Prevpac®); irinotecan (Camptosar®); rifampin (Rifadin®, Rifamate®, trong Rifater®); telithromycin (Ketek®). Bác sĩ có thể cần thay đổi liều thuốc của bạn hoặc theo dõi cẩn thận các tác dụng phụ. Cho bác sĩ biết những sản phẩm thảo dược bạn đang dùng, đặc biệt là St. John wort. Bạn không nên dùng St. John wort trong thời gian dùng regorafenib. Cho bác sĩ biết nếu bạn có vết thương chưa lành hoặc nếu bạn đang hay đã từng có vấn đề về chảy máu, tăng huyết áp, bệnh tim, bệnh thận hoặc bệnh gan. Đồng thời, báo với bác sĩ nếu bạn vừa trải qua phẫu thuật. Cho bác sĩ biết nếu bạn đang mang thai hoặc dự định có thai, hoặc nếu bạn có kế hoạch làm cha. Bạn hoặc bạn tình của bạn không nên mang thai trong khi đang dùng regorafenib và 2 tháng sau khi ngừng điều trị. Bạn nên nhờ bác sĩ tư Contact us
  6. 6. 25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-gia-bao-nhieu/ 6/13 vấn về các phương pháp ngừa thai hiệu quả cho bạn. Nếu bạn hoặc bạn tình của bạn có thai trong khi dùng regorafenib hoặc trong vòng 2 tháng sau khi ngưng thuốc, hãy gọi cho bác sĩ của bạn. Regorafenib có thể gây hại cho thai nhi. Cho bác sĩ biết nếu bạn đang cho con bú. Nếu bạn sắp phẫu thuật, kể cả phẫu thuật nha khoa, hãy nói cho bác sĩ hoặc nha sĩ về việc bạn đang dùng regorafenib. Bác sĩ có thể sẽ cho bạn ngưng dùng regorafenib ít nhất 2 tuần trước khi phẫu thuật. Bác sĩ sẽ cho bạn biết khi nào an toàn để bắt đầu dùng lại regorafenib sau khi phẫu thuật. Bạn nên biết rằng huyết áp có thể tăng lên trong thời gian điều trị với regorafenib. Bác sĩ cần kiểm tra huyết áp của bạn trong thời gian điều trị. Thuốc stivarga 40mg điều trị ung thư đại trực tràng giá bao nhiêu (2) Contact us
  7. 7. 25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-gia-bao-nhieu/ 7/13 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib hoặt động như thế nào Thuốc stivarga 40mg Regorafenib là một loại thuốc điều trị ung thư (liệu pháp sinh học). Nó hoạt động bằng cách ngăn chặn các protein đặc biệt trên các tế bào ung thư khuyến khích ung thư phát triển. Những protein này được gọi là protein kinase. Vì vậy, regorafenib được gọi là chất ức chế protein kinase (TKI) hoặc thuốc ức chế tăng trưởng ung thư. Nó cũng ngăn chặn các tế bào ung thư phát triển các mạch máu mà chúng cần. Ngăn chặn sự phát triển của mạch máu được gọi là điều trị chống tạo mạch. Thuốc stivarga 40mg Regorafenib có thể thu nhỏ ung thư hoặc ngừng phát triển trong một thời gian.  Liều dùng và cách dùng thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib Regorafenib là những viên thuốc bạn uống mỗi ngày một lần. Liều thông thường là 4 viên. Nhưng bác sĩ của bạn có thể thay đổi liều. Bạn dùng regorafenib cùng một lúc, mỗi ngày. Bạn nuốt viên thuốc với một ly nước và sau bữa ăn ít chất béo. Một ví dụ về bữa ăn ít chất béo bao gồm: 1 phần ngũ cốc (khoảng 30g) 1 ly sữa tách kem 1 lát bánh mì nướng với mứt 1 ly nước táo 1 tách cà phê hoặc trà Contact us
  8. 8. 25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-gia-bao-nhieu/ 8/13 Tác dụng của thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib là gì? Bạn có thể sử dụng thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib để điều trị ung thư ruột kết và trực tràng (ung thư đại trực tràng) đã di căn đến các cơ quan khác. Thuốc cũng được dùng để điều trị một số bệnh ung thư trên hệ tiêu hóa (khối u mô đệm đường tiêu hóa). Thuốc hoạt động bằng cách làm chậm hoặc ngăn chặn sự tăng trưởng các tế bào ung thư. Thuốc stivarga 40mg điều trị ung thư đại trực tràng giá bao nhiêu (3) Tác dụng phụ thuốc stivarga Liên hệ với bác sĩ của bạn nếu bạn gặp những tác dụng phụ này và chúng nghiêm trọng hoặc gây khó chịu. Dược sĩ của bạn có thể có thể tư vấn cho bạn về việc quản lý các tác dụng phụ. Contact us
  9. 9. 25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-gia-bao-nhieu/ 9/13 giảm sự thèm ăn bệnh tiêu chảy da khô rụng tóc đau đầu độ cứng cơ bắp đau đớn mệt mỏi thay đổi giọng nói hoặc khàn giọng giảm cân Mặc dù hầu hết các tác dụng phụ được liệt kê dưới đây không xảy ra rất thường xuyên, chúng có thể dẫn đến các vấn đề nghiêm trọng nếu bạn không tìm kiếm sự chăm sóc y tế. Kiểm tra với bác sĩ càng sớm càng tốt nếu có bất kỳ tác dụng phụ nào sau đây xảy ra: ho hoặc khó thở không có triệu chứng nào khác tiêu chảy nặng sốt tăng huyết áp lở miệng dấu hiệu chảy máu (ví dụ, máu mũi, máu trong nước tiểu, ho ra máu, chảy máu nướu, vết cắt không cầm máu) Contact us
  10. 10. 25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-gia-bao-nhieu/ 10/13 dấu hiệu phản ứng da bàn tay (ví dụ, ngứa ran, cảm giác nóng rát ảnh hưởng đến bàn tay và bàn chân, mụn nước ở ngón tay hoặc bàn chân, hình thành mô sẹo) dấu hiệu nhiễm trùng (triệu chứng có thể bao gồm sốt hoặc ớn lạnh, tiêu chảy nặng, khó thở, chóng mặt kéo dài, nhức đầu, cứng cổ, sụt cân hoặc bơ phờ) dấu hiệu của các vấn đề về gan (ví dụ, buồn nôn, nôn, tiêu chảy, chán ăn, sụt cân, vàng da hoặc tròng mắt, nước tiểu sẫm màu, phân nhạt) dấu hiệu của tuyến giáp thấp ( suy giáp; ví dụ như tăng cân, sưng húp, táo bón, mệt mỏi, khô da). dấu hiệu phản ứng da ở bàn tay hoặc bàn chân (ví dụ như đỏ, đau, sưng hoặc phồng rộp lòng bàn tay hoặc lòng bàn chân) chữa lành vết thương chậm Thuốc stivarga 40mg điều trị ung thư đại trực tràng giá bao nhiêu (4) Contact us
  11. 11. 25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-gia-bao-nhieu/ 11/13 Ngừng dùng thuốc và tìm kiếm sự chăm sóc y tế ngay lập tức nếu có bất kỳ trường hợp nào sau đây xảy ra: dấu hiệu chảy máu trong dạ dày (ví dụ, phân có máu, đen hoặc hắc ín, phun ra máu, nôn ra máu hoặc vật chất trông giống như bã cà phê) dấu hiệu đau tim (ví dụ, đau ngực đột ngột hoặc đau lan ra lưng, xuống cánh tay, hàm; cảm giác đầy ngực; buồn nôn, nôn, ra mồ hôi, lo lắng) Dấu hiệu của phản ứng da nghiêm trọng như phồng rộp, bong tróc, phát ban bao phủ một vùng rộng lớn trên cơ thể, phát ban lan nhanh hoặc phát ban kết hợp với sốt hoặc khó chịu Một số người có thể gặp tác dụng phụ khác ngoài những người được liệt kê. Kiểm tra với bác sĩ nếu bạn nhận thấy bất kỳ triệu chứng nào làm bạn lo lắng trong khi bạn đang dùng thuốc này. Xem thêm Thuốc nexavar 200mg sorafenib điều trị ung thư gan  5/5 (1 Review) SẢN PHẨM TƯƠNG TỰ Nguồn tham khảo ungthulagi Edit pro le Add Biographical Info Add Social Links Settings  Contact us
  12. 12. 25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-gia-bao-nhieu/ 12/13 BS VÕ LAN PHƯƠNG Phương Võ Lan Xin chào ! Mình là Võ Lan Phương đây mình là bác sỹ chuyên khoa chuyên điều trị các căn bệnh ung thư , với nhiều năm kinh nghiệm trong lĩnh vực thuốc đặc trị , thuốc điều trị ung thư hy vọng sẽ giúp mọi người hiểu nhiều hơn về những loại thuốc này BÀI VIẾT MỚI NHẤT Ung thư vòm họng: Nguyên nhân, dấu hiệu, triệu chứng, điều trị Ung thư da: Nguyên nhân, dấu hiệu, triệu chứng, điều trị Ung thư đại tràng: Nguyên nhân, triệu chứng, điều trị Ung thư thận: Nguyên nhân, dấu hiệu, triệu chứng, điều trị 21 Th11 20 Th11 19 Th11 19 Th11 LIKE FANPAGE Settings  Contact us
  13. 13. 25/11/2019 Thuốc stivarga 40mg regorafenib giá bao nhiêu? https://ungthulagi.com/san-pham/thuoc-stivarga-40mg-regorafenib-gia-bao-nhieu/ 13/13 Trang chia sẻ kiến thức ung thư Hãy là người đầu tiên trong số bạn bè của bạn thích nội dung này Nhà thuốc võ lan phương -Nhà thuốc võ lan phương - …… 130 lượt thích130 lượt thích Thích Trang Chia sẻ THÔNG TIN LIÊN HỆ Healthy ung thư là nơi chia sẻ những kiến thức về ung thư cũng như review các sản phẩm tốt về điều trị tất cả các loại ung thư hiện nay. Lưu ý thông tin Healthy ung thư chỉ mang tính chất tham khảo bạn cần phải tham khảo… ———————————————————–Cở sở chính: 58b đường số 19 phường HBC quận Thủ Đức Hotline: 0901771516 Web: ungthulagi.com Email: ungthulagi@gmail.com Contact us

×