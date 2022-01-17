Successfully reported this slideshow.
Top 12 Effective Home Remedies You Must Know in 2022 - Healthline Gate

Jan. 17, 2022
A home remedy is any alternative traditional treatment for disease, medical condition or injury that does not involve medication. Home remedies are often believed to have health benefits but are not supported by the scientific evidence-base. Home remedies have been around for centuries and are still being used today: https://www.healthlinegate.com/nutrition-wellness/top-effective-home-remedies-you-must-know/

  1. 1. Top 12 Effective Home Remedies You Must Know in 2022 What is Home Remedy? A home remedy is any alternative traditional treatment for disease, medical condition or injury that does not involve medication. Home remedies are often believed to have health benefits but are not supported by the scientific evidence-base. Home remedies have been around for centuries and are still being used today. Here are the twelve most popular fast home remedies worth trying to treat the following conditions: 1. Toothache 2. Heartburn 3. Acid Reflux 4. Soar Throat 5. Ear Infection 6. Constipation 7. Diarrhea 8. Hemorrhoids 9. Cough 10. High Blood Pressure 11. Athlete's Foot 12. Vaginal Itching Let's get started... 1. Home Remedy for Toothache Toothache Causes The main causes of a toothache are: Cavity in the tooth, infection in the gums, inflammation in around one of the teeth, damage to the tooth, such as cracks and chips. If a tooth is damaged and cannot be repaired, the dentist may suggest a crown or another way to cover up the damage and make it more stable. A toothache is a common dental problem that can be very painful. Symptoms of a toothache include pain, swollen gums, and redness around the teeth. The first thing you should do if you experience any of these symptoms is to visit your dentist to make sure it isn't an abscess or
  2. 2. other serious issue. If the pain doesn't go away after visiting the dentist, try one of these home remedies for toothache: 1. Warm salt water 2. Chamomile tea 3. Honey and lemon 4. Salt water mouth rinse Clove Oil: Quick Toothache Pain Reliever Toothache pain reliever clove oil, or eugenol, is a type of essential oil which is one of the most popular home remedies for toothache. It is one part of the essential oils in clove and has been used as an analgesic (pain reliever) to treat toothaches. Eugenol can be found in many dental care products including toothpaste, mouthwashes and chewing gum. You can heat some warm water in a cup and drop two drops of Clove Oil in it and gargle with the warm water. You can also put few drops on a clean cotton and apply directly on the tooth. This home remedy for toothache will give you relief from the pain within few seconds. To relieve toothache pain and reduce inflammation, the Mayo Clinic recommends this home remedy for toothache: "Hold a cold compress wrapped in a thin cloth to the face for five minutes every hour or two”.
  3. 3. 2. Home Remedy for Heartburn Heartburn Causes Heartburn is a burning sensation in the chest caused by excess stomach acid. The easiest way to get rid of heartburn is to eat smaller portions and avoid gas-producing foods such as cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, beans, and carbonated beverages. If this doesn't work, try drinking a glass of water. This will stop the spasms that cause the reduction in stomach acid. Heartburn When Pregnant The following is the recommended remedy for heartburn during pregnancy: 1. Always eat small meals 2. Avoid spicy foods and fatty foods 3. Don't lie down after eating 4. Try not to drink liquids within one hour of eating Go see your doctor if your heartburn continues. Drinking an 8 ounce glass of water before eating is a good general home remedy for heartburn, it will help to prevent heartburn as it reduces the amount of digestive juices that are released.
  4. 4. 3. Home Remedy for Acid Reflux Acid Reflux Causes There are many causes of acid reflux. The following are the most common causes: Over eating fatty foods, spicy foods and chocolate, alcoholic beverages and carbonated drinks, smoking, choking on food especially if you eat in a hurry (or even if you don't), emotional stress, insufficient physical activity, obesity and certain medications. When we eat food, our stomach produces hydrochloric acid to digest it. When we wake up in the morning, the body usually needs to produce more acid as a result of not eating overnight. This can result in heartburn or acid reflux. To relieve this problem, follow this home remedy for acid reflux: 1. Drink a cup of water before going to bed and eating an apple before getting out of bed in the morning 2. Avoid drinking alcohol or doing any tiring activity before bed because these things might cause acid reflux 4. Home Remedy for Sore Throat Soar Throat Causes Causes of soar throat are a group of bacteria or virus which cause it. Viruses include cold, influenza and corona virus. The swelling may be minor or severe, depending on the cause of Soar Throat that you have. If you have a sore throat this may be a good time to cut down on your caffeine intake. Caffeine can make a person’s throat feel more irritated and actually worsen the symptoms of a sore throat. This is because caffeine shrinks blood vessels, which can cause dryness that also leads to irritation. To help with a sore throat, make a mixture of honey and lemon. For best results, use fresh squeezed lemon juice. Add one tablespoon of honey to 16 ounces of warm water. It is best to drink the mixture throughout the day.
  5. 5. Another good home remedy for soar throat: Place a teaspoon of cayenne pepper, cloves, and ginger in a cup of hot water. When it is cool, swish the liquid around your mouth and throat for as long as you can stand it. In addition to giving relief from swelling and pain, this will also help with the congestion. Drink the mixture several times a day until your sore throat goes away. 5. Home Remedy for Ear Infection Ear Infection Causes An ear infection is a condition where the middle part of the ear becomes inflamed and infected. This can be caused by viruses, bacteria, yeast or even water. Examples of ways that you could be exposed to these are: 1. Sharing your earphones with someone else 2. Using dirty or wet hands when touching your ears 3. Not cleaning your ears regularly When a person has an ear infection or earache, it is often painful and difficult to hear. A home remedy for ear infection is the topical application of a warm saltwater solution.
  6. 6. Tilt your head to the side and plug your nose. The fluid should drain from your ear, which will help relieve some of the pressure from your ears. The solution should be as hot as can be tolerated without causing discomfort. After applying to the ear canal, wait about 10 minutes before rinsing out with clean water. Continue learning about Top 12 Effective Home Remedies You Must Know in 2022 …

