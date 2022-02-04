Lupus is an autoimmune chronic disease that causes your immune system to attack your body. Lupus symptoms affects about millions of Americans per year. Lupus causes inflammation and damage to the skin, joints, heart, lungs and kidneys.



Lupus affects both sexes. However, the symptoms in women may be different from those in men. Women are more likely to develop lupus than men because women have less testosterone to offset the effects of estrogen.



https://www.healthlinegate.com/women-health/lupus-symptoms-in-women-causes-diagnosis-and-treatment/