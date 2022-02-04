Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lupus is an autoimmune chronic disease that causes your immune system to attack your body. Lupus symptoms affects about millions of Americans per year. Lupus causes inflammation and damage to the skin, joints, heart, lungs and kidneys.

Lupus affects both sexes. However, the symptoms in women may be different from those in men. Women are more likely to develop lupus than men because women have less testosterone to offset the effects of estrogen.

https://www.healthlinegate.com/women-health/lupus-symptoms-in-women-causes-diagnosis-and-treatment/

  1. 1. Lupus Symptoms in Women: Causes, Diagnosis and Treatment What is Lupus? Lupus is an autoimmune chronic disease that causes your immune system to attack your body. Lupus symptoms affects about millions of Americans per year. Lupus causes inflammation and damage to the skin, joints, heart, lungs and kidneys. Although the disease can be present at any age, it most commonly affects women in their 40s and 50s. Why Lupus is Called Lupus? Lupus is in Latin and means wolf. The word wolf is associated with misfortune – the same as being cursed. That's why in old times, being cursed and having a bad luck was called lupus. Lupus Symptoms in Women Lupus Symptoms Checklist Lupus affects both sexes. However, the symptoms in women may be different from those in men. Women are more likely to develop lupus than men because women have less testosterone to offset the effects of estrogen. While there are many different types of lupus, the most common lupus symptoms checklist include fever and inflammation in multiple joints (particularly the knees, hips, ankles and wrists). In addition to these symptoms, some women with lupus will have skin rashes and joint pain.
  2. 2. The most common symptoms of lupus in women (lupus side effects) are fatigue, swollen lymph nodes and headaches. These symptoms can vary from one woman to the next but are all very similar to other chronic diseases such as fibromyalgia or chronic fatigue syndrome. Women who suspect they may have something wrong with them should visit their doctor for an evaluation. Keep in mind that symptoms of lupus are varied and often difficult for doctors to diagnose. Lupus Causes One of the more common causes of lupus symptoms in women is polycystic ovary syndrome. Other causes of lupus symptoms in women include autoimmune diseases, systemic lupus erythematosus, and Sjogren's syndrome. Lupus Diagnosis As with any health problem, it is important to find out as much about the situation as possible before going for a diagnosis. It is not always easy for a Lupus diagnose in women because there are many symptoms that overlap with common ones like arthritis, fibromyalgia, and other conditions!
  3. 3. Lupus is diagnosed by a series of tests that can confirm the diagnosis, such as: 1. Lupus Skin Biopsies Test Lupus is diagnosed by a dermatologist who does skin biopsies to check for the presence of antinuclear antibodies (ANA). ANAs are proteins produced in the body that are associated with autoimmune disorders. The immunoglobulin tests can be used in addition to these involved procedures. 2. Lupus Blood Test When your blood is checked, any positive antibodies will be tested against typical and atypical antigens (parts of some diseases). If you have positive tests for both atypical and typical antigens, this is a definite confirmation that you have lupus. If there are no signs or symptoms of lupus, your doctor might test you for auto-immune diseases like certain types of rheumatism in order to rule out lupus. Continue learning about Lupus Symptoms in Women – Diagnosis and Treatment…

