The veterinary pain management market was valued at USD 1.06 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.66 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Market growth can be attributed to growth in companion animal adoption, increasing number of veterinary practitioners and their rising income levels in developed economies, growing prevalence of animal disease causing pain and inflammation, and rising adoption of pet insurance with growing animal health.