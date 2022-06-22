Fraud in Medicines | Health 2.0 Conference guide to avoid medical scams 1. Fraud in Medicines Health 2.0 Conference guide to avoid medical scams 2. Table Of Contents ● How does fraud in medical products occur? ● Red flags to avoid medical scams ● Guidance by Health 2.0 Conference to protect from medical scams 3. How does fraud in medical products occur? ● Medical scams occur when you receive an email or see an advertisement promising miracle tablets and other medical cures with unbelievable outcomes. ● As highlighted at the Health 2.0 Conference, these frauds involve health and medical-related products and services that appear to be legitimate forms of alternative medicine. ● The scammers trick their victims into believing they will receive a comparable product or service for a lower price or that the product or service they purchase will provide a miraculous cure. Some of the items on the market are marketed as "cures" for acne, AIDS, arthritis, baldness, cancer, impotence, and weight loss. ● Another type of medical fraud involves bogus online pharmacies that sell drugs and medicines at rock-bottom prices or without a prescription. Even if you receive your ordered products, there is no guarantee that they are genuine. They may even be harmful to your health in some cases. 4. Red flags to avoid medical scams Scroll down to view the red flags to avoid medical scams 5. ● If you have bought goods thinking they are legitimate alternative forms of medicine. ● If you have bought healthcare products that you believed were exactly the same as another brand, but at a lower price. ● If you have bought goods thinking they were a miracle cure for acne, AIDS, cancer, or impotence. ● If you have bought pharmaceuticals online without a prescription, check before purchasing them. 6. Health 2.0 Conference guidance to protect from medical scams Glide down to view how healthcare conference advises on medical scams 7. ● Always consult your local pharmacist first. They will know whether the product is safe and effective. ● If you decide to buy online, avoid using money transfers and be cautious when using direct banking transactions to pay for goods. ● Fraudulent websites promise a new miracle cure or a miraculous breakthrough. However, their products have not been tested or proven to work. ● As advised by various conferences such as Health 2.0 Conference, you can also safeguard yourself from scammers by checking the pharmacist's registration status and locating the name and address of the pharmacy that operates the website. It should be linked to a legitimate pharmacy at a legitimate address. ● Lastly, before selling a medicine, registered pharmacies must ensure that it is appropriate for the patient. 8. Thank You! Health 2.0 Conference https://www.health2conf.com/

