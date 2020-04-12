Successfully reported this slideshow.
VYEPTI: LUNDBECK’S NEW PREVENTATIVE MIGRAINE THERAPY - John G. Baresky

Lundbeck seeks to capitalize quickly on Alder Pharmaceuticals acquisition.

Lundbeck (OTCMKTS: HLUYY) has announced the FDA approval of its new migraine therapy drug Vyepti (eptinezumab-jjmr) for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults. Vyepti is an infused pharmaceutical therapy.

The product came from the pipeline of Alder Pharmaceuticals which Lundbeck acquired for approximately $2 billion in 2019.
Vyepti is the first intravenous (IV) therapy for prevention of migraine headaches.

The recommended dose of Vyepti is 100 mg every 3 months and it is noted some patients may benefit from a dose of 300 mg.

The product is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) that binds to calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) ligand and blocks its binding to the receptor.

VYEPTI: LUNDBECK’S NEW PREVENTATIVE MIGRAINE THERAPY - John G. Baresky

  1. 1. … Lundbeck prepares to launch a new migraine therapy product Vyepti … VYEPTI: LUNDBECK’S NEW PREVENTATIVE MIGRAINE THERAPY Vyepti from Lundbeck competes in a therapeutic sector where managed care contracting and market access strategy with MCOs and PBMs will be critical for it to be successful Bare Sky Marketing — Healthcare Content Writing Feb 23 · 3 min read John G. Baresky
  2. 2. Lundbeck seeks to capitalize quickly on Alder Pharmaceuticals acquisition Lundbeck (OTCMKTS: HLUYY) has announced the FDA approval of its new migraine therapy drug Vyepti (eptinezumab-jjmr) for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults. Vyepti is an infused pharmaceutical therapy. The product came from the pipeline of Alder Pharmaceuticals which Lundbeck acquired for approximately $2 billion in 2019. Vyepti is the first intravenous (IV) therapy for prevention of migraine headaches The recommended dose of Vyepti is 100 mg every 3 months and it is noted some patients may benefit from a dose of 300 mg. The product is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) that binds to calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) ligand and blocks its binding to the receptor. Lundbeck is well known for its brain and psychiatric product focus Based in Copenhagen, Denmark with a U.S. headquarters located in Deerfield, Illinois (a Chicago suburb) Lundbeck generates about $2.8 billion in annuals sales. It employs roughly 5,000 workers and focuses on brain and psychiatric pharmaceutical therapies. Lundbeck’s highly specialized product portfolio features: • Abilify (aripiprazole) • Northera (droxidopa) • Onfi (clobazam) • Rexulti (brexpiprazole) • Sabril (vigabatrin) • Trintellix (vortioxetine)
  3. 3. • Xenazine (tetrabenazine) Migraine pharmaceutical therapy market is competitive and crowded Lundbeck will have to prove itself up to the challenge of competing against pharmaceutical heavyweights in the migraine sector who already have FDA- approved therapies in strong positions with MCOs and PBMs through solid managed care market access strategies. Vyepti is administered via IV infusion whereas many of its competitors have products that are administered by self-injection or other more convenient and potentially less costly methods. They include: • Aimovig (erenumab aooe) is calcitonin gene-related peptide antagonist (mAb) administered by injection for prevention of migraine from Amgen / Novartis • Ajovy (fremanezumab-vfrm) is a calcitonin gene-related peptide antagonist (mAb) administered by injection for prevention of migraine from Teva • Emgality (galcaneuzmab gnlm) is a calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) antibody (mAb) administered by injection for prevention of migraine from Eli Lilly • Onzetra Xsail (sumatriptan) is serotonin (5-HT)1B/1D receptor agonist (triptan) administered by nasal powder from Avanir Pharmaceuticals • Reyvow (lasmiditan) is a serotonin (5-HT)1F receptor agonist (ditan) administered by tablet for acute migraine treatment by Eli Lilly • Tosymra (sumatriptan) is a serotonin (5-HT)1B/1D receptor agonist (triptan) administered by nasal spray for acute migraine treatment by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
  4. 4. • Ubrelvy (ubrogepant) is a CGRP receptor antagonist in tablet form for acute migraine treatment from Allergan • Zembrace SymTouch (sumatriptan) is serotonin (5-HT)1B/1D receptor agonist (triptan) administered by injection by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Lundbeck expects Vyepti to be available to prescribing physicians and patients in April 2020. Thank you for reading this story Read my other articles about medical and healthcare business trends, content marketing and digital strategy, brand and product management, consumer wellness, managed care and market access strategy. Contact me today for your healthcare content writing and content strategy needs. I have over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry producing valuable healthcare content for audiences and customers spanning physicians, nurses, pharmacists plus pharmaceutical companies, medical technology manufacturers, healthcare provider organizations, managed care, investors, consumers and other stakeholders. Visit and connect… Website LinkedIn Twitter Google My Business
  Lundbeck expects Vyepti to be available to prescribing physicians and patients in April 2020.

