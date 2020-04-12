VYEPTI: LUNDBECK’S NEW PREVENTATIVE MIGRAINE THERAPY - John G. Baresky

Lundbeck seeks to capitalize quickly on Alder Pharmaceuticals acquisition.



Lundbeck (OTCMKTS: HLUYY) has announced the FDA approval of its new migraine therapy drug Vyepti (eptinezumab-jjmr) for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults. Vyepti is an infused pharmaceutical therapy.



The product came from the pipeline of Alder Pharmaceuticals which Lundbeck acquired for approximately $2 billion in 2019.

Vyepti is the first intravenous (IV) therapy for prevention of migraine headaches.



The recommended dose of Vyepti is 100 mg every 3 months and it is noted some patients may benefit from a dose of 300 mg.



The product is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) that binds to calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) ligand and blocks its binding to the receptor.



