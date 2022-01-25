Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

Học Chứng Chỉ Lập Dự Toán Bao Nhiêu Tiền | Học Viện EduPro

Jan. 25, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

Link: https://edupro.edu.vn/hoc-chung-chi-lap-du-toan-bao-nhieu-tien/
Khi tìm kiếm khóa học chứng chỉ lập dự toán, học viên thường có xu hướng tìm hiểu về học phí đầu tiên. Do đó, học phí ảnh hưởng rất nhiều đến quyết định theo học của học viên. Theo dõi ngay bài viết dưới đây để biết mức học phí tại học viện EduPro trong năm 2021 nhé!

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Beyond Small Talk: How to Have More Dynamic, Charismatic and Persuasive Conversations King Patrick
(4.5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(4/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(4.5/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
The Design Thinking Mindset: How to Access the Power of Innovation Darin Eich
(5/5)
Free
Power, for All: How It Really Works and Why It's Everyone's Business Julie Battilana
(4.5/5)
Free
Bloom Forward: Healing from Trauma Emmy Marie
(4/5)
Free
Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom Tabitha Brown
(5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free

Học Chứng Chỉ Lập Dự Toán Bao Nhiêu Tiền | Học Viện EduPro

  1. 1. Học Chứng Chỉ Lập Dự Toán Bao Nhiêu Tiền | Học Viện EduPro Khi tìm kiếm khóa học chứng chỉ lập dự toán, học viên thường có xu hướng tìm hiểu về học phí đầu tiên. Do đó, học phí ảnh hưởng rất nhiều đến quyết định theo học của học viên. Theo dõi ngay bài viết dưới đây để biết mức học phí tại học viện EduPro trong năm 2021 nhé! I. Học Chứng Chỉ Lập Dự Toán Bao Nhiêu Tiền? # Hình thức đào tạo trực tiếp ● Học viện EduPro luôn công khai học phí vào mỗi đầu khóa học. ● Học phí: 3.000.000 VNĐ/ học viên. ● Trong học phí sẽ bao gồm: chi phí giảng dạy, phí tài liệu, phí cơ sở vật chất, lệ phí thi và phí làm chứng chỉ. ● Học viên đóng học phí theo đúng thời gian quy định. Học viên có thể đóng trực tiếp tại trường hoặc chuyển khoản qua ngân hàng. # Hình thức online từ xa ● Mức học phí online từ xa: 2.000.000 VNĐ/ học viên. ● Học phí bao gồm: phí giảng dạy, tài liệu học tập, lệ phí thi và phí làm chứng chỉ. Học viên không cần phải mất thêm chi phí cơ sở vật chất. ● Học viên đóng học phí bằng hình thức chuyển khoản cho trường. Học phí sẽ không thay đổi trong suốt quá trình học. Và cũng không phát sinh thêm một chi phí nào khác. II. Thời Gian Đào Tạo Chứng Chỉ Lập Dự Toán # Đào tạo trực tiếp ● Khóa học chứng chỉ lập dự toán là một dạng chương trình đào tạo ngắn hạn, dưới 6 tháng. ● Khóa học diễn ra trong vòng 300 tiết học. Sau khi tham gia đủ tiết học, học viên sẽ được thi lấy chứng chỉ.
  2. 2. ● Theo nhu cầu của học viên, lớp học được tổ chức vào Thứ 7 và Chủ nhật hàng tuần. Học viên sẽ đến lớp để học trực tiếp. ● Sau khi có kết quả đậu bài thi lấy chứng chỉ, chứng chỉ sẽ được trao đến tận tay cho học viên sau 3 – 4 ngày. # Đào tạo online từ xa ● Khi học online từ xa, học viên sẽ được tự do sắp xếp giờ học cho mình. Thời gian đào tạo ngắn hay dài sẽ phụ thuộc vào mỗi học viên. ● Thường thì học viên sẽ mất từ 3 – 6 tháng để hoàn thành xong chương trình học, và lấy chứng chỉ. ● Khi học online từ xa, học viên phải có tính tự giác và sự chủ động cao. ● Chứng chỉ sẽ được gửi đến cho học viên sau 3 – 4 ngày, sau khi có kết quả đậu bài thi. XEM THÊM BÀI VIẾT >>> Học Chứng chỉ Lập dự toán online từ xa >>> Học Chứng chỉ Lập dự toán ở đâu >>> Học Chứng chỉ Lập dự toán bao lâu >>> Chứng chỉ Lập dự toán sẽ học những gì >>> Quy định về Chứng chỉ Lập dự toán III. Hồ Sơ Đăng Ký Khóa Học Chứng Chỉ Lập Dự Toán ● Phiếu đăng ký khóa học của học viện EduPro. (học viên được hướng dẫn để điền phiếu) ● 02 bản photo CMND. ● 02 hình 3×4 (có ghi rõ họ tên và ngày tháng năm sinh ở mặt sau) ● 02 bản photo công chứng giấy khai sinh. ● 02 bản photo bằng tốt nghiệp THPT hoặc TC, CĐ, ĐH. IV. Thông Tin Liên Hệ:
  3. 3. Văn phòng tư vấn tuyển sinh – Học viện đào tạo trực tuyến EduPro ● Địa chỉ: Số 1/38 Nguyễn Văn Dung, P. 6, Q. Gò Vấp, TP. HCM ● Điện thoại: 0829.007700 – 0879.007700 – 0832.007700 – 0834.007700 ● Zalo: 0829.007700 ● Website: edupro.edu.vn ● Email: edupro.edu.vn@gmail.com

×