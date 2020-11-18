Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PERBANDINGAN TEORI SIGMUND FREUD DAN CARL JUNG Disediakan oleh pelajar kelas V16 : Abdul Hazim Siti Nur Najihah Fakhira Aq...
SIGMUND FREUD CARL JUNG • lahir di Freiberg (1856) • Selama hampir 80 tahun Freud tinggal di Vienna dan meninggalkan kota ...
PANDANGAN TEORI TERHADAP MANUSIA SIGMUND FREUD CARL JUNG • dilahirkan dengan naluri-naluri kebinatangan yang bersifat jaha...
STRUKTUR PERSONALITI MENURUT TEORI SIGMUND FREUD CARL JUNG 1) Id, ego dan superego 2) Alam sedar, separa sedar dan bawah s...
STRUKTUR PERSONALITI MENURUT TEORI
STRUKTUR PERSONALITI MENURUT TEORI
STRUKTUR PERSONALITI MENURUT TEORI SIGMUND FREUD CARL JUNG Instink Merupakan perwakilan psikologi dari keperluan ID (nafsu...
1)Faktor sejarah dan kepentingan masa kini Bagi Freud, faktor-faktor sejarah setiap individu berkaitan dengan faktor semas...
2. Topologi psikologi Bagi Freud, struktur psikik terdiri daripada tiga peringkat: sedar, sedar dan tidak sedarkan diri. B...
Perbezaan antara teori Sigmund Freud dan Carl Jung Aspek Sigmund Freud Carl Jung Sifat dan tujuan libido Sumber tenaga khu...
KELEBIHAN TEORI SIGMUND FRUED
Membantu untuk menjadikan individu percaya akan kemampuan dirinya yang selama ini tidak disedari dengan baik. Mampu mengga...
Membantu mengatasi kecemasan melalui analisis mimpi, resistensi dan transferensi. Teori psikoanalisis menyatakan bahawa za...
KELEMAHAN TEORI PSIKOANALISIS Teknik dan penekanan yang digunakan kadang kala terlalu merendahkan martabat manusia Teori i...
Sukar dilaksanakan oleh ahli terapi yang baru menggunakan pendekatan ini. Meninbulkan kebosanan kepada klien kerana proses...
KELEBIHAN TEORI CARL JUNG Sejarah perkembangan teori Jung amat berbeza dengan teori lain. Dapat menyelidiki sejarah manusi...
KELEMAHAN TEORI CARL JUNG Banyak mendapat kritikan daripada ahli psikologi yang lain Menjelaskan fonemena keperibadian den...
TERIMA KASIH 
Perbandingan teori Sigmund Freud dan Carl Jung
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Perbandingan teori Sigmund Freud dan Carl Jung

15 views

Published on

IPG IPOH

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Perbandingan teori Sigmund Freud dan Carl Jung

  1. 1. PERBANDINGAN TEORI SIGMUND FREUD DAN CARL JUNG Disediakan oleh pelajar kelas V16 : Abdul Hazim Siti Nur Najihah Fakhira Aqilah INSTITUT PENDIDIKAN GURU KAMPUS IPOH Nama Pensyarah : Encik Azmi Bin Abdul Hamid
  2. 2. SIGMUND FREUD CARL JUNG • lahir di Freiberg (1856) • Selama hampir 80 tahun Freud tinggal di Vienna dan meninggalkan kota ketika Nazi menakluki Austria. • berusia 17 tahun memasuki bidang kedoktoran University of Vienna • falsafah dari Franz Brentano • fisiologi di bawah Ernst Burke • zoologi bersama Carl Claus. • menamatkan pengajian pada tahun 1881. - dilahirkan di Kesswill, Switzerland (1875). - bidang perubatan di School of Basil - menebidang psikologi di Paris. - pensyarah dalam psikiatri - menubuhkan sekolah psikologinya sendiri di Zurich - menjadi profesor dalam psikologi di Federal Polytechnical University of Zurich. - pengikut Freud dan menghasilkan teori setelah 3 tahun menjadi pengikut Freud
  3. 3. PANDANGAN TEORI TERHADAP MANUSIA SIGMUND FREUD CARL JUNG • dilahirkan dengan naluri-naluri kebinatangan yang bersifat jahat • manusia boleh bertindak secara tidak rasional dan tidak logik. • dianggap sebagai satu sistem tenaga yang berfungsi sebagai sIstem hidrolik. • Sistem yang mempunyai paling banyak tenaga akan berkuasa mengawal tingkahlaku dan kehidupan manusia. • Tenaga Eros dan tenaga Thanatos bertanggungjawab terhadap tingkahlaku manusia • Tingkah laku manusia bukan sahaja ditentukan oleh peristiwa-peristiwa masa lampau dan cita masa hadapan. • manusia sentiasa berusaha untuk terus berkembang bagi mencapai nirwana kendiri. • manusia sebagai makhluk yang kreatif dan optimistik. • Malah kalau dibandingkan cara ia melihat masa lampau lebih tersusun yang mana dua komponen utama iaitu personal unconscious & collective unconscious
  4. 4. STRUKTUR PERSONALITI MENURUT TEORI SIGMUND FREUD CARL JUNG 1) Id, ego dan superego 2) Alam sedar, separa sedar dan bawah sedar 3) Instink 1) Psyche 2) Tipologi Personaliti 3) Tipologi Lapan Klasifikasi Jenis Psikologi
  5. 5. STRUKTUR PERSONALITI MENURUT TEORI
  6. 6. STRUKTUR PERSONALITI MENURUT TEORI
  7. 7. STRUKTUR PERSONALITI MENURUT TEORI SIGMUND FREUD CARL JUNG Instink Merupakan perwakilan psikologi dari keperluan ID (nafsu) untuk memenuhi keperluan fisiologis Karakter : - Sumber - Tujuan - Tindakan - Hasil Penggolongan - Life instink - Death instink Tipologi lapan jenis klasifikasi pskologi Extrovert - Senarai atau deria - Intuisi - Pemikiran - Perasaan Introvert - Senarai atau deria - Intuisi - Pemikiran - Perasaan
  8. 8. 1)Faktor sejarah dan kepentingan masa kini Bagi Freud, faktor-faktor sejarah setiap individu berkaitan dengan faktor semasa atau keadaan berlaku, kedua-duanya dalam perkembangan neurosis dan psikosis. Dengan kata lain, faktor sejarah akan menentukan tingkah laku semasa dan masa depan. Walau bagaimanapun, untuk Jung, ia bekerja dengan cara yang lain. Ia menyampaikan semula faktor-faktor sejarah dalam asas Freudian. Dan walaupun Freud tidak bersetuju dengan keanehan ini, dia berada di garisan umum, sejak Jung menegaskan perkembangan masa kini dengan mengorbankan masa lalu, sejauh mana bidang itu. kajian neurosis. Perbezaan antara teori Sigmund Freud dan Carl Jung
  9. 9. 2. Topologi psikologi Bagi Freud, struktur psikik terdiri daripada tiga peringkat: sedar, sedar dan tidak sedarkan diri. Bagi Jung, sebaliknya, terdapat tahap kesedaran tetapi merujuk kepada jiwa sedar yang terdiri daripada persepsi,ingatan,pemikiran dan perasaan sedar: ketidaksadaran peribadi dan ketidakseimbangan kolektif. 3.Peranan agama dan kerohanian Freud percaya bahawa agama harus dipisahkan daripada sifat penyelidikan dan psikologi empirikal. Dia melihat agama sebagai pelarian dari realiti yang keras di dunia. Di samping itu, Freud menolak idea paranormalisme, tidak kira betapa berbeza kepercayaan budaya. Sebaliknya, Jung mengambil sikap positif terhadap agama. Teori-teorinya mengiktiraf agama sebagai sebahagian daripada perkembangan individu. Ia menggalakkan komunikasi dan membolehkan orang untuk bertindak balas terhadap aduan. Jung menghubungkan teori-teori archetypal dengan pelbagai simbol agama. Aretipas adalah konsep sejagat dalam dunia yang semua orang berkongsi, menurut Jung.
  10. 10. Perbezaan antara teori Sigmund Freud dan Carl Jung Aspek Sigmund Freud Carl Jung Sifat dan tujuan libido Sumber tenaga khusus untuk kepuasan seksual Menyatukan sumber tenaga psikik yang memotivasikan pelbagai tingkah laku Sifat tidak sedar Keinginan yang tidak dapat dirasai khusus untuk individu Terdiri daripada pengalaman yang pernah disedari tetapi dilupakan dengan cara respression dan suppression Penyebab behavior Masa silam ketika kanak- kanak Pengalaman masa lalu sebagai tambahan kepada aspirasi masa depan
  11. 11. KELEBIHAN TEORI SIGMUND FRUED
  12. 12. Membantu untuk menjadikan individu percaya akan kemampuan dirinya yang selama ini tidak disedari dengan baik. Mampu menggabungkan teknik dalam psikoterapi dengan teknik psikologi keperibadian. Dapat memahami kehidupan psikologi seseorang individu dan memahami lebih mengenai sifat manusia.
  13. 13. Membantu mengatasi kecemasan melalui analisis mimpi, resistensi dan transferensi. Teori psikoanalisis menyatakan bahawa zaman kanak-kanak adalah penting dalam perkembangan keperibadian seseorang.
  14. 14. KELEMAHAN TEORI PSIKOANALISIS Teknik dan penekanan yang digunakan kadang kala terlalu merendahkan martabat manusia Teori ini terlaku menekankan naluri seks manusia. Tidak sesuai digunakan untuk klien yang menghadapi masalah krisis dan memerlukan penyelesan yang segera
  15. 15. Sukar dilaksanakan oleh ahli terapi yang baru menggunakan pendekatan ini. Meninbulkan kebosanan kepada klien kerana proses yang lama
  16. 16. KELEBIHAN TEORI CARL JUNG Sejarah perkembangan teori Jung amat berbeza dengan teori lain. Dapat menyelidiki sejarah manusia tentang asal usul dan keperibadian Pendapat yang sangat bagus tentang konsep personaliti Pemikiran dan pendapat Jung tidak sama dengan teori lain
  17. 17. KELEMAHAN TEORI CARL JUNG Banyak mendapat kritikan daripada ahli psikologi yang lain Menjelaskan fonemena keperibadian dengan kekuatan ghaib Banyak menggunaka n simbol Pendapat Jung sering berubah-ubah dan tidak jelas.
  18. 18. TERIMA KASIH 

×