RIGID PAVEMENT DISTRESS Done by: Hazem Awad AL-Mahamid Presented to: Prof.Adli Balbisi
• Highway engineering • Rigid Pavement • Factors AffectingRigid Pavement Performances . • Common Rigid Pavement Distress: ...
Introduction Highway engineering is an engineering discipline branching from civil engineering that involves planning desi...
highway pavement What is a Pavement? Pavement is the upper part of roadway, airport or parking area structure , It include...
pavements Flexible Pavements Rigid Pavements • Granular material. • multi layer construction. • • Made of Cement Concrete ...
Rigid Pavement  Rigid pavements have sufficient flexural strength to transmit the wheel load stresses to a wider area bel...
Factors Affecting Rigid Pavement Performances : • Traffic- Contact pressure, Wheel load, Axle configuration , Moving loads...
Common Rigid Pavement Distre  Spalling .  Faulting .  Cracking .  Longitudinal cracks .  Slab cracking .  Durability...
• Polished Aggregates • Pop-outs • Blow Ups • Pumping and water bleeding • Shrinkage Cracking Common Rigid Pavement Distre
 Cracking, breaking or chipping of joint/crack edges. Usually occurs within about 0.6 m (2 ft.) of joint/crack edge.  Lo...
A difference in elevation across a joint or crack usually associated with undoweled JPCP . Usually the approach slab is hi...
 Faulting is noticeable when the- average faulting in the pavement section reaches about 2.5 mm (0.1 inch).  When the av...
Longitudinal cracks not associated with corner breaks or blowups that extend across the entire slab. Typically, these crac...
A crack that intersects the PCC slab joints near the corner. “Near the corner” is typically defined as within about 2 m (6...
Severe corner stresses caused by: • load repetitions combined with a loss of support . • poor load transfer across the joi...
Series of closely spaced, crescent-shaped cracks near a joint , corner or crack. It is caused by freeze-thaw expansion of ...
Areas of pavement (either PCC or HMA) where the portion of aggregate extending above the asphalt binder (in the case of HM...
Small pieces of PCC that break loose from the surface leaving small divots or pock marks. Pop outs range from 25 – 100 mm ...
Pop outs usually occur as a result of poor aggregate durability. Poor durability can be a result of a number of items such...
A localized upward slab movement and shattering at a joint or crack. Usually occurs in spring or summer and is the result ...
Blowup can be accelerated by: • Joint Spalling (reduces slab contact area and provides incompressible material to fill the...
• Movement of material underneath the slab or ejection of material from underneath the slab as a result of water pressure....
This pressurized water can do one of the following: 1. Move about under the slab. 2. Move from underneath one slab to unde...
Hairline cracks formed during PCC setting and curing that are not located at joints. Usually, they do not extend through t...
Possible causes • Contraction joints sawed too late. • Poor reinforcing steel design. • Improper curing technique. • High ...
The combined effects of traffic loading and the environment will cause every pavement, no matter how well- designed/constr...
Rehabilitation is the act of repairing portions of an existing pavement to reset the deterioration process. For instance, ...
Rigid Pavement Distress is a serious issue all over the world, The distresses causes some serious problems at wide range. ...
• “Slab Replacement Guidelines,” Caltrans, January 2003. • “Distress Identification Manual for the Long-Term Pavement Perf...
Jointed plain concrete pavement (JPCP, Figure 1) uses contraction joints to control cracking and does not use any reinforc...
Plate theory is a simplified version of layer theory that assumes the concrete slab as a medium thick plate which is plane...
  1. 1. RIGID PAVEMENT DISTRESS Done by: Hazem Awad AL-Mahamid Presented to: Prof.Adli Balbisi
  2. 2. • Highway engineering • Rigid Pavement • Factors AffectingRigid Pavement Performances . • Common Rigid Pavement Distress: -Spalling . -Faulting . -Cracking . -Longitudinal cracks . -Slab cracking . -Durability “D” cracking. Outline
  3. 3. Introduction Highway engineering is an engineering discipline branching from civil engineering that involves planning design construction
  4. 4. highway pavement What is a Pavement? Pavement is the upper part of roadway, airport or parking area structure , It includes all layers resting on the original ground. The pavement structure should be able to :  provide a surface of acceptable riding quality.  adequate skid resistance.  favorable light reflecting characteristics.  low noise pollution
  5. 5. pavements Flexible Pavements Rigid Pavements • Granular material. • multi layer construction. • • Made of Cement Concrete • Single layer Types of Pavement
  6. 6. Rigid Pavement  Rigid pavements have sufficient flexural strength to transmit the wheel load stresses to a wider area below.  In rigid pavement, load is distributed by the slab action, Rigid pavements are constructed by Portland cement concrete (PCC) and should be analyzed by plate theory instead of layer theory.
  7. 7. Factors Affecting Rigid Pavement Performances : • Traffic- Contact pressure, Wheel load, Axle configuration , Moving loads. • Material Characterization. • Environmental Factors Temperature, Moisture.
  8. 8. Common Rigid Pavement Distre  Spalling .  Faulting .  Cracking .  Longitudinal cracks .  Slab cracking .  Durability “D” cracking. Continue…….
  9. 9. • Polished Aggregates • Pop-outs • Blow Ups • Pumping and water bleeding • Shrinkage Cracking Common Rigid Pavement Distre
  10. 10.  Cracking, breaking or chipping of joint/crack edges. Usually occurs within about 0.6 m (2 ft.) of joint/crack edge.  Loose debris on the pavement, roughness, generally an indicator of advanced joint/crack deterioration.  Excessive stresses at the joint/crack caused by infiltration of incompressible materials and subsequent expansion. Spalling at the Joint
  11. 11. A difference in elevation across a joint or crack usually associated with undoweled JPCP . Usually the approach slab is higher than the leave slab due to pumping, the most common faulting mechanism. Faulting Continue…….
  12. 12.  Faulting is noticeable when the- average faulting in the pavement section reaches about 2.5 mm (0.1 inch).  When the average faulting reaches 4 mm (0.15 in), diamond grinding or other rehabilitation measures should be considered . Faulting
  13. 13. Longitudinal cracks not associated with corner breaks or blowups that extend across the entire slab. Typically, these cracks divide an individual slab into two to four pieces. Often referred to as “panel cracking”. Longitudinal Cracking
  14. 14. A crack that intersects the PCC slab joints near the corner. “Near the corner” is typically defined as within about 2 m (6 ft) or so. A corner break extends through the entire slab and iscaused by high corner stresses . Corner Cracking Continue…….
  15. 15. Severe corner stresses caused by: • load repetitions combined with a loss of support . • poor load transfer across the joint. • curling stresses . • warping stresses. Corner Cracking
  16. 16. Series of closely spaced, crescent-shaped cracks near a joint , corner or crack. It is caused by freeze-thaw expansion of the large aggregate within the PCC slab. Durability cracking is a general PCC distress and is not unique to pavement PCC . • Some roughness leads to spalling and eventual slab disintegration Durability Cracking
  17. 17. Areas of pavement (either PCC or HMA) where the portion of aggregate extending above the asphalt binder (in the case of HMA) or cement paste (in the case of PCC) is either very small or there are no rough or angular aggregate particles . Repeated traffic applications. Generally, as a pavement ages the protruding rough, angular particles become polished. This can occur quicker if the aggregate is susceptible to abrasion or subject to excessive studded wear and tear. Polished Aggregate
  18. 18. Small pieces of PCC that break loose from the surface leaving small divots or pock marks. Pop outs range from 25 – 100 mm (1 – 4 inches) in diameter and from 25 – 50 mm (1 – 2 inches) deep. Popouts Continue…….
  19. 19. Pop outs usually occur as a result of poor aggregate durability. Poor durability can be a result of a number of items such as: • Poor aggregate freeze-thaw resistance. • Expansive aggregates. • Alkali-aggregate reactions Popouts
  20. 20. A localized upward slab movement and shattering at a joint or crack. Usually occurs in spring or summer and is the result of insufficient room for slab expansion during hot weather . During cold periods (e.g., winter) PCC slabs contract leaving wider joint openings. If these openings become filled with incompressible material (such as rocks or soil), subsequent PCC slab expansion during hot periods (e.g., spring, summer) may cause high compressive stresses. If these stresses are great enough, the slabs may buckle and shatter to relieve the stresses. Blow-ups Continue…….
  21. 21. Blowup can be accelerated by: • Joint Spalling (reduces slab contact area and provides incompressible material to fill the joint/crack). • D-Cracking (weakens the slab near the joint/crack area) . • Freeze-thaw damage (weakens the slab near the joint/crack area). Blow-ups
  22. 22. • Movement of material underneath the slab or ejection of material from underneath the slab as a result of water pressure. Water accumulated underneath a PCC slab will pressurize when the slab deflects under load . Pumping and Water Bleeding Continue…….
  23. 23. This pressurized water can do one of the following: 1. Move about under the slab. 2. Move from underneath one slab to underneath an adjacent slab. This type of movement leads to faulting. 3. Move out from underneath the slab to the pavement surface. This results in a slow removal of base, sub-base and/or subgrade material from underneath the slab resulting in decreased structural support. Pumping and Water Bleeding
  24. 24. Hairline cracks formed during PCC setting and curing that are not located at joints. Usually, they do not extend through the entire depth of the slab. Shrinkage cracks are considered a distress if they occur in an uncontrolled manner (e.g., at locations outside of contraction joints in JPCPor too close together in CRCP) . Shrinkage Cracking Continue….
  25. 25. Possible causes • Contraction joints sawed too late. • Poor reinforcing steel design. • Improper curing technique. • High early strength PCC Shrinkage Cracking
  26. 26. The combined effects of traffic loading and the environment will cause every pavement, no matter how well- designed/constructed to deteriorate over time. Maintenance and rehabilitation are what we use to slow down or reset this deterioration process. Maintenance actions, such as crack sealing, joint sealing, fog seals and patching help slow the rate of deterioration by identifying and addressing specific pavement deficiencies that contribute to overall deterioration Maintenance And Rehabilitation
  27. 27. Rehabilitation is the act of repairing portions of an existing pavement to reset the deterioration process. For instance, removing and replacing the wearing course in a pavement provides new wearing course material on which the deterioration process begins anew. Maintenance And Rehabilitation
  28. 28. Rigid Pavement Distress is a serious issue all over the world, The distresses causes some serious problems at wide range. Prevention of rigid pavement distress is a challenge to the Engineers. Maintenance and Rehabilitation is to be properly done to prevent the distresses in rigid pavement. Conclusion
  29. 29. • “Slab Replacement Guidelines,” Caltrans, January 2003. • “Distress Identification Manual for the Long-Term Pavement Performance Program,” FHWA, June2003 • http://www.pavementinteractive.org/ . • https://www.google.co.in/search?q=rigid+pavement . References
  30. 30. Jointed plain concrete pavement (JPCP, Figure 1) uses contraction joints to control cracking and does not use any reinforcing steel. Transverse joint spacing is selected such that temperature and moisture stresses do not produce intermediate cracking between joints. This typically results in a spacing no longer than about 6.1 m (20 ft.). Dowel bars are typically used at transverse joints to assist in load transfer. Tie bars are typically used at longitudinal joints. Jointed Plain Concrete Pavement
  31. 31. Plate theory is a simplified version of layer theory that assumes the concrete slab as a medium thick plate which is plane before loading and to remain plane after loading. Bending of the slab due to wheel load and temperature variation and the resulting tensile and flexural stress Plate theory

