Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Biología 5° “A” Secundaria Yesenia Nataly Semanche Zamudio INTEGRANTES: Hayoki Frank Norabuena Llanos Rodrigo Sullca Panca...
RESPIRACIÓN CELULAR Anaeróbica Aeróbica Eucariotas Procariotas Citosol Mesosomas Mitocondria Cresta más desarrollada= Más ...
Con O2 GLUCOSA PIRUVATO CO2 ~ 36 ATP GLUCÓLISIS Glucosa Una molécula de oxida se divide se 2 moléculas de piruvato en Cito...
Matriz mitocondrial Ingresa a la el Donde lo procesa el Acetil-CoA resultado Complejo enzimático piruvato deshidrogenasa D...
CICLO DE KREBS FADH2=
Complejo IV Complejo III Complejo II Complejo I Oxidaciones Cadena transportadora de electrones NADH NADH se convierte en ...
Fosforilación Oxidativa Ioniza el átomo de hidrogeno del NADH y FADH2 El Citocromo- oxidasa capta los electrones Convierte...
Fases Productos Glucolisis 2 ATP 2NADH Descarboxilación oxidativa del ácido pirúvico 2NADH Ciclo de Krebs 6NADH 2GTP 2FADH...
Respiración aeróbica celular II
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Respiración aeróbica celular II

17 views

Published on

Fases de la respiración aeróbica y el conteo de atp

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Respiración aeróbica celular II

  1. 1. Biología 5° “A” Secundaria Yesenia Nataly Semanche Zamudio INTEGRANTES: Hayoki Frank Norabuena Llanos Rodrigo Sullca Panca Francisco Daniel Delgado Camones José Manuel Vásquez Ramos José Oliver Canchis Vásquez
  2. 2. RESPIRACIÓN CELULAR Anaeróbica Aeróbica Eucariotas Procariotas Citosol Mesosomas Mitocondria Cresta más desarrollada= Más capacidad de síntesis de ATP Degradación de la glucosa, en presencia de oxígeno, y se produce dióxido de carbono y agua, además de energía en forma de ATP Consiste en la
  3. 3. Con O2 GLUCOSA PIRUVATO CO2 ~ 36 ATP GLUCÓLISIS Glucosa Una molécula de oxida se divide se 2 moléculas de piruvato en Citosol de la célula Se realiza en GLUCOSA 2NAD+ 2NADH PIRUVATO 2ADP 2ATP C6H12O6 + 6O2 6CO2 + 6H2O + ATP
  4. 4. Matriz mitocondrial Ingresa a la el Donde lo procesa el Acetil-CoA resultado Complejo enzimático piruvato deshidrogenasa Descarboxilación oxidativa del ácido pirúvico libera CO2 Piruvato Piruvato + CoA-SH + NAD+ Acetil-CoA+ NADH + CO2 NADH Oxidación Descarboxilación
  5. 5. CICLO DE KREBS FADH2=
  6. 6. Complejo IV Complejo III Complejo II Complejo I Oxidaciones Cadena transportadora de electrones NADH NADH se convierte en NAD liberando 2e- que viajaran por los complejos Interviene la Coenzima Q Pasa por él complejo III y lo lleva el citocromo Une 2H con ½ de O2 obteniendo H2O Libera 2 H+ Libera 4 H+ Libera 4 H+ FADH No ingresa al complejo I Al salir interviene Co Q El FADH se convierte en FAD obteniendo 2e- que viajaran por los complejos Al salir se va al citocromo Une 2 H +1/2 O2 =H2O Libera 2 H+ Libera 4 H+ Fosforilación Convierte el ADP en ATP sintetasa
  7. 7. Fosforilación Oxidativa Ioniza el átomo de hidrogeno del NADH y FADH2 El Citocromo- oxidasa capta los electrones Convierte el ADP en ATP sintetasa Reduce el oxígeno elemental formando oxigeno iónico Se transfiere el Atp sintasa al citoplasma
  8. 8. Fases Productos Glucolisis 2 ATP 2NADH Descarboxilación oxidativa del ácido pirúvico 2NADH Ciclo de Krebs 6NADH 2GTP 2FADH2 Total 10NADH(2-3) 20-30 ATP 2FADH2 (1.5-2)3-4ATP 4 ATP 27-38 ATP NADH  2-3ATPFADH2 1.5-2 ATP GTP  1ATP

×