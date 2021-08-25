Successfully reported this slideshow.
Vasculitis Dr Hassan Yar Mahsood
Definition • Inflammation of blood vessels • Inflammation can be found in small, medium, large or a combination of the 3. ...
Common clinical features • Typical systemic Symptoms • Fever • Arthralgia • Myalgia • Fatigue
Purpura • Red-purple skin lesions • Extravasation of blood into the skin • Don’t blanch when pressed
Pathogenic mechanisms of vasculitis • Immune-mediated inflammation in non-infectious vasculitis • Direct vascular insult b...
Noninfectious Vasculitis • The main immunologic mechanisms underlying noninfectious vasculitis are; 1. Immune complex depo...
Classification
Temporal arteritis/ Giant cell arteritis • Involves granulomatous inflammation • Narrowing of temporal artery system • Cli...
Morphology • Granulomatous inflammation within the inner media • Giant cell infiltration • Fragmentation/destruction of th...
Takayasu Arteritis • Granulomatous thickening of the aortic arch and its branches • Classically presents with weak pulses;...
Morphology • Transmural scarring and thickening • Severe luminal narrowing *Destruction and fibrosis of the arterial media...
Kawasaki Disease • Involves medium sized vessels • Classic demographic: Asian Child, 80% of patients are younger than 4 ye...
Morphology • Dense transmural inflammatory infiltrate • Fibrinoid necrosis • Very similar to PAN
Buerger Disease/thromboangiitis obliterans • Almost exclusive to male smokers • Compromised Blood flow to medium sized ves...
Morphology • Mixed inflammatory infiltrates • Small abscesses rimmed by granulomatous inflammation
Polyarteritis Nodosa • Immune complex mediated, medium vessels; Type-3 HS • Immune complex deposition cause multisystemic ...
Morphology • Transmural inflammation of medium sized vessels • Fibrinoid Necrosis • Aneurysms • Rosary sign on arteriogram
Wegener Granulomatosis Granulomatosis with polyangiitis • Typical patient is a 40-year old man • c-ANCA (cytoplasmic) • Pr...
Morphology • Granulomas of the lung and/or the upper respiratory tract • Fibroblastic proliferation • Crescentic glomerulo...
The End
Vasculitis

a brief ppt on non-infectious vasculitis

Vasculitis

  1. 1. Vasculitis Dr Hassan Yar Mahsood
  2. 2. Definition • Inflammation of blood vessels • Inflammation can be found in small, medium, large or a combination of the 3. • Organ specific symptoms • Considerable clinical and pathologic overlap
  3. 3. Common clinical features • Typical systemic Symptoms • Fever • Arthralgia • Myalgia • Fatigue
  4. 4. Purpura • Red-purple skin lesions • Extravasation of blood into the skin • Don’t blanch when pressed
  5. 5. Pathogenic mechanisms of vasculitis • Immune-mediated inflammation in non-infectious vasculitis • Direct vascular insult by infectious pathogens in infectious vasculitis *differentiation of the type of pathology is very important as the treatment of one can cause exacerbation of the other
  6. 6. Noninfectious Vasculitis • The main immunologic mechanisms underlying noninfectious vasculitis are; 1. Immune complex deposition 2. Antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies 3. Anti-endothelial cell antibodies 4. Autoreactive T cells
  7. 7. Classification
  8. 8. Temporal arteritis/ Giant cell arteritis • Involves granulomatous inflammation • Narrowing of temporal artery system • Clinical Features: 1. Elderly females 2. Headache 3. Jaw claudication (pain on chewing) • High ESR • Biopsy of temporal artery showing granulomatous inflammation • Most feared complication is blindness due to involvement of ophthalmic artery
  9. 9. Morphology • Granulomatous inflammation within the inner media • Giant cell infiltration • Fragmentation/destruction of the elastic layer of vessel
  10. 10. Takayasu Arteritis • Granulomatous thickening of the aortic arch and its branches • Classically presents with weak pulses; “Pulseless disease” • Proximal great vessels • BP difference between arms/legs • Bruits over arteries • Usually common among Asian countries • Peak age of 30 years and females • High ESR
  11. 11. Morphology • Transmural scarring and thickening • Severe luminal narrowing *Destruction and fibrosis of the arterial media associated with mononuclear infiltrates and inflammatory giant cells
  12. 12. Kawasaki Disease • Involves medium sized vessels • Classic demographic: Asian Child, 80% of patients are younger than 4 years • Involvement of coronary arteries • Clinically involves skin, lips tongue 1. Diffuse red rash 2. Desquamation of palm/soles 3. Strawberry tongue • Coronary artery aneurysms • Resembles uncanny similarity to scarlet fever
  13. 13. Morphology • Dense transmural inflammatory infiltrate • Fibrinoid necrosis • Very similar to PAN
  14. 14. Buerger Disease/thromboangiitis obliterans • Almost exclusive to male smokers • Compromised Blood flow to medium sized vessels of Hands/Feet 1. Gangrene 2. Autoamputation of digits 3. Superficial nodular phlebitis ( tender nodules over the effected vessels) • Raynaud's phenomenon • Thrombosis • Direct endothelial cell toxicity by tobacco components
  15. 15. Morphology • Mixed inflammatory infiltrates • Small abscesses rimmed by granulomatous inflammation
  16. 16. Polyarteritis Nodosa • Immune complex mediated, medium vessels; Type-3 HS • Immune complex deposition cause multisystemic symptoms • Classic demographic: Hep B patients • Nerves: sensory/motor deficits • Skin: nodules/purpura • Renal failure • Tissue biopsy of affected system or arteriogram are the diagnostic tools
  17. 17. Morphology • Transmural inflammation of medium sized vessels • Fibrinoid Necrosis • Aneurysms • Rosary sign on arteriogram
  18. 18. Wegener Granulomatosis Granulomatosis with polyangiitis • Typical patient is a 40-year old man • c-ANCA (cytoplasmic) • Proteinase 3 antibodies, PR3-ANCA or c-ANCA is same • Sinusitis, otitis, hemoptysis • Due to upper and lower respiratory inflammation • Kidney involvement • Hematuria and Casts; glomerulonephritis • Palpable purpura
  19. 19. Morphology • Granulomas of the lung and/or the upper respiratory tract • Fibroblastic proliferation • Crescentic glomerulonephritis
  20. 20. The End

a brief ppt on non-infectious vasculitis

×