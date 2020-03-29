Successfully reported this slideshow.
  Name = Hassan Mehmood Sipra  Ag # = 2018-ag-6576  Degree = B.Sc(Hons.) Agri Sciences Introduction
  Now Question arises that the research on transgenic varieties is just restricted to scientific research or it has prac...
  Transgenic plant means to insert Foreign gene into immature plant embryo  Method :  The cell wall of plant is remove...
  This protoplast is suspended in a liquid containing foreign DNA  The electric current makes tiny, self sealing holes ...
 Back ground :  In 1960,During the green revolution, Special high yield hybrid plants were developed. But now per Capi...
  Stomata could be altered to boost CO2 intake and cut down water lost  In Rice, Certain Japanese Scientists are in pra...
  C4 plants will allow photosynthesis on two sites  Mesophyll Cells  Bundle Sheath Cells  In hot, dry climate C4pathw...
  Foreign Genes transferred to COTTON,CORN AND POTATOES have made these plants resistant to pest because their cells now...
  Some corn and Potato plants are both pest and resistant to other infestations Conti..
  In2017,these transgenic Crops were planted on 70 million acres  This clearly defined the increasing Practice of trans...
 Other uses of Transgenic Crops
  The environmental protection uses are began through the transgenic varieties  A Biodegradable plastic is produced in ...
  Certain clotting factors and antibodies are produced from Transgenic Crops  Antibody made by Soybeans can be used in ...
 QUERIES????
Transgenic crops and their uses in various Fields
