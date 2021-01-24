Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Gout Diet May Help You Lose Weight Gout, while not deadly, is a very painful condition. If it is left untreated it can cau...
There has been much research done in this field. If you are prone to getting gout, then you should avoid foods which conta...
You should try to avoid red meat. While on a gout diet, you also want to limit your fat intake. Fats should not exceed 30%...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Gout diet may help you lose weight

6 views

Published on

Gout diet may help you lose weight

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Gout diet may help you lose weight

  1. 1. Gout Diet May Help You Lose Weight Gout, while not deadly, is a very painful condition. If it is left untreated it can cause serious tissue damage. A gout is a form of arthritis. The cause of gout is a buildup of small crystals in your joints. These crystals are comprised of uric acid. When there is a buildup of these uric acid crystals, there can be intense pain, swelling, inflammation, and redness. Usually, the kidneys regulate the levels of uric acid in our bodies. When the kidneys fail to regulate the uric acid, is when gout can strike. The kidneys may not properly regulate the uric acid for any one of the following reasons: Trouble with kidneys, change in types of foods consumed, change in weight, illness, certain medications being taken, etc… The excess uric acid can be linked to something called purines. Purines are found in certain types of foods that we consume. Some foods have higher levels of purines than others. Since the food containing purines causes excess uric acid, one way which gout can be controlled is by going on a gout diet.
  2. 2. There has been much research done in this field. If you are prone to getting gout, then you should avoid foods which contain high and significant amounts of purines. Foods high in proteins have also been linked to gout. In fact, it has been found that people who eat a lot of meat and/or seafood are at a greater risk of getting gout. If you have gout, these are the foods that you should avoid while on a gout diet: Herring, mussels, smelt, sweetbreads, anchovies, mutton, veal, bacon, liver, salmon, turkey, pâté, goose, haddock, pheasant, and scallops. You should also avoid foods, like bread, that contain yeast. You should also steer clear of beer since yeast is used in making it. You should also not drink alcohol while on a gout diet either. Also, you should try to avoid foods and drinks that contain high fructose corn syrup, including soft drinks. Diet soft drinks should be okay to drink; just make sure you read the label. When on a gout diet you should try to eat more fresh fruits and vegetables. You can also eat whole grains. Protein consumption should be limited to 15% of your daily diet. You should only eat lean protein. This would include skinless chicken and turkey.
  3. 3. You should try to avoid red meat. While on a gout diet, you also want to limit your fat intake. Fats should not exceed 30% of your daily calories. Only 10% of your calories should come from animal fat. By watching what you eat while on a gout diet, you should be able to prevent an outbreak. It is always important to seek medical advice and diagnosis if you believe you have gout. Your doctor will also probably prescribe medication to help control gout if you have it. As you can see just being on a gout diet you may lose weight. New Product For Weight Loss ​Official Site ​Product Review

×