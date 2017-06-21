Strategic Management Université Hassan II Mohammedia - Casablanca Ecole Nationale de Commerce et de Gestion - Casablanca P...
Introduction
I. Definition of strategy according to Micheal Porter II. The concept of Strategic Thinking III. The difference between th...
• The strategy part is about how are we going to be unique, how are we going to have that advantage and sustain it over ti...
• Strategic thinking is conceived as a set of ideas, principles, concrete rules and operational procedures that shape the ...
Strategic thinking
• The design school takes the fact that “strategy formation as a process of conception”. "Establish fit" is the motto of t...
The planning school goes with the idea of “strategy formation as a formal process”. → Strategies result from a controlled,...
Thank you for your attention
Strategic management

Strategic management - Gassemi - ENCGC
Design school vs planning school

Strategic management

  1. 1. Strategic Management Université Hassan II Mohammedia - Casablanca Ecole Nationale de Commerce et de Gestion - Casablanca Presented by: Hasnaa OUAALLA Supervised by: M. Karim GASSEMI Semester 8 – GFC 2 2016/2017
  2. 2. Introduction
  3. 3. I. Definition of strategy according to Micheal Porter II. The concept of Strategic Thinking III. The difference between the Design School and the Planning School Plan
  4. 4. • The strategy part is about how are we going to be unique, how are we going to have that advantage and sustain it over time. The steps we take are not strategy, if not thinking so, that’s what drags organizations off the cliff. • According to M.Porter “If you want to have a good strategy, we’re going to think clearly about what strategy is”. Therefore, this means that it should not be any confusion between the real strategy and the steps. What’s strategy about
  5. 5. • Strategic thinking is conceived as a set of ideas, principles, concrete rules and operational procedures that shape the way managers think about their role and that guide their daily actions. Thus, reflection is different operational plans. So the strategy is narrower than strategic thinking Strategic thinking
  6. 6. Strategic thinking
  7. 7. • The design school takes the fact that “strategy formation as a process of conception”. "Establish fit" is the motto of the design school. What we are here calling the design school has focused on the process, not the product. Nevertheless, it has assumed that the two are intrinsically linked: that strategy is a grand design that requires a grand designer. → One brain can handle all of the information relevant for strategy formation. → A brain is able to have full, detailed, intimate knowledge of the situation in question. → Furthermore, the relevant knowledge must be established before a new intended strategy has to be implemented. • The organization in question must be prepared to cope with a centrally articulated strategy, where people in the organization must have the time, the energy, and the resources to implement a centrally determined strategy. Design School VS. Planning School
  8. 8. The planning school goes with the idea of “strategy formation as a formal process”. → Strategies result from a controlled, conscious process of formal planning, decomposed into distinct steps, each delineated by checklists and supported by techniques. → Responsibility for that overall process rests with the chief executive in principle; responsibility for its execution rests with staff planners in practice. → Strategies appear from this process full blown, to be made explicit so that they can then be implemented through detailed attention to objectives, budgets, programs, and operating plans of various kinds Design School VS. Planning School
  9. 9. Thank you for your attention

