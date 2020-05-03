Bleeding-disorder

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bleeding and clotting disorders Dr. Mehdi Ashik Chowdhury M.B.B.S. MD. (BSMMU) Assistant Professor & Head of the Department of Pathology Tairunnessa Memorial Medical College
Haemorrhagic disorder Haemorrhagic disorder are a group of disorder which have an abnormal tendency tendency to bleed due ...
There are three component of normal haemostatic mechanism- The vascular Platelet Coagulations componets An abnormal tenden...
Haemorrhagic disorder due to vascular defects Acquired Simple easy bruising Senile purpura Infections : Typhoid fever Sept...
Congenital : Hereditary haemorrhagic telangiectasis. Ehlers-Danlos disease. Platelet abnormality Abnormality of platelet c...
Causes of thrombocytopenia : More common Idiopathic (Immune) thrombocytopenic purpura Acute and chronic. Dengue haemorrhag...
Less common cause : Liver disease Alchoholism Megaloblastic anaemia Disseminated intravascular coagulation
  1. 1. Bleeding and clotting disorders Dr. Mehdi Ashik Chowdhury M.B.B.S. MD. (BSMMU) Assistant Professor & Head of the Department of Pathology Tairunnessa Memorial Medical College
  2. 2. Haemorrhagic disorder Haemorrhagic disorder are a group of disorder which have an abnormal tendency tendency to bleed due to defect in the mechnism of haemostasis. Clinical features : (a) Spontaneous bleeding into the skin, mucous membranes and internal tissue. (b)Excessive or prolonged bleeding following trauma or surgery. (c) Bleeding from more than one side.
  3. 3. There are three component of normal haemostatic mechanism- The vascular Platelet Coagulations componets An abnormal tendency to bleed may result from defect in any one of these three components.
  4. 4. Haemorrhagic disorder due to vascular defects Acquired Simple easy bruising Senile purpura Infections : Typhoid fever Septicaemia—Meningococcal Gram-negative Drugs Henoch-Schöenlein purpura Misc : Orthostatic purpura Fat embolism Systemic disorder- Collagen disease, Polyarteritis nodosa.
  5. 5. Congenital : Hereditary haemorrhagic telangiectasis. Ehlers-Danlos disease. Platelet abnormality Abnormality of platelet count Abnormality of platelet function (Thrombasthenia) Abnormality of platelet count : Reduction of platelet count (Thrombocytopenia) Increase of platelet count (Thrombocytosis). Increase platelet count with bleeding tendency and thrombosis (Thrombocythaemia) .
  6. 6. Causes of thrombocytopenia : More common Idiopathic (Immune) thrombocytopenic purpura Acute and chronic. Dengue haemorrhagic fever Leukaemia Aplastic anaemia Drugs and chemicals Bone marrow infiltration—Secondary carcinoma, multiple myeloma, Lymphoma, Myelifibrosis. Hyperspleenism.
  7. 7. Less common cause : Liver disease Alchoholism Megaloblastic anaemia Disseminated intravascular coagulation
  8. 8. Platelet Disorders
  9. 9. Clotting Disorders

