Science vs religion (thinking of science and tecknology)

Group 5 Topic 10: 1.Explain the impact of separation between religion and science in the Europe. 2.Discuss the roles of Ch...
2 Leader JAREER MURTAZA AMIN AHMED MOHAMED ZARA MUAADH AHMED SALEH BAKER FAISAL AHMED ALI ABDULLAH AHMED HASIBUL HASAN HRE...
Science vs Religion: An Untold Story
1. INTRODUCTION What is church?
✣ The truest meaning of the word “church” is the group of believers. According to the Bible Christ is the head of the chur...
Cristian groups in Europe: source 6
Hierarchy of the Catholic Church 7
Conflict between religion and science: Myth or Fact ✣ It is commonly believed science suffered the oppression of church. ✣...
Conflict between religion and science: Myth or Fact ✣ The conflict between science and religion is a 19th century myth. ✣ ...
Separation between religion and science 10
✣ The religious enthusiasm for science coincided with more secular attitudes because science was also welcomed as a source...
✣ Secularization as a unique feature of European society. ✣ Increase of self interest ✣ Increase of Islamophobic in the we...
Roles of church ✣ When Galileo Galilei faced the Roman Inquisition to answer for his discovery that the Earth revolves aro...
The birth of separation
Three main dates 17th century 18th century 19th century 15
Before 17th century ✣ how the church was treating the community ✣ And authorities 16
by 17th century ✣ How the church was with universities and scientific revolution 17
18
19 For most medieval scholars, who believed that God created the universe according to geometric and harmonic principles, ...
✣ But how the conflict started ? ✣ The video in next slide will explain. 20
Starting of Conflict 21 source
who is Nicolaus Copernicus and the role played of Galileo galilee ‘The bible is intended to teach us how to go to heaven, ...
by 19th century ✣ The new generation of scientists ✣ Albert Einstein. 14 March 1879. ... ✣ Nikola Tesla. 10 July 1856. ✣ M...
Science and logic started to spread out by universities and people themselves. 24
summary 25
1-Secularism: ‘indifference to, or rejection or exclusion of, religion and religious considerations’. Italian law professo...
3-democracy change the power and authorities from church to the people by elections and voting 27
4-now a days and after Darwin theory become no punishment for your believes and thoughts and no one would be guilty by her...
✣ Question for audience: ✣ So did church really hold back the science? 29
  1. 1. Group 5 Topic 10: 1.Explain the impact of separation between religion and science in the Europe. 2.Discuss the roles of Church before and after that. 1
  2. 2. 2 Leader JAREER MURTAZA AMIN AHMED MOHAMED ZARA MUAADH AHMED SALEH BAKER FAISAL AHMED ALI ABDULLAH AHMED HASIBUL HASAN HREDOY Muhammad Abdillahi Arab
  3. 3. Science vs Religion: An Untold Story
  4. 4. 1. INTRODUCTION What is church?
  5. 5. ✣ The truest meaning of the word “church” is the group of believers. According to the Bible Christ is the head of the church, and the church is the body of Christ (Ephesians 1:22- 23). The members of the body are all Christians. 5
  6. 6. Cristian groups in Europe: source 6
  7. 7. Hierarchy of the Catholic Church 7
  8. 8. Conflict between religion and science: Myth or Fact ✣ It is commonly believed science suffered the oppression of church. ✣ The church was rather conducive toward the growth of science. ✣ The first university of Europe was founded by the emperor Ferederick Barbarossa. 8
  9. 9. Conflict between religion and science: Myth or Fact ✣ The conflict between science and religion is a 19th century myth. ✣ The most alleged ways that the church held back never happened. ✣ Although real conflicts have occurred. ✣ The infamous Galilio incident was more political than related to religion. 9
  10. 10. Separation between religion and science 10
  11. 11. ✣ The religious enthusiasm for science coincided with more secular attitudes because science was also welcomed as a source of patriotic pride and a tool for economic growth ✣ most of the western societies respect science and the benefits it brings to society, ✣ strong religious convictions can affect some Europeans’ willingness to accept certain scientific theories and discoveries 11
  12. 12. ✣ Secularization as a unique feature of European society. ✣ Increase of self interest ✣ Increase of Islamophobic in the western countries 12
  13. 13. Roles of church ✣ When Galileo Galilei faced the Roman Inquisition to answer for his discovery that the Earth revolves around the sun, there has been an often-uneasy relationship between church and science. ✣ Religion has found itself ceding more and more ground to science as scientists have succeeded in explaining more about the Universe and the things within it. ✣ The Catholic Church has also largely made its peace with science. “We cannot say: creation or evolution, inasmuch as these two things respond to two different realities,” wrote Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger before he became Pope Benedict XVI. 13
  14. 14. The birth of separation
  15. 15. Three main dates 17th century 18th century 19th century 15
  16. 16. Before 17th century ✣ how the church was treating the community ✣ And authorities 16
  17. 17. by 17th century ✣ How the church was with universities and scientific revolution 17
  18. 18. 18
  19. 19. 19 For most medieval scholars, who believed that God created the universe according to geometric and harmonic principles, science particularly geometry and astronomy – was linked directly to the divine. To seek these principles, therefore, would be to seek God.
  20. 20. ✣ But how the conflict started ? ✣ The video in next slide will explain. 20
  21. 21. Starting of Conflict 21 source
  22. 22. who is Nicolaus Copernicus and the role played of Galileo galilee ‘The bible is intended to teach us how to go to heaven, not how the heaven go’ Galileo said. 22
  23. 23. by 19th century ✣ The new generation of scientists ✣ Albert Einstein. 14 March 1879. ... ✣ Nikola Tesla. 10 July 1856. ✣ Marie Curie. 07 November 1867. ... ✣ Charles Darwin. 12 February 1809. ✣ Alexander Graham Bell. 03 March 1847. ... 23
  24. 24. Science and logic started to spread out by universities and people themselves. 24
  25. 25. summary 25
  26. 26. 1-Secularism: ‘indifference to, or rejection or exclusion of, religion and religious considerations’. Italian law professor Alberico Gentili (1552–1608) Some Terms Started To Come Out To The Public: 2-Communism: which is a socioeconomic order structured upon the common ownership of the means of production and the absence of social classes, money, and the state. by the French philosopher and writer Victor d'Hupay. In 1777 26
  27. 27. 3-democracy change the power and authorities from church to the people by elections and voting 27
  28. 28. 4-now a days and after Darwin theory become no punishment for your believes and thoughts and no one would be guilty by heresy and burned alive again. 5-Many social attitudes changed also, marriage, business, trading, even the social classes 28
  29. 29. ✣ Question for audience: ✣ So did church really hold back the science? 29

